News
Russia’s talk of troops in Latin America called ‘bluster’
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and MATTHEW LEE
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia raised the stakes Thursday in its dispute with the West over Ukraine and NATO’s expansion when a top diplomat refused to rule out a military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States escalate.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he could “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep.
“It all depends on the action by our U.S. counterparts,” the minister said in an interview with Russian television network RTVI, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning that Moscow could take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the U.S. and its allies fail to heed its demands.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed the statements about a possible Russian deployment to Cuba and Venezuela as “bluster in the public commentary.”
Ryabkov led a Russian delegation in talks with the U.S. on Monday. The negotiations in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels took place in response to a significant Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion.
Russia, which annexed Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014, has denied having plans to attack the neighboring country. The Kremlin reacted to the suggestion by accusing NATO of threatening its territory and demanding that the military alliance never embrace Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet nations as new members.
Washington and its allies firmly rejected the demand this week as a nonstarter, but the NATO and Russian delegations agreed to leave the door open to further talks on arms control and other issues intended to reduce the potential for hostilities.
Speaking to reporters in Washington, Sullivan said that “allied unity and transatlantic solidarity were on full display and they remain on full display” during this week’s talks with Russia, which he described as “frank and direct.”
“We stuck to our core premise of reciprocity,” the national security adviser said. “We were firm in our principles and clear about those areas where we can make progress and those areas that are non-starter.”
Sullivan noted that no further talks have been scheduled, but “we’re prepared to continue with diplomacy to advance security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic.”
“We’re equally prepared if Russia chooses a different path,” he added. “We continue to coordinate intensively with partners on severe economic measures in response to a further Russian invasion of Ukraine.”
Asked about Ryabkov keeping the door open to basing troops and equipment in Latin America, Sullivan responded: “I’m not going to respond to bluster in the public commentary.”
He noted that the issue wasn’t raised during this week’s talks and added that “if Russia were to move in that direction, we would deal with it decisively.”
Ryabkov last month compared the current tensions over Ukraine with the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis — when the Soviet Union deployed missiles to Cuba and the U.S. imposed a naval blockade of the island.
That crisis ended after U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed that Moscow would withdraw its missiles in exchange for Washington’s pledge not to invade Cuba and the removal of U.S. missiles from Turkey.
Putin, in seeking to curtail the West’s military activity in Eastern Europe, has argued that NATO could use Ukrainian territory to deploy missiles capable of reaching Moscow in just five minutes. He warned that Russia could gain a similar capability by deploying warships armed with the latest Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in neutral waters.
Soon after his first election in 2000, Putin ordered the closure of a Soviet-built military surveillance facility in Cuba as he sought to improve ties with Washington. Moscow has intensified contacts with Cuba in recent years as tensions with the U.S. and its allies mounted.
In December 2018, Russia briefly dispatched a pair of its nuclear-capable Tu-160 bombers to Venezuela in a show of support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid Western pressure.
Ryabkov said a refusal by the U.S. and its allies to consider the key Russian demand for guarantees against the alliance’s expansion to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations makes it hard to discuss the confidence-building steps that Washington says it’s ready to negotiate.
“The U.S. wants to conduct a dialogue on some elements of the security situation … to ease the tensions and then continue the process of geopolitical and military development of the new territories, coming closer to Moscow,” he said. “We have nowhere to retreat.”
Ryabkov described U.S. and NATO military deployments and drills near Russia’s territory as extremely destabilizing. He said U.S. nuclear-capable strategic bombers flew just 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Russia’s border.
“We are constantly facing a provocative military pressure intended to test our strength,” he said, adding that he wondered how Americans would react “if our bombers fly within 15 kilometers off some U.S. bases on the East or the West Coast.”
The high-stakes diplomacy took place as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops with tanks and other heavy weapons are massed near Ukraine’s eastern border. On Thursday, Sullivan reiterated concerns that Moscow may be laying the groundwork for invading Ukraine by fabricating allegations that Kyiv is preparing to act against Russia.
He said the U.S. would be making public some of the reasons for that assessment in the coming days.
Earlier Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rebuffed the West’s calls for a troop pullback from areas near Ukraine.
“It’s hardly possible for NATO to dictate to us where we should move our armed forces on Russian territory,” he said.
Peskov said this week’s talks produced “some positive elements and nuances,” but he characterized them as unsuccessful overall.
“The talks were initiated to receive specific answers to concrete principal issues that were raised, and disagreements remained on those principal issues, which is bad,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.
He warned of a complete rupture in U.S.-Russia relations if proposed sanctions targeting Putin and other top civilian and military leaders are adopted. The measures, proposed by Senate Democrats, would also target leading leading Russian financial institutions if Moscow sends troops into Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov likewise denounced the proposed sanctions as a reflection of U.S. “arrogance,” adding that Moscow expects a written response to its demands from the U.S. and NATO next week in order to mull further steps.
Tensions revolving around Ukraine and Russia’s demands on the West again appeared on the table at a Thursday meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Vienna.
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who assumed the position of the OSCE’s chairman-in-office, noted in his opening speech that “the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years.”
Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula after the ouster of Ukraine’s Moscow-friendly leader and in 2014 also threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting between the Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces.
Asked whether he’s worried about possible confrontation, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “it is absolutely essential that the dialogue that is taking place find a way allowing for de-escalation of tension … to avoid any kind of confrontation that will be a disaster for Europe and for the world.”
___
Lee reported from Washington. Emily Schultheis in Vienna, Lorne Cook in Brussels, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nastions and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.
News
Carlos Mariani, longtime state legislator from St. Paul, will not seek reelection in 2022
A longtime Minnesota state legislator from St. Paul will not seek reelection in 2022, as the number of lawmakers who plan to step aside continues to grow.
DFL Rep. Carlos Mariani was first elected in 1990 by the voters of District 65B, which includes downtown, as well as the West Side and West Seventh neighborhoods. Now serving his 16th term in the Legislature, Mariani chairs the House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Committee.
“Serving in the state legislature for over three decades has been the privilege of my life,” Mariani said in a Thursday announcement. “Representing one of the most racially and economically diverse districts in the state honored me with the expectation to be on the front edge of lawmaking for social justice and policy transformation. As a proud Latino, I sought to bring forward the hopes and dreams of communities of color and Indigenous communities to make state government a meaningful tool to be used to help meet their, and all our needs for a better life.”
Among his legislative achievements was the Minnesota Prosperity Act, which offers financial aid to undocumented college students who aren’t eligible for Pell Grants. He also helped pass the Minnesota Police Accountability Act after the murder of George Floyd.
On Wednesday, longtime state Rep. Paul Marquart, DFL-Dilworth, also announced his retirement.
“At 65, it’s time to try new things and to spend more time with my family and those fun grandchildren,” Marquardt said in a statement.
He was first elected to the House in 2000 after serving as Dilworth’s mayor for 11 years and a City Council member for two. He’s the current chairman of the Taxes Committee and has also served as chairman of the Education Finance and Property Tax committees.
In the past week, three other lawmakers also announced they won’t seek reelection this fall: Rep. Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg; Rep. Jim Davnie, DFL-Minneapolis; and Rep. Rod Hamilton, R-Mountain Lake.
News
No. 6 Arizona buries CU Buffs in second half
TUCSON, Ariz. — It was about as poor a start to a big-time matchup as could have been scripted for the Colorado Buffaloes.
Certainly it got a lot better. Yet it still ended the same way every trip to Arizona has ended since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 Conference — with a loss.
Although CU rallied from that rough start and made a game of it by halftime, an Arizona surge after halftime proved to be too much for the Buffs to overcome, as the sixth-ranked Wildcats pulled away for a 76-55 win at the McKale Center.
CU (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12) fell to 0-3 this season against ranked foes and is now 0-10 at the McKale Center since joining the Pac-12 ahead of the 2011-12 season.
The Buffs missed their first seven shots and committed five of their 14 turnovers within the first 8 minutes of the game. Arizona built a 15-point lead in the first half before freshman guard KJ Simpson, formerly a Wildcats signee, led a comeback.
Simpson scored five points in an 11-2 run that got CU back in the game, and moments later he scored five consecutive points to get the Buffs within three before UA headed to the locker room with a 32-28 advantage at the break.
A start to the second half that was much like the start of the first half doomed the Buffs, with Arizona burying the Buffs with a 17-6 run out of the gate. CU shot just .328 overall and went 4-for-20 on 3-pointers. Simpson led the Buffs with a season-high 17 points.
Arizona shot .567 in the second half to finish with a .509 mark overall.
The Buffs are scheduled to complete the road trip on Saturday night at Arizona State.
No. 6 Arizona 76, Colorado 55
COLORADO (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12)
Battey 3-10 2-2 9, Walker 2-7 0-0 4, da Silva 3-10 0-1 7, Barthelemy 1-6 0-0 2, Parquet 2-6 0-0 4, Simpson 5-11 5-5 17, Clifford 3-6 0-0 6, Hammond 0-1 0-0 0, O’Brien 2-4 2-2 6, Lovering 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 21-64 9-12 55.
ARIZONA (14-1, 4-0)
A.Tubelis 6-11 1-3 14, Koloko 3-5 1-2 7, Kriisa 1-5 0-0 2, Terry 4-6 1-2 9, Mathurin 4-7 4-6 13, Larsson 4-7 2-3 12, Kier 5-9 1-1 14, Ballo 2-4 1-2 5, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 0-2 0-0 0, T.Tubelis 0-0 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 11-19 76.
Halftime-Arizona 32-28. 3-Point Goals-Colorado 4-20 (Simpson 2-3, da Silva 1-1, Battey 1-6, Hammond 0-1, Barthelemy 0-2, Clifford 0-2, Walker 0-2, Parquet 0-3), Arizona 7-20 (Kier 3-4, Larsson 2-3, A.Tubelis 1-2, Mathurin 1-4, Bal 0-1, Nowell 0-1, Terry 0-1, Kriisa 0-4). Rebounds-Colorado 33 (Battey 7), Arizona 44 (Koloko 9). Assists-Colorado 12 (Simpson 4), Arizona 20 (Kriisa 10). Total Fouls-Colorado 19, Arizona 18.
News
Timberwolves can’t close late in loss to Memphis
The Timberwolves are like a golfer trying to shave strokes off their handicap right now.
That’s how coach Chris Finch put it, and the analogy feels pretty apt after Minnesota’s 116-108 loss in Memphis, as the Grizzlies tallied their 11th straight victory.
“When you first start to play golf it’s pretty easy to shave points off your handicap in a hurry,” Finch said.
That’s what the Wolves have done through the first half of the season. Through experience and a more committed approach to the defensive end, Minnesota has gone from a cellar dweller to a near lock to make the Western Conference play-in. But the Timberwolves are aiming higher. They want to be a top-six seed. They want to try to win a playoff series.
That’s more difficult, as Memphis again reminded them Thursday.
“But when you want to go from a seven to a six (handicap), it’s pretty hard to do, and it’s all about the attention to details,” Finch said. “It’s all about the small things. It’s all about the winning plays, and that’s where it starts and that’s where you got to be better at and you’re going to be in close games and that’s going to win you games and that’s right now not what we’re doing.”
Exhibit A was the stretch run Thursday. The Timberwolves went toe to toe with the hottest team in the NBA, but they fell short because they committed three turnovers in succession — an Anthony Edwards throwaway and two offensive fouls by Karl-Anthony Towns — that allowed a one-point Grizzlies’ lead in the final two minutes to balloon to eight.
There were other examples regarding a lack of attention to the details. Minnesota gave up 22 fast-break points to the Grizzlies (30-14), two nights after the Pelicans scored 28 points in transition in knocking off the Wolves. Minnesota (20-22) also allowed 22 second-chance points. The Wolves committed 18 turnovers.
You cannot do those things if you expect to beat great teams and, subsequently, be great yourself.
That Minnesota was still in the fight near the end despite those shortcomings is a credit to the team’s talent.
Edwards went off for 25 points in the first half, hitting four 3-pointers to help Minnesota take control of the game. But Edwards scored just five points in the second half.
The Wolves’ “big three” of Edwards, Towns and D’Angelo Russell were responsible for 84 of Minnesota’s 108 points. Towns tallied 18 of his 25 points in the second half, while also grabbing nine rebounds for the game, while Russell had 29 points and six assists.
They nearly overcame an off night from the team’s bench — Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid combined to go 4 for 23 from the field — all by themselves.
But Memphis wouldn’t allow it.
Minnesota held Grizzlies guard Ja Morant — an MVP candidate at just 22 years of age — to just three points in the first half. But Morant corrected course out of the break. He took the game over in the third frame, going off for 11 points and four assists as Memphis outscored Minnesota 37-24 to take a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Minnesota ate up that deficit minutes into the fourth quarter, and the teams went back and forth trading the lead, as they did for much of the night in a highly entertaining contest. These two teams are prone to play such thrillers, as they did earlier in the season in Memphis when the Grizzlies topped Minnesota in overtime after the Wolves surrendered a double-digit lead in the fourth frame.
“This was a little bit of a rewind of the last time we were here,” Finch said. “They beat us down the stretch with a lot of tough rebounds and made all the winning plays and we didn’t.”
Until that changes, the Timberwolves will continue to flirt with .500, while other young teams like Memphis surge to the head of the pack.
“I definitely think we’re close. I think we’re right there. I think we’re right on it,” Russell said. “But until we buy in to doing those little things, we won’t find a way to win the game. We will beat ourselves at the end of the game because of those little things. That’s what it’s coming down to. It’s that one rebound, that one not-foul, that 50-50, that one turnover. That’s what it comes down to a lot of times in the NBA.”
Russia’s talk of troops in Latin America called ‘bluster’
Carlos Mariani, longtime state legislator from St. Paul, will not seek reelection in 2022
Jack Dorsey Led Block Inc Announces Building Open Bitcoin Mining System
No. 6 Arizona buries CU Buffs in second half
How NFTs Help Shape the Future
Timberwolves can’t close late in loss to Memphis
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
AscendEX Lists the Marvelous NFT Token, MNFT
Brie Bella Reveals She Slid Into Leonardo DiCaprio’s DMs & Tried To Get His Attention
Wisconsin man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after fatal crash
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1