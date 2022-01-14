Celebrities
‘Scream’ Review: A Twisty & Hilarious ‘Requel’ Filled With Epic Scares & Surprises
‘Scream’ is back with its terrific fifth installment. The new film blends the original cast with new faces for a thrilling ride that will delight nearly 3 decades worth of fans.
When the first Scream debuted in 1996, it changed the horror genre forever. The film showcased the slasher genre in a brand-new way, mixing humor with genuine scares. Scream was inspired by the horror movies that came before it and didn’t hesitate to take the “rules,” turn them upside down and create something new and fresh.
After 4 sequels, Scream returns for its fifth movie. In the new movie, Scream is dubbed a “requel,” not a direct sequel but not a remake either. While Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette are back, Scream turns its focus on a new generation of characters.
Sam (Melissa Barrera) returns to Woodsboro after her sister, Tara (Jenna Ortega), is brutally attacked by Ghostface. In addition to avoiding a serial killer, Sam also has to confront the ghosts of her pasts. She reunites with old faces, including Wes (Dylan Minnette), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Chad (Mason Gooding), and more, while bringing her boyfriend Richie (Jack Quaid) into the fold.
Each Scream killer has a reason behind their transformation into a terrifying killer. The fifth film targets toxic fandom and how the internet has allowed a breeding ground for haters. Scream continues to deconstruct the slasher genre but also the previous Scream films. This Scream, once again, isn’t afraid to poke fun at itself and its millions of fans.
The new crowd is anchored by Hollywood’s most talented rising stars. It’s clear that Scream is passing the “final girl” torch to Sam, but it’s not so clean-cut. Scream learns from its past and continues to reinvigorate the franchise with epic twists. Barrera seamlessly steps into a coveted role with a little help from the ultimate final girl herself, Sidney Prescott.
The supporting cast is rock-solid. Ortega shines alongside Barrera and gives one of the film’s standout performances. Brown is the film’s ultimate scene-stealer as Mindy, who has clearly taken a lot of cues from her late uncle, Randy Meeks. The duality of Brown’s performances in Showtime’s Yellowjackets and Scream proves why she’s one of the most talented breakouts of the last year.
The original core trio remains a rock-solid unit, with Arquette giving his most layered performance yet as Dewey Riley. Fans love nods to the original film, and Scream does that in spades. There are genuine surprises that will leave your jaw on the floor. The new Scream brings an exciting energy to a franchise that could have very well ended with Scream 4. This “requel” is for the fans and will keep us all invested if Ghostface chooses to strike again. Scream hits theaters on January 14.
Shahs of Sunset Star GG Says Lala Kent ‘Ignored’ Ex Randall’s Red Flags, Suggests She’s a “Cheater”
Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi just reacted to the comments Lala Kent made against her on Watch What Happens Live on Twitter.
Following the Vanderpump Rules cast member’s appearance on Andy Cohen‘s late-night talk show, during which Lala explained her decision to unfollow GG after she commented on her split from Randall Emmett, GG went on a lengthy rant against her fellow Bravolebrity.
“After seeing what Lala said about me on [WWHL] I’m now upset,” GG began on January 13. “[You] said I’m a single mom as if I’m a victim of a circumstance [and] that I should have empathy for what you’re going [through because] we’re both single? Do not confuse my original point sweetie. But since [you have, let’s go…”
On Tuesday’s WWHL, Lala told Andy she unfollowed GG because she didn’t “need the negativity” and slammed the Shahs cast member for being “inappropriate.”
“She knows nothing about what’s going on and how deep and disgusting everything is and I just thought as someone who is a single mom, I would think you would take a pause and have compassion,” Lala explained.
According to GG, she believes Lala should pipe down when it comes to her ongoing trash-talking of Randall, who she split from in October 2021 amid allegations of cheating, because their daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, will one day be exposed to all that she’s said.
“Lala, I think you’re a sweet woman but my only message to [you] was/is to understand that one day all of [your] anger will disappear but all of the horrible things YOU decided to make public about [your] daughter’s father, will always be there!” GG noted.
“Lala,” GG continued, “[You] claimed [you] over looked all the red flags but yet [you] have memory of ALL of the flags, meaning the red flags were obviously standing out to [you] for [you] to recall all of them. So [you] actively chose to not see what was in front of [you]. Why not admit to turning a blind eye on purpose?”
GG went on to suggest that Lala was a “cheater” herself due to her hookup with Pump Rules co-star Ariana Madix.
“Your personal business was made public by [you and] that allows [people] to have an opinion. MY opinion is that [you] should have a little more self-respect,” GG stated. “If I recall correctly [you] were bragging about going down on your castmate [and] the timeline puts u in a relationship at that time. Cheater?”
In a final tweet on Thursday, GG suggested she had more information to reveal.
“I’ve got more… [You] want some?” she teased.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Just Do It: Nike Will Reportedly Start Firing Unvaccinated Employees This Weekend
Nike is reportedly set to terminate the contracts of unvaccinated employees beginning as early as this weekend.
The company has already had a vaccine mandate in place since October, but now, they’re going to act on it. According to reports from Complex, Nike will fire unvaccinated employees who have not received a medical or religious exemption on Saturday, January 15.
“You failed to complete the verification process and our records show that you do not have an approved (exemption),” reads an e-mail sent to a Nike employee last week. “As a result, you are not in compliance with the Policy and your employment is scheduled to be terminated on Saturday, January 15, 2022.”
Another sportswear company, Columbia, will make a similar move beginning February 1, according to the same report. Still, neither company have issued statements in response to the report as of now.
Nike originally planned to have employees return to work on January 10 on a hybrid schedule, but those plans were scrapped due to the spread of the new COVID variants with a new return date yet to be announced.
“We do believe over time that with innovation and a strong brand, we want to go to a hybrid model,” Nike CEO John Donahoe said during last month’s earnings call. “As you know, in the United States we have mandated vaccines and have a very high response rate to that. So we’re ready to come back in a hybrid work environment when that’s safe.”
As more and more companies employ vaccine mandates, hopefully, more people will get vaccinated.
Keanu Reeves Grabs Coffee With ‘Bill & Ted’ Pal Alex Winter — See Reunion Photos
‘Bill & Ted’ stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s latest adventure brought them to a cafe in Malibu. Then, they went for a motorcycle ride on the gorgeous coastline.
The adventure for Bill and Ted continues! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, the iconic time-traveling duo from the Bill & Ted movies, reunited in California on Wednesday, January 12. They grabbed coffee together at a cafe in Malibu, as seen in photos HERE, before they rode off on motorcycles across the Californian coastline to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous scenery.
Keanu, 57, and Alex, 56, were dressed quite differently from their goofy film characters for the afternoon outing. Keanu wore a black jacket and matching pants with brown boots. He wrapped a gray sweater around his neck and held what looked to be an ice coffee in one hand, and his motorcycle helmet in the other. The John Wick star looked very handsome, per usual, with his scruffy facial hair and fit physique.
Meanwhile, Alex had on a black shirt, denim jeans, and black boots. He also wore sunglasses to block out the bright California sun for the motorcycle ride. And like Keanu, he held a cup of coffee and his helmet in each of his hands as the duo left the cafe and headed to their vehicles. After that, they zoomed off for their next adventure together!
The epic duo first shared the big-screen together in 1989’s Bill & Ted‘s Excellent Adventure. They reunited for the sequel films Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991, and revived the film series nearly three decades for Bill & Ted Face The Music, which came out in August 2020. The third movie also starred Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted’s daughters, Thea Preston and Billie Logan.
In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Alex and Keanu talked about their real-life close friendship. “I think of him as my brother,” Alex said about his co-star. Keanu added, “We enjoy each other’s company and our thoughts and takes on the world. When we come together, it’s like, ‘What are you thinking?’ ‘I don’t know, but this is kind of funny.’ ‘Yeah, that’s kind of weird, too.’ “
