‘Scream’ Shocker: [Spoiler] Returns In First Appearance Since Original Movie

Brittany Cartwright is “team Lala all the way.” But what about her husband, Jax Taylor?

Following Lala Kent‘s split from Randall Emmett, who she’s since accused of cheating on her numerous times, the Vanderpump Rules alum said she feels for former cast mate before admitting Jax and Randall were “super close” and dishing her the weight loss she’s seen since joining Jenny Craig as a spokesperson on January 1.

“I feel for her for everything she’s going through. She’s an incredible mom… I’m team Lala. I hope the best for her and Ocean and their entire family,” Brittany said on E! News‘ Daily Pop on January 13.

As for her husband, Brittany didn’t exactly say he’s also “Team Lala.” Instead, she claimed not to know where the two men stand after acknowledging they have been quite close in recent years.

“Jax and Randall were super close,” Brittany explained. “I’m not really sure exactly what’s going on with them.”

What she is sure of is her love for son Cruz Michael Cauchi, who she and Jax welcomed in April.

“He’s the sweetest, cutest little thing I’ve ever seen,” Brittany gushed. “I just love him so much. I can’t even express how much I love him. It’s incredible… He’s with us 24/7. We don’t even have a babysitter.”

After giving birth months ago, Brittany has faced criticism online for not dropping her baby weight quick enough.

“My postpartum weight loss journey is different than some of my cast mates’ and friends’ and everything, so I feel like I’ve gotten judged a lot harder for that,” she admitting, noting that she gained “the quarantine 19” as her former co-stars, Stassi Schroeder, Lala, and Scheana Shay, who welcomed daughters in January, March, and April, respectively, seemed to slim down quicker.

Although Brittany hopes to lose at least 30 pounds with Jenny Craig, she’s already off to a good start.

“I’ve only been on the program for one week and I’ve already lost seven pounds, which is insane,” she revealed.

“The food is so good,” Brittany continued of the company’s new Max Up program to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And I’ve already lost seven pounds since that photo of me. I was shocked that it’s already been seven pounds. So it’s like I’m doing really good and I’m proud of myself. I’m super excited.”

“Before I even started this, everybody told me how good the food was,” she explained. “And it actually is delicious. But that’s something that everybody I talked to, said that the food was so good. And I’m glad that there’s a private coach. It’s just so easy to follow the app along with your coach.”

As she gets serious about her postpartum weight loss, Brittany said husband Jax is supporting her by trying to kick his Taco Bell habit.

“He’s definitely helping me by like not snacking and not like ordering a bunch of food,” she said. “And he’s trying to eat healthier as well. And he’s definitely saying that he might be trying the plan soon.”

Brittany is doing well thus far with the Max Up program but said that she still deals with her fair share of weight critics, many of whom compare her body to that of her Pump Rules cast mates.

“My weight loss journey has not been the same as theirs,” Brittany shared. “And that’s completely fine. But people can be so harsh and so mean on a show where they feel like they know you or know what you’re going through or think that you should be a certain way. And this isn’t real life.”

“For me, I wasn’t able to go right back down skinny,” she added.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.