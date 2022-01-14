News
Several inches of snow in the forecast for the St. Louis area
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A minor to moderate impact winter storm is still on track to affect the region Friday night into Saturday. The system will start as rain Friday evening but then is expected to transition quickly to wet snow, some of which may fall heavily at times through sunrise Saturday.
When will the snow start falling?
The heaviest snow is likely to fall between midnight and 6:00 am Saturday morning with snow diminishing from north to south during the morning Saturday. Snowfall totals will average 2-4 inches for most of the area, with lighter amounts east along I-57 in Illinois where 1-2 inches is forecast. Moving northwest, 4-6 inches are expected from near Bowling Green up into northern Missouri.
How much snow is St. Louis expected to get?
There is about a 40% chance for snowfall to exceed 4 inches in St. Louis and a 30 percent chance that it may reach or exceed 5 inches. The most likely range in our area is 2-4 inches of snow.
Suggest a Correction
News
Woodward: Plunging temps expose cold, hard truth of grid
Energy sector officials have been warning for years about the risks posed to New England’s grid by plunging temperatures, risks exacerbated by anti-energy-infrastructure policies across the region.
Now with New England facing its coldest temperatures since the “polar vortex” of 2019 and wind chills of -45 degrees below zero across the U.S. northern tier states, the grid is under stress once again.
“Well-documented natural gas pipeline constraints, coupled with global supply chain issues related to deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), are placing New England’s power system at heightened risk heading into the winter season,” ISO New England Inc, operator of the region’s power grid said in a Dec. 6 statement.
In that same statement, Peter Brandien, vice president of System Operations & Market Administration, warned “if the region experiences an extended period of extreme cold weather, fuel supplies into the region could become constrained resulting in challenging system operation.”
As ISO-NE continues its work with the New England states and industry stakeholders to transition to what it considers a cleaner grid, the organization said it must also maintain real-time power system reliability.
“In recent years, oil and LNG have filled the gaps when extended periods of very cold weather have constrained natural gas pipeline supplies,” according to ISO New England’s president and CEO Gordon van Welie. “Higher prices globally for these fuels, as well as pandemic-related supply chain challenges, could limit their availability in New England if needed to produce electricity this winter.
“The region would be in a precarious position if an extended cold snap were to develop and these fuels were not available,” van Welie said.
Dan Kish of the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Energy Research says these warnings were not sexy at the time, but people are paying attention now.
“What they pointed to was a growing gap between demand for energy and the supply that people are making available either through pipelines or electrical lines or anything else and because New England is an area of the country that does not have a lot of energy production,” Kish said. “I would be concerned based upon what the people who oversee the grid have said about it.”
“Part of the problem with the grid is the problems created by people that say we need to fix the grid,” he said. “The more diversity one has, the more options people have to use whatever fits those needs, and when you begin closing those down, that puts excessive strain on the grid, and that’s why the grid is running into trouble.”
Which is why New Hampshire maintains the 459 MW Merrimack Station in Bow, the last coal-burning power plant in New England. While it is seldom powered up, its owners, Granite Shore Power, make millions in capacity payments by acting as a reliable electricity backup for the grid.
“Coal-fired plants no longer supply baseload power,” said the U.S. Energy Information Administration, “but they play an important role in providing electricity on high-demand days.”
Green activists have been trying unsuccessfully to shut down the Bow plant for years. Four protesters with the left-wing organization “No Coal, No Gas” were arrested recently after two chained themselves to a smokestack at the Bow plant.
But for now, we need coal. That or be ready to freeze.
Chris Woodward writes about industry and technology for InsideSources.
News
Denver weather: Fast-moving snow storm moving across Colorado Friday
Denver will cool down on Friday and maybe get some snow, but the blustery weather won’t last long as 50-degree highs are in the forecast just a few days from now.
Colder and windy today along with a chance of snow. #cowx pic.twitter.com/qyZVSmUbpM
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 14, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, a weak and fast-moving storm system will bring light snow to the mountains on Friday and a chance of snow over the plains in the afternoon and evening. The hills could get up to four inches of accumulation, while the plains–including Denver—shouldn’t expect any accumulation.
Denver has a 50% chance of precipitation on Friday, with the best shot between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The high will reach 39 degrees under increasing clouds before temperatures drop into the 30s for the rest of the day. Winds could gust to 25 mph downtown. Friday night temperatures will dip to 15 degrees.
Dry weather moves back into Denver Saturday and will hang around for a while. There’s a week storm system expected next week, but it’s likely only to impact the mountains.
Saturday’s temperature downtown will reach 44 degrees under sunny skies. The low will dip to 26 degrees.
Denver will reach a sunny 52 degrees on Sunday, then dip to 23 degrees.
Next week will start with temperatures in the 50s.
News
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles.
Djokovic’s lawyers were expected to appeal at the Federal Circuit and Family Court, which they already successfully did last week on procedural grounds after his visa was first canceled when he landed at a Melbourne airport.
Deportation from Australia usually leads to a three-year ban on returning to the country. That would make Djokovic 37 the next time he would be allowed to compete at the Australian Open.
Hawke said he canceled the visa on “health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.” His statement added that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government “is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Morrison and Hawke are part of a conservative government which prides itself on being tough on border control.
Morrison welcomed Djokovic’s pending deportation, saying Australia had achieved one of the lowest pandemic death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates in the world.
“This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods. … Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said in a statement. “This is what the Minister is doing in taking this action today.”
Everyone at the Australian Open — including players, their support teams and spectators — is required to be vaccinated for the illness caused by the coronavirus. Djokovic is not inoculated and had sought a medical exemption on the grounds that he had COVID-19 in December.
That exemption was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, apparently allowing him to obtain a visa to travel. But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa when he landed in Melbourne on Jan. 5.
Djokovic spent four nights in an immigration detention hotel before a judge on Monday overturned that decision. That ruling allowed Djokovic to move freely around Australia and he has been practicing at Melbourne Park to prepare to play in a tournament he has won each of the past three years.
Djokovic has held practice sessions every day since he was released from detention, posting a photo on social media late Monday of himself with his team on Rod Laver Arena.
He had a scheduled mid-afternoon practice booked for Friday on the tournament’s main show court, but switched his times to start and finish early.
Media started gathering at the vehicular entry to the building where Djokovic was reported to be meeting with his lawyers after the minister’s decision was handed down.
With his legal situation still in limbo, Djokovic was placed in the tournament bracket in Thursday’s draw, slated to face Miomir Kecmanovic in an all-Serbian matchup in the first round.
Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kian Bone said Djokovic’s lawyers face an “extremely difficult” task to get court orders over the weekend to allow their client to play next week.
Speaking hours before Hawke’s decision was announced, Bone said: “If you left it any later than he has done now, I think from a strategic standpoint, he’s really hamstringing Djokovic’s legal team, in terms of what sort of options or remedies he could obtain.”
Djokovic’s lawyers would need to go before a duty judge of the Federal Circuit and Family Court, or a higher judge of the Federal Court, to get two urgent orders. One order would be an injunction preventing his deportation, such as what he won in court last week. The second would force Hawke to grant Djokovic a visa to play.
“That second order is almost not precedented,” Bone said. “Very rarely do the courts order a member of the executive government to grant a visa.”
Jacqui Lambie, an influential independent senator, argued that Djokovic should be sent packing if he had broken Australia’s vaccine rules. But hours before the visa cancellation was announced, she complained about how long Hawke was taking to reach a decision.
“Why does this keep dripping out of the tap? Alex Hawke, where are you? Missing in action?” Lambie asked.
“If you can’t make a decision on Novak Djokovic, goodness me, how are you guys running the country? This is an absolute shambles,” she added.
___
McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Several inches of snow in the forecast for the St. Louis area
Nitro League Shifts Gears With New NFT Marketplace And Virtual Garage Launch
Woodward: Plunging temps expose cold, hard truth of grid
Denver weather: Fast-moving snow storm moving across Colorado Friday
Meet Painted with Raven season one winner Matt Perkins
Jamie Lynn Spears Claps Back At Britney Spears Amid Book Drama: This Is ‘Unhealthy Chaos’
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
Australia revokes Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time, with possible 3-year ban from Australia
MoDOT and IDOT prepare roads for winter weather Friday night
‘Baby Shark’ is the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1