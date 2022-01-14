Connect with us

Steve Harvey, 64, Rocks White Silk Shirt & Fans Rave Over His ‘Unreal’ Style

Steve Harvey has quickly become a style icon & the TV host proved that when he rocked a silk white top with pink pants, sending fans into a tizzy about his amazing style.

If there’s one thing for sure about Steve Harvey, 64, it is that he has impeccable style and his latest outfit just may be our favorite. The TV presenter showed off his style when he rocked a short sleeve silk white spring 2022 Dunhill shirt with a pair of fitted pink fall 2021 Tom Ford pants and crocodile boots.

Steve’s shirt featured a wrap front style that tied off to the side on the bottom. He styled his top with a pair of fitted, plea6ed salmon pink pants and a pair of white crocodile skin booties. His latest outfit has fans freaking out with one user gushing, “steve harvey has the nastiest style out there. i’m so jealous it’s unreal.”

When Steve posted photos in this outfit to his Instagram page, the comments section was flooded with fans raving over his look. One user commented, “Absolutely killing it,” while other comments read, “Okay! You look AH-MAZING! Fit.. Fly… For LIFE!” and one even said, “Whoever your stylist is deserves a raise.”

Steve’s outfit was in fact styled by Elly Karamoh, who has been dressing Steve in fabulous outfits during his press tour for his new show, Judge Steve Harvey. Aside from his silk shirt and pink pants, Steve has been loving wrap shirts lately and just the other day he was the special guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live when he tried the look again.

For the show, Steve rocked a black knit Dunhill kimono sweater with a pair of straight-leg, black leather Gucci embossed trousers, and chunky black leather Bottega Veneta boots.

Meet Painted with Raven season one winner Matt Perkins

Over eight weeks, seven talented makeup artists showcased their skills and creativity on Painted with Raven. The Emmy award-winning makeup artist and guest judges including Chad Michaels and RuPaul himself had their work cut out for them as these talented artists competed to earn the crown and a cash prize of $25,000. In the end, the show’s front runner, the insanely talented Matt Perkins, emerged victorious – creating a damsel in distress, a villain and a hero in the finale fairy tale makeup challenge.

Matt represented their hometown of Leesburg, Virginia and is a graduate of James Madison University with a degree in Integrated 3D Design. In addition to their memorable makeup creations showcased on the series, Matt is also a fierce drag entertainer named Crimsyn.  Matt/Crimsyn specializes in creating all aspects of their drag/artistry all the way from the top of their wigs to the bottom of their shoes. They may be nerdy by drawing their inspiration from plants and animals in nature but will never turn down a good/corny pun!

Matt took some time away from their brushes and makeup palettes to discuss their experience on the show and shares their makeup journey with us in our exclusive interview.

Tell us a little bit about your makeup background.

I started in the cosplay world making costumes and I would make helmets for all my characters because I did not know how to do makeup. So, I put my foot down and I was like, I’m done making helmets. We gotta paint this face. (Laughs) So I went to some of my friends and I asked them, “How do I do makeup?” and the first thing they all said was “pluck your eyebrows”. So, it all started there and then I started to purchase some makeup palettes and some grease paint and stuff like that.

The biggest project that I started off with makeup was painting myself into Patrick Star from SpongeBob. I had this whole outfit and costume and everything, and I decided to paint myself pink for the first time. The first time in makeup and I painted myself pink. I don’t know why I did it, but it was an interesting experience going back on those pictures.

The first thing is I purchased was clown pink, clown white and baby powder. And I painted my entire face clown pink and clown white and set it with baby powder…oh my goodness. That was a tragedy. But then from there I started watching all the YouTube videos and stuff like that and learned maybe you should buy an eye shadow palette. That would probably help. (Laughs) And from there on, I just started to pull different makeup techniques and tricks off of YouTube and the internet. I had no formal training, I was just kind of picking up anything that I could buy at the store to put on my face. There were some acrylic paints at one point I promise, but they are not there anymore. (Laughs)

What was your reaction when you found out you were cast on Painted with Raven?

It was not on the schedule. I didn’t put it in the books. I think I was gaming and I got a phone call and I was like, what is going on? I need to pause this World of Warcraft real quick. Who is calling me?

It was really out of the blue. I did not expect it. I got really excited. I was like, oh my gosh, wait, I have something to do now. This is going to be some fun. (Laughs) I was absolutely thrilled. I dropped everything and the first thing I started doing was I started sketching. I was like, this is an opportunity to show off my designs and ideas. And I just sat down with a sketchbook for a couple of nights and just started mapping out ideas and making different plots and everything like that. So, it was really exciting. I was very happy. I’m sorry, that was a very long-winded answer. (Laughs)

What was the experience like working from your home as opposed to like going to a studio and doing a show like Face Off?

Oh my God. I love Face Off. I think I was binge-watching that and Glow Up before we started filming because I was like, I gotta get in the zone. So, filming from home, reflecting back on it, I definitely, liked it on the side of my nerves because I know as soon as I walked in there with like famous people, producers, the lights, the cameras, I would have been shaking in my shoes, you know? But being next to my bed and next to my dog, everything was super comforting. I was able to be level-headed when the challenges came my way and I didn’t freak out. It was definitely a good foot in TV shows. I know now if I’m ever on set, I would feel more confident. I won’t be as like nervous or anything like that. So, I definitely really enjoyed it.

What was your favorite look that you created for the show?

So, I will have to pick two, one for the “wow factor” and one for a personal favorite. I’m sure as you can tell the “wow factor” one is that pimple-popping one. The last-minute gag of me figuring out what I should do with popping the pimple I was like, “Oh, my brain is so creative”. I’m just kidding. (Laughs)

I was really proud of it and it was just so good for TV because it has this craziness and grossness, this gaspyness and all that stuff. However, my personal favorite would definitely have to be the split face challenge where I did half of myself how I am perceived from the outside and half of it how I personally am on the inside, just because it was kind of like a more personal challenge. I got to dissect more of myself and I also really enjoyed the design of that one and how that one showed up on camera. It felt very graphically pleasing and I’m excited to recreate it. It’s really lovely.

That was really amazing. I really liked that one and the Hulk Hogan look.

Oh my God, I forgot about the Hulk Hogan one. I have been walking around my house saying “Hey brother” for the past month, it is so bad!

Is there a look on the show that you would like to revisit and how would you do it differently?

The only one is that stupid paint the art one. The work of art. I think I would have fought harder for some of the other paintings because I was pretty relaxed and I was like, you know, we’ll all get the painting that we would kind of like. I should have been vicious. I should have been like, this is mine or something like that. You know, either that, or they should have given us better painting options because who wants to draw a bowl of fruit? There ain’t nothing there, but some apples and bananas and a potato. What am I going to do with that?

Speaking of being vicious, I know this wasn’t “Raven’s Best Friend Race”, but did you feel like you made some new friends from being on the show?

Oh, absolutely. We have a group chat where we chat about all the episodes and we talk to each other and chat if any of us have any issues or anything. It’s definitely a group chat we dive into to help get, you know, personal support. It’s definitely a tight-knit friend group and I cannot wait to meet everybody in person. I just feel we would get a little bit closer from doing that. We are trying to plan a little get-together sometime. I don’t know exactly when but it’s on the list to do. I have met one of them in person already. I live close to Ryan. She lives in Maryland and I live in Virginia. It’s about a 30 to 45-minute drive from each other. We met at a viewing party for Painted with Raven and she is the best person ever. She is so fun. She is amazing. She is so bubbly. She is really funny. I just hope everybody gets to see how amazing she is.

Did you discover anything surprising about yourself while you were working on the show?

For sure. So, I am someone who is definitely a little distant from their emotions, you know, gotta be the tough guy, but going through the show, it was definitely, a dissection of myself. Every night after filming. I sat there before I went to bed, reflecting on myself and what happened throughout the day. And I was able to really reflect upon myself and kind of grow emotionally. And so there definitely is some sort of emotional journey that I personally went through on the show. I don’t know if it shows necessarily through all the edits, but it definitely happened. And there were of were some conversations that definitely helped me grow as a person. So, I am very happy that happened.

What are you planning to do with the prize money?

Yeah, so I know it’s a little boring. I’m not going to open a Crymsin theme park or anything. (Laughs) I will be paying off my college loans. I’m currently living at home because I cannot afford my college loans and rent on top of that. It’s just too much for the money that I can make currently. So, I will be using the money to pay off my college loans and move out and take the next step forward in life and, you know, full independence and everything. And hopefully that opens a lot of doors for me to be more independent and start more creative projects. So, I’m really excited about that.

I’ve stalked your Instagram and Crymsin is a fierce queen. Do you have any aspirations to take her to RuPaul’s Drag Race?

I mean, I don’t know. Am I allowed to say that? (Laughs) I mean, it is definitely a great platform that I would love to be on and I do find myself as not only a makeup artist, but definitely a full-fledged entertainer as well. So, in terms of different platforms to showcase different types of artistry, I definitely think that is a great step to push myself forward to.

I have a quick make-up question. As I started out with Ben Nye and baby powder myself, what now is your go-to, must-have makeup product?

Okay. So, I can do my entire face in a rainbow grease palette and a rainbow eye shadow palette. I can do everything with it. I think also, if I were to make my own line of makeup or collaborate with some brand, it would be a cream or grease palette – and I know that is crazy for some people, especially for “everyday makeup” people. They’re like, I’m not going to use that all the time. But if I’m traveling and I’m using cream bases for a lot of stuff, because I use cream blush, cream contour, cream highlight, you know, all these different creams for my eyeshadow, for my eyebrows. It’s just all in one palette. And it’s just so easy to travel with. So that would definitely be my go-to. And I know that is just not for everybody, but it works for me (laughs).

How can fans keep in touch with you? I know you’ve got an Etsy store with some amazing accessories.

Oh my gosh. Yes. So, to keep in touch with me, you can follow me on TikTok and on Instagram. On Instagram I post the more professional stuff. If you want to see me being stupid and walking around the house in drag, you can follow me on TikTok. I post trash there.

I am also trying to launch my own brand with a line of collars and harnesses and products to sell that are like drag-related. But also like if you’re a little frisky and you want to go out to a rave and wear some fun stuff, it’s also for you. So you can check out my Etsy as well.

Follow Matt on Instagram and TikTok. You can also shop their Etsy store for some dazzling accessories. Stay tuned for season two of Painted with Raven coming soon to Wow Presents Plus

Jamie Lynn Spears Claps Back At Britney Spears Amid Book Drama: This Is ‘Unhealthy Chaos’

Jamie Lynn Spears released a statement claiming her family is getting death threats amid all the ‘unhealthy chaos’ after older sister Britney slammed her over comments she made while promoting her memoir.

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking her “truth” once again. The beef between Jamie Lynn, 30, and her sister Britney Spears, 40, is heating up, and Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to post a new message on January 14. This comes just hours after Britney tweeted a statement that trashed her little sister for selling a book “at my expense.”

Jamie Lynn Spears’ reaction to Britney’s response over her ‘GMA’ interview. (Instagram)

Jamie Lynn shared her to reaction to Britney’s comments and claimed it has “become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

She continued: “Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because not it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to. Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.”

The Zoey 101 alum stressed that her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is “not” about her sister. “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.” She insisted that she doesn’t “want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”

Jamie Lynn’s latest statement comes just a few hours after Britney responded to her sister’s recent Good Morning America interview. Britney tweeted out a statement saying she had watched Jamie Lynn’s interview while sick and it bothered her that Jamie Lynn said her “behavior was out of control” at one point. “She was never around much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense,” Britney wrote.

Britney was also irritated by the discussion over Jamie Lynn’s remixes to Britney’s songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.” Britney went on to say that her “family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent… My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them!”

During her GMA interview, Jamie Lynn revealed the role she played in trying to help end Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, which was finally dissolved in November 2021. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn said. “When she needed help, I set up ways to do so. I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end the conservatorship and end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, when why continue it?”

Australia revokes Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time, with possible 3-year ban from Australia

Australia has cancelled Novak Djokovic‘s visa for a second time.

The 34-year-old tennis star had his visa revoked on January 6th after arriving Down Under – where he is hoping to play in the Australian Open next week to defend his title – and he was detained at an immigration facility, and while that was overturned by a judge on Monday (10.01.22), it has now been taken away again on “health and good order” grounds.

As a result, Djokovic – who has not been vaccinated – could now be deported from the country, but he can still challenge the decision.

Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement: “Today I exercised my power … to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”

Djokovic’s visa was initially revoked after it was deemed he had “failed to provide appropriate evidence” to receive a vaccine exemption.

It was later revealed he had tested positive for COVID last month, and earlier this week the star admitted to breaking isolation while COVID positive when he attended a newspaper interview.

Djokovic insisted he “didn’t want to let the journalist down”, but the sportsman admitted that was an “error of judgement”.

What’s more, the world number one men’s tennis player revealed that on his travel declaration form a box was ticked claiming he hadn’t visited any other countries in the 14 days prior to his flight to Australia.

The star has since insisted his agent ticked the “no” box by mistake, putting it down to “human error”.

He added: “On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf – as I told immigration officials on my arrival – and my agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia.

“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur.

“Today, my team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.

“While I felt it was important to address and clarify misinformation I will not be making any further comment out of utmost respect for the Australian Government and their authorities and the current process.

“It is always an honour and a privilege to play in the Australian Open. The Australian Open is much-loved by players, fans and the community, not just in Victoria and in Australia, but around the globe, and I just want to have the opportunity to compete against the best players in the world and perform before one of the best crowds in the world.”

