Sun City Mesquite’s active 50+ community pulls Coloradans west

Homebuyers tired of competing in the Denver metro’s cutthroat housing market might want to consider looking west. Much further west.

What: Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb, active adult 50+ lifestyle in Mesquite, Nevada; low prices, golf course, clubhouse & events, ranches ready for move-in.

Sun City Mesquite, an active 55+ community of new one-story homes near the Utah-Nevada border, sits an easy day’s drive from Colorado. The development lets buyers choose between 11 plans to create the home of their dreams.

The community offers everything from quicker delivery homes ready in two months to build from dirt homes customized to fit your needs.

“Come check us out,” says Jeff Blea, Sun City Mesquite General Sales Manager. “We’ve got a great product, location, price point.”

Get outside

Mesquite’s sure to appeal to Coloradans who love to spend time outdoors. “We take pride in the Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb lifestyle,” Blea says.

Mesquite has seven golf courses, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, activities at the world-class Pioneer Recreation Center, plus tennis, bocce ball, and pickleball courts.

“You’ll see community members driving their golf carts everywhere,” Blea says. Residents also can explore scenic trails leading to nearby national parks.

Want more? The lifestyle director coordinates activities ranging from garage sales and craft nights to bus trips into Las Vegas.

Create your dream home

Buyers can choose from a range of floor plans from the smaller Cottage series that range from 1,285 to 1,420 square feet to the mid-size Retreat series that range from 1,573 to 2,010 square feet to the Encore series that range from 2,023 to 2,514 square feet.

The open floor plans flow from room to room to maximize the square footage in the gathering and kitchen areas, Blea says. “We want to let you make the house your home.”

The houses start with an initial base floorplan, and buyers then can make decisions ranging from making structural changes like converting a bedroom to a den or a powder room to a full bath to choosing cosmetic finishes ranging from flooring to kitchen cabinets and bathroom finishes.

Safety first

While Blea and his team are happy to welcome prospective buyers who want to make the trip west, they know some buyers may not be comfortable visiting in person now.

So, to accommodate those buyers, Mesquite offers virtual tours and other options, Blea says. “Our sales team has gotten really good at Facetime calls.”

Room to breathe

Mesquite continues to grow.

“The future is bright. We plan to build for many, more years,” Blea says.

“We have the best lots, the best locations and the best floor plans.”

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.