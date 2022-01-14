Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses; allows mandate for health care workers

Suggest a Correction
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.
At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.
Missouri was the first state to file suit against the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s private employer mandate as well as the mandate for health care workers.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement after the ruling came down:
I’m proud to have delivered this critical decision for Missourians and Americans, and to hand the Biden Administration its biggest loss to date. While we’re disappointed in the Supreme Court’s ruling on our lawsuit against the health care worker vaccine mandate, that fight is far from over, and the case is still ongoing. We’re committed to ensuring that rural hospitals and nursing homes continue to stay open and provide critical care to Missourians, and we will not give up this fight.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt
The court’s orders Thursday during a spike in coronavirus cases was a mixed bag for the administration’s efforts to boost the vaccination rate among Americans.
The court’s conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The firefighter who died after a roof collapsed during a two-story house fire in north St. Louis has been identified.
Benjamin Polson died in the line of duty on Thursday, the St. Louis Fire Department confirmed. Another firefighter, who has not been identified, was injured and taken to the hospital.
“There are no words to describe what the feeling is right now amongst the St. Louis Fire Department. The risk we took today wasn’t worth it; we lost a firefighter,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon. They were able to knock down the fire on the first floor and then made their way to the second floor.
While on the second floor, firefighters made the decision to back out due to the intensity of the fire. Jenkerson said as they were leaving, the roof collapsed, burying two firefighters.
“This kind of event weighs just tremendously heavy on the entire department,” Jenkerson.
The collapse of the roof caused heavy timber and bricks to fall on the firefighters causing the death of one firefighter and injuring the other.
“Once these things come down, they normally don’t give you a warning. These are old buildings here. These are three or four-course bricks, so there’s a lot of weight, a lot of heavy timber,” said Jenkerson. “So when it comes down … if you’re in the way of that falling timber, it’s normally serious injuries and in this case, it proved to be grave injuries.”
Officials are looking into the conditions of the building and what may have led to the collapse. Jenkerson noted there were bars on the outside of the house, so it may have been occupied.
First responders were able to find the trapped firefighters. The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital.
The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The union representing more than 8,000 King Soopers employees on strike across the metro area and the company appear headed back to the bargaining table.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 asked King Soopers negotiators to resume contract talks Friday. A spokeswoman for King Soopers, Colorado’s largest grocery store chain, said Thursday that the company is looking forward to returning to negotiations.
“We are pleased that after nearly a week the union has finally responded to our request to meet. We look forward to returning to the bargaining table to resume negotiations and find a deal that puts more money in our associates paychecks,” Jessica Trowbridge said in an email.
Kim Cordova, the union president, said the picket lines at stores from Boulder to Parker will remain up as the negotiations continue.
“We remain committed to honoring the near-unanimous vote by Local 7 members to strike against the company for unfair labor practices,” Cordova said in a statement. “And we will continue until the company proves it will treat essential workers with the dignity they deserve.”
During a rally Thursday, a day after employees walked off the job, Cordova said the union asked that King Soopers leaders from Colorado be at the table to continue talks. She said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, only briefly attended bargaining sessions, which broke off the first week in January.
Out-of-state lawyers and corporate executives for Cincinnati-based Kroger, which owns King Soopers and City Market, are the ones who’ve been negotiating, Cordova told the crowd of about 200 union members and supporters.
“If we don’t have people from Colorado, we think it’s going to be unproductive to continue to talk to somebody who cares nothing about you, about Colorado values. They don’t have to look at you ever again,” Cordova.
The company announced Thursday that it is delaying the reopening of a King Soopers store in Boulder where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting March 22. The store was set to reopen Jan. 20, but Kelley said it would be a milestone and that “it must be free of distractions,” referring to the strike.
King Soopers has criticized the union for calling a strike after the company made an offer that included $148 million for wage increases, bonuses and investments in health care. The company made a revised proposal on Tuesday of $170 million. The UFCW Local 7 bargaining committee, which Cordova said is led by union members, rejected the original proposal on Jan. 5 and negotiations stopped. Tuesday’s offer was also rejected.
Last week, union members in Boulder, the Denver area, Parker and Colorado Springs overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike on claims of unfair labor practices. The stores’ contracts expired Saturday, Jan. 8. Colorado Springs workers didn’t walk off the job because the meat workers’ contact hasn’t ended yet.
Cordova said the union initially called for a three-week strike because its contracts with King Soopers and City Market expire at different times. Other stores across the state could eventually join the labor action, she said.
Other contracts run out later in January and in February.
Kelley has said the union should allow members to vote on the company’s latest proposal. He said in an interview Tuesday that “a tremendous amount of our associates” were asking the union for a vote on the company’s offer.
Cordova said Thursday the company finally provided some of the data on wages, pensions and other items .
“But they want us to bargain off of their proposal. That’s not how negotiations work,” Cordova said.
King Soopers hasn’t responded to the union’s comprehensive proposal, she added.
The union’s proposition includes starting pay of $18.56 an hour, compared to the company’s proposal of $16 an hour.
Cordova said King Soopers’ offer is full of concessions the company is seeking from employees. Among those, she said, are limits on the amount of sick leave; restrictions on overtime; and allowing the company to lower wages during the term of the contract.
The union said it wants a faster pathway for part-time employees who want full-time work. Cordova said a majority of King Soopers employees are part-time and many struggle to pay rent and buy food at a time when Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, has spent more than $1 billion to buy back stock and has reported record profits.
“There’s a real mandate for change. There are systemic problems with what’s going on with Kroger, not just here but around the country,” Cordova said.
Contracts with the company are running out in Southern California, New Mexico and the Seattle area, she added.
“All of the issues are the same,” Cordova said. “You have a big company who has treated essential workers as disposable workers.”
FORT COLLINS –– Representatives of several Division I football programs contacted Matt Greenwald following the former Boise State receiver’s decision to enter the transfer portal in late December.
However, no landing spot stood out as much as Colorado State, whom the former Fairview receiver chose over the likes of Montana State and Eastern Illinois, last Thursday.
“CSU jumped out to me once coach (Jay) Norvell got the job,” Greenwald said. “Also, their offense at Nevada caught my attention when we played them last year at Boise. As a receiver, I’m excited to play in that offense. That’s the biggest reason I came.”
Norvell and now-CSU offensive coordinator Matt Mumme’s scheme, also known as the Air Raid offense, amassed nearly 300 passing yards in a 41-31 victory at Boise State last fall. The Wolf Pack averaged 347 yards per game passing, sixth best in the nation.
The majority of Nevada’s offensive staff followed Norvell to Fort Collins.
Hence, it’s easy to see why Greenwald made his decision.
“After I entered the portal, I got in contact with Mumme and talked about the offense they’re gonna run,” Greenwald said. “The spread and the passing attack really caught my attention. I was super excited about that. And it’s really similar to my high school offense at Fairview.”
With CSU intending on utilizing its six remaining scholarships for defensive players, Greenwald will arrive in Fort Collins as a preferred walk-on.
As a senior at Fairview in 2018, Greenwald obtained scholarship offers from Northern Colorado, Weber State and Western Illinois. He turned 60 receptions into 1,181 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also received preferred walk-on offers from Boise State, CSU, Wyoming and Colorado.
Now he’s back home and teammates with CSU standout sophomore safety Henry Blackburn. They didn’t merely play on the same team for three years, either.
“I’m really close with (Blackburn),” Greenwald said. “We grew up together and he’s one of my best friends.”
Given their tight-knit companionship, Greenwald sought Blackburn’s counsel upon receiving CSU’s PWO offer.
“I talked to him a lot about it,” he said. “He loves it and the impact he made right away as a true freshman was huge. Him saying that he loves it there earned my trust. And going to a school where you already know someone is definitely an advantage.”
Greenwald and Blackburn will live together once the former gets on campus.
“To earn the trust of the coaches, you have to make an impact on special teams,” Greenwald said. “So that’s my goal right away. Then hopefully I can kind of be that slot guy and someone we can go to when we need a big play.”
At Boise State, Greenwald gray-shirted the 2019 season and did not get playing time the past two years.
“I had a great time at Boise but I didn’t play, which was tough,” Greenwald said. “So I have a huge chip on my shoulder to prove myself. In high school, I had a good career. But I’m looking to have a better one at CSU. I’ll do whatever it takes.”
