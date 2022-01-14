SUPREME COURT STRIKES DOWN BIDEN’S VACCINE MANDATES

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for workplaces with over 100 employees.
The court allows vaccine mandates for healthcare workers at federally funded hospitals and clinics nationwide.
The Justices voted 6-3 to strike down the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private corporations and large workplaces.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court BLOCKS the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces. The court ALLOWS a vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded health care facilities to take effect nationwide.
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) January 13, 2022
The Court also voted 5-4 to allow a vaccine mandate for workers at health care facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid.
27 Republican governors asked the Court to block vaccine mandates proposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
The Biden administration had asked the Court to allow vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.