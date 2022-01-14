Connect with us

SUPREME COURT STRIKES DOWN BIDEN'S VACCINE MANDATES

Published

42 seconds ago

on

SUPREME COURT STRIKES DOWN BIDEN’S VACCINE MANDATES
By Sandra Rose  | 

AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for workplaces with over 100 employees.

The court allows vaccine mandates for healthcare workers at federally funded hospitals and clinics nationwide.

The Justices voted 6-3 to strike down the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private corporations and large workplaces.

The Court also voted 5-4 to allow a vaccine mandate for workers at health care facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid.

27 Republican governors asked the Court to block vaccine mandates proposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The Biden administration had asked the Court to allow vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.

Delighted Divorcé Ye Kisses It Up For Kameras During Date Night At Delilah Full Of D-List Debauchery

Published

7 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Delighted Divorcé Ye Kisses It Up For Kameras During Date Night At Delilah Full Of D-List Debauchery
Ye got caught in a lip lock with Julia Fox and a whole lot of folks seem to think he’s in a kissing pissing war with his ex Kim K.

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Ye and Julia were photographed having a night out at Delilah Lounge in West Hollywood with some of Kanye’s famous friends including  Madonna, Evan Ross, Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Wednesday night.

Evan Ross posted about the outing, which internet onlookers had lots of jokes about.

What the net is mostly buzzing about though is Kanye kissing Julia for the world to see — which some feel is suspicious timing considering that, according to TMZ reports, Kim and Pete grabbed pizza and ice cream together Tuesday night, and it was during the ice cream run at Rite Aid when they were seen loved-up and cuddling.

Do y’all really think Ye would stoop so low?

Kanye West Julia Fox Delilah Date

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Funny enough, earlier this week TMZ reported that their Kim sources say she’s cool with Ye and Julia becauce Julia’s a fan of the Kardashian family and if she and Ye stay togther it’ll be much easier for Kim to deal with an admirer than a hater.

Kanye West Julia Fox Delilah Date

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Ouch. Wonder if that stings being called “a fan.”

Meanwhile some not so flattering photos of Julia have been floating the net from her days struggling with drug addiction.

Kanye West Julia Fox Delilah Date

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

If there is indeed a publicity war going on between Kim and Ye — who would you say is winning?

Ellen Pompeo Loves On Patrick Dempsey After He Posts A 'Zoolander' Selfie

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo shared love to former co-star Patrick Dempsey on Instagram, after he mimicked a memorable pose made famous by Ben Stiller in ‘Zoolander.’

Patrick Dempsey‘s former TV wife, Ellen Pompeo, popped up in the comments section of his hilarious Instagram post on Tuesday, January 11. Patrick, who used to star in Grey’s Anatomy as Derek Shepherd, opposite Ellen’s Meredith Grey, sat on the couch with his dog while striking the “Blue Steel” pose for the camera. For the uniformed, the “Blue Steel” pose is done by Ben Stiller in his 2001 comedy film Zoolander. Patrick perfectly nailed it by pursing up his lips and sucking his checks in, while keeping his eyes fixated on the camera.

Patrick captioned his post, “Happy Monday. Have a good one.” Ellen, 52, then shared some love to her deceased TV hubby with a sweet comment. “Blue steel and his sidekick,” the actress wrote.

Ben Stiller in ‘Zoolander’ (Photo: Everett Collection)

As expected, Grey’s Anatomy fans went wild over Ellen and Patrick’s one-sided exchange. “Love you guys!!” one fan said, while another wrote, “my merder heart cannot.” Other commenters called on Patrick to make a full-time return to the hit ABC medical series, which was recently renewed for season 19. Ellen’s comment also got a whopping 7,000 likes, and counting, from their fans.

Patrick starred in the first 11 seasons of Grey’s, before his character Derek was killed from injuries sustained in a car accident. However, Patrick made an epic return to the series in season 17 when Derek popped up in a beach dream sequence of Meredith’s while she was in a coma from COVID. Other deceased characters like George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) also appeared on the beach to reunite with Meredith.

Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey
Ellen Pompeo & Patrick Dempsey (Photo: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock)

As we previously reported, ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for yet another season on January 10. This continues the show’s run as the longest-running primetime medical drama series. Ellen inked a new deal with ABC to return for season 19, according to THR, alongside fellow original stars Chandra Wilson (who plays Dr. Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (who plays Dr. Webber). ABC noted in its statement that season 19 will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.”

Becky G & Sofia Reyes Reflect On How Women Face All 'Types Of Adversities' Within The Music Industry

Published

29 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Becky G & Sofia Reyes Reflect On How Women Face All ‘Types Of Adversities’ Within The Music Industry
On the season finale of ‘Face to Face with Becky G,’ the singer — along with friend and collaborator Sofia Reyes—discussed how female musicians have to often deal with being exploited and ‘oversexualized.’

It’s hard to be a woman, especially in the music industry. Becky G highlighted the importance of women relying on each other and developing these support networks with other women during the season finale of Face to Face with Becky G on Facebook Watch (premiering on Jan. 18 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET). “I think it’s important that we’re able to build these connections,” Becky said in HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the finale, featuring Becky’s conversation with Sofia Reyes. “Because it does get tough when you’re faced with some types of adversities that not many people on the outside of our industry would understand, specifically as women in our industry.”

“There are certain things like, some themes of – what’s too sexy?” said Becky. “A woman owning her sexuality. All of these things are always up for a discussion because they’re so new within our culture, that a woman can be empowered and be liberated and own her sexuality – in whichever way she chooses.” Sofia agreed, saying that “it doesn’t matter if you cover yourself up so much, or if you’re like, naked basically. Whatever you want to do, as long as it comes from your choosing.”

“The problem is, not really in my project as a solo artist, but before that, I was in this group – it was a girl group,” continued Sofia. “They would dress us very, very sexual, and I was like, fifteen. But the message was, ‘this was going to sell more.’ Everything was very sexualized, and I [wasn’t] understanding well what was going on. I thought that, in order for me to succeed, I had to dress like that, and sing like that. That’s wrong. It should always come from what you want to do.”

1642103781 784 Becky G Sofia Reyes Reflect On How Women Face

The season finale of Face to Face With Becky G will also feature Becky and Sofia discussing their recent collaboration, “Mal de Amores.” Sofia will also discuss the culture shock she felt when moving from Mexico to the United States when she was a teenager and participate in a fun – and revealing – game of “Truth or Lie.” It’s a perfect way to cap off a groundbreaking season of this new show.

Face with Becky G stars the global superstar, actress, and activist Becky G, invites her favorite artists, icons, and friends to join her for candid conversations that cover issues relevant to her generation, the Latinx community, and beyond. The new series is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and Becky G’s B Yourself Productions and is the latest in Facebook Watch’s commitment to original talk shows that generate conversation and amplify diverse voices on Facebook. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Becky G’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/iambeckyg 

 

