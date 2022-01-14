TA: Bitcoin Price Starts Corrective Decrease, Can Bulls Protect Losses

Bitcoin extended increase above the $44,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting losses, but it might find support near the $42,000 support zone.

Bitcoin climbed further higher above $44,000 before it faced sellers.

The price is trading near $42,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $43,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair is correcting gains, but dips could be limited below the $42,000 level.

Bitcoin Price Corrects Gains

Bitcoin price extended increase above the $43,200 resistance zone. BTC even spiked above the $44,000 level on two occasions before the bears took a stand.

A high was formed near $44,420 and the price is now correcting lower. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $39,660 swing low to $44,420 high. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $43,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin price is now trading near $42,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $43,000 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is near the $43,200 level. A clear move above the $43,200 level might send the price towards the $44,000 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps call for a test of the $44,400 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $45,500 level, where the bears might appear.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to start a fresh increase above $43,200, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $42,500 zone. The first major support is seen near the $42,000 zone.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $39,660 swing low to $44,420 high is also near the $42,000 level. A downside break below the $42,000 support zone could lead the price towards the $41,500 level. Any more losses might push the price towards the $40,500 support zone in the coming sessions.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $42,500, followed by $42,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $43,200, $44,000 and $44,400.