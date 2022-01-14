Connect with us

Bitcoin

TA: Ethereum Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $3,500: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet

Published

1 min ago

on

Ethereum
Ethereum started a downside correction from $3,400 against the US Dollar. ETH price is holding the $3,250 support and eyes a fresh increase above the $3,320 resistance.

  • Ethereum started a downside correction from the $3,400 resistance zone.
  • The price is trading above $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $3,250 support zone.

Ethereum Price Corrects Lower

Ethereum started a strong increase above the $3,320 resistance zone. ETH even broke the $3,400 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average, but there was no momentum.

A high was formed near $3,412 and the price is now correcting gains. Ether price declined below the $3,320 support. There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $2,931 swing low to $3,412 high.

Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $3,300 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. It is now trading above $3,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $3,300 level. The first major resistance is near the $3,320 level. A clear move above the $3,320 level might start another increase in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $3,400 level, above which ether price could test $3,480. Any more gains could send the price towards the $3,550 level in the near term.

Dips Limited in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,320 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,250 level. The first key support is now forming near the $3,175 level.

It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $2,931 swing low to $3,412 high. A downside break below the $3,175 level might push the price towards the $3,115 zone. Any more losses could lead the price towards $3,000.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,250

Major Resistance Level – $3,320

Bitcoin

Lawmakers Ask The CFTC To Clarify Their Role Monitoring Crypto Risks

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Bipartisan lawmakers from the U.S. House and Senate Agriculture Committees have requested clear information from the chair of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) about the crypto industry and their role in monitoring it and taking enforcement actions.

The CFTC chair Rostin Behnam intends to expand the regulator’s authority over the crypto market. Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House Agriculture Committees agreed that the agency plays a “critical role“.

In a letter that Bloomberg described as “a rare show of bipartisanship in a divided Congress”, the lawmakers asked chair Benham to answer several questions in order “To understand the scope and size of digital asset markets, the benefits and risks presented by these emerging technologies” and “the role of the Commission with respect to these markets”.

“The CFTC has a critical role to play to ensure the integrity of digital asset markets. While some of these technologies have the potential to modernize the financial system, it is imperative that customers are protected from fraud and abuse and that these markets are fair and transparent.”

The lawmakers approached the risks of the crypto industry and called for the CFTC to widen their engagement to protect consumers from losses and scams.

The letter details alleged risks from the industry and reiterated that the CFTC is enabled by the Commodity Exchange Act to take enforcement actions for violations coming from digital asset marketplaces.

“Despite the CFTC’s responsible engagement, this industry is still subject to risks of abuse, including consumer fraud and cybercrime. Consumers reported losing nearly $82 million to 2 cryptocurrency scams between the fourth quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, more than 10 times the amount from the same six-month period a year earlier.”

The lawmakers are also concerned about risks in the DeFi space and “any DeFi protocols offering derivatives contracts on unregistered exchanges”. However, they noted that “there are still questions about who is responsible for monitoring DeFi markets for fraud and manipulation, safeguarding customer
funds, and ensuring parties meet their obligations to one another.”

Related Reading | Did US Regulators Began Offensive Against Crypto Platforms? CFTC Fines Kraken

Authority Of The CFTC

In October 2021, during chair Rostin Behnam’s confirmation hearing, he appealed to Congress looking to expand the CFTC’s regulatory authority and stated that the entity is ready to be the “primary cop on the beat”

“the total size of the digital asset market was US$2.7 trillion and among that $2.7 trillion, nearly 60% were commodities. So with that in mind, I think it’s important for this committee to reconsider and consider expanding authority for the CFTC,”

Behnam’s statement seemed to contradict Gary Gensler’s, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), who sees most cryptocurrencies as equity. This has seemingly turned into a race amongst regulators to gain more authority.

The SEC’s view on how to define Ether has become unclear. If the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap (BTC and ETH) are not securities, then the SEC has a large size of the market out of regulatory reach.

However, the lawmaker’s letter defined both Bitcoin and Ether as commodities, which would mean that both of these assets fall under the CFTC’s jurisdiction.

“The CFTC has long considered certain digital assets to be commodities and courts have agreed. In fact, the two largest digital assets by market capitalization are commodities: Bitcoin and Ether. These two digital assets alone make up approximately 60% of the $2.7 trillion market. Futures contracts on Bitcoin and Ether are currently traded on CFTC-registered derivatives exchanges.”

Related Reading | How the CFTC fine on Coinbase could affect future crypto company listing

Crypto total market cap at $2.0 trillion in the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin Price Starts Corrective Decrease, Can Bulls Protect Losses

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Bitcoin extended increase above the $44,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting losses, but it might find support near the $42,000 support zone.

  • Bitcoin climbed further higher above $44,000 before it faced sellers.
  • The price is trading near $42,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $43,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair is correcting gains, but dips could be limited below the $42,000 level.

Bitcoin Price Corrects Gains

Bitcoin price extended increase above the $43,200 resistance zone. BTC even spiked above the $44,000 level on two occasions before the bears took a stand.

A high was formed near $44,420 and the price is now correcting lower. There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $39,660 swing low to $44,420 high. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $43,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin price is now trading near $42,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $43,000 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is near the $43,200 level. A clear move above the $43,200 level might send the price towards the $44,000 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps call for a test of the $44,400 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $45,500 level, where the bears might appear.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to start a fresh increase above $43,200, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $42,500 zone. The first major support is seen near the $42,000 zone.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the key increase from the $39,660 swing low to $44,420 high is also near the $42,000 level. A downside break below the $42,000 support zone could lead the price towards the $41,500 level. Any more losses might push the price towards the $40,500 support zone in the coming sessions.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $42,500, followed by $42,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $43,200, $44,000 and $44,400.

Bitcoin

Tether Freezes Over $150M+ Worth Of USDT Stablecoin

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Tether Freezes Over $150M+ Worth Of USDT Stablecoin
Tether has been one of the biggest question marks in crypto in recent years, and that hasn’t changed as adoption has grown. Decentralization has been a hot topic, and while the word itself isn’t mentioned once throughout Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin whitepaper, it is a core identity that has been latched on to bitcoin, and crypto in general, since near inception.

Of course, decentralization is the core component of just one of many question marks around Tether. However, this week the spotlight is on just that, as Tether announced that roughly $160M worth of stablecoin USDT would be frozen. Let’s look at what we know.

Tether Faces Scrutiny Around Decentralization

Three Ethereum-based USDT addresses, holding north of $150M, were frozen this week, according to Tether officials, as the blockchain cited the move due to “a request from law enforcement.” The blockchain has now blacklisted over 560 addresses since November 2017. It was the first blacklisting maneuver from Tether in 2022.

Tether representatives have previously stated that “through the freezing of addresses, Tether has been able to help recover funds stolen by hackers or are compromised,” leading to heated debates in the crypto community – one that has largely embraced decentralization – over what degree of power blockchain authorities should be able to weild over the network. Long-time crypto loyalists are, generally speaking, not ecstatic about Tether’s level of control of the market – even if the end result is to replace funds that were lost due to the actions of malicious bad actors.

Furthermore, recent U.S. government scrutiny over the likes of stablecoins – notably USDT and USDC – have arguably led to substantial growth of more decentralized alternatives, namely UST and DAI – the third and fourth largest stablecoins in the market.

Related Reading | Jack Dorsey’s Block Looking To Democratize Bitcoin Mining With Open Source Mining System

As broader cryptocurrency markets have grown, so too have stablecoins such as USDT; however increased scrutiny from crypto loyalists have left many wondering about the extent of power that the network should carry. | Source: CRYPTOCAP: USDT on TradingView.com

Where We Go From Here

Admittedly, Tether is undoubtedly in between a bit of a rock and a hard place. The leading stablecoin is rapidly approaching a $100B market cap, and is salivating at the thought of solidifying it’s stature as the ‘go-to’ stablecoin in a world of rapid crypto growth.

Additionally, according to a Chainalysis report, illicit activity and cryptocurrency-based crime nearly doubled in 2021 compared to 2020, and government officials are likely ramping up communications with the blockchain.

As we kick off the new year, expect more of the same when it comes to Tether, and perhaps even Circle’s USDC – as the two look to ingrain crypto in more mainstream outlets, a degree of centralization to come with that is inevitable.

Related Reading | UAE Authorities Announce New Stringent Measures Against Crypto Scammers

Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
