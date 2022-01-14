Connect with us

Bitcoin

Tesla Accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) for Merchandise, DOGE Price Surges 18%

Published

2 mins ago

on

Elon Musk Tweets Tesla to Accept Dogecoin, Coins Price Skyrockets
  • A QR code is provided after clicking the “Pay Now” button.
  • The poll had gathered more than 500,000 votes.

The Tesla shop began accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) payments in Asian hours today, and prices rose by 18% soon afterwards. Dogecoin is now being accepted and denominated on Tesla’s online store. Items like the Giga Texas Belt Buckle, Cyberquad for Kids, and the Cyberwhistle were listed in DOGE under the shop’s “lifestyle” section.

According to our research, Cyberquad for Kids costs 12020 DOGE, the belt buckle costs 835 DOGE, and Cyberwhistle costs 300 DOGE. Billy Markus, a co-founder of Dogecoin, tweeted this morning about Tesla’s action.

A QR code is provided after clicking the “Pay Now” button, and the consumer needs to fill out a form that enables DOGE payments on the website. After 30 minutes, the DOGE sum expires unless payment is completed. The payment page has a countdown clock.

Elon Musk, CEO of electric-car manufacturer Tesla, indicated in December 2021 that the company would accept Dogecoin as payment for its products. This comes over a month later. Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla merchandise may now be purchased with Dogecoin only a few hours before. Read the tweet below;

Executed as per the Poll Result

Earlier last year, Tesla began taking bitcoin as payment for its EVs. The pilot program was quickly cancelled because of growing worries about Bitcoin’s energy consumption. Even before being chosen ‘Person of the Year’ for 2021 by Time magazine, Musk, a cryptocurrency lover, has backed Dogecoin and stated it is superior for transactions. Last year, Musk asked Twitter followers whether or not they wanted Tesla to take Dogecoin. Within 20 minutes of its broadcast, the poll had gathered more than 500,000 votes, with 75% of respondents answering “Yes.”

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

Read More: Dogecoin Price Prediction

According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price today is $0.200809 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,423,655,169 USD. Dogecoin has been up 17.94% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Solana Could Flip Ethereum To Become “Visa Of Crypto,” New Study By Bank Of America Shows

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Solana Could Flip Ethereum To Become "Visa Of Crypto," New Study By Bank Of America Shows
New research from Bank of America Reveals Solana might become the “Visa of the digital asset ecosystem.”

Because of its focus on scalability, ease of use, and low transaction costs, the bank stated the Solana blockchain may very well become the equivalent of Visa for the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs in a research report to its clients after hosting the Solana Foundation’s member Lily Liu.

Solana High Throughput Is It Merit

In a Tuesday research note, Bank of America digital asset strategist Alkesh Shah said that Ethereum competitor Solana may become the “Visa of the digital asset ecosystem.”

The Solana network went live in 2020, and its native token, SOL, has since grown to become the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with a market worth of $47 billion. It has been used to settle over 50 billion transactions and create over 5.7 million nonfungible tokens, and it is an order of magnitude faster than Ethereum (NFT).

Critics claim that the speed comes at the expense of decentralization and reliability. Shah believes the advantages outweigh the disadvantages:

“Its ability to provide high throughput, low cost and ease of use creates a blockchain optimized for consumer use cases like micropayments, DeFi, NFTs, decentralized networks (Web3) and gaming.”

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, is up 3.3% this week. The price of ethereum, its closest rival in terms of market capitalization, increased by 5.3%. Other big cryptocurrencies are also experiencing strong gains. BNB is up 9.5%, cardano is up 16.2%, and Solana is up 10.6%.

Furthermore, Solana has some of the fastest transaction times in the industry. In the note, Shah explained:

“These innovations allow for the processing of an industry-leading ~65,000 transactions per second with average transaction fees of $0.00025 while remaining relatively decentralized and secure.”

Visa now processes 1,700 transactions per second (TPS), however the network has a theoretical capacity of at least 24,000 TPS. On its mainnet, Ethereum currently processes about 12 TPS (more on tier twos), whereas Solana has a theoretical capacity of 65,000 TPS.

Related article | Solana: A Quick Review And Look Ahead

Decentralization trade-offs

In March 2020, Solana was launched as a decentralized blockchain capable of hosting extremely scalable apps. According to Alkesh Shah, it is now the fifth-largest cryptocurrency, having settled more than $50 billion in transactions and generated more than 5.7 million NFTs.

Because both cryptocurrencies allow smart contracts, which are the basic building block of decentralized systems like blockchain-based banks and NFTs, Solana is frequently compared to Ethereum (non-fungible tokens).

Shah conceded, saying, “Solana prioritizes scalability, but a relatively less decentralized and secure blockchain has tradeoffs, illustrated by several network performance issues since inception.”

The cryptocurrency has gotten a lot of attention from investors in the last year, and its price has risen by a whopping 4,000%. Nonetheless, it is dwarfed by its nearest competitor, ethereum. Solana has a market valuation of $47 billion, or little over one-tenth of the size of ethereum.

SOL/USD trades at $146. Source: Tradingview

Solana has had its fair share of network performance issues in recent months, including withdrawal issues confirmed by Binance on Wednesday, reports of delayed performance across social media on Friday, and what appeared to be a distributed denial-of-service attack on Jan. 5, despite Solana’s denial.

Since its start, Solana has settled more than 50 billion transactions, totaling more than $11 billion USD in value locked. It’s also been used to produce over 5.7 million NFTs, demonstrating its focus on consumer applications like money transactions and even gaming.

Related article | Solana Trades Up 15.7%, But Network Issues Raise Concerns

Featured image from Investment U, charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin

VeChain (VET) Annually Emits 2.4% Carbon Associated With Single Bitcoin Mining

Published

46 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Despite Bearish Momentum VeChain (VET) Price Holds at Key Support Level
Altcoin News
  • Blockchain technology from VeChain enables sustainability-focused targets.
  • Each transaction on VeChainThor used around 0.000216KWh.

Bitcoin’s stunning environmental effect has gotten a lot of attention recently. Although attempts are being made to lessen the cryptocurrency’s carbon footprint, some investors opt to leave the cryptocurrency in favor of greener alternatives.

Significant technological and architectural differences amongst blockchains potentially yield orders of magnitude, offering more operational efficiency than the Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithms used by Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction

Blockchain technology from VeChain enables sustainability-focused targets, allowing for quick implementation of solutions, transparency, and accountability where there was previously none.

PoA Consensus Method

Companies may create their smart contract solutions on the VeChainThor blockchain, dedicated to promoting a healthy world via green technology. VeChain’s PoA consensus method, which is very successful and reliable, addresses the most pressing issue with blockchain energy use: reaching consensus and updating the public ledger while using as little power as possible.

CTI, a pioneer and leader in the TIC industry that provides one-stop solutions on testing, inspection, certification, calibration, auditing, training & technical services, collaborated with VeChain to measure the carbon footprint of the VeChainThor public blockchain network to ensure its sustainability.

An estimated carbon footprint of 4.58 metric tonnes per year is created by VeChainThor, which is around 2.4 percent of the carbon footprint associated with mining a single Bitcoin. It is anticipated that VeChainThor consumes 7581.31 kWh of total power every year, which is about the amount of electricity needed to process 4.3 Bitcoin or 51 Ethereum transactions. VeChainThor only utilised 0.000216KWh per transaction or around 0.04 percent of the estimated Cardano energy use.

Read More: Cardano Price Prediction

Bitcoin

DeFi 3.0 – A Pathway Forward

Published

57 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Defi 3.0
The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is easily one the most potent and promising parts of the world’s growing finance industry. As the name implies, decentralized finance removes central authorities and intermediaries from the sector, granting the public direct access to financial products at the best possible rates. Essentially, banks and other financial institutions can no longer exert their control over the market, putting the power into the hands of everyday individuals.

There are several advantages to using DeFi. One of the most noticeable is the autonomy it provides the public. Through DeFi, people transacting in the finance sector using various products have total control of their funds and can channel them as preferred. Also, DeFi does not enforce heavy restrictions on access to these financial products, unlike the traditional system that reserves many products to high net worth individuals. Another advantage of DeFi is reduced fees; since there are no intermediary banks or financial institutions, customers do not have to worry about the substantial fees these entities charge.

Today, several entities have seen the ease DeFi brings to the industry, and are looking to use this technology to disrupt the global finance sector. Some are launching new products, while others have goals for the general improvement of the market – one of these entities is the DeFi 3.0 Alliance.

What is the DeFi 3.0 Alliance?

The DeFi 3.0 Alliance is a global non-profit association formed to improve the DeFi sector and boost its all-around growth. The association focuses on the development, education, and global adoption of DeFi products, creating more affordable and transparent access for all. The alliance also promotes easy and secure use of DeFi 3.0 and Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) solutions.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology generally form the bedrock of decentralized finance. Currently, many people use these offerings to build complex products for more advanced functions, or relatively simple transactions, such as cross-border payments. The vast potential available in this market ensures the continuous evolution of the DeFi, which is gradually morphing into the new DeFi 3.0. This potential drives the DeFi 3.0 Alliance to ensure that DeFi 3.0 and FaaS become recognized in the crypto and blockchain sector.

The DeFi 3.0 Alliance currently has eight entities serving as founding members. Each member is a leader in the DeFi space, with ample expertise and experience with related products. Each one also contributes to the entire group’s collective $150 million market cap and a community of nearly 100,000 users. The members include:

In addition to the above, the DeFi 3.0 Alliance will also welcome Foodfarmer.eth as an advisor. Nonetheless, the alliance welcomes all DeFi 3.0 or FaaS projects with credibility, demonstrable security, and the necessary drive required in the industry.

DeFi 3.0 Alliance Methods

There are several focus areas the DeFi 3.0 Alliance will use to achieve its aim to improve the DeFi 3.0 and FaaS sectors. Firstly, the association will invest in research and development (R&D) to create security standards that serve as minimum requirements for deploying secure FaaS and DeFi solutions. In addition to these standards, the alliance’s R&D efforts will focus on a technical framework that optimizes innovations and products for access across multiple chains.

The DeFi 3.0 Alliance will also promote information exchange on essential market issues and trends, which provides better DeFi 3.0 and FaaS performance. Furthermore, there will be efforts to promote and publicize DeFi 3.0 and FaaS to an expanded audience of potential market players and alliance members.

Other Activities

As part of plans to improve the sector, the DeFi 3.0 Alliance features an accelerator program that provides seed funding for new projects. Through direct investment from members and association funds, the alliance will afford innovative projects the liquidity they require to contribute to DeFi 3.0 and FaaS progress.

 

 

