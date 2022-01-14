Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Tether Freezes Over $150M+ Worth Of USDT Stablecoin
Tether has been one of the biggest question marks in crypto in recent years, and that hasn’t changed as adoption has grown. Decentralization has been a hot topic, and while the word itself isn’t mentioned once throughout Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin whitepaper, it is a core identity that has been latched on to bitcoin, and crypto in general, since near inception.
Of course, decentralization is the core component of just one of many question marks around Tether. However, this week the spotlight is on just that, as Tether announced that roughly $160M worth of stablecoin USDT would be frozen. Let’s look at what we know.
Tether Faces Scrutiny Around Decentralization
Three Ethereum-based USDT addresses, holding north of $150M, were frozen this week, according to Tether officials, as the blockchain cited the move due to “a request from law enforcement.” The blockchain has now blacklisted over 560 addresses since November 2017. It was the first blacklisting maneuver from Tether in 2022.
Tether representatives have previously stated that “through the freezing of addresses, Tether has been able to help recover funds stolen by hackers or are compromised,” leading to heated debates in the crypto community – one that has largely embraced decentralization – over what degree of power blockchain authorities should be able to weild over the network. Long-time crypto loyalists are, generally speaking, not ecstatic about Tether’s level of control of the market – even if the end result is to replace funds that were lost due to the actions of malicious bad actors.
Furthermore, recent U.S. government scrutiny over the likes of stablecoins – notably USDT and USDC – have arguably led to substantial growth of more decentralized alternatives, namely UST and DAI – the third and fourth largest stablecoins in the market.
As broader cryptocurrency markets have grown, so too have stablecoins such as USDT; however increased scrutiny from crypto loyalists have left many wondering about the extent of power that the network should carry. | Source: CRYPTOCAP: USDT on TradingView.com
Where We Go From Here
Admittedly, Tether is undoubtedly in between a bit of a rock and a hard place. The leading stablecoin is rapidly approaching a $100B market cap, and is salivating at the thought of solidifying it’s stature as the ‘go-to’ stablecoin in a world of rapid crypto growth.
Additionally, according to a Chainalysis report, illicit activity and cryptocurrency-based crime nearly doubled in 2021 compared to 2020, and government officials are likely ramping up communications with the blockchain.
As we kick off the new year, expect more of the same when it comes to Tether, and perhaps even Circle’s USDC – as the two look to ingrain crypto in more mainstream outlets, a degree of centralization to come with that is inevitable.
Bitcoin
Jack Dorsey’s Block Looking To Democratize Bitcoin Mining With Open Source Mining System
Block, formerly known as Square, is working on an open-source bitcoin mining system, according to CEO Jack Dorsey. He referenced a more detailed thread on the project’s objectives by the company’s general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton.
We’re officially building an open bitcoin mining system ✨ https://t.co/PaNc7gXS48
— jack⚡️ (@jack) January 13, 2022
Block Is Working On Bitcoin Mining
Thomas Templeton, Block’s general manager for hardware, set out the company’s next moves in a series of tweets.
“From buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining,” Templeton said, the goal is to make bitcoin mining — the process of creating new bitcoins by solving increasingly hard computing tasks — more dispersed and efficient in every aspect.
According to Templeton, making the mining process more accessible is about more than just creating more bitcoin.
Templeton wrote:
“We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining. We’re interested because mining goes far beyond creating new bitcoin. We see it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless.”
The initiative is focused in combining performance and open-source design in a “elegant system integration,” according to Templeton. The company is looking for technologies and partnerships that could help the idea, which is currently being developed by Block’s hardware team. Afshin Rezayee is leading a dedicated team of engineers to the endeavor, and available positions include electrical engineers, software and analog designers, ASIC engineers, and layout engineers.
BTC Market cap down from last year's ATH. Source: TradingView
The bitcoin mining system developed by Block aims to improve three areas of bitcoin mining: availability, reliability, and performance. The goal is to make mining rigs easier to identify and buy, while also providing a consistent delivery experience; improve dependability by designing something that can better dissipate heat and dust; and boost performance while consuming less power.
“Common issues we’ve heard with current systems are around heat dissipation and dust. They also become non-functional almost every day, which requires a time-consuming reboot. We want to build something that just works,” Templeton tweeted. “They’re also very noisy, which makes them too loud for home use.”
Dorsey Wants To Democratize BTC Mining
The mission statement of this project includes democratizing bitcoin mining access.
Dorsey wrote in October:
“Mining isn’t accessible to everyone. Bitcoin mining should be as easy as plugging a rig into a power source. There isn’t enough incentive today for individuals to overcome the complexity of running a miner for themselves.”
The news corresponds to Dorsey’s announcements from 2021. Dorsey tweeted,
Square is considering building a Bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. If we do this, we’d follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community. First some thoughts and questions.
— jack⚡️ (@jack) October 15, 2021
Block’s news comes only months after the United States overtook China as the world’s top bitcoin mining destination for the first time. Renewable energy sources abound in the United States.
Hydropower mining farms flourish in Washington State. New York generates more hydroelectric power than any other state east of the Rocky Mountains, and its nuclear power plants contribute to the state’s objective of zero carbon electricity. Meanwhile, Texas’ renewable energy contribution is increasing over time, with wind power accounting for 20% of the state’s power in 2019. In addition, the Texas grid continues to add more wind and solar power at a rapid pace.
Block hasn’t given a specific date for when its bitcoin mining system would be available for purchase and use, since the company is still in the research phase of development. Templeton also encouraged members of the public to contact him if they had any concerns or suggestions for improving the initiative.
Bitcoin
Why Sovereign Nation States May Begin Acquiring Bitcoin In 2022
Bitcoin has grown from being ‘internet money’ used by only a few thousand people during its first few years to being part of the balance sheets of big companies and sovereign states. El Salvador is a case in point for a country that has committed fully to the bitcoin mission, putting millions of dollars into the digital asset as a national reserve.
While bitcoin is still a long way from being the de facto reserve currency of all countries, its growth points to countries not being able to ignore it for much longer. That’s why it is expected that more nation-states will purchase the cryptocurrency in the next year.
Fidelity On Why Countries Will Purchase Bitcoin
In a recent report published by Fidelity, it goes into depth about bitcoin and the role it may play in deciding which countries are the economic leaders of the world. This is because as the asset becomes more widely spread as a reserve currency, the countries who hold bitcoin may see their influence grow higher than those who do not, despite where they might stand today.
History has always shown that those who are quick to accept innovation and new technology have always ended up faring better compared to those who do not, and that may well be the case with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Fidelity also refers to it as a “very high stakes game theory.” If bitcoin adoption continues to grow, then those who got in earlier will no doubt be better off than the rest. This will push other countries to also acquire the digital asset as “insurance” so as to not be left behind even if they do not believe in the investment thesis or the adoption of the digital asset.
Basically, sovereign nation-states would purchase bitcoin sort of as a hedge, in case it does end up being important in the future. “In other words, a small cost can be paid today as a hedge compared to a potentially much larger cost years in the future.”
A Total Ban Will Be Difficult
Touching on the ban debate that has raged on in the space, the report explained that banning bitcoin outright would be hard to achieve. Although not impossible, it could certainly lead to a significant loss of wealth and opportunity, it added.
There is yet to be an all-encompassing bill passed in regards to cryptocurrencies which provides total regulatory clarity. The infrastructure bill which was passed last year and scheduled to go into effect in 2024 continues to be subjected to numerous amendments, and with such a long time frame till implementation, there is no telling where the bill might end up.
However, Fidelity noted in its report that a digital asset regulation being passed into law will be a milestone for bitcoin, stating that “what we think is most notable is that digital asset regulation becoming law is another milestone as the asset class comes of age and establishes itself.”
BTC trending above $43K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Crypto Investment Firms Contributes $150M In NEAR Protocol
In the midst of the crypto market crash, several altcoins presented a bullish run. NEAR is one of the bullish tokens since the start of the year which performed well. The Near foundation gave an announcement that the platform has closed the $150 million fund on Thursday.
Consequently, the fundraising round was led by Three Arrows Capital and participation from major crypto investments entities. The other participants are Mechanism Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Jump, Alameda, Zee Prime, and Amber Group, among others. This fund will be used for people to learn and adapt Web3 technologies.
Fuel For DeFi
The funding mainly focuses on the adoption of Web3 technologies while creating awareness for the projects built on NEAR. Moreover, NEAR is a high-performance blockchain that aims to be picking up steam, extremely secure, and infinitely expandable.
Significantly, NEAR protocol proves that it is a fast-growing ecosystem with its past data. In 2021, the platform allocated $800 million which currently values around $1.8 billion. This fund is to support the company’s aim of decentralizing the community and assisting people in reimagining economics, creativity, and identity in new and inclusive ways.
At the time of writing, the trading price of NEAR is $19.62 with a trading volume of $1,561,715,547 in the last 24-hours. The token’s price value has surged up to 9.31% within a day while holding 16th rank.
Furthermore, Proximity Labs provided an $800 million fund to the Near ecosystem. This fund will support initiatives, companies, and individuals working on NEAR blockchain-based decentralized financial (DeFi) solutions. Besides, NEAR has been climbing up in recent days, now hitting a new all-time high at $19.74.
