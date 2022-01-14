Connect with us

The Chicago Bears are set to interview Brian Flores for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the former Miami Dolphins coach.

The Chicago Bears are set to interview Brian Flores for their coaching vacancy. Here's what to know about the former Miami Dolphins coach.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 11 general manager and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires.

Next up is Brian Flores, who was set to interview with the Bears for their coach opening Friday.

Brian Flores

Title: Former Miami Dolphins head coach

Age: 40

Experience

In his first NFL head coaching stint, Flores went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins, including back-to-back winning seasons. But the Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs during his tenure, they cycled through offensive coaches and reports of conflict followed his exit.

Flores, a New York native, played linebacker at Boston College and started his coaching career with the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant in 2004 before becoming a pro scout in 2006. He went on to be a coaching assistant (2008-09), an offensive assistant and special teams coach (2010), a defensive assistant (2011), safeties coach (2011-15) and linebackers coach (2016-18). He was a part of four Super Bowl winning teams and called defensive plays in 2018.

You should know

Multiple reports have stated Flores’ departure from the Dolphins was about more than his record, with ESPN reporting his relationships with GM Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa “had deteriorated to a pretty bad place.”

“An organization can only function if it’s collaborative, and it works well together,” Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said. “And I don’t think that we were really working well as an organization … to really win consistently at the NFL level.”

But several players expressed shock on social media at the news of his firing, and Flores immediately became one of the NFL’s hot coaching candidates with speculation about a fit with the Bears, Houston Texans and New York Giants.

Chicago connection

Flores got to know Halas Hall a little bit this summer when the Dolphins visited Lake Forest for joint practices with the Bears.

What has been said

When the Dolphins hired Flores in 2019, Grier said, “Two things that stand out immediately when you meet Brian are his football intelligence and leadership skills. Brian is widely respected throughout the NFL. He paid his dues in New England working in personnel, on offense, defense and special teams, which helped him build a great understanding of what it takes to win.

“If you talk with anyone who has played for him or worked with him, you will hear about his ability to lead and get the most out of people. Brian sets a high standard for his players and coaches and we are completely aligned with our vision on how to build a successful organization.”

December retail sales fall 1.9% after early holiday rush

January 14, 2022

December retail sales fall 1.9% after early holiday rush
NEW YORK — Americans, beset by lack of product choices, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early buying in the fall boosted this year’s holiday shopping season.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December from November when sales increased 0.3%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. Sales rose 1.8% in October as shoppers, worried about product shortages, got a head start on their holiday buying. Still, retail sales surged 16.9% last month compared with December 2020, the Commerce Department said Friday. For all of 2021, sales spiked 19.3% compared with the previous year.

Spending declines were spread across numerous sectors. Department store sales fell 7%, restaurant sales slipped 0.8% and online sales fell 8.7% compared with the previous month, according to the report.

Omicron was identified by the World Health Organization in late November, and the December report from the Commerce Department is the first to capture some of its effect on consumer behavior.

The monthly retail report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn’t include money spent on things like haircuts, hotel stays or plane tickets, all which tend to see business tail off when anxiety about COVID-19 tick higher. In November, restaurant sales posted a 1% gain — the sector’s best performance since July.

Industry analysts suspect that shoppers who waited until the last minute and didn’t find what they wanted and took a pass or they bought gift cards, would would not show up in retail data until those cards are redeemed.

There is also the unique era we living through that has skewed a number of economic indicators. Many economists believe that the seasonal adjustment of retail sales has been thrown off by the pandemic, which has scrambled American spending patterns. Seasonal adjustment is intended to account for the normal spike in shopping in December for the holiday season. This year, however, because of well-known shortages, Americans started to shop for the holidays early and the seasonal adjustment could have exaggerated any December retreat.

And Americans this year have not pulled back on spending. They are spending their money differently, but they are spending more, not less.

The National Retail Federation is crunching last month’s sales figures and will release its report Friday for November and December. The nation’s largest retail trade group has projected record-busting growth of anywhere between 8.5% and 10.5%, compared with the same two months last year.

Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards, reported late last month that holiday sales surged 8.5% from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 from a year earlier. That was the fastest pace in 17 years.

“Consumer spending will remain the cornerstone of economic growth this year, but the near-term path will be choppy amid surging Omicron cases,” said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics. Boussour believes that after a soft patch in the first quarter, spending should rebound in the spring due to strong wage growth and savings.

Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpoint, agreed, pointing to a strong labor market and massive pent-up demand and “a mountainous pile of extra cash to spend.”

“People will spend again once the Omicron wave fades,” Stanley predicted.

The omicron variant has led to widespread worker shortages with so people calling out sick, including the retail sector, and supply shortages have curtailed what makes it to store shelves. Stores and restaurants have slashed operating hours or remained closed on days they had previously been open.

Nuggets’ Will Barton in good health after scary head collision in blowout over Blazers

January 14, 2022

Nuggets' Will Barton in good health after scary head collision in blowout over Blazers
Silence fell over Ball Arena as Will Barton lay motionless on the court while surrounded by Nuggets teammates.

Denver hammered Portland on Thursday night, but for a few tense moments late in the third quarter, the team’s only real concern was Barton. He slipped on a drive to the rim and slammed his head against the knee of Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic. Barton instantly crumpled to the floor.

“A scary moment, obviously,” coach Michael Malone said. “Nothing dirty. Nothing malicious. It was just an unfortunate play.”

Barton eventually rose to his feet with the assist of Denver’s medical staff and went into the locker room. Relief filled the arena when he later returned to the bench. Barton cheered along with teammates as the Nuggets’ reserves closed out an easy win.

“I was just trying to make a play and get to the rim,” Barton said. “My defender (CJ Elleby), when he saw me try to get into his body, he backed up, so I lost balance. I just ran into Nurk. … My neck kind of whipped back. Just hurt it for a little while. That’s all.”

Malone added: “We took (Barton) into the back and the doctors cleared him. He’s OK, thank goodness, that’s more important than anything.”

It’s been a challenging week for the Nuggets’ versatile shooting guard. A COVID testing error led Barton to miss the team’s stunning collapse Tuesday night at the Los Angeles Clippers. Barton had tested inconclusive, positive, and twice negative before finally being cleared to play on Thursday.

“I knew I didn’t have COVID the whole time. I had no symptoms,” Barton said. “It’s just a tricky season with all the testing going on. Things just happen.”

Barton thrived against the Blazers with 21 points — 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range — plus four rebounds and two assists.

“The yo-yo of this season continues. I think (Barton) had a great night,” Malone said. “He shot the ball extremely well from the field. … I think a peak Will Barton game is when he is getting seven or eight rebounds. And he’s getting five or six assists. Those are numbers that are readily attainable for him. He has that kind of versatile talent and ability.”

Sun City Mesquite’s active 50+ community pulls Coloradans west

January 14, 2022

Sun City Mesquite's active 50+ community pulls Coloradans west
Homebuyers tired of competing in the Denver metro’s cutthroat housing market might want to consider looking west. Much further west.

Sun City Mesquite, an active 55+ community of new one-story homes near the Utah-Nevada border, sits an easy day’s drive from Colorado. The development lets buyers choose between 11 plans to create the home of their dreams.

The community offers everything from quicker delivery homes ready in two months to build from dirt homes customized to fit your needs.

“Come check us out,” says Jeff Blea, Sun City Mesquite General Sales Manager. “We’ve got a great product, location, price point.”

Get outside

Mesquite’s sure to appeal to Coloradans who love to spend time outdoors. “We take pride in the Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb lifestyle,” Blea says.

Mesquite has seven golf courses, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, activities at the world-class Pioneer Recreation Center, plus tennis, bocce ball, and pickleball courts.

“You’ll see community members driving their golf carts everywhere,” Blea says. Residents also can explore scenic trails leading to nearby national parks.

Want more? The lifestyle director coordinates activities ranging from garage sales and craft nights to bus trips into Las Vegas.

Create your dream home

Buyers can choose from a range of floor plans from the smaller Cottage series that range from 1,285 to 1,420 square feet to the mid-size Retreat series that range from 1,573 to 2,010 square feet to the Encore series that range from 2,023 to 2,514 square feet.

The open floor plans flow from room to room to maximize the square footage in the gathering and kitchen areas, Blea says. “We want to let you make the house your home.”

The houses start with an initial base floorplan, and buyers then can make decisions ranging from making structural changes like converting a bedroom to a den or a powder room to a full bath to choosing cosmetic finishes ranging from flooring to kitchen cabinets and bathroom finishes.

Safety first

While Blea and his team are happy to welcome prospective buyers who want to make the trip west, they know some buyers may not be comfortable visiting in person now.

So, to accommodate those buyers, Mesquite offers virtual tours and other options, Blea says. “Our sales team has gotten really good at Facetime calls.”

Room to breathe

Mesquite continues to grow.

“The future is bright. We plan to build for many, more years,” Blea says.

“We have the best lots, the best locations and the best floor plans.”

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.

