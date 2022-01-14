News
The Chicago Bears interviewed Champ Kelly for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the team’s assistant director of player personnel.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 11 general manager candidates and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Champ Kelly interviewed for the general manager position Thursday, the team announced.
Champ Kelly
Age: 42
Title: Assistant director of player personnel
Experience
Having spent the past seven seasons within the Bears organization, Kelly certainly has plenty of institutional knowledge with a firm understanding of how the machine works. He was hired by then-GM Ryan Pace in 2015 to become the team’s director of pro scouting and was promoted to his current role two years later. Before coming to Chicago, Kelly was with the Denver Broncos for eight seasons, starting as a scout and working his way up to become the assistant director of pro personnel in his final five seasons.
You should know
During Kelly’s final four seasons in Denver and under the oversight of John Elway, the Broncos won four consecutive AFC West championships and advanced to Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013. In 2014, the Broncos became the second team in league history to sign four free agents who made the Pro Bowl in their first year with the team — receiver Emmanuel Sanders, cornerback Aqib Talib, safety T.J. Ward and defensive end DeMarcus Ware.
Chicago connection
Front office continuity may not be a plus for the Bears at this point and would certainly be a difficult sell to an increasingly agitated fan base. In Kelly’s seven seasons with the Bears, with Pace at the controls of the front office, the Bears failed to record a playoff victory, had a .425 winning percentage and lost 38 of the 51 games they played against playoff teams.
What’s been said
“This business is about relationships. Champ has a genuine empathy for people and particularly players. Countless times, with a discipline thing or whatever (else), he gave you a different perspective in your evaluation of what you should do. He always was a very calming force in that regard.” — Former Bears and Broncos coach John Fox, who worked with Kelly in both Chicago and Denver (to The Athletic in 2020)
News
Denver’s five-year, 125-mile bike lane project passes halfway point
Cyclists are riding high after Denver’s addition of about 70 miles of bike lanes over the last three years.
The additions are part of Denver’s five-year plan to add 125 miles of bike lanes by 2024, which has cost $13.4 million so far, according to city records. The new bike lanes are part of Denver Moves, which does an ongoing assessment of the city’s bicycle accessibility.
One of the goals is to establish a “high-comfort” bike lane — which the city defines as one that is protected or gives cyclists more ownership of the road — within a quarter mile of every household, said Jennifer Hillhouse, the city’s transportation mobility planning director.
Hillhouse said 73% of Denver homes are that close now. She said the city could also “tweak” some bike lanes if they cause traffic or safety issues.
“What we do find is that as we narrow the roadway with installing the bike lanes, we are adding friction to our streets, so people are slowing down and ultimately choosing different routes depending on the corridor,” Hillhouse said.
The three areas where bike lanes are being implemented are the downtown neighborhoods, the central-south part of the city and the northwest corridors.
One project that’s been completed is a half-mile lane along 50th Avenue from Tennyson Street to Lowell Boulevard. A project slated to be completed this year is a 1.5-mile lane along 15th Street from Blake Street to Central Street.
Following the 125-mile project, Hillhouse said the city will focus on the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods.
Hillhouse said Denver estimates it will need about 400 more miles of bike lanes to meet the growing number of people in the area by 2050. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure currently manages 254 miles of bike lanes, she said, and it will have more than 300 miles when the five-year project is completed. That does not include the bike lanes managed by the Department of Parks and Recreation.
DOTI spokeswoman Vanessa Lacayo told BusinessDen the goal is not to get as many miles as possible — it’s about trying to connect people to routes throughout the city.
“We are a growing city … and so we know that it’s critical for us to offer other options,” Hillhouse said. “People will continue to drive. But to serve our residents, we need multiple options for people to get around our city in a safe way.”
Mayor Michael Hancock’s “mobility action plan” sets long-term goals for transportation across all modes, with a goal of increasing bicycle, walking or public transportation trips by 30% within the next decade to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Hillhouse said the city is testing a pilot program that tracks the number of bicyclists using the lanes and will compile that data to determine how much each lane is being used.
Individual maps of where bike lanes have been completed, are under construction or planned are available on the city’s community transportation networks website.
News
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Prince Andrew of all his honorary military titles and royal roles in charities and other civic groups, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, amid a growing furor over allegations he sexually abused a teenage girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein.
More than 150 British navy and army veterans had written to the queen asking her to strip her second son of all his military ranks and titles after a U.S. judge said Wednesday a sex assault lawsuit against the prince could go ahead.
In a joint letter issued by the group Republic, they said they were “upset and angry” that Andrew “brought the services he is associated with into disrepute.”
The palace said in a brief statement that “with the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen.”
Patronages refer to roles in charities, military and civic groups that the royals support.
“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the statement added.
The queen is head of the armed forces and honorary military appointments are given by her.
Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019, after a BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein drew widespread criticism. But he had retained his honorary titles, including Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy, until now.
A U.S. district judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a civil case against Andrew by an American woman, Virginia Giuffre.
Giuffre sued the 61-year-old Andrew in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with him in 2001, when she was 17, by Epstein and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s lawyers that Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Epstein, who she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.
He stressed that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations.
Andrew’s lawyers have said that the royal never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”
Palace officials have declined to comment on the “ongoing legal matter.”
News
Broncos head coach candidate: Aaron Glenn has Pro Bowl playing career, but thin coaching resume
With only eight years as an NFL coach, and just one year as a coordinator, Aaron Glenn doesn’t have a ton of experience with the headset on.
But what Glenn does have is a Pro Bowl playing resume and a reputation for leadership and getting the most out of his players. It’s those qualities that led Denver general manager George Paton to meet with Glenn on Thursday in suburban Detroit, the first of what is expected to be several interviews to fill the vacancy at head coach left by Vic Fangio’s firing on Jan. 9.
The Broncos announced around 3 p.m. Thursday that they had completed their interview with Glenn. Next up are Green Bay assistants Luke Getsy on Friday (quarterbacks coach) and Nathaniel Hackett (offensive coordinator) on Saturday. Hackett is also interviewing with Jacksonville and Chicago.
Glenn, who just finished his first season as the Lions’ defensive coordinator, played 15 seasons in the NFL as a cornerback. The majority of those came with the Jets from 1994 to 2001, where he earned two Pro-Bowl nods. He also played with Houston, Dallas, Jacksonville and New Orleans, accumulating 41 career interceptions and 102 passes defensed.
As a coach, Glenn got his start with the Browns as an assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-15. From there, he moved to New Orleans as the Saints’ defensive backs coach from 2016-20, and then came along with Dan Campbell to Detroit when Campbell got the Lions head coaching job this past year.
Pressed by Detroit media about his status as a rising head coach prospect ahead of the Lions’ season finale last week, Glenn, 49, said: “If (a head coaching job) happens, then those things happen. But listen, this is a huge job that I have right now (in Detroit). And I want to be the best that I can be at it, and I want to be the best that ever came through Detroit. I want (critics) to say that at some point, ‘He was the best (Lions) coordinator ever.’”
Glenn’s first season in Detroit wasn’t overly impressive statistically, although he oversaw a defense that was injury-riddled, short on talent and rookie-dependent. The Lions’ defense finished ranked 29th in yards allowed per game (379.8), 24th in passing defense (244.7), 28th in rushing defense (135.1) and next-to-last in average points allowed per game (27.5).
While Glenn is considered a long-shot for the Denver job, if he did land the Broncos gig, he’d be the first Lions assistant to go directly to an NFL head coaching job with another team since Chuck Knox in 1973.
Prior to this year, Glenn established himself as secondary guru in New Orleans, where the Saints ranked fifth in passing yards allowed in his final season.
“One of (Glenn’s) great strengths (as a player) was his film study, his intelligence,” New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said in 2016, Glenn’s first season with the Saints. “He’s always been one of those guys, even as a player, that the rest of the secondary gravitated to for information. Part of (the secondary) is learning splits, learning route combinations and not defending every pattern on every play based on what you’re seeing. Aaron’s one of those guys that did that as a player, and I think that’s a strength of his as a coach now.”
The Broncos have also requested interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon, Green Bay quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, New England inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, and Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
