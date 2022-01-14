News
Timberwolves can’t close late in loss to Memphis
The Timberwolves are like a golfer trying to shave strokes off their handicap right now.
That’s how coach Chris Finch put it, and the analogy feels pretty apt after Minnesota’s 116-108 loss in Memphis, as the Grizzlies tallied their 11th straight victory.
“When you first start to play golf it’s pretty easy to shave points off your handicap in a hurry,” Finch said.
That’s what the Wolves have done through the first half of the season. Through experience and a more committed approach to the defensive end, Minnesota has gone from a cellar dweller to a near lock to make the Western Conference play-in. But the Timberwolves are aiming higher. They want to be a top-six seed. They want to try to win a playoff series.
That’s more difficult, as Memphis again reminded them Thursday.
“But when you want to go from a seven to a six (handicap), it’s pretty hard to do, and it’s all about the attention to details,” Finch said. “It’s all about the small things. It’s all about the winning plays, and that’s where it starts and that’s where you got to be better at and you’re going to be in close games and that’s going to win you games and that’s right now not what we’re doing.”
Exhibit A was the stretch run Thursday. The Timberwolves went toe to toe with the hottest team in the NBA, but they fell short because they committed three turnovers in succession — an Anthony Edwards throwaway and two offensive fouls by Karl-Anthony Towns — that allowed a one-point Grizzlies’ lead in the final two minutes to balloon to eight.
There were other examples regarding a lack of attention to the details. Minnesota gave up 22 fast-break points to the Grizzlies (30-14), two nights after the Pelicans scored 28 points in transition in knocking off the Wolves. Minnesota (20-22) also allowed 22 second-chance points. The Wolves committed 18 turnovers.
You cannot do those things if you expect to beat great teams and, subsequently, be great yourself.
That Minnesota was still in the fight near the end despite those shortcomings is a credit to the team’s talent.
Edwards went off for 25 points in the first half, hitting four 3-pointers to help Minnesota take control of the game. But Edwards scored just five points in the second half.
The Wolves’ “big three” of Edwards, Towns and D’Angelo Russell were responsible for 84 of Minnesota’s 108 points. Towns tallied 18 of his 25 points in the second half, while also grabbing nine rebounds for the game, while Russell had 29 points and six assists.
They nearly overcame an off night from the team’s bench — Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid combined to go 4 for 23 from the field — all by themselves.
But Memphis wouldn’t allow it.
Minnesota held Grizzlies guard Ja Morant — an MVP candidate at just 22 years of age — to just three points in the first half. But Morant corrected course out of the break. He took the game over in the third frame, going off for 11 points and four assists as Memphis outscored Minnesota 37-24 to take a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Minnesota ate up that deficit minutes into the fourth quarter, and the teams went back and forth trading the lead, as they did for much of the night in a highly entertaining contest. These two teams are prone to play such thrillers, as they did earlier in the season in Memphis when the Grizzlies topped Minnesota in overtime after the Wolves surrendered a double-digit lead in the fourth frame.
“This was a little bit of a rewind of the last time we were here,” Finch said. “They beat us down the stretch with a lot of tough rebounds and made all the winning plays and we didn’t.”
Until that changes, the Timberwolves will continue to flirt with .500, while other young teams like Memphis surge to the head of the pack.
“I definitely think we’re close. I think we’re right there. I think we’re right on it,” Russell said. “But until we buy in to doing those little things, we won’t find a way to win the game. We will beat ourselves at the end of the game because of those little things. That’s what it’s coming down to. It’s that one rebound, that one not-foul, that 50-50, that one turnover. That’s what it comes down to a lot of times in the NBA.”
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
By BRIAN SLODYSKO, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats’ major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.
Biden had come to the Capitol to prod Democratic senators in a closed-door meeting, but he was not optimistic when he emerged. He vowed to keep fighting for the sweeping legislation that advocates say is vital to protecting elections.
“The honest to God answer is I don’t know whether we can get this done,” Biden said. He told reporters, his voice rising, “As long as I’m in the White House, as long as I’m engaged at all, I’m going to be fighting.”
Sinema all but dashed the bill’s chances minutes earlier, declaring just before Biden arrived on Capitol Hill that she could not support a “short sighted” rules change.
She said in a speech on the Senate floor that the answer to divisiveness in the Senate and in the country is not to change filibuster rules so one party, even hers, can pass controversial bills. “We must address the disease itself, the disease of division, to protect our democracy,” she said.
The moment once again leaves Biden empty-handed after a high-profile visit to Congress. Earlier forays did little to advance his other big priority, the “Build Back Better Act” of social and climate change initiatives. Instead, Biden returned to the White House with his agenda languishing in Congress.
Biden spoke for more than an hour in private with restive Democrats in the Senate, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who also opposes changing Senate rules.
Manchin said in a statement later: “Ending the filibuster would be the easy way out. I cannot support such a perilous course for this nation.”
Both senators went to the White House Thursday evening for an additional hour, which the White House later described as “a candid and respectful exchange of views.”
Since taking control of Congress and the White House last year, Democrats have vowed to counteract a wave of new state laws, inspired by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, that have made it harder to vote. But their efforts have stalled in the narrowly divided Senate, where they lack the 60 votes out of 100 needed to overcome a Republican filibuster.
For weeks, Sinema and Manchin have come under intense pressure to support rules changes that would allow the party to pass their legislation with a simple majority — a step both have long opposed.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Sinema’s speech an important act of “political courage” that could “save the Senate as an institution.” Her own colleagues weren’t as charitable.
Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who once opposed changing the Senate rules said, “She believes that the risk of changing the filibuster is greater than the risk of what’s going on in the states. I hope profoundly that she’s right. I fear that she’s wrong.”
The Democratic package of voting and ethics legislation would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, striking down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security, reducing the influence of big money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts. The package would create national election standards that would trump the state-level GOP laws. It would also restore the ability of the Justice Department to police election laws in states with a history of discrimination.
Biden’s trip to the Capitol, where he served for decades as a senator from Delaware, was part of weeklong effort to jolt the stalled legislation. On Tuesday he gave a fiery speech in Atlanta, likening opponents of the legislation to racist historical figures and telling lawmakers they will be “judged by history.”
Republicans are nearly unanimous in opposing the legislation, viewing it as federal overreach that would infringe on states’ abilities to conduct their own elections. And they’ve pointed out that Democrats opposed changes to the filibuster that Trump sought when he was president.
But for Democrats and Biden, the legislation is viewed as a political imperative. Failure to pass it would break a major campaign promise to Black voters, who helped hand Democrats control of the White House and Congress, and would come just before midterm elections when slim Democratic majorities will be on the line.
During the closed-door meeting, Biden and the senators engaged in a spirited conversation, the president drawing on his own years in the chamber, senators said. He fielded questions and comments, including from Manchin, who expressed reluctance to changing Senate rules. Biden’s message to the senators: It’s an “opportunity to do something that will do so much good for so many at a time where it’s so necessary,” according to Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
Democrats have still pledged to force a public showdown over the bill on the Senate floor, which could stretch for days and carry echoes of civil rights battles a generation ago that led to some of the most famous filibusters in Senate history.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had initially set Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a deadline to either pass the voting legislation or consider revising the filibuster rules. But after one Democratic senator tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation, denying the party a needed vote, Schumer canceled a planned Senate recess week and said debate would instead begin Tuesday.
Democrats shifted their legislative strategy, too, as they sought to pressure Manchin and Sinema. Under their new approach, which uses a procedural shortcut, they will be able to debate the bill without being blocked by a filibuster — a feat after Republicans used the filibuster four times in recent months to stop deliberation.
The mechanics work like this: The House amended and passed an unrelated bill that was already approved by both chambers of Congress, combining Democrats’ voting proposals into one bill. Because that bill already passed both chambers, it can be called for debate in the Senate with a simple majority, though Senate Republicans can still block a final vote to pass the measure.
“Members of this chamber were elected to debate and vote, particularly on an issue as vital to the beating heart of democracy as this one,” Schumer said late Thursday.
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock questioned the wisdom of Manchin and Sinema’s reflexive pursuit of bipartisanship.
“It can’t be the only important thing,” said Warnock, who is Georgia’s first Black senator. “Slavery was bipartisan. Jim Crow segregation was bipartisan. The denial of women’s suffrage was bipartisan.”
___
Associated Press Writers Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.
Wisconsin man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after fatal crash
A Wisconsin man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of drunken driving after a fatal crash in St. Croix County, officials say.
Benjamin Daniel Blietz, 39, of Hudson was driving a Chevrolet Silverado truck south on Wisconsin 35 in St. Joseph Township shortly after midnight, when he collided with an oncoming Pontiac Montana minivan driven by Bridget Rose Lipinski Clifton, 34, of Houlton, according to a news release issued by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
Clifton suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, where she was pronounced dead. Blietz was uninjured, but he showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody, the news release said.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation, and the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether Blietz will be charged.
Parkway School District approves extending mask mandate
BALLWIN, Mo. — The Parkway School District’s school board voted Thursday to extend its mask mandate for students and staff through Feb. 18.
In a 7-0 vote, school board members unanimously approved the extension. This comes days after Rockwood School District also voted to extend their mask requirement.
Parkway Schools reached high levels of transmission, the largest number of cases since the pandemic began. Back in December, the district voted to change its policy to masks recommended.
As infections showed no signs of slowing down, school board members reversed their decision.
“We must continue to do our due diligence in maintaining covid protocols to keep students and staff healthy said Parkway Deputy Superintendent Chelsea Watson.
Some parents are not in favor of the mandate.
“If students want to wear a mask, awesome. If teachers want to wear a mask, I have no problem with that,” said parent Rebecca Porter. “What I have a problem with is the mandate of everyone must wear a mask.”
According to the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, 225 new patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the area. About 66% of those patients are unvaccinated, and 43% are vaccinated.
Pediatric cases are also high but have dropped slightly in the last day. Currently, 60 kids are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 30 of the pediatric cases affect children 11 years old or younger.
These numbers are one of the reasons driving the board’s decision.
“We will continue to monitor conditions in the community at large and we will continue to pay attention to the guidelines put forth by the CDC,” said Watson.
The mandate will continue when classes resume on Tuesday and run through Feb. 18. To see the district’s pandemic response plan, click here.
