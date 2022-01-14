Connect with us

Tractor-trailer crashes and spills fuel on the Poplar Street Bridge

Published

1 min ago

on

Tractor-trailer crashes and spills fuel on the Poplar Street Bridge
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A tractor-trailer crashed on the Poplar Street Bridge early Friday morning.

The crash happened on the Illinois side of the bridge as the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound.            Investigators said the diesel fuel tank ripped open, and fuel spilled on the road. Crews used sand to clear the mess instead of water so it wouldn’t ice up.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

News

Ask Amy: Parents worry about daughter's choices

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Dear Amy: I'm concerned about my 24-year-old daughter's choice in a boyfriend.
Dear Amy: I’m concerned about my 24-year-old daughter’s choice in a boyfriend. She is an intelligent college graduate, working in her field.

She met her boyfriend at work, and they quickly became serious. He is an unskilled laborer in the company’s warehouse, working there since high school.

He moved into her apartment. He works just enough to pay his bills and go hunting and fishing. He has no long-term plans.

When she met him, he was dealing with a DUI, having lost his license with a blood alcohol level of .15 and a subsequent accident.

She helped sort out all the court documents and necessary steps to finally get his license back, which was just finalized a few weeks before Christmas.

Then, on Christmas Eve, he left our house in her car to go to a dispensary and was pulled over for erratic speed. He was charged with another DUI.

I told him privately how disgusted I am with his behavior (he’s 27).

I thanked our daughter for all she did for Christmas, but also told her that she had some thinking to do.

I said that he clearly hadn’t learned from his first DUI, but she didn’t want to discuss it.

We are disappointed and frightened for her.

Should I pursue any further conversation with her? I don’t know if it will be productive.

News

Andrew Zimmern talks food and family with local comedian Sheletta Brundidge on 'Family Dinner'

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Andrew Zimmern talks food and family with local comedian Sheletta Brundidge on ‘Family Dinner’
Sheletta Brundidge’s episode of “Family Dinner” lives up to its name, offering a look at her lively family eating some delicious Creole food together in the backyard of their Cottage Grove home.

The show airs at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new Magnolia Network, which recently replaced the DIY Network. It’s also available for streaming on Discovery+.

Local food titan Andrew Zimmern hosts “Family Dinner.” In each episode, he visits a different family and learns about their food and family traditions. Brundidge — a comedian, broadcaster and owner of shelettamakesmelaugh.com — had never met Zimmern, but jumped at the chance to be featured on the show.

“We did have to have a conversation about safety,” Brundidge said. “The crew was the most professional, kindest group I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been in news for 20 years.”

A paired-down, COVID-compliant crew visited the Brundidge home in the summer of 2020. On the first day, they shot closeups of Brundidge’s now ex-husband (more on that later), Shawn, cooking a New Orleans feast of fried catfish Acadiana, crawfish etouffee, fried cabbage and beignets for dessert.

“We fell in love in New Orleans,” Brundidge said. “My entire family is from Lake Charles and I have very deep roots in Cajun and Creole country. Shawn has always loved cooking. I hate cooking. I wash the dishes, have babies and look pretty.”

The crew also filmed Brundidge’s family which, at the time, included four children and Shawn’s elderly father, who had dementia. The three youngest kids are on the autism spectrum and, because of the pandemic, were going through virtual therapy. Brundidge transformed the dining room into a makeshift classroom, with dedicated spaces for each of her children.

“My kids can ask the same questions over and over again,” she said. “My youngest might ask your name 20 times. The crew was so great. They answered every question and let the children touch the equipment. A couple hours into it, they were like family.”

Several days later, the crew returned, this time with Zimmern. Shawn Brundidge made the entire feast for a second time, explaining each step to Zimmern, who surprised the family by cooking some shrimp remoulade to add to the meal. Zimmern also spent time sitting in on the kids’ therapy, dressing up for Mardi Gras and horsing around with them in the backyard.

“The one thing I really appreciated about Andrew was his interactions with my children,” Brundidge said. “He was caring, concerned and loving. And he was so impressed with how hard the kids worked in therapy.”

Zimmern and the family enjoyed the meal outside, where the kids were able to stretch out and run around as needed. “Kids with autism need to be able to move,” she said.

Things look a little different at the Brundidge house now that the show is airing. Shawn Brundidge’s father died in October, after living with the family for five years. And the Brundidges got divorced — in an extremely amicable fashion.

Andrew Zimmern visits with Sheletta Brundidge in Cottage Grove. (Courtesy of Magnolia Network)

“In case you haven’t heard, I’m a bit much,” Brundidge said with a laugh. “During COVID, a lot of people took a real long, hard look at their relationships. I decided I was going to set him free. I married and divorced my best friend.”

The pair sat down together to divide their assets and plan for their post-marriage future. They hired a lawyer only after a judge asked them to, in order to pin down some legal issues with their children. Shawn Brundidge has moved back to his home state of Ohio, where he works in healthcare. He frequently visits Cottage Grove and cooks up a storm when he’s in town.

“Happiness is a choice,” Brundidge said. “That’s always been our family motto. And we choose to be happy. When we told the kids about the divorce, they never cried. They saw we still have a lot of love.”

News

Review: 'Drive My Car' a mysterious and haunting journey

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

‘Drive My Car’ rides wave of critical buzz
MOVIE REVIEW

“DRIVE MY CAR”

Not rated. In Japanese with subtitles. At Coolidge Corner Theatre.

Grade: A-

A jazzy, novelistic work of art, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s three-hour “Drive My Car” has racked up several critics year-end awards deservedly.

An adaptation of Haruki Murakami’s (longish) short story of the same, Beatles-centric name, the film showcases the performance of Japanese leading man Hidetoshi Nishijima (“The Wind Rises”) as Yusuke Kafuku, a newly middle-aged actor, director and writer, who discovers that his beautiful wife, a fellow writer, has been cheating on him shortly before she dies.

In fact, he catches her and her lover, a young actor, in the act (pun intended), although he does not confront them.

Yusuke owns a vintage red Saab 900 convertible, a sculpture on wheels, upon which he dotes. The action begins with Yusuke’s wife Oto (Reika Kirishima) telling him a story, invoking Sheherazade, the storytelling heroine of “1001 Arabian Nights,” who strives to evade the ax.

Yusuke’s last acting gig was in a Japanese adaptation of Irishman Samuel Beckett’s enigmatic masterpiece “Waiting for Godot.” Two years later, Yusuke’s work will take him to Hiroshima, a place teaming with ghosts, where he will direct a production of Chekhov’s semi-autobiographical stage classic “Uncle Vanya,” with a multilingual cast, including a non-speaking Korean actor using sign language and the slightly down-on-his-luck, troubled young actor who had the affair with Oto.

Yusuke likes to listen to the plays he directs on tape, and the tapes he has of “Uncle Vanya,” a play also full of ghosts, were recorded for him by Oto. Thus, “Drive My Car” collects its characters, references, human and phantom voices and weightily laden location as if assembling for a seance. Whose spirit are they trying to summon?

Art is often a summoning of the dead. “Drive My Car,” which boasts a plaintive score by Eiko Ishibashi, suggests that in more ways than I could keep track of.

Yusuke appears to accept the idea that his late wife took lovers. He and she were happy together, and he was her husband, not just a lover. They had a daughter, who died when she was 4, a tragedy that may have caused a rift. Because he has been banned from driving, Yusuke is assigned a driver in Hiroshima. She is a young, uncommunicative woman with a sad, boyish face named Misaki (Toko Miura). We will learn later that her family was swept away by a landslide several years earlier, and in a scene evoking “Manchester by the Sea,” we visit the spooky lot where her house once stood.

The idea of life as a rehearsal and a performance leading inevitably to an end is inescapable.

Identity is entirely fluid, especially when you are actors upon a stage playing other people. We take a tour with Yusuke and Misaki, the film’s odd couple, of Hiroshima, visiting a recycling factory, an amusing reference to reincarnation, perhaps, and the Hiroshima cenotaph, a symbol of those killed by the bomb.

Director and co-writer Hamaguchi (“Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”), fills “Drive My Car” with mysterious and haunting moments. The film is both spiritual and intellectual, summoning among other things the line from Sonya’s “Uncle Vanya” monologue, “We shall bear patiently the burdens that fate imposes on us.” In other words, drive.

(“Drive My Car” contains a sexually suggestive scene and mature themes.)

