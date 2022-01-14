News
Trial set for Crestwood man accused of stabbing dog to death
CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County judge has set a trial date for a Crestwood man accused of fatally stabbing his neighbor’s dog in 2019.
The defendant, 62-year-old John Ross III, was charged with felony counts of animal abuse by mutilation and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to charging documents, the stabbing occurred Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the 9700 block of Greenview Drive.
A detective with the Crestwood Police Department said the victim’s dog, Teddy, wandered onto Ross’ property. Ross walked over to Teddy, grabbed the dog by the scruff of the neck, and began stabbing him. The owner rushed Teddy to an animal hospital but the dog had lost too much blood and had to be put down.
Police said Ross later gave a statement corroborating the victim’s own story, which included mention of Ross standing outside his home after the stabbing armed with a gun.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 23, 2023, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Ross faces up to five years in prison if convicted on both counts.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis County Council returning to virtual meetings due to COVID surge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Amid this latest surge of COVID-19 sweeping through the St. Louis region, St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days announced Thursday that the body would return to virtual-only sessions for the time being.
“After much consideration, I have decided that, for the sake of our employees and the public it is best that we conduct virtual meetings beginning Tuesday, January 18. I will re-evaluate the situation in 3 weeks and consult with my colleagues again to determine the best path forward,” she said in a letter released Thursday afternoon.
It is unclear how or if the panel intends to incorporate public comments into virtual meetings.
Days says she made the decision after the majority of the council attended the most recent meeting on Tuesday in a virtual capacity.
In-person council meetings have become highly-attended and often passionate events, particularly over issues of mask mandates.
Meetings can be viewed via a BoxCast stream. The County moved away from streaming meetings on YouTube after the company flagged the content for being in violation of its terms for service regarding COVID-19 misinformation.
Suggest a Correction
News
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history.
Kennedy, a U.S. senator from New York, was shot moments after he claimed victory in California’s pivotal Democratic presidential primary. Five others were wounded during the shooting at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has cited RFK as his political hero, rejected a recommendation from a two-person panel of parole commissioners who said Sirhan, 77, should be freed. The panel’s recommendation in August had divided the Kennedy family, with two of RFK’s sons — Douglas Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — supporting his release, and their siblings and mother vehemently opposing it.
In his decision, Newsom said the assassination was “among the most notorious crimes in American history,” Aside from causing Kennedy’s then-pregnant wife and 10 children “immeasurable suffering,” Newsom said the killing “also caused great harm to the American people.”
It “upended the 1968 presidential election, leaving millions in the United States and beyond mourning the promise of his candidacy,” Newsom wrote. “Mr. Sirhan killed Senator Kennedy during a dark season of political assassinations, just nine weeks after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder and four and a half years after the murder of Senator Kennedy’s brother, President John F. Kennedy.”
He said Sirhan still lacks insight, refuses to accept responsibility and has failed to disclaim violence committed in his name. That adds “to his current risk of inciting further political violence,” Newsom wrote.
In 1973, terrorists took 10 hostages at an embassy in Sudan, demanding the release of Sirhan and other prisoners and killing three diplomats when their demands weren’t met, he noted.
Sirhan, who will be scheduled for a new parole hearing no later than February 2023, will ask a judge to overturn Newsom’s denial, defense attorney Angela Berry said.
“We fully expect that judicial review of the governor’s decision will show that the governor got it wrong,” she said.
State law holds that inmates are supposed to be paroled unless they pose a current unreasonable public safety risk, she said, adding that “not an iota of evidence exists to suggest Mr. Sirhan is still a danger to society.”
She said the parole process has become politicized, and Newsom “chose to overrule his own experts (on the parole board), ignoring the law.”
Parole commissioners found Sirhan suitable for release “because of his impressive extensive record of rehabilitation over the last half-century,” Berry said. “Since the mid-1980’s Mr. Sirhan has consistently been found by prison psychologists and psychiatrists to not pose an unreasonable risk of danger to the public.”
During his parole hearing, the white-haired Sirhan called Kennedy the “hope of the world.” But he stopped short of taking full responsibility for a shooting he said he doesn’t recall because he was drunk.
“It pains me … the knowledge for such a horrible deed, if I did, in fact, do that,” Sirhan said.
Kennedy’s widow, Ethel, and six of his children hailed Newsom’s decision in a statement that called RFK a “visionary and champion of justice” whose life “was cut short by an enraged man with a small gun.”
“The political passions that motivated this inmate’s act still simmer today, and his refusal to admit the truth makes it impossible to conclude that he has overcome the evil that boiled over 53 years ago,” they wrote.
The panel’s decision was based in part on several new California laws since he was denied parole in 2016 — the 15th time he’d lost his bid for release.
Commissioners were required to consider that Sirhan committed his crime at a young age, when he was 24; that he now is elderly; and that the Christian Palestinian who immigrated from Jordan had suffered childhood trauma from the conflict in the Middle East.
In addition, Los Angeles County prosecutors didn’t object to his parole, following District Attorney George Gascón’s policy that prosecutors should not be involved in deciding whether prisoners are ready for release.
The decision had a personal element for Newsom, a fellow Democrat, who displays RFK photos in his official and home offices. One of them is of Kennedy with Newsom’s late father.
Sirhan originally was sentenced to death, but that sentence was commuted to life when the California Supreme Court briefly outlawed capital punishment in 1972.
News
COVID forces Saint Louis Science Center closure
ST LOUIS – Officials with the Saint Louis Science Center announced Thursday that the attraction would close Monday afternoon and remain closed through Feb. 2, citing the surge of the Omicron variant in the region.
Plans currently call for the building to reopen Feb. 3, but that decision will continue to be evaluated.
“Throughout the pandemic, the Science Center has been following guidance from the CDC and city health officials closely to ensure the safety of our community, guests and team members,” Todd Bastean, president and CEO of the Science Center said in a news release.
“We are confident that our protocols – including masking, capacity limits, deep cleaning of all spaces, daily health screenings of team members and requiring team members to be fully vaccinated – have been effective in providing a safe environment to visit and work. However, as a science-based community institution, we feel it is important to honor the request of local health officials to stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and ease the strain on local healthcare systems.”
Those with tickets to events during the time period should contact the Science Center’s reservations office at 314.289.4424 during regular business hours.
Suggest a Correction
Trial set for Crestwood man accused of stabbing dog to death
St. Louis County Council returning to virtual meetings due to COVID surge
TA: Bitcoin Price Starts Corrective Decrease, Can Bulls Protect Losses
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan will remain in prison
COVID forces Saint Louis Science Center closure
Khloe Kardashian Looks Gorgeous As A Blonde While Rocking A Mini Dress — Photos
Middle school student arrested in Pueblo for bringing gun to school
Tether Freezes Over $150M+ Worth Of USDT Stablecoin
Police search for missing Missouri prisoner
Colorado’s Democratic congressional delegation seeks DOJ review of Denver-Lakewood shooting spree suspect
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1