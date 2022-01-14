News
Tuukka Rask’s 25 saves lifts Bruins to victory over Flyers
In case you were wondering, yes, Tuukka Rask is still a damn good goaltender.
Playing in his first game since June 9 after undergoing offseason hip surgery, Rask was not exactly bombarded by the Philadelphia Flyers, but he turned away a pair of second-period breakaways and was able to shut the door when the Flyers pulled goalie Carter Hart with over three minutes left, nailing down a 3-2 victory at the Garden on Thursday.
Rask turned away 25 shots — including all 12 he faced in the third period — and David Pastrnak notched a hat trick for the B’s first four-game win streak of the season.
Considering the tremendously supportive response from the Garden fans, how he felt on his surgically repaired hip and, of course, the result — it was a wildly successful return to the ice for Rask.
“It felt like I was home, basically,” said Rask.
While the breakaway stops were the highlight portions of the night for most, there were other more subtle movements he had to make, such as a solid stop on a wraparound attempt, that told him he was more like himself now than he was last year playing on the bum hip.
“A hundred percent. A hundred percent,” said Rask. “Even though it wasn’t killing me every single game last year, it was always in the back of your head that you’re limited. In the first period I had two or three kick saves to the right, then the third there was a wraparound where I extended, stuff like that last year was totally out of the question. It was great to feel that I was able to move both ways.”
While Pastrnak himself is heating up (seven goals in his last four games) after a slow start, he lit up when he was asked about Rask.
“Oh man, I was so happy to have him back, you have no idea. I was ready to leave it all out there for him. I told him I was going to get a hat trick before the game and he didn’t believe me,” said Pastrnak with a grin. “It was really good to have him back. He’s one of my best friends and I missed him. He was outstanding.”
By the time Rask saw his first shot of the night, the Bruins already had a 2-0 lead, thanks to a quick pair of Pastrnak goals.
Taylor Hall, who had his six-game point streak snapped on Wednesday, pounced on a bad bounce off the boards in the Flyers’ zone, gave Erik Haula a short backhand pass and Haula in turn fed Pastrnak for his 14th on a wrister from the slot just 1:51 into the game.
He didn’t have to wait long for No. 15.
For the second game in a row, Anton Blidh drew a penalty in the offensive zone on his active forecheck and the B’s cashed in on the power play. Brad Marchand, fresh off his hat trick against the Habs on Wednesday, froze Hart with a shot fake before finding Pastrnak on the right wing for an easy goal at 5:27.
Rask did not see a shot until 9:19, and he saw six in all. If there was any rust in his game it came on one of those six saves when he didn’t track the puck on a left-point shot that he did not see and luckily hit him.
The Flyers would not lay down like the Canadiens did on Wednesday, however.
First, big winger Zach McEwen threw down with B’s call-up Tyler Lewington and the bigger McEwen scored the victory.
Then Philly got on the board after Tomas Nosek was called for interference off an offensive zone faceoff. On the power play, Ivan Provorov’s right-point shot was deflected by Cam Atkinson just under Rask’s glove to halve the B’s lead at 8:02.
The Flyers nearly pulled even when Joel Farabee was sprung on a breakaway but Rask turned away Farabee’s nifty deke move.
But Farabee did eventually knot the game at 15:00. The Boston University product was able to corral a loose puck near the Boston blue line and then maneuver around fellow Terrier Charlie McAvoy. Once past McAvoy, he played catch with Atkinson, knocking home the return pass for the equalizer.
“We got sloppy (in the second), let’s face it,” said coach Bruce Cassidy.
The B’s forged back ahead before the period was out when they cashed in on a 5-on-3. And for the second consecutive night, it rained hats. After Pastrnak drew a hooking penalty on Max Willman to create the two-man advantage (Justin Braun was already in the box for tripping), Pastrnak beat Hart for a third time, this time on a slapper from the slot at 16:45.
The lead was almost coughed up again when, on the one-man advantage, McAvoy made a bad pass that Atkinson picked off at the blue line for a second Flyer breakaway. Rask calmly turned it away and the B’s were able to go into the third with a lead, but they could not flip on the cruise control with the way Philly had woken up.
The B’s were playing fairly well in the third when disaster nearly struck. They were forced to kill off a 51-second 5-on-3 with 6:45 to go when first Brandon Carlo and then Charlie Coyle shot the puck over the glass. Once they successfully defused that bomb, the Flyers got aggressive and pulled Hart for an extra skater with 3:49 left. But despite spending plenty of time in the Boston zone, the Flyers could not beat Rask again and the B’s were able to hold on.
News
Jonathan Bernstein: Protecting U.S. democracy will take more than laws
As the Senate prepares to consider voting rights legislation and a special House committee opens its hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, friends of U.S. democracy should be thinking hard about what they will do to fight for it.
The Constitution and its republican form of government — democracy, that is — really are under threat. And the threat comes from former President Donald Trump and his allies. Not from all Republicans, but from Republicans.
Election-law expert Rick Hasen suggested three defense-of-democracy principles in a weekend essay in the New York Times. They are that Democrats can’t preserve free and fair elections without an alliance with principled Republicans; that all of civil society — business groups, civic and professional organizations, labor unions and religious organizations — should be mobilized to protect the rule of law; and that mass, peaceful organizing and protests may be necessary in 2024 and 2025.
It’s an excellent piece, a must-read for those who care about preserving the republic. I’d make five points to supplement, or perhaps recast, his suggestions.
1. Laws alone will not save democracy.
Trump wasn’t deterred after the 2020 election by the plain meaning of the law and the Constitution. Had enough Republicans in key positions gone along with him, it’s quite possible he would have successfully remained in office despite losing the election, and that would be even more true in a future scenario in which Trump allies held congressional majorities.
Moreover, there’s always a danger of fighting the last war. In 2020, the threat seemed to be in what happened after the votes were counted. Next time, the threat could be in the counting of the ballots, or what happens before the ballots are counted. What this means is that those who support the republic will need to fight for it, and not just through legislative fixes.
2. Nevertheless, the more legal protections, the better.
Congress should act to update the Electoral Count Act, the poorly drafted 19th century law governing the counting of electoral votes, and it’s good to see a bipartisan Senate group starting to work on doing so.
But that’s not enough. Congress should also do what it can to make sure that state and local elections are conducted on the up-and-up, and should do what it can to ensure that voting is easy for all. Friends of democracy who dislike some of the elements of the Democrats’ voting-rights legislation have a responsibility to support what they can, and work for compromise on the rest — just as friends of Democrats who like all of the Democrats’ proposals have a responsibility to find common ground with folks who try to engage with them in good faith.
3. Protections such as those in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which has been battered by the Supreme Court, are not irrelevant to the dangers facing U.S. democracy.
They are crucial to preserving it, just as the original passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was essential to the creation of a legitimate democracy in the first place. The same goes for other dangers to the republic that we’ve seen in recent years. The idea that everything was fine up until Election Day 2020 is wrong.
That doesn’t mean that every provision in any Democratic voting bill is equally important, or even necessarily a good solution to current problems, but the idea that the dangers are simple and one-dimensional ignores a lot of democratic erosion that’s been obvious for well over a decade.
4. Supporters of democracy and the Constitution should always be ready to accept whatever allies they can find, for as much as those allies are willing to give.
House Democrats have done so in accepting Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and even her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, as part of the pro-democracy team — despite the strong feelings many Democrats have about what they see (correctly, in my view) as the damage that Dick Cheney did to U.S. democracy, especially by his support for torture.
The nature of coalition politics is that it sometimes requires painful compromises its participants could never have imagined.
5. While everyone should plan for the worst, it’s important not to assume the worst.
A lot of the people who stood up against Trump after the 2020 election seemed to be standard-issue, Trump-supporting, voting-rights-impeding Republicans right up to the point where they wouldn’t go along. It’s also true that fatalism helps no one. It’s bad enough that we need to entertain the serious possibility that some Republican-majority legislatures might attempt to overturn their own states’ elections and send rogue slates of electoral votes to Congress, and that a Republican-majority Congress might attempt to accept those votes.
We have to take that threat seriously because large numbers of Republicans have suggested they would do so, and more might join them the next time the situation arises. But let’s not pretend that it’s a sure thing, or ignore the crucial fact that Republican legislatures did no such thing in 2020.
Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. He taught political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University and wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.
News
Michael R. Strain: Extra benefits for anti-vax jobless? Really?
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020 and the federal government began using extraordinary measures to support workers, households and businesses, Republicans have been concerned that expanding the eligibility and generosity of unemployment benefits could slow the recovery and keep workers on the sidelines.
So why have a handful of Republican-led states now extended unemployment benefits to workers who have lost their jobs because of failing to comply with vaccine mandates, with other states considering following suit?
The answer is that some Republican politicians place fighting the culture war ahead of sound economic policy, traditional conservative principles and the best interests of their own constituents. The result will be to keep more workers on the sidelines in Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee at a time when labor shortages are hurting the ability of many businesses to function and are contributing to record-setting inflation — all while lengthening the duration of the pandemic.
State officials cited precisely these concerns when they stopped participating in a federal program that made unemployment benefits more generous.
It seems they may have been right — states that reduced the generosity of unemployment benefits last summer saw relatively more unemployed workers find jobs. But these states were expanding unemployment compensation with one hand while restricting it with the other, creating a new category of eligibility restricted to the unvaccinated while cutting the size of the payments and telling gig workers that they are no longer allowed to receive benefits.
Jobless benefits are a social insurance program. Employers pay into the system on behalf of workers, who ultimately bear the cost of those premiums in the form of lower wages. Workers who have lost a job through no fault of their own — for example, a mass layoff due to an economic downturn — and who are actively looking for work are eligible to collect benefits. Workers who are fired for cause or who voluntarily quit can’t receive benefits, just as someone who intentionally burns down his house can’t collect on his homeowner’s insurance policy.
Workers who don’t comply with their employer’s vaccine policy are being fired for cause. Should workers fired for not complying with corporate dress codes be granted eligibility for unemployment compensation? No. Nor should workers who choose not to follow corporate vaccine policy.
The economic nationalism and conservative populism that are coursing through the political right indulge a narrative of grievance and victimization. But these laid-off workers are not victims. They are adults making choices about their work environment, and they should bear the responsibility for those choices, including loss of income while searching for another job.
Conservatism prizes economic liberty and argues that employers should be given broad latitude to set corporate policy, and that the terms of employment relationships should be respected. These relationships are entered into by workers and firms voluntarily, and presumably would not exist if the arrangement didn’t make both parties better off.
This has been a traditional argument against high federal minimum wages. If I am willing to be compensated at $12 per hour and a business is willing to pay me that wage, then why should the government step in and judge that $12 is too little?
The same logic applies to vaccine mandates. It should be fine for employers to require their employees to be vaccinated, and fine for people to choose whether to work for employers with vaccine mandates. There is no good reason that workers who would rather not be vaccinated should receive compensation for choosing to act upon that preference. Conservatives should remember that that compensation comes from tax revenue — i.e., it is other people’s money.
Further complicating this situation are consumer prices, which are rising at a pace faster than they have in four decades. These Republican-led states are keeping more workers on the sidelines, which is making it harder for businesses to find workers, pushing up nominal wages and putting upward pressure on consumer prices. Fighting vaccines mandates should take a back seat to getting workers into jobs and keeping price increases in check.
The many reasons to oppose extending unemployment benefits to people who have lost their jobs over vaccine mandates include a faster end to the pandemic, increasing employment, prizing the value of personal responsibility and advancing economic liberty, fiscal responsibility and limited government.
The reasons to support this policy? None that are compelling.
Michael R. Strain is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is director of economic policy studies and Arthur F. Burns Scholar in Political Economy at the American Enterprise Institute. He is the author of “The American Dream Is Not Dead: (But Populism Could Kill It).”
News
Letter: No extension for you, mister
No extension for you, mister
Another sign of pure bureaucracy in action “good for me but not for thee.”
I received a notification in November from the state of Minnesota drivers license department that I was required to get an annual Doctor of Optometry examination due to my diabetes. I contacted my health care provider almost immediately to secure an appointment. The first available was Jan. 18, 2022, probably due to Covid 19 and all the many other back-ups.
This would be three days after the drivers license people said they were going to cancel my license due to non-compliance. I called the drivers license people by phone and after 45 minutes on hold I finally got to talk to a person. I explained my situation and was told there would be no exceptions or extensions and my license would be cancelled on Jan. 15 and that I would need to reapply.
Strangely, that same day our dear governor made a statement that license plates and tabs that were to expire would be extended to March 15 due to supply chain problems. Now a 79-year-old man needs to run all over town, with a cancelled drivers license, trying to satisfy a bunch of bureaucratic demands. But when it’s inconvenient for the state all that King Walz has to do is wave his hand and say, “let it be written let it be done.”
B.H. Bentson, Inver Grove Heights
Call it the COVID Annex
With the overcrowding of hospitals in the Twin Cities metro area and the influx of COVID cases, has there been given any thought of utilizing vacated stores in malls and strip malls as dedicated COVID Care facilities only?
As an example, in the East Metro area just blocks away from M Health St. John’s Hospital Maplewood, there is the old Sears store at Maplewood Mall and in the Birch Run strip mall, the old Marshall’s store. Call it M Health St. John’s COVID Annex. Rotate your medical staff between the two and utilize the National Guard to staff the offsite facilities.
Surely our state of Minnesota has a disaster program to activate at a moment’s notice … this is not a drill.
Barbara Bicha, White Bear Lake
Tuukka Rask’s 25 saves lifts Bruins to victory over Flyers
Jonathan Bernstein: Protecting U.S. democracy will take more than laws
Cathie Wood’s ARK Plummeted More Than 46% to $82.25
Michael R. Strain: Extra benefits for anti-vax jobless? Really?
Calamari Network Rolls Out Community Governance Measures As Decentralization Efforts Advance
Letter: No extension for you, mister
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
COVID-19 leading line-of-duty cause of death in police officers in 2021 for second year
MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin responds to MIAA Basketball Committee proposal
Open-window mandate forces Boston Public Schools students and teachers to bundle up
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1