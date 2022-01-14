Celebrities
Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Jason Momoa Splitting From Lisa Bonet; Thirsty Fans Prepare Their Panties For Launch
Jason Momoa and Lisa Monet did WHAT?
Umm… Jason Momoa is single?!?! Wow. pic.twitter.com/eQ1nZuP3pO
— K. Robinson (@KRobinson1913) January 13, 2022
WELP, it’s a wrap between impossibly gorgeous couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet who announced their shocking split on Instagram after 16 years together that included a nearly 5-year marriage with 2 kids (Lola and Nakoa-Wolf).
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception, the statement reads. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”
The post continues, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”
“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children,” the statement concludes. “Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”
This latest celebrity split comes after Bonet’s eyebrow-raising musings about change and uncertainty while speaking with Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine this past December.
When Tomei asked “what’s calling” her, Bonet replied:
“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”
In an interesting twist, Bonet used some of the same language her and Momoa would go on to use in their divorce announcement.
“The more still we are, the more clearly the guidance comes through in these very uncertain times,” Lisa said when Marisa spoke about getting more into meditation.
“The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze,” Bonet added. “If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer. Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”
Naturally, fans speculated about the cause of the split with some pointing at an old clip of Momoa with ‘Aquaman’ co-star Amber Heard.
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet have announced they’re separating, so just in case some might think a certain nobody may have been involved, let me just leave this lovely moment here…pic.twitter.com/v4lzhj7YWP
— Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) January 13, 2022
Based on that “evidence,” we highly doubt she was the cause of their split that seems a lil too amicable for cheating to be involved.
What was your reaction to Jason and Lisa breaking up? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the shocking split on the flip.
lisa bonet was really married to both lenny kravitz and jason momoa in the same lifetime
God, I see what you have done for others- pic.twitter.com/3ME4tep8ID
— Roseanne A. New Year’s Baby Brown 👶🏿🎇 (@rosiesrambles) January 13, 2022
lisa bonet was really married to both lenny kravitz and jason momoa in the same lifetime

God, I see what you have done for others-
God, I see what you have done for others-” – father, can you hear ussss
JASON MOMOA IS SINGLE!!
AND LISA BONET IS SINGLE!!!
AND THEY WILL REMAIN GREAT FRIENDS
WHICH MEANS THERES A CHANCE YOU CAN STILL HAVE THE OTHER AS A 3RD
— B🦋 (paid attention in 10th grade bio) (@californiabarby) January 13, 2022
“JASON MOMOA IS SINGLE!!
AND LISA BONET IS SINGLE!!!
AND THEY WILL REMAIN GREAT FRIENDS
WHICH MEANS THERES A CHANCE YOU CAN STILL HAVE THE OTHER AS A 3RD” – A 0% CHANCE
Animalweapon Capture That Universal Sense Of ‘Isolation’ & Melancholy In New ‘Deserve’ Video
What if you finally allowed yourself to be happy? Lo-fi electronic act Animalweapon struggles with that question in their new video – that also celebrates some hometown heroes who also ‘deserve’ love.
The opening line of Animalweapon’s “Deserve” captures the heart of the song: “Why do I do it to myself” The self-sabotage, the doubt of whether or not they actually “deserve” love and happiness – it clouds the mind and can leave you feeling like you’re the only person in the world, even if you’re sitting in a semi-crowded bar. The video for “deserve,” premiering here on HollywoodLife, captures that feeling perfectly. Directed by Polychromatic Records president Scot Dunlap, the video sees the bedroom electronic artist (aka Patrick Cortes) grapple with this alienation during a night out in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina.
The video was also Cortes’ way of giving some love back to a very special place. “Aunt Betty’s was a very special bar for me and I spent a lot of time there while I was going through a lot of personal stuff,” he tells HollywoodLife, so I wanted to start the video there. This song has a note of isolation about it, and the concept behind the video was meant to be very simple. Special thanks overwhelmingly goes to the staff and Aunty Betty’s – Rey, & Reese, Jake, and owners Greg Ewan and Niall Hanley.”
“When Patrick told me about his concept for the video for ‘Deserve,’ I wanted to explore this feeling of isolation and try to mold it into an abstract, visual narrative that was complementary to the music,” director Scott Dunlap shares with HollywoodLIfe. “We collected the footage over two days, playing with color and light and mixing in slow motion and experimental out-of-focus shots to illustrate the sultry melancholy feeling of the song. In the video, several notable Raleigh landmarks can be seen including The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop, House of Swank Clothing, the Historic City Market, Moore Square, and Memorial Auditorium.“
Animalweapon has been performing in Raleigh since 2011, including parties for the city’s Hopscotch Music Festival. Podcast listeners might also recognize his work, as his musical talents have appeared on Undisclosed, the follow-up to the podcast phenomenon, Serial. He also composed the theme for The Hidden Djinn. Fans will also get a chance to hear Animalweapon for themselves on their preferred streaming service, for their new album – Set of Constraints – will arrive April 15th via Polychromatic Records. That’s some happiness that everyone deserves.
Donald Glover Wants Anyone Hating On Him To Address Him Directly
Donald Glover is sending a clear message to all of his haters, and he wants the same thing in return.
Ahead of the premiere of the third season of his beloved series Atlanta, Donald Glover has been a lot more active on social media.
All of his tweets have sent a similar message, talking his isht and letting the world know he’s not one to tolerate disrespect–and his latest offering is no different.
On Wednesday, January 12, the artist (formerly?) known as Childish Gambino took to Twitter to write, “Please @ me this year if u talk s**t on me.”
Earlier in the day, the artist also responded to one of his followers telling him “I didn’t know you was a hating ass n***a” in regards to SoundCloud removing his cover of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” due to a copyright claim.
“Thats not me. thats the record company,” Donald answered. When the user told him they “figured” that was the case and he “was just being funny,” Donald confirmed their opening declaration was actually correct.
“but i am a hating ass n***a tho,” Glover wrote. “real talk.”
So, maybe that exchange is what inspired Glover’s tweet about hating directly.
Atlanta Season 3 debuts on March 24, 2022. The already-written Season 4 is expected to follow sometime after.
George Stephanopoulos’ Wife Ali Wentworth Goes Makeup-Free To Celebrate 57th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Ali Wentworth! The actress and author celebrated with a delicious cake, her beloved husband, George Stephanopoulos, and a gorgeous selfie.
“That’s a wrap on this year’s birthday,” wrote Ali Wentworth on Wednesday (Jan. 12), the day she turned 57. Ali commemorated the day with a selfie alongside hubby George Stephanopoulos. George, 60, wore a maroon pullover hoodie and a birthday hat as he pulled in Ali for a sweet hug in the photo. She opted for a black long-sleeve top, track pants, and a birthday tiara. The two gathered close, right before she was to blow the candles out on her cake. “Now back to cleaning up dog poop, taking rapid tests, laundry, and endless Zooms….” Ali added. “Do better 2022!”
Ali received a ton of love in the comments section. “happy Birthday Bella,” wrote Julianna Margulies. “Happy Happy!” wrote Maria Shriver. “Happy Birthday,” wrote Jennifer Grey, who added, “Man, your dude can really rock a party hat.” “OMG Happy Birthday family!!!” added Sascha Seinfeld, while Beth Ostern added, “We love you!” “Keep the tiara ON!” added Debra Messing.
George and Ali recently celebrated their twentieth wedding anniversary. During a December episode of The Talk, Ali revealed that George is someone who “doesn’t like gifts,” which made for an interesting experience when it was George’s turn to blow out the candles. “I remember years ago on [George’s] birthday,” she said, per Yahoo. “I surprised him by getting a hotel suite with a fire, and I had a bathrobe on and chocolate, champagne. And he showed up for ‘lunch,’ and then he had to go back to work.”
“And I called the front desk, and I said, ‘Listen — we only used this for an hour. You can resell this. So, can we get some kind of a deal?’ And the receptionist was like, ‘Mrs. Stephanopoulos, we don’t charge by the hour at this hotel. You might want to try something further up in maybe Queens.’ “
“He’s my straight guy,” Ali told Parade magazine in 2018. “He’s not funny per se, but I can make fun of him, and he can laugh at that. He can laugh at himself. There’s endless making fun of him, and he loves it. That’s the best. If I had a husband that was like, ‘stop it,’ I wouldn’t have married him. No. George can fall off the bed laughing at something that’s amusing.”
