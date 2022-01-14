Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Jason Momoa Splitting From Lisa Bonet; Thirsty Fans Prepare Their Panties For Launch

Jason Momoa and Lisa Monet did WHAT?

WELP, it’s a wrap between impossibly gorgeous couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet who announced their shocking split on Instagram after 16 years together that included a nearly 5-year marriage with 2 kids (Lola and Nakoa-Wolf).

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception, the statement reads. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.” The post continues, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…” “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children,” the statement concludes. “Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

This latest celebrity split comes after Bonet’s eyebrow-raising musings about change and uncertainty while speaking with Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine this past December.

When Tomei asked “what’s calling” her, Bonet replied:

“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

In an interesting twist, Bonet used some of the same language her and Momoa would go on to use in their divorce announcement.

“​​The more still we are, the more clearly the guidance comes through in these very uncertain times,” Lisa said when Marisa spoke about getting more into meditation. “The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze,” Bonet added. “If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer. Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”

Naturally, fans speculated about the cause of the split with some pointing at an old clip of Momoa with ‘Aquaman’ co-star Amber Heard.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet have announced they’re separating, so just in case some might think a certain nobody may have been involved, let me just leave this lovely moment here…pic.twitter.com/v4lzhj7YWP — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) January 13, 2022

Based on that “evidence,” we highly doubt she was the cause of their split that seems a lil too amicable for cheating to be involved.

What was your reaction to Jason and Lisa breaking up? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the shocking split on the flip.