UK leader Boris Johnson’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral

One win over a team participating in the playoffs. Five defeats by at least 10 points. Two four-game losing streaks. And a 13th-place finish the 16-team AFC.

But don’t tell the Broncos they lack the necessary base of players to contend behind the leadership of a new coach.

“There is a foundation in place that I feel really, really good about,” general manager George Paton said. “(But) it does no good to talk about it. We need to bring in more players like we brought in last year, but I do think we have a really good core to build on.

“We’re not far away.”

Once he hires a coach to replace Vic Fangio, Paton must obviously put Quarterback Plan A (and maybe B-C-D) into action, but also address issues at other position groups.

How can the Broncos’ offense finally reach 25 points per game? How can their top three receivers (Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick) combine for more than seven touchdown catches? How can the defense improve on third down (ranked 28th)? How can a pulse be produced on special teams?

While answering these questions, Paton will have to make decisions about the team’s 18 free agents and also determine which players under contract should be moved on.

A week removed from their 7-10 season, here is a position-by-position look at the Broncos:

Quarterback

Player Age Acquired Cap hit Teddy Bridgewater 29 T-21 Free agent Drew Lock 25 D2-19 $2,230,716 Brett Rypien 26 CFA-19 ERFA

Analysis: The Broncos are staring at a sixth different Week 1 quarterback in as many years. Something needs to be done to spark a dormant offense. … Bridgewater was 7-7 as the starter (18 touchdowns and seven interceptions) and his second concussion sidelined him for the final 3 1/2 games. … Lock was 0-3 as the starter and finished with as many rushing touchdowns as passing scores (two). Would Seattle or Green Bay want Lock in a deal for Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers? May be worth a flier, even as a backup since he has such a low salary in the final year of his rookie deal.

Running back

Player Age Acquired Cap hit Mike Boone 26 UFA-21 $2,050,000 Melvin Gordon 29 UFA-20 Free agent Javonte Williams 22 D2-21 $2,014,944

Also: Damarea Crockett.

Analysis: How is this for an equal division of labor? Carries — Gordon and Williams both 203. Rushing yards — Gordon 918, Williams 903. Touchdown carries — Gordon eight, Williams four. Explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards) — Gordon and Williams both 16. … The Broncos should consider re-signing Gordon, but on their terms and don’t budge from the price point. … Williams should be the Week 1 starter. … Boone is a little pricey for a player who had four carries and dealt with a quad injury and COVID-19.

Receiver

Player Age Acquired Cap hit KJ Hamler 23 D2-20 $1,946,491 Kendall Hinton 25 FA-20 $825,000 Jerry Jeudy 23 D1-20 $4,143,534 Tim Patrick 28 FA-17 $9,250,000 Diontae Spencer 30 W-19 RFA Courtland Sutton 26 D2-18 $13,200,000 Seth Williams 22 D6-21 $825,000

Also: Travis Fulgham and Tyrie Cleveland.

Analysis: The Broncos’ top four receivers (Sutton, Jeudy, Patrick and Hamler) will have a combined cap hit of more than $28 million in 2022. Can the new coach and likely new quarterback get better production? Patrick had five touchdown catches, but Sutton only two and Jeudy none. Paton shouldn’t hesitate including Jeudy in a blockbuster quarterback trade. … Hamler (ACL) was lost in Week 3. … Spencer should not be tendered a contract; he was a healthy scratch in Week 18. … Patrick led the Broncos with 15 explosive catches (gain of at least 16 yards), followed among the receivers by Sutton (13) and Jeudy (10). … Because of Williams and Hinton, the Broncos should be content to not draft a receiver until the later rounds.

Tight end

Player Age Acquired Cap hit Andrew Beck 26 W-19 RFA Noah Fant 24 D1-19 $4,006,140 Albert Okwuegbunam 24 D4-20 $1,087,693 Eric Saubert 28 UFA-21 Free agent

Also: Shaun Beyer.

Analysis: The Broncos must decide on Fant’s fifth-year option, which is a projected $6.656 million (guaranteed) in 2023. Fant led the Broncos with 68 catches, was second with four touchdowns and tied for third with 10 explosive catches (including six of at least 25 yards). … Okwuegbunam had six explosive receptions. … Penalties were a problem for both players (Fant led the offense with eight and Okwuegbunam had five). … Saubert added a ton of value as in-line blocker and special teams core player and should be re-signed.

Offensive line

Player Age Acquired Cap hit Calvin Anderson 26 FA-19 RFA Quinn Bailey 26 CFA-19 $825,000 Garett Bolles 30 D1-17 $21,000,000 Lloyd Cushenberry 24 D3-20 $1,269,816 Cam Fleming 29 UFA-21 Free agent Graham Glasgow 30 UFA-20 $7,100,000 Bobby Massie 33 UFA-21 Free agent Quinn Meinerz 23 D3-21 $1,087,693 Netane Muti 23 D6-20 $946,448 Dalton Risner 27 D2-19 $2,272,544 Austin Schlottmann 26 CFA-18 RFA

Also: Cody Conway, Zach Johnson, Brett Jones and Drew Himmelman.

Analysis: Paton has some work to do here. The Broncos allowed 40 sacks among their 169 total “disruptions” as charted by The Denver Post. Who got better other than Meinerz, the third-round rookie who took over at right guard for Glasgow (broken ankle) in Week 9? … Bolles faces a huge 2022 if he is going to remain a highly-paid player; he was booked for 21 disruptions (five sacks) in 14 games. … Risner is eligible for a contract extension, but the Broncos should hold off and see how he plays this year. … Glasgow could replace Cushenberry (six penalties) at center, leaving Meinerz and Risner at the guard spots. … Right tackle continues to be unsettled; Massie is a free agent and the Broncos should use one of their second-round picks on a long-term answer.

Defensive line

Player Age Acquired Cap hit McTelvin Agim 24 D3-20 $1,212,567 Justin Hamilton 29 FA-21 Free agent Jonathan Harris 25 FA-19 $895,000 Shelby Harris 30 FA-17 $11,000,000 Dre’Mont Jones 25 D3-19 $2,806,600 Mike Purcell 31 FA-19 $4,524,166 Shamar Stephen 31 FA-21 Free agent DeShawn Williams 29 FA-20 RFA

Also: Jonathan Kongbo and Marquiss Spencer.

Analysis: If the new coach moves to a 4-3 base-down front (four DL/three LB), roles will change and maybe faces, too. … As Fangio pointed out, the defense never had a great string of games stopping the run. Jones and Shelby Harris led the defense with eight run “stuffs” apiece. … As pass rushers, Harris had six sacks and Jones five sacks (20 total “disruptions”). … The Broncos should explore re-working Purcell’s contract to lower his cap number in ’22-’23. … Agim has yet to make an impact in two years,. … Before he sustained an elbow injury in Week 17, Williams had three run “stuffs” and 6 1/2 pass-rush “disruptions” and the Broncos should bring him back.

Inside linebacker

Player Age Acquired Cap hit Baron Browning 23 D3-21 $1,087,693 Jonas Griffith 25 T-21 ERFA Josey Jewell 27 D4-18 Free agent Alexander Johnson 30 FA-18 Free agent Micah Kiser 27 FA-21 Free agent Justin Strnad 25 D5-20 $954,444 Kenny Young 27 T-21 Free agent

Also: Barrington Wade.

Analysis: Big decisions here. Jewell and Johnson, the starting duo in 2020, lasted two and five games, respectively, in ’21 because of pectoral injuries. Re-sign one? Maybe, but bringing back both shouldn’t be a high priority because of Browning, who was fourth on the team with 57 tackles (all in his final nine games). … Young’s 29 tackles came in six games and it makes sense to re-sign him and tender a contract to Griffith, who brings linebacker depth and special teams value.

Outside linebacker

Player Age Acquired Cap hit Bradley Chubb 26 D1-18 $13,926,000 Jonathon Cooper 24 D7-21 $850,168 Andre Mintze 23 CFA-21 $830,000 Aaron Patrick 25 FA-21 $828,333 Malik Reed 25 CFA-19 RFA Stephen Weatherly 28 T-21 Free agent

Analysis: A gigantic year coming up for Chubb, whose salary is fully guaranteed, but is coming off a no-sack 2021. … The Broncos face a decision on Reed — tender him at a second-round level or risk losing him if they use an undrafted tender. Depends on what the defensive scheme will be. … Cooper looked like a seventh-round steal, but faded a bit down the stretch (1/2 sack in the last eight games). … Weatherly was acquired in a trade and contributed seven “disruptions.” … If they stay in a 3-4 scheme, a reinforcement (or two) are required on the edge.

Cornerback

Player Age Acquired Cap hit Bryce Callahan 30 UFA-19 Free agent Ronald Darby 28 UFA-21 $13,000,000 Mike Ford 26 W-21 Free agent Kyle Fuller 30 FA-21 Free agent Nate Hairston 28 FA-20 Free agent Michael Ojemudia 24 D3-20 $1,295,836 Pat Surtain II 22 D1-21 $4,764,273

Analysis: Surtain quickly developed into the Broncos’ best cover corner — four interceptions and only two penalties (none in his final 10 games). He must improve his tackling (six misses). … Darby, the most expensive free-agent addition (three years/$30 million) had no interceptions and missed time with hamstring and shoulder injuries. … Callahan should return to play the nickel only a team-friendly contract because of his extensive injury history. … Fuller won’t be back after he was a disappointment. … Ojemudia didn’t get onto the field until Week 17 and played well in Week 18. … The Broncos need to fortify their depth at this position.

Safety

Player Age Acquired Cap hit Kareem Jackson 34 UFA-19 Free agent Jamar Johnson 22 D5-21 $902,556 P.J. Locke 25 FA-19 ERFA Justin Simmons 28 D3-16 $18,850,000 Caden Sterns 22 D5-21 $907,646

Analysis: Jackson missed a team-high 14 tackles per The Post’s game charting; no other player had more than six. If the new staff (or returning staff) feels good about Sterns playing an every-down role, the Broncos should go younger. … If Jackson isn’t back, the Broncos need to find a third player if the new or returning staff wants to play a safety in dime personnel (six defensive backs). … Locke could be that guy and they need to find out about Johnson, who was a healthy scratch in 14 games.

Specialists

Player Age Acquired Cap hit Jacob Bobenmoyer 25 CFA-20 $895,000 Sam Martin 32 UFA-20 $2,733,334 Brandon McManus 31 T-14 $4,231,250

Analysis: The Broncos should feel comfortable running it back with all three specialists and focus on fixing their return and coverage units. … McManus was 26 of 31 on field goals and only 14 of his kickoffs were returned (two touchdowns). … Martin averaged 42.8 yards net on 67 punts.

Note: Ages as of July 25, 2022. FA — free agent; D — Draft pick; UFA — Unrestricted free agent; CFA — College free agent; W — Waivers; T — Trade; RFA — Restricted free agent; and ERFA — Exclusive rights free agent. … Cap hits via Over The Cap.