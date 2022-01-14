Celebrities
Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Killer Pipes In BTS ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Video
Vanessa Hudgens, 33, proved she can belt with the best of them in this new behind-the-scenes clip from her Netflix film ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’
Talk about a double threat! In a new clip shared on Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens, 33, proves she’s still got the singing chops that made her iconic as High School Musical‘s Gabriella Montez. Singing to an empty room, Vanessa impresses the crew with her powerful belt and smooth high notes. Though the star wrote she was “hella nervous” to perform, the video proves the singer has nothing to fear.
In the clip, Vanessa, wearing an earpiece, belts out a verse from “Come to Your Senses,” off the soundtrack to Tick, Tick, Boom! The movie, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, stars Andrew Garfield as Jon, an aspiring young playwright navigating life in New York City. Vanessa plays Karessa Johnson, Jon’s close friend and an aspiring actress, who he casts in his original musical Superbia. In the film, Karessa performs “Come to Your Senses” at a workshop of the musical.
Singing for a quiet room takes bravery, and Vanessa made sure to shout out costar Alexandra Shipp, 30, for being a supportive audience. Vanessa sweetly thanked the actress, who plays Jon’s girlfriend Susan in the film, in her caption, crediting Alexandra for taking the video and “being there to cheer me on.” Alexandra sent the love right back to her friend, commenting “GAWDESS!” alongside fire and heart emojis.
Vanessa looked blushing and beautiful at the premiere for the film last November, where she hit the red carpet in a sexy, slitted evening gown accompanied by her boyfriend, MLB player Cole Tucker, 25. The couple looked happy and in love in elegantly coordinated black outfits. Vanessa opted to go braless in the plunging look, something she’s shared she does whenever possible. In a December interview with Glamour UK, Vanessa said though she urges every woman to wear what she wants, for her bras are “not comfortable” and make her feel “restricted.”
Katy Perry Wishes ‘Light Of Her Life’ Orlando Bloom A Happy 45th Birthday
The pop superstar did not hold back admiration for Bloom in honor of her special man’s 45th birthday.
Constant fireworks for these two! Orlando Bloom turned 45 on Thursday and his future (or potentially current) Mrs. Bloom, Katy Perry, expressed her love on Instagram to celebrate the English actor’s big day. “Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” the 37-year old “Roar” singer wrote in her post along with a slue of super fun pics and vids. “Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in.”
Katy included an extreme close-up of her freckly beau, a photo of the two of them snazzed up on New Year’s Eve, and a video of Orlando riding his bike through the kitchen, with one of their dogs adorably trailing behind. The couple share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 1, who got a special shout-out at the end of the beautiful birthday tribute. “You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”
The romantic duo got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2018 after dating on-and-off since 2016. The Lord of the Rings star had surprised Katy with an over-the-the top engagement, proposing after getting out of a helicopter on the roof of Downtown LA’s Sky Studio, where family and friends were secretly waiting in a red rose-filled banquet hall on the 35th floor. Unfortunately, they decided to put off wedding plans more than once due to the pandemic, though Katy’s American Idol co-star Bobby Bones made it sound like they actually already did tie the knot, but it was never confirmed. In the meantime, they welcomed little Daisy in 2020. “1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love,” Katy tweeted back in August.
1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021
“You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always canceled,” Katy told The Mirror in an interview right before Daisy was born. “We just want to deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now.” Whether they are officially “Mr. and Mrs.” yet or not (often times couples do get married first these days and throw a bash later), we wish the gorgeous couple—and family—many more birthday celebrations to come and continued happiness.
Red Alert! Meet The Devastating Divas Serving Looks & Setting Standards In The Divine 9 (Founders’ Day Edition)
Happy Founders’ Day!
We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the Devastating Divas of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Innnncorporated who’ve spent the last 109 years slaying effortlessly, stepping impeccably and setting the gold standard in the Divine 9.
Founded by 22 women at Howard University in 1913, the storied organization bloomed from a collective desire to promote academic excellence while providing assistance to those in need.
In March of 1913, the Founders performed their first public act by participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C.
For over a century they’ve provided assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. Since its founding, more than 300,000 women have joined the sisterhood of predominantly Black, college educated women.
Today, the globally revered sorority has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Republic of Korea.
Naturally, several iconic celebs like Cicely Tyson, Shirley Chisholm, Aretha Franklin, Angela Bassett, Mara Brock Akil, Andra Day, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brandee Evans, Ledisi, and many more are members of the sorority committed to constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community.
“Thank you to the dynamic women of @DSTinc1913! I am honored as one of your newest Sorors! #DST100YEARS,” Bassett tweeted after being inducted in 2013.
With a 2017-2021 quadrennial theme of “joy in our sisterhood, power in our voice and service in our heart,” the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta continue to shine in the culture.
How are you celebrating the Deltas today? Tell us down below and peep the most devastating Deltas in the game on the flip.
Anwar Hadid ‘Holding Out Hope’ For A Reconciliation With Dua Lipa 3 Weeks After Split
Anwar’s sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid appear to be on the same page as they ‘absolutely adore’ Dua and ‘wish things work out’ between the exes.
Anwar Hadid isn’t ready to let go! The 22-year-old model is hoping to get back together with his ex Dua Lipa, 26, after they broke their two-year relationship off in December. A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that although the pair have broken up in the past, with the latest split appearing “for good this time,” Anwar still sees a light at the end of the tunnel. “Anwar is still holding out hope for a reconciliation,” the insider reported on January 13. “Dua seems to have moved on, but Anwar hasn’t given up hope yet. Even though Dua and Anwar broke up, they’re still on good terms and there’s no bad blood between them.”
It appears Anwar’s supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are on the same page as their brother, as they have had a close friendship with the “Future Nostalgia” singer for years. “Gigi and Bella have also remained friendly with Dua and they’re hoping they can work things out. They absolutely adore her and they wish things work out between them because they think [Dua and Anwar] were so good together.”
The sisters’ sentiment certainly lines up with HollywoodLife’s previous reporting, where an insider EXCLUSIVELY said Gigi and Bella hoped to continue being close to Dua, despite the split. “Bella and Gigi were good friends with Dua before she and Anwar started dating. That’s actually how they began seeing each other in the first place. So they absolutely plan on maintaining their friendship with her.” However, the fact remains they are still upset to see the pair going their separate ways. “They’re definitely sad about the whole situation because they look at Dua as a sister,” the insider added.
In December, it was reported Anwar and Dua split under amicable conditions after first starting a romance in June 2019. During their time together, the pair shared many a romantic date night out, with Dua even saying at one point that her relationship with Anwar was the most “comfortable” she’d ever felt with someone else. Perhaps their bond is too strong, and the young lovers will find their way back to each other! Keep your fingers crossed, fans!
