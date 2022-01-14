Connect with us

Vehicle nearly hits Courtesy Diner in south St. Louis County

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Vehicle nearly hits Courtesy Diner in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – A car nearly hit the Courtesy Diner on Laclede Station Road early Thursday morning.

The owner of the vehicle said he lost control and ended up with his vehicle partially in some shrubs on the curb just inches away from the diner’s window. The incident happened at about 6 a.m.

No one was injured.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

News

Monster Energy buys Oskar Blues, other CANarchy brands for $330M

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Monster Energy buys Oskar Blues, other CANarchy brands for $330M
Corona-based Monster Beverage Corp., maker of Monster Energy drink, is acquiring Colorado’s Oskar Blues Brewery and several other brewing brands, as it makes its first foray into the alcoholic beverage space.

According to an announcement Thursday, Monster has agreed to buy CANarchy Brewery Collective, which includes Oskar Blues, Florida’s Cigar City Brewing Co., Dallas’ Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Michigan’s Perrin Brewing Co., and Utah’s Squatters and Wasatch breweries.

The $330 million cash deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and does not include CANarchy’s standalone restaurants. CANarchy will function independently, retaining its own organizational structure and team, led by current CEO Tony Short, according to the announcement.

“This transaction provides us with a springboard from which to enter the alcoholic beverage sector,” said Hilton Schlosberg, Monster’s vice chairman and co-chief executive officer. “The acquisition will provide us with a fully in-place infrastructure, including people, distribution and licenses, along with alcoholic beverage development expertise and manufacturing capabilities in this industry.”

News

Fox C-6 School District starts new district-wide mask mandate today

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Fox C-6 School District starts new district-wide mask mandate today
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police have released harrowing body camera video of a suspect shooting a police officer during a foot chase this month.

Police Chief Shane Brandel on Thursday also identified the officer for the first time. She is Stephanie Vail, who has been on the force for six years and currently assigned to the patrol division. Brandel said Vail is out of the hospital and continues to recover.

Decatur police released two videos of the incident on its Facebook page. We want to warn you some of the content may be disturbing.

Each video is around 90 seconds long. One video is from the officer’s squad car. The other, which is the more compelling of the two, is from Vail’s body camera. At 30 seconds into that video, Vail gets out of her squad car to pursue the suspect, 23-year-old Joseph L. Williams, who police said had committed traffic violations.

“Subject’s running northbound,” Vail says just before she gets out of her car. As Vail runs between houses, she shouts, “Stop!” and “Decatur police, stop!” Just as Vail gets those words out – at 50 seconds into the video – a bang is heard, Vail cries out, and she falls to the ground.

Vail then speaks into her police radio, “Shots fired, shots fired, [suspect] still running northbound. I was hit with something. Still running northbound on Maffit [Street]. I’m bleeding.” Vail gets up for a moment while breathing heavily, then squats back down. “If we have a K9 [police dog], I can let you know where to go. Maffit [Street] just north of Clay [Street].”

Vail then describes the suspect on her police radio, saying “Black male wearing all black. Black hoodie.” She adds, “give me an ambulance.” Vail then starts to walk back toward her car as the video ends. Decatur police officials earlier said another officer took Vail to the hospital. Vail got treatment for wounds to her face and shoulder.

News

Man caught on camera running from vacant house fire Thursday morning

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Man caught on camera running from vacant house fire Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a vacant home on Pennsylvania Avenue near Primm Street in south St. Louis early Thursday morning. 

A neighbor said a loud boom woke her up at about 2 a.m. Video from the neighbor’s home security camera showed a person running from the area at the time.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

