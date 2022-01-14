Celebrities
Why Kristen Stewart Sees Her SAG Awards Snub As A ‘Blessing In Disguise’
‘Spencer’ viewers may feel outraged that Kristen Stewart was snubbed by the SAG Awards but she’s keeping her chin up and hopes it’ll inspire people to see the film.
Kristen Stewart seems to be doing just fine in spite of her SAG Awards snub. The 31-year-old actress recently starred as Princess Diana in Spencer and gave what some would call an award-winning performance. However, she wasn’t even given that chance since her name was left off of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Fortunately, it seems the Twilight actress is handling it in stride as a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she “feels that this could be a blessing in disguise because people that talking about the so-called snub and in her eyes, she hopes it gets people to see the film and decide for themselves.”
“She put her full talent and heart into this performance,” the source continued. “And she wants nothing more than people to see the film. Awards are nice but the recognition that goes the furthest is people seeing a project that hundreds of people worked on.” A second source spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and noted that in her extensive 40-film career she has “never, ever been in it for the awards” and that “these rounds of award nominations this year are not the end for her at all.” Even though playing Princess Diana was “no small feat to do,” it has motivated the actress to only take “roles that she knows will challenge her as much as this role did.”
Kristen was expected to be nominated for Best Actress. Instead, that category’s honorees are Jennifer Hudson for Respect, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, and Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The Adventureland actress gave it her all as Diana Spencer. In the film that focused on Diana’s crumbling marriage to Prince Charles, Kristen pushed herself physically more than ever for this role seeing “how cold I could get, how skinny I could get, how tired I could get,” as she divulged to W Magazine.
Once the news broke of her SAG snub, Kristen’s fans expressed their outrage. Many felt it was the best performance of 2021 and believed that she was in contention to knab an Oscar. However, since she was left off of the SAG Awards ballot, her chances of being nominated for an Oscar are certainly lower.
Still, the Charlie’s Angels actress has no regrets about her performance. “Despite not getting a SAG nom, Kristen is so proud of the work she’s done over the years and that’s all that matters,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. All in all, Kristen “has a real passion for acting and has dedicated most of her life towards it. She put her heart into the role as Princess Diana and she’s honored to have been a part of the Spencer film.”
Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Killer Pipes In BTS ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Video
Vanessa Hudgens, 33, proved she can belt with the best of them in this new behind-the-scenes clip from her Netflix film ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’
Talk about a double threat! In a new clip shared on Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens, 33, proves she’s still got the singing chops that made her iconic as High School Musical‘s Gabriella Montez. Singing to an empty room, Vanessa impresses the crew with her powerful belt and smooth high notes. Though the star wrote she was “hella nervous” to perform, the video proves the singer has nothing to fear.
In the clip, Vanessa, wearing an earpiece, belts out a verse from “Come to Your Senses,” off the soundtrack to Tick, Tick, Boom! The movie, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, stars Andrew Garfield as Jon, an aspiring young playwright navigating life in New York City. Vanessa plays Karessa Johnson, Jon’s close friend and an aspiring actress, who he casts in his original musical Superbia. In the film, Karessa performs “Come to Your Senses” at a workshop of the musical.
Singing for a quiet room takes bravery, and Vanessa made sure to shout out costar Alexandra Shipp, 30, for being a supportive audience. Vanessa sweetly thanked the actress, who plays Jon’s girlfriend Susan in the film, in her caption, crediting Alexandra for taking the video and “being there to cheer me on.” Alexandra sent the love right back to her friend, commenting “GAWDESS!” alongside fire and heart emojis.
Vanessa looked blushing and beautiful at the premiere for the film last November, where she hit the red carpet in a sexy, slitted evening gown accompanied by her boyfriend, MLB player Cole Tucker, 25. The couple looked happy and in love in elegantly coordinated black outfits. Vanessa opted to go braless in the plunging look, something she’s shared she does whenever possible. In a December interview with Glamour UK, Vanessa said though she urges every woman to wear what she wants, for her bras are “not comfortable” and make her feel “restricted.”
Katy Perry Wishes ‘Light Of Her Life’ Orlando Bloom A Happy 45th Birthday
The pop superstar did not hold back admiration for Bloom in honor of her special man’s 45th birthday.
Constant fireworks for these two! Orlando Bloom turned 45 on Thursday and his future (or potentially current) Mrs. Bloom, Katy Perry, expressed her love on Instagram to celebrate the English actor’s big day. “Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” the 37-year old “Roar” singer wrote in her post along with a slue of super fun pics and vids. “Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in.”
Katy included an extreme close-up of her freckly beau, a photo of the two of them snazzed up on New Year’s Eve, and a video of Orlando riding his bike through the kitchen, with one of their dogs adorably trailing behind. The couple share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 1, who got a special shout-out at the end of the beautiful birthday tribute. “You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”
The romantic duo got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2018 after dating on-and-off since 2016. The Lord of the Rings star had surprised Katy with an over-the-the top engagement, proposing after getting out of a helicopter on the roof of Downtown LA’s Sky Studio, where family and friends were secretly waiting in a red rose-filled banquet hall on the 35th floor. Unfortunately, they decided to put off wedding plans more than once due to the pandemic, though Katy’s American Idol co-star Bobby Bones made it sound like they actually already did tie the knot, but it was never confirmed. In the meantime, they welcomed little Daisy in 2020. “1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love,” Katy tweeted back in August.
1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021
“You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always canceled,” Katy told The Mirror in an interview right before Daisy was born. “We just want to deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now.” Whether they are officially “Mr. and Mrs.” yet or not (often times couples do get married first these days and throw a bash later), we wish the gorgeous couple—and family—many more birthday celebrations to come and continued happiness.
Red Alert! Meet The Devastating Divas Serving Looks & Setting Standards In The Divine 9 (Founders’ Day Edition)
Happy Founders’ Day!
We’ve gathered here today to celebrate the Devastating Divas of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Innnncorporated who’ve spent the last 109 years slaying effortlessly, stepping impeccably and setting the gold standard in the Divine 9.
Founded by 22 women at Howard University in 1913, the storied organization bloomed from a collective desire to promote academic excellence while providing assistance to those in need.
In March of 1913, the Founders performed their first public act by participating in the Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C.
For over a century they’ve provided assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. Since its founding, more than 300,000 women have joined the sisterhood of predominantly Black, college educated women.
Today, the globally revered sorority has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Republic of Korea.
Naturally, several iconic celebs like Cicely Tyson, Shirley Chisholm, Aretha Franklin, Angela Bassett, Mara Brock Akil, Andra Day, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Brandee Evans, Ledisi, and many more are members of the sorority committed to constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community.
“Thank you to the dynamic women of @DSTinc1913! I am honored as one of your newest Sorors! #DST100YEARS,” Bassett tweeted after being inducted in 2013.
With a 2017-2021 quadrennial theme of “joy in our sisterhood, power in our voice and service in our heart,” the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta continue to shine in the culture.
How are you celebrating the Deltas today? Tell us down below and peep the most devastating Deltas in the game on the flip.
