Why Sovereign Nation States May Begin Acquiring Bitcoin In 2022

- FIA of Pakistan confirms $100 million crypto scam.
- Binance announces complete cooperation with Pakistan FIA.
- Pakistan FIA determined to find out the 26 anonymous Binance wallets.
For the past few days the news was on fire in Pakistan, amidst the recent crypto scam which came to limelight. The overall crypto scam accounts to about a whopping $100 million. The scam came to public attention after numerous complaints by various Pakistan investors were filed. It’s expected that more than 1000 investors have lost their investments upon the scam. Almost all of these crypto crimes took place through various applications which used Binance wallets.
Moreover, it’s been found out that the fraudsters have transferred all the incoming investments from their Binance wallets to other unknown wallets. Furthermore, with profuse investigations, 11 applications compelled the scam with 26 Binance wallet addresses. All these applications lured in the investors by promising higher returns for their investments.
Binance’s Support
In spite of the $100 million crypto scam in Pakistan, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan summoned the general manager of Binance, Pakistan, Humza Khan. Accordingly, Humza Khan states that Binance will be extending complete support for the FIA of Pakistan to carry out further investigations in relation with the scam.
Furthermore, Humza Khan stated that a separate team consisting of two U.S finance department members will be working along with the FIA of Pakistan dedicatedly.
FIA Director’s Appreciation
In spite of Binance’s complete cooperation, the FIA Director of Pakistan, Imran Riaz took to Twitter to tweet the updates regarding the scam. Upon the tweet, Imran Riaz states that Binance has assured complete support for the investigation of the scam.
Furthemore, Riaz terms that it’s highly appreciable upon Binance for coming front extending their support for such criminal activities taking place in the crypto industry.