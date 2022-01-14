Connect with us

Celebrities

Will Smith & JAY-Z Discuss Their New ABC Series “Women Of The Movement” [Video]

Published

1 min ago

on

Will Smith & JAY-Z Discuss Their New ABC Series “Women Of The Movement” [Video]
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Will Smith and JAY-Z discuss their new show Women of the Movement, which focuses on the story of Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The New Year marked the debut of the first season of ABC’s latest historical anthology series: Women of the Movement. The show sets out with the task to tell the story of educator and activist Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till was brutally murdered at age 14 by two racist white women following accusations he whistled at a white woman in 1955.

Mamie had her son’s body shipped from Mississippi where the murder happened to her hometown of Chicago. She held an open-casket funeral so the world could see how badly beaten her son was. Till’s assailants would go on to be acquitted by an all-white jury in Mississippi–That’s when his mother embarked on a life advocating for civil rights and fighting to abolish the death penalty. She fought every day up until she died in 2003.

The show was co-produced by JAY-Z and Will Smith and written by Marissa Jo Cerar. Recently, all three took time out of their busy schedules to hop on a Zoom call and discuss the show and the beautiful stories they got to tell and how it all came about. Click below and you can watch their conversation in full.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

The Bronx’s Matt Caughthran: Hosting ‘The Sailor Jerry Podcast’ Has Been A ‘Rewarding Experience’

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

The Bronx’s Matt Caughthran: Hosting ‘The Sailor Jerry Podcast’ Has Been A ‘Rewarding Experience’
google news

In honor of the 1st anniversary of ‘The Sailor Jerry Podcast, host and The Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran shares how he ‘flipped the script’ to host the show, his most’ teachable moment,’ and more!

Anyone can make a podcast, but not everyone can make a good podcast. It takes confidence, charisma, and the experience that one might get from fronting one of America’s most beloved punk bands – and even then, it might be hard going at first. Yet, Matt Caughthran, who hosts The Sailor Jerry Podcast, has made it look easy. The podcast — inspired by Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins’ KTRG radio show Old Ironsides — turns one-year-old today (Jan. 14), the same day marking Norman Collins’ 111th birthday (click here for a cocktail perfect for a toast to the legend on his day). The Bronx’s singer tells HollywoodLife that he’s always been “pretty comfortable talking with strangers. That explains how his conversations with musicians (Big Freedia, Amyl and the Sniffers, Jim Lindberg), tattoo artists (Rose Hardy, Michelle Myles, Marina Inoue), and other creatives (Danielle Colby, Alex Yanes) have been as charming and intoxicating as a bottle of Sailor Jerry spiced rum.

“Being in a band and performing in a different city every night will generate some pretty amazing conversations and unforgettable memories,” shares Matt. “I think the biggest personal change for me has been flipping the script and looking at an interview or podcast episode from a listener’s perspective. It was really strange and somewhat nerve-racking at first to be the one asking the questions, ya know? I really want every episode of the Sailor Jerry Podcast to be great––and being on the other side of the conversation has been a really rewarding experience.”

During this EXCLUSIVE interview, Matt reveals a few personal highlights over the past year of hosting The Sailor Jerry Podcast, what fans can expect in year two, and who precisely the Pod Gods are.

HollywoodLife: What would you say has been your most significant personal change since doing the Sailor Jerry’s Podcast? Do you find yourself more inquisitive about the world, or would you say you’re more confident speaking to strangers?

Matt:  Believe it or not, I’ve always been pretty comfortable talking with strangers! Being in a band and performing in a different city every night will generate some pretty amazing conversations and unforgettable memories. I think the biggest personal change for me has been flipping the script and looking at an interview or podcast episode from a listener’s perspective. It was really strange and somewhat nerve-racking at first to be the one asking the questions, ya know? I really want every episode of the Sailor Jerry Podcast to be great––and being on the other side of the conversation has been a really rewarding experience.

What is one of your personal highlights of doing the first year of the Sailor Jerry podcast? Like, a moment that made you think, ‘Man, I’m glad I got to be here for this.’  

There have been a lot! Some of the moments that are really special to me are the ones with musicians I grew up listening to and have become friends with over the years. Artists like Dennis Lyxzén from Refused or Jim Lindberg from Pennywise. Two friends that I have always wanted to grill about their creative process but never have! The Podcast is the perfect outlet for all the creative conversations stuck in my head.

1642181002 459 The Bronxs Matt Caughthran Hosting ‘The Sailor Jerry Podcast Has

Similarly, what would you say has been the most memorable “learning moment” of the first year of the Sailor Jerry’s Podcast? (We’re not going to say mistakes or regrets.)  

[laughs] There have been a lot of those too! I’ve been pretty lucky for the most part, but let’s just say even a veteran musician like myself forgets to hit the “record” button every now and then! 

You’ve had a lot of great guests on the show. Were there any guests you tried to get but couldn’t? Or is that a secret for year two?  

Unfortunately, The Sailor Jerry Podcast guest list is confidential. However, I can definitely promise that we have big things in store for 2022!

If you were to start a band with four of your guests – one of which can’t be a musician – who would you pick, and what would you call the band?  

Good question! This could definitely go a couple of different ways, but for now, I’ll pick Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist from The Hives on vocals, tattoo artist Mary Joy Scott on bass, Jordan Buckley from Every Time I Die, and Wade MacNeil from Dooms Children on guitars, and maybe Danielle Colby on keyboards?. I’d play drums, [laughs] The band would be called Pod Gods.

Your podcast turns one year old on the day that Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins celebrates his 111th birthday. If he were here with us today and still as sharp and fiery as the rum that bears his name, what would you like to say to him?  

Oh man, what an interview that would be! I would just love the opportunity to thank him for letting me continue his legacy of creative madness via the Sailor Jerry Podcast!


Finally, any plans to get a tattoo to commemorate this anniversary?  

Wasn’t really planning on it, but now that you mention it, I think I just might!

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Ye’s ‘skinned monkey’ cover art leaves fans shocked

Published

16 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Ye’s ‘skinned monkey’ cover art leaves fans shocked
google news

By Sandra Rose  | 

GIO / BACKGRID

Ye’s fans are worried after the mega producer shared disturbing cover art for his new single “My life was never easy.”

The shocking cover art shows a skinned monkey covered in blood. The original image was taken by British fashion photographer Nick Knight for Big Magazine in 1997.

Knight has collaborated with Ye, formerly Kanye West, on the rapper’s short film Jesus Is King (2019) and his 2013 single “Bound 2.”

Ye posted the image on Instagram, which left fans shocked and expressing outrage.

Sandrarose.com will not post a link to the image, but it is still live on Ye’s Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Ye is under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly punching a fan who asked for an autograph.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night outside the Soho Warehouse Club in Downtown Los Angeles.

Video of the incident shows a man on the ground as Ye screams at a woman who is attempting to calm him down.

“Give me your hand. I am your family,” the woman tells him. “No! Get away from me! Ain’t no hand! You were supposed to talk to her,” Ye screams repeatedly.

According to TMZ, the incident happened after Ye partied with girlfriend Julia Fox inside the club.

The case is under investigation as misdemeanor battery, a crime that carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months.
 

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: animal abuse or neglect, artwork, single cover, viral video, Ye

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Lori Harvey Sleeps On Michael B. Jordan’s Chest After Epic 25th Birthday Party — Photo

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

lori harvey
google news

Lori Harvey celebrated her 25th birthday with Michael B. Jordan when she took a nap on his chest while on vacation.

Lori Harvey rang in her 25th birthday in the best way possible on January 13 when she was on vacation with her beau, Michael B. Jordan, 34. She posted an adorable photo of her taking a nap on Michael’s chest. In the photo, Lori rocked a purple snakeskin bikini while Michael covered his face with a towel.

To celebrate her birthday, Lori, Michael, and their friends played some football on the beach and Michael posted an adorable video of the game to his Instagram. He posted the video with the caption, “Happy B-Day to my turtle. My favorite Patna in crime.” In the video, Michael and Lori won and they celebrated by hugging each other and at one point, Lori jumped into Michael’s arms as he spun her around.

So when he posted the photo of Lori adorably napping on his chest, Michael captioned the photo, “All that winning got you tired!!” Michael and Lori are seriously adorable together and they just celebrated their one-year anniversary together in November.

Meanwhile, on December 31, Lori and Michael rang in the new year together and sparked pregnancy rumors when Lori shared a mirror selfie of her and Michael, calling him her “baby daddy.”

While the comment sent fans into a spiral that Lori might be pregnant, she doesn’t seem to be, considering she showed off her toned, fit figure in a tiny bikini while on vacation.

Lori had a fabulous birthday and she showed off her party on Instagram. Guests of the party were treated to merch of sweatpants and a sweatshirt when they arrived, plus passed appetizers, drinks, a dance floor, and so much more.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending