News

With Denver Broncos able to begin sale process, here’s what you need to know

Published

38 seconds ago

on

Thirty-eight years after an unknown Canadian attorney named Pat Bowlen bought a majority interest of the Broncos from Edgar Kaiser for more than $70 million, the next owner of the team could pay upward of $4 billion for the region’s most popular professional sports franchise.

The final barrier to the sale process beginning for the Broncos was cleared Tuesday in Denver’s Second District Court when a judge ruled that ROFR Holdings, created by Kaiser in 2005, did not have a valid right-of-first-refusal claim to buy the franchise.

Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis said he will announce transition-of-ownership plans after the team has hired a new head coach.

Following is a look at the upcoming process:

Question: How many owners have the Broncos had in their history?

Answer: Essentially, four. Bob Howsam founded the team in 1960 and sold it a year later to Gerald Phipps and Cal Kunz for less than $1 million. Phipps was the Broncos’ majority owner from 1961-80 until he sold his shares to Kaiser in February 1981 for $29 million.

In March 1984, Kaiser sold his share to Bowlen and his siblings for $78 million. Bowlen later bought back the shares held by his brother, Bill, and sister, Mary. Pat’s brother, John, sold his non-voting shares to the Broncos in March 2018.

Q: What are the Broncos valued at?

A: Last August, Forbes magazine valued the Broncos at $3.75 billion, 10th in the NFL and 25th among all professional sports franchises.

Q: Why are the Broncos likely to be put up for sale?

A: It’s complicated. When Bowlen resigned his post because of Alzheimer’s, his 77% share of the team was placed in a trust supervised by president/CEO Joe Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka and local attorney Mary Kelly.

News

Woman charged in connection to to hate graffiti at Denver’s cathedral of the Archdiocese

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

A woman has been charged with a bias-motivated crime in Denver for allegedly defacing and vandalizing the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception with graffiti, including profanity-laced terms and messages of hate.

Madeline Cramer, 26, allegedly caused about $10,000 in damages, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 10, foul graffiti was spray painted on walls and doors at the Cathedral Basilica, 1530 Logan St., according to authorities. A pedestal of a statue on the property was tagged with red paint that read: Satan Love Wins.

Cramer allegedly fled the Denver area to Oregon, but turned herself in to law enforcement Wednesday night, according to a DA’s news release.

News

Denver Health CEO to retire in August after sometimes controversial tenure

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein will retire at the end of August following a sometimes rocky tenure at the hospital’s helm through the pandemic.

In a statement, Denver Health’s board of directors said it has created a committee and contracted with an executive search firm to find the hospital’s next top executive. Wittenstein was recruited from Penn State Health and took over as CEO in 2017.

In a message to employees, Wittenstein said she is “fully committed” to continuing her work through August and will work to ensure a smooth transition.

“The strength and resiliency of this institution are profound, especially over the past two years as we’ve navigated a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and continuously demonstrated our role as a safety net to the Denver community,” she wrote. “I am confident in our continued success and the board’s dedication to finding the right person to move Denver Health forward during a transformational time in health care.”

Among Denver Health’s successes under Wittenstein, Denver voters in 2017 approved $75 million in bonds for a new outpatient care center at the hospital. About two years later, the hospital partnered with Denver Housing Authority to repurpose a largely unused building on its campus for senior housing.

Patricia Dean, chairwoman of Denver Health’s board of directors, said in a statement that the board is grateful for Wittenstein’s service. The board is collecting feedback from community leaders about what qualities are needed in the next CEO, and expects to announce a successor this summer.

“Robin has demonstrated exemplary, genuine leadership,” she said. “Under her leadership, Denver Health has made tremendous strides in building a vision and a strategy to meaningfully address health disparities and inequities; furthered our role as an anchor institution in the community; and navigated the remarkable challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But Wittenstein’s tenure has been controversial at times, particularly during the pandemic.

In November 2020, a whistleblower complaint alleged Denver Health had retaliated against employees who spoke publicly about working conditions during the pandemic or raised concerns about racism within the hospital.

News

CU Buffs’ Jarek Broussard puts name in transfer portal

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Colorado will have a new leading rusher next season.

On Thursday, running back Jarek Broussard announced he has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, adding to the growing list of Buffaloes to leave this offseason.

Broussard has led the Buffaloes in rushing in each of the last two seasons and was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year in 2020.

“First of all I want to thank each and every buff fan for unmatched support,” Broussard wrote on social media. “My time here in Boulder was amazing and I’ve built some lifelong relationships that will last forever. Through the highs and the lows I would like to thank each and every member on the Colorado athletic staff for their love & support and helping me getting to where I am today.

“I graduate from Colorado in may and will forever be a proud Alum. With that being said after talking with my family I feel it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

Broussard is the 18th scholarship player from CU to enter the transfer portal since September and the 14th since the season came to a close on Nov. 26. He is the fourth player to go into the portal in the past six days.

Broussard is also the fifth starter to leave, joining cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez, safety Mark Perry and receiver Brenden Rice. Gonzalez (Oregon) and Perry (TCU) have already committed to other schools.

Over the past two seasons, Broussard rushed for 1,474 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular season games. He added 82 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 Alamo Bowl.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Broussard came to CU from Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas and was recruited by former head coach Mike MacIntyre.

After redshirting in 2018 and missing the 2019 season with a knee injury, Broussard burst onto the scene in 2020. With 2019 leading rusher Alex Fontenot out with a hip injury, Broussard won the starting job in fall camp and then rushed for 813 yards during the five-game regular season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, Broussard became the first player in CU history to eclipse 100 yards in the first four games of his career. That stretch included a career-high 301 yards – the fourth-best single-game total in CU history – in a win at Arizona.

That season, Broussard became the first Buff since Chris Brown in 2002 to earn a conference player of the year award. He also received the Mayo Clinic comeback player of the year award.

This past season, Broussard led the Buffs with 661 rushing yards while sharing the job with Fontenot. Broussard scored both of his touchdowns in the first two games.

