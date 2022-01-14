Connect with us

Bitcoin

‘Wolf of All Streets’ Pushes Government to Indulge in Crypto

Published

14 seconds ago

on

“Invest in Bitcoin” Says Mexican Billionaire Businessman as a New Year Message
  • Scott Melker insists the Government should indulge into the crypto sector.
  • Predicts the next three targets for BTC.
  • Melker terms that soon all governments will compromise and accept crypto.

Most crypto geeks know very well who the ‘Wolf of All Streets’ is. For those who don’t, let me short cap him. Scott Melker, is a trader, an investor, a financial advisor and most importantly an avid crypto analyst. And so being into all sorts of trades, stocks, crypto and much more with all attributes related to finance, Scott Melker is known as ‘Wolf of All Streets’. Surprisingly, it seems he has come up with the name himself. 

Moreover, he’s into all sorts of social media, and is a prominent YouTuber too. In YouTube alone he has about  115K subscribers and on Twitter, more than 764.9K followers. Mostly about every day he puts out his views, analysis and predictions regarding various cryptos and most specifically the Bitcoin (BTC). Apart from that it’s evident that he’s a complete BTC bull and has invested quite a lot into digital gold. 

Wolf of All Streets Predictions

On January 13, 2022, Wolf of All Streets took to Twitter as usual, putting out a tweet sarcastically stating that the government should get along with the crypto industry.  Accordingly, he mentions that the government should start using the term ‘airdrops’ in place of other monetary giveaways. Through this, Scott Melker sarcastically terms that this will somehow bond the crypto industry together with the money printing. Here he indirectly refers to banks as he uses the words ‘money printing’. 

Apart from this, recently he even put out his predictions on BTC further. According to his tweet on January 12, 2022, for the start of the year, his target for BTC starts from the first cut-off point at $42K. Surprisingly, 24 hours back, BTC reached this target. 

Secondly, Wolf of All Streets determines the cut-off target at $45.5K and the third at $46.6K. Moreover, Scott Melker states that the next target if all this is achieved will be $52K for BTC. Furthermore, he terms that at this range he will withdraw 75% of his BTC and leave the rest. 

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Revisits $44k As Exchange Outflows See Uptick

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin has enjoyed some uptrend over the past day as the crypto once again visits the $44k price level. On-chain data suggests that an uptick in exchange outflows may be behind the move.

Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Observe A Spike In The Past Couple Of Days

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC exchange outflows have showed raised values recently.

The “all exchanges outflow” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin exiting wallets of all exchanges.

When the value of the metric goes up, it means more BTC is currently exiting exchanges. Such a trend has usually been bullish as holders usually withdraw their coins to personal wallets for hodling purposes. Prolonged large outflows can be a sign of whale accumulation.

On the other hand, when the indicator’s value stays low, it implies not many investors are moving their Bitcoin off exchanges at the moment.

This trend can be bearish if the opposite metric, the inflow, spikes up. This is because holders usually deposit to exchanges for withdrawing to fiat or for purchasing altcoins.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Death Cross 2022: What You Need To Know About The Deadly Signal

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin all exchanges outflow indicator over the past year:

The indicator's value seems to have spiked up | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the value of the Bitcoin outflow has shown an uptick recently. This means that a large amount of withdrawals has taken place over the past couple of days.

Related Reading | SOPR Shows Bitcoin Holders Continue To Sell At A Loss, Similar To May-June 2021

According to the quant, this trend might show that the $40k price level is important to some investors. Whenever the crypto approaches a support level, outflow spikes like these usually occur as holders are keen to buy more as Bitcoin’s value dips to such levels.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $43.8k, up 2% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 12% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

BTC's price seems to have finally shown some upwards momentum | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

After weeks of trending downtrend, Bitcoin finally seems to have shown some solid movement up as the crypto broke past the $44k mark several times in the past day.

The move may have been fueled by the recent uptick in the exchange outflows. It’s unclear at the moment if this is the rally that will help the crypto escape from the $40k to $45k range. Nonetheless, it’s some upwards momentum for the coin at last.

Featured image from Unspash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin

Forward Protocol (FORWARD) Enters Strategic Partnership With Spheron

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Forward Protocol (FORWARD) Enters Strategic Partnership With Spheron
