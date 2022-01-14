News
Woman charged in connection to to hate graffiti at Denver’s cathedral of the Archdiocese
A woman has been charged with a bias-motivated crime in Denver for allegedly defacing and vandalizing the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception with graffiti, including profanity-laced terms and messages of hate.
Madeline Cramer, 26, allegedly caused about $10,000 in damages, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.
On Oct. 10, foul graffiti was spray painted on walls and doors at the Cathedral Basilica, 1530 Logan St., according to authorities. A pedestal of a statue on the property was tagged with red paint that read: Satan Love Wins.
Cramer allegedly fled the Denver area to Oregon, but turned herself in to law enforcement Wednesday night, according to a DA’s news release.
Cramer has been charged with one count of criminal mischief, a felony, and one count of bias-motivated crime, a misdemeanor, the release said.
Among the graffiti terms and messages were: KKK, a Swastika, Satan Lives Here, White Supremacists, and an upside down cross.
“We are grateful that the Denver Police, Portland Police, and the Denver District Attorney’s Office have taken this situation seriously,” the archdiocese said in a statement.
Other churches have been the target of recent vandalism. The Most Rev. Samuel J. Aquila, archbishop for the Archdiocese of Denver, recently addressed acts of vandalism and bias-motivated crime.
“We live in a divided and pluralistic society, but acts of violence and hate are never the answer to our differences,” Archbishop Aquila said after the Oct. 10 incident. “I pray for an end to these attacks, healing for the impacted communities, and that God’s love will be known by anyone who feels compelled to commit these acts.”
Cramer had a first advisement Thursday morning, and her next court date is schedule for Feb. 14.
Denver Health CEO to retire in August after sometimes controversial tenure
Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein will retire at the end of August following a sometimes rocky tenure at the hospital’s helm through the pandemic.
In a statement, Denver Health’s board of directors said it has created a committee and contracted with an executive search firm to find the hospital’s next top executive. Wittenstein was recruited from Penn State Health and took over as CEO in 2017.
In a message to employees, Wittenstein said she is “fully committed” to continuing her work through August and will work to ensure a smooth transition.
“The strength and resiliency of this institution are profound, especially over the past two years as we’ve navigated a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic and continuously demonstrated our role as a safety net to the Denver community,” she wrote. “I am confident in our continued success and the board’s dedication to finding the right person to move Denver Health forward during a transformational time in health care.”
Among Denver Health’s successes under Wittenstein, Denver voters in 2017 approved $75 million in bonds for a new outpatient care center at the hospital. About two years later, the hospital partnered with Denver Housing Authority to repurpose a largely unused building on its campus for senior housing.
Patricia Dean, chairwoman of Denver Health’s board of directors, said in a statement that the board is grateful for Wittenstein’s service. The board is collecting feedback from community leaders about what qualities are needed in the next CEO, and expects to announce a successor this summer.
“Robin has demonstrated exemplary, genuine leadership,” she said. “Under her leadership, Denver Health has made tremendous strides in building a vision and a strategy to meaningfully address health disparities and inequities; furthered our role as an anchor institution in the community; and navigated the remarkable challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
But Wittenstein’s tenure has been controversial at times, particularly during the pandemic.
In November 2020, a whistleblower complaint alleged Denver Health had retaliated against employees who spoke publicly about working conditions during the pandemic or raised concerns about racism within the hospital.
Denver Health furloughed some employees during the first months of the pandemic, as did other hospitals. The timing rankled some employees and Denver City Council members, however, because executives were receiving bonuses based on the hospital’s performance in 2019.
Some Denver Health employees announced in May 2020 that they were trying to organize a union, citing concerns about the furloughs and inadequate stocks of protective equipment like masks. Quasi-public entities like Denver Health aren’t required to allow a vote on unionization in the way that most private employers are, and the hospital hasn’t recognized the union.
In May 2021, employees involved in the union said there had been some progress on improving pay and access to protective equipment, but concerns about retaliation against workers who reported problems remained unresolved. In July, a group of employees rallying for hazard pay alleged the hospital was understaffed — a concern affecting many hospitals more than a year into the pandemic.
A consultant hired in 2020 to analyze possible disparities within Denver Health found Black employees were more likely than white employees to be disciplined across multiple levels, ranging from a reminder of the hospital’s expectations to firing, according to documents filed in a discrimination lawsuit. Black employees were also more likely to leave voluntarily.
CU Buffs’ Jarek Broussard puts name in transfer portal
Colorado will have a new leading rusher next season.
On Thursday, running back Jarek Broussard announced he has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, adding to the growing list of Buffaloes to leave this offseason.
Broussard has led the Buffaloes in rushing in each of the last two seasons and was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year in 2020.
“First of all I want to thank each and every buff fan for unmatched support,” Broussard wrote on social media. “My time here in Boulder was amazing and I’ve built some lifelong relationships that will last forever. Through the highs and the lows I would like to thank each and every member on the Colorado athletic staff for their love & support and helping me getting to where I am today.
“I graduate from Colorado in may and will forever be a proud Alum. With that being said after talking with my family I feel it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”
Broussard is the 18th scholarship player from CU to enter the transfer portal since September and the 14th since the season came to a close on Nov. 26. He is the fourth player to go into the portal in the past six days.
Broussard is also the fifth starter to leave, joining cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez, safety Mark Perry and receiver Brenden Rice. Gonzalez (Oregon) and Perry (TCU) have already committed to other schools.
Over the past two seasons, Broussard rushed for 1,474 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular season games. He added 82 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020 Alamo Bowl.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Broussard came to CU from Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas and was recruited by former head coach Mike MacIntyre.
After redshirting in 2018 and missing the 2019 season with a knee injury, Broussard burst onto the scene in 2020. With 2019 leading rusher Alex Fontenot out with a hip injury, Broussard won the starting job in fall camp and then rushed for 813 yards during the five-game regular season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, Broussard became the first player in CU history to eclipse 100 yards in the first four games of his career. That stretch included a career-high 301 yards – the fourth-best single-game total in CU history – in a win at Arizona.
That season, Broussard became the first Buff since Chris Brown in 2002 to earn a conference player of the year award. He also received the Mayo Clinic comeback player of the year award.
This past season, Broussard led the Buffs with 661 rushing yards while sharing the job with Fontenot. Broussard scored both of his touchdowns in the first two games.
After a slow start to the season, Broussard had his first 100-yard game in Week 9, rushing for 151 yards against Oregon State. He added 108 yards the next week at UCLA.
Broussard added 13 catches for 81 yards last season and 20 catches for 133 yards over the past two years.
CU has had three running backs transfer this offseason, including Ashaad Clayton and Joe Davis. Fontenot, a senior, junior Deion Smith and sophomore Jayle Stacks are all slated to return. CU signed prep star Victor Venn to a letter of intent last month.
CU is still projected for 82 scholarship players in 2022, just three below the NCAA maximum. The Buffs are looking to add several players through the transfer portal or the high school ranks.
Bubble watch: Will landlords’ winning streak last?
“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead.
Buzz: Talk about a winning hand. Last year, all 11 slices of one commercial real estate index posted gains — and 10 niches had double-digit increases.
Source: Green Street’s Commercial Property Price Index tracks values of large, “institutional quality” income-producing real estate across the nation.
The Trend
As the economy adjusted to life in the pandemic era, a buying binge for commercial property made the task of separating the industry’s winners and losers a study in the size of appreciation rates.
It may have been a tough year for landlords, operationally speaking. But property owners were rewarded, at a minimum, with appreciation — that’s the increase in asset values — whether tenants were consumers or corporations.
Commercial property values in all segments tracked by Green Street rose 24% last year to a record high — a sweet U-turn from an 8% drop in the nine months of 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak.
Why? Heavy demand for space slashed vacancies in many real estate niches. As a result, rents jumped, whether the properties housed people or goods. And investors wanted to get into the game.
So, in yet another of the pandemic era’s odd real estate twists, the 2021 price rebound put Green Street’s all-property benchmark up 14% since COVID-19 smacked the economy.
The Dissection
We should note that it’s not been a universal, one-way road higher for property owners and investors?.
Consider how the 11 commercial property niches tracked by Green Street fared, ranked by their 2021 price gains; how the categories did in a harsh 2020 once the pandemic’s business chills struck; and the total value change during the pandemic era.
At a minimum, these rankings are a fair summary of which properties have been most in demand over the past two years …
No. 1 Self-storage: When lives are disrupted — such as the pandemic and its short, steep recession — folks find places to stuff their goods. That’s why this niche was up 66% in 2021. That followed a flat performance in 2020 in the months after the arrival of the virus. It adds up to a pandemic era gain of 66% — the No. 1 performance among the 11.
No. 2 Industrial: Everybody wanted everything yesterday, so companies needed space to move and store goods, too. Values of warehouses and factories surged 41% in 2021 after rising 9% in virus-chilled 2020. Pandemic era total? A 53% increase — No. 2.
No. 3 Lodging: Once lockdowns ended, many folks wanted to get out of town. Those urges to travel powered a hotel rebound. Values rose 32% in 2021 after falling 25% in 2020. For the pandemic era, though, hotels are still down 1% — the second-worst performance as business travel remains dead.
No. 4 Strip malls: Online shopping isn’t for everybody or everything. Goods not typically delivered (think groceries); and services (think medical, beauty or dining) fuel neighborhood shopping centers. After early pandemic losses — falling 13% — this niche rebounded to a 30% gain in 2021. So for the pandemic era, it’s a 13% value increase — No. 6.
No. 5 Apartments: People have to live somewhere. With ownership pricey and roommates dicey, rental demand — and rents — grew. Values rose 29% in 2021 after falling 5% in 2020. Pandemic era? A 22% increase — No. 4.
No. 6 Malls: The most surprising property revival may be because many big shopping centers are likely more valuable dead than alive. Values rose 27% in 2021 after a 20% fall. So it’s a 1% increase for the pandemic era — No. 9 performance — for a niche that owned a challenging future well before COVID-19.
No. 7 Individual stores: Owning the real estate that is home to those stores in a shopping center’s parking lot has become a popular “net lease” investment. This category rose 26% in 2021 after falling 7% following coronavirus. Pandemic era? A 17% increase — No. 5.
No. 8 Mobile home parks: Any residential property was hot last year, and this niche jumped 24% after rising 8% despite 2020’s coronavirus disruptions. Pandemic era? Up 34% — third-best performance.
No. 9 Student housing: Back to school (on college campuses, that is) improved this category’s outlook. Dormitory values rose 16% in 2021 after falling 6% as most students studied at home in 2020. Pandemic era? 9% increase — No. 7.
No. 10 Healthcare: Troubles in senior-care facilities were a huge challenge, but patients visiting doctors as restrictions loosened helped owners of medical properties. This group’s values rose 10% in 2021 after the niche’s initial 5% drop. For the pandemic era, a 5% increase — No. 8.
Lastly, office space: Will they or won’t they? Workers returning to offices, that is. The risk of tenant losses kept gains at 6% in 2021 following a 9% loss immediately after the virus hit. Pandemic era? An industry-worst performance with a 4% decrease.
How bubbly?
On a scale of zero bubbles (no bubble here) to five bubbles (five-alarm warning) … FOUR BUBBLES!
Reminder, big price gains aren’t just happening in commercial real estate. Stocks are up 40% in the same period, and U.S. homes appreciated 30%. You might find some “cheap” income-producing assets at the bottom of this ranking.
But overall, are the outsized gains in many commercial real estate niches largely the byproduct of extra demand created by the “new normal” economy? Or is it investors overreacting to temporary changes in spending, working and delivery habits?
Also, was the eye-popping appreciation largely due to a buying spree fueled by investor thirst for income-producing properties? And will that appetite dramatically reverse itself as interest rates rise on less-risky assets in 2022 and beyond?
Jonathan Lansner is business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at jlansner@scng.com
