Celebrities
Young Dolph’s alleged killer dropped by attorney for rappers Yo Gotti & Blac Youngsta
A man suspected of killing Memphis legend Young Dolph was dropped by an attorney for Dolph’s enemies, Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta.
Rumors were rampant that Justin Johnson (left) was being represented by Art Horne (right), longtime attorney for Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta.
Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton, was gunned down in a Memphis cookie store on Nov. 17.
When Fox13 News reached out to Johnson’s attorney, Horne, for comment, he said he would speak after his client turned himself in.
Johnson was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Indiana.
On Thursday, Horne confirmed he was no longer representing Johnson.
Authorities are investigating what, if any, connection Blac Youngsta (left) and Yo Gotti (right) had to the alleged killers.
Horne was successful in getting charges dropped against Blac Youngsta when he was arrested for shooting up Dolph’s car back in 2017.
NEW INFORMATION:
Straight Drop (Justin Johnson) needs a new lawyer. Art Horne just told me Drop got dropped. Horne confirmed he is not representing anyone associated with the Young Dolph murder case. pic.twitter.com/wbUSyB8RyX
— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 13, 2022
Horne released a statement via Instagram, saying:
“After reading a few recent articles, watching a half dozen blogs and skimming through the comments section I’ve learned a sobering fact: Misinformation spreads and sells far faster than the truth.”
Johnson, an aspiring rapper named Straight Drop, allegedly killed Dolph for refusing to sign him to a recording contract.
Celebrities
Neve Campbell Reveals She Was Attacked By A Bear On Set & Dragged ‘Through The Forest’
Neve Campbell claims she was forced to dip her hand in honey and feed a bear as if it was Winnie the Pooh. Needless to say, it did not go over well.
Neve Campbell stars in the Scream franchise, but according to the actress, running from Ghostface isn’t the scariest experience that she has had on set. The actress explained that she was just 17 years old when she was attacked by a bear during a chase scene on the set of an unnamed movie. “They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it. [After feeding it], they said dip your hand in honey and just run. And when you get to the tree over there, turn your hand out and feed the bear,” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The chase scene went just about as well as anyone would’ve expected. “I dipped my hand in honey and I run to this rock, and I turn around and I put my hand out and the bear is not slowing down and he’s not coming for my hand,” she continued. “He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest.” She explained that the crew was “frozen” while her mother who was visiting her on set was “screaming.” Fortunately, a producer came to her rescue by “throwing rocks” at it and she sustained no major injuries.
Neve is gearing up for the premiere of Scream (2022). Leading up to the fifth film of the franchise, she has posted a series of promotional materials. She even posted a pic from set with her co-stars Couretney Cox and David Arquette on Instagram. All three actors beamed at the camera that David held up in the air for a selfie.
In another wholesome pic, she and the Never Been Kissed actor sat in directors’ chairs ready to film. She adorably captioned the Instagram post, “Sidney and Dewey back at it.” Neve was excited to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott and return to set with the Scream cast especially after the coronavirus pandemic put a long pause on her career.
Scream hits theaters on Friday, January 14. In the next installment of the hit horror franchise, a new killer strikes dons the Ghostface mask and strikes fear into the town of Woodsboro, California. The murderer targets a group of teenagers in order to unearth the dark secrets of the town’s past.
Celebrities
Barack Obama Calls For Senate To Protect Fundamental Voting Rights: ‘Our Democracy Isn’t a Given’
In his first opinion piece since he left office, Obama supported Joe Biden’s push to change filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation.
Former President Barack Obama called for changes to filibuster rules in order to pass fundamental voting rights legislation. In his first opinion piece since leaving the White House, published in USA Today on January 13, Obama emphasized the importance of protecting democracy, which he said is currently under attack by new “suppressive” bills from GOP lawmakers. “Our democracy isn’t a given. It isn’t self-executing,” he wrote. “We, as citizens, have to nurture and tend it. We have to work at it. And in that task, we have to vigilantly preserve and protect our most basic tool of self-government, which is the right to vote.”
Reiterating points from President Joe Biden’s fiery speech supporting filibuster reform the day before, Obama, 60, argued the changes are necessary to allow a simple majority to pass two new voting rights bills: the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. “But even if Senate Republicans now refuse to stand up for our democracy, Democrats should be able to get the job done with a simple majority vote,” he explained, before adding, “The only thing standing in the way is the filibuster.”
Obama went on to say the current filibuster rule, which requires the Senate to reach a 60-vote threshold to advance legislation, has “no basis in the Constitution.” “Historically, the parliamentary tactic was used sparingly – most notably by Southern senators to block civil rights legislation and prop up Jim Crow,” Obama claimed. “In recent years, the filibuster became a routine way for the Senate minority to block important progress on issues supported by the majority of voters.”
“But we can’t allow it to be used to block efforts to protect our democracy,” he continued. “That’s why I fully support President Joe Biden’s call to modify Senate rules as necessary to make sure pending voting rights legislation gets called for a vote. And every American who cares about the survival of our most cherished institutions should support the president’s call as well.”
Removing the filibuster rule would ideally give the Democrats the majority in a 50-50 split Senate, as the tie-breaking vote would go to Vice-President Kamala Harris. However, in what could be a fatal blow to the Democrats fight for voting rights, one of their own may be breaking rank. On the same day Obama published his op-ed, Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona appeared on the Senate floor to reiterate she will not be changing her position on upholding the filibuster. Although she claimed she supports the voting rights legislation itself, she said she “will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country.”
“There’s no need for me to restate my long-standing support for the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation,” Sinema argued. “There’s no need for me to restate its role protecting our country from wild reversals in federal policy.” Removing the rule, she said, would not guarantee “that we prevent demagogues from being elected.”
Celebrities
Kanye West named as a suspect in criminal battery investigation
Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a criminal battery investigation.
The 44-year-old rap star – who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 – has been accused of punching a fan outside the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday (13.01.22) morning.
Kanye got into an argument outside the members-only club after a fan asked him for an autograph.
A source told Fox 11 that Kanye was sitting in his car when he was approached by the fan. The rap star is alleged to have emerged from his vehicle, exchanged insults with the fan, before knocking him to the ground with a punch.
Police were subsequently called to the scene, but Kanye had already left by the time they arrived.
The fan – who refused medical treatment – is said to have captured the altercation on his phone. However, the police have yet to speak to the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker.
Meanwhile, Kanye recently started dating actress Julia Fox, following his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian West in 2021.
However, an insider has claimed that the rapper is simply trying to “get under [Kim’s] skin” with his new romance.
The source explained: “It’s a desperate play for attention. There’s no other explanation when he chooses … [Julia] to go public with.”
The outspoken rapper is still said to be hurting after Kim, 41 – who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye – started dating comedian Pete Davidson.
Another insider suggested that Kanye’s recent behaviour has been “very strange”, as he’s spoken about rekindling his romance with Kim while also dating other women.
The source said: “He publicly fights for his family back, and then he’s linked to all these different girls. It’s very strange.”
Young Dolph’s alleged killer dropped by attorney for rappers Yo Gotti & Blac Youngsta
Neve Campbell Reveals She Was Attacked By A Bear On Set & Dragged ‘Through The Forest’
Former Fairview High School standout Matt Greenwald reunites with Henry Blackburn at CSU
Barack Obama Calls For Senate To Protect Fundamental Voting Rights: ‘Our Democracy Isn’t a Given’
Unbeaten CU women’s basketball team can make statement vs. No. 2 Stanford
Kanye West named as a suspect in criminal battery investigation
How Britney Spears Feels About Sister Jamie Lynn Talking About Her In ABC Interview
Missouri rejected these naughty requests for license plates in 2021
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella
Jennifer Aniston Goes Makeup-Free & Reveals Her Frizzy Hair As She Battles Humidity — Photos
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1