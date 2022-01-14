Zonnique Pullins clarifies statement about refusing to spoil daughter (Video)

The fallout continues over a video posted by Zonnique Pullins in which she refuses to spoil for her 1-year-old daughter, Hunter James.
In the video, Zonnique pointed to a toy box and said:
“Those are Hunter’s toys. She has the option of playing with those toys every day. And that’s it, b*tch. That’s it. She thinks she’s about to have a bunch of toys because she’s T.I. and Tiny’s grandchild? You ain’t nobody. Sit yo’ ass down. Wait until your birthday…”
Zonnique added:
“Poor Hunter. She’ll be alright. People out here don’t get sh*t, man. Think she’s about to be getting special treatment? Girl, bye.”
Zonnique’s followers were concerned enough to tag her mother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, who lavished Zonnique with everything her heart desired.
When Tiny was on the road with her husband, rapper T.I., her mom, Diane Cottle Pope, stepped in to fill her shoes.
Zonnique was loved by everyone. So her detached behavior toward her only child is disturbing.
In a new video posted this week, an embarrassed Zonnique clarified her statement about her daughter.
“I meant she’s not a celebrity. Obviously she is, because the streets can’t stop talking about her. And I said I wasn’t going to spoil her — I was joking. Obviously she’s spoiled already. If I don’t spoil her, she has a million other family members that will.”
Hunter is Zonnique’s daughter by aspiring rapper Bandhunta Izzy.