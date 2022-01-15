‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Preview: Amy Admits ‘Gage Comes Before Tammy’ & Reveals She’s Moving

Amy breaks the news to Tammy that she’s moving away in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters.’ Amy knows Tammy is ‘scared’ to be by herself, even though she won’t admit it.

Big changes are ahead for the Slaton sisters. Amy Slaton reveals to Tammy Slaton that she’s made an offer on a house, and they’ve accepted it. Amy, Michael, and baby Gage will be moving soon. “Okay. Whatever,” Tammy replies in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 17 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Amy wonders if Tammy will come to see her new place. “Is it accessible for me?” Tammy asks. Amy explains her porch, and Tammy thinks she could step up onto it without a ramp. The house is in their hometown and has 4 bedrooms. Gage finally has his own bedroom.

Amy explains that she just wants something to “call my own.” Amy recalls growing up with Tammy and how they were always scared of “getting kicked out.” She doesn’t want Gage to experience what she went through.

“I don’t blame you,” Tammy says to Amy about moving. “I completely understand. And I’m proud of what you’re doing, and what you’re going through.”

In a separate interview, Tammy says she’s “proud” of her sister. “There’s nothing I can do… I want her to be happy and, you know, go for it,” she continues.

When Amy asks Tammy if she’s going to be okay living on her own, Tammy replies, “I don’t know. We’ll find out.” Amy knows that her sister is terrified about all the changes that are ahead.

“She says she’s happy for me, but at the end of the day, I know it’s hard for her,” Amy says. “Tammy may not admit it, but she’s scared of being by herself. Last time she was alone by herself, she ended up pneumonia and ended up on life support.”

She adds, “I still gotta do what’s right for my family. Gage comes before Tammy, I’m sorry.” 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC.