Connect with us

News

2022 will be the year of the ‘Great Retail Reset,’ Deloitte report says

Published

43 seconds ago

on

2022 will be the year of the ‘Great Retail Reset,’ Deloitte report says
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

After two pandemic years, 2022 could usher in the “Great Retail Reset,” Deloitte consulting predicts.

“A lot of our retailers have had antiquated systems, older supply chains,” said Kate Ferrara, the Boston-based national retail, wholesale and distribution sector leader for Deloitte & Touche LLP’s Risk & Financial Advisory practice.

“The pandemic has accelerated the need for some people to really go, ‘Alright, we don’t have a choice anymore,’” she said. “We have to fix our supply chain. We have to figure out our workforce management and our talent, and our pricing and our systems and our inventory management. This isn’t a nice-to-have anymore.”

Deloitte issued a report — “The Great Retail Reset” — sharing findings after surveying 50 executives of large retailers, who predicted a host of challenges for large retailers, which could trickle down to independent shops as well.

Of course, one of the biggest challenges is hiring, both on the floor and in the warehouse. Of the retail leaders surveyed, 83% said they have to invest more heavily in recruitment and retention activities, and 70% said that labor shortages, especially in hourly wage jobs, will hamper retail growth this year. Warehouse jobs will be tough to fill, too, with 56% of retailers expecting shortfalls in these areas.

Ferrara added that many in the younger generation of the workforce hope to work for a company that aligns with their moral values, and pointed to environmental initiatives as a motivating factor for young workers to want to join a company.

“Some of the younger generation who might be apt to work in a retail environment, they’re less concerned (with pay), and certainly in Massachusetts, we’ve increased our minimum wage,” she said. “So if people have choices, they also want to work for an organization that’s going to focus on purpose.”

IT workers may also be difficult to come by, which will be particularly important for the more digitally savvy consumers the pandemic has created. As customers come to expect online amenities like online ordering or in-store pickup, “being able to get those systems integrated …  is creating a big need for IT resources,” Ferrara said, adding that data science is another major area of need.

Ferrara noted that New England shoppers tend to be more sophisticated and tech-savvy than average, and tend to rely more heavily on social media to influence their shopping decisions.

Despite these challenges, the report remains optimistic about retail this year, thanks to time and experience with the pandemic, as well as COVID vaccines. It projects a 3.5% GDP growth this year.

“There is a lot of optimism in the system around retail,” Ferrara said. “Those retailers who can get it right, who can figure out the talent, the supply chain, the digital, they’ll have a great year.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Avalanche extends home winning steak to 13 with shootout victory over Arizona

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Avalanche extends home winning steak to 13 with shootout victory over Arizona
google news

The Avalanche extended its club-record home winning streak to 13 games by eking out a shootout victory over the rebuilding and shorthanded Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.

Colorado center Nazem Kadri scored the only goal in the shootout for a 4-3 win to begin a home-and-away set with Arizona. Avs goalie Pavel Francouz stopped all three shots in the shootout and 23 through the 3-on-3 overtime.

The last team to win 13 consecutive home games was the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018.

Tied 2-2 after two periods, Arizona defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky traded goals within 29 seconds of the first 1:08 of the third period.

The Coyotes came to Denver with a Western Conference-low 19 points and a .279 winning percentage. They were missing goalie Scott Wedgewood and four defensemen to protocol, plus two coaches — including head coach Andre Tourigny, the former Avs assistant under Patrick Roy. They also have four players out with injuries.

The Avs, who also were down four players for various reasons, scored the first two goals of the game, and many probably thought Arizona was already looking towards Saturday’s rematch in Glendale, Ariz. But skilled forward Clayton Keller made an impressive play against top-pair Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews for a shorthanded goal, and the Coyotes were within 2-1.

From then through the end of the second period, the Avs produced plenty of shots, but most right into the chest of goalie Ivan Prosvetov. He had 31 saves on 33 shots through 40 minutes and the score was knotted at 2.

Arizona got the tying goal off the stick of Johan Larsson, who beat Francouz with a wrist shot from the right circle 6:12 into the second period.

Colorado jumped ahead 2-0 on goals from Mikko Rantanen at 4:36 and Tyson Jost at 12:03. Both were scored off rebounds from Toews and Kurtis MacDermid, respectively.

MacDermid was partially to blame for giving Arizona a two-minute 5-on-3 power play at 14:06 of the second. In response to Ilya Lyubushkin’s check against the boards on Cale Makar, MacDermid took roughing and unsportsmanlike minors that coincided with a bench minor for too many men. But the struggling Colorado penalty kill (72%, third-worst in the league) killed it off.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Former Colorado prep basketball stars help lead Stanford to victory over CU Buffs

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Former Colorado prep basketball stars help lead Stanford to victory over CU Buffs
google news

BOULDER — Leah DuBois is a 10-year-old basketball fanatic from Centennial who brought a homemade sign to the CU Events Center on Friday night for a marquee women’s matchup against Stanford.

DuBois didn’t root for the Buffs. She cheered on the other Colorado team. Her colorful hand-written letters on white poster board told the story: ‘Welcome home Jana, Fran and Ashten.’

“I am so in awe,” DuBois said. “It’s so cool.”

No. 2 Stanford rallied for a 60-52 victory to give the No. 22 Buffaloes their first loss of the season. Three Cardinal players are Colorado high school products — Fran Belibi (Regis Jesuit), Jana Van Gytenbeek (Cherry Creek) and Ashten Prechtel (Discovery Canyon) — whose success as reigning college national champions has inspired a new generation of youth players back home.

“It’s very empowering,” Van Gytenbeek said. “Showing little girls that they can do this is really awesome. It makes me want to play even more.”

Prechtel added: “Coming back and playing Colorado is always a tough game. But it’s one of my favorites. I look forward to it every year.”

DuBois met Van Gytenbeek through a Cherry Creek basketball teammate during the Bruins’ 2019 run to a 5A state championship victory. A friendship blossomed. And now DuBois tunes into the live-streamed Stanford basketball game.

But she joined family and friends Friday night to watch Van Gytenbeek from the third row behind Stanford’s bench.

“Her excitement level is beyond a 10,” said Leah’s father, Keith DuBois. “I was actually expecting tears.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Pond skating season is here, but how do you know the ice is safe?

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Pond skating season is here, but how do you know the ice is safe?
google news

Nothing is more quintessentially New England than lacing up ice skates and hitting a local pond.

But as the mercury drops, the charming pastime poses risks — no matter the conditions, experts say.

“Assume no ice is safe,” warned Daniel Ryan, chair of Walpole Pond management. “Legally, we can’t say the ice is safe to skate on. However, we are very, very thorough.”

Ryan manages recreation at Turner Pond in Walpole, which transforms into a winter wonderland when Mother Nature allows. Once temperatures fall enough that ice begins to steadily form, Ryan and others drill six to eight different holes around the pond to measure its thickness.

When those measurements hit 5 inches, under the right circumstances, it’s go time.

“Nothing beats pond skating,” Ryan said.

At Turner, the town sets up four or five different rinks on the pond open to all ages — and species too.

“Tons of dogs come out,” Ryan noted that crowds can reach up to 200 people on a crisp winter day.

Around the rinks, where pickup hockey rules much of the area, there’s often a maintained skating path Ryan calls “the Speedway.” It comes in handy when a heavy snowstorm blankets the pond, but skaters are looking for a way to get out and enjoy the ice.

But before taking the ice, Ryan cautions, it’s all about knowing the risks. There are no real warning signs when someone looks at ice in the wild from the land, he said. The best bet is to skate at a familiar pond, with knowledge about where inlets, underground springs, and tree beds are. All of those features indicate weaker points of the ice. The best-case scenario is for someone to evaluate the ice after having skated or fished on it for decades, Ryan said. He’s been managing skating at Turner Pond since 2010.

The skater should also have an idea of the depth of the pond and recent weather patterns, which can wreak havoc on ice thickness. A 24-hour thaw period can melt an inch of ice, Ryan warned.

WALPOLE MA – January 14: Ken Southwood a volunteer at the Turner Pond Lodge checks out the ice conditions on January 14, 2022 in Walpole, Massachusetts. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife advises Bay Staters to remember that ice doesn’t freeze uniformly, and warns against venturing out on bodies of water that have currents in warm weather:

“Avoid traveling onto ice-bound rivers and streams, as the currents make ice thickness unpredictable. Many lakes and ponds may contain spring holes and other areas of currents that can create deceptively dangerous thin spots,” the department guidelines read.

According to the state, 4 inches of clear blue ice may be appropriate for ice fishing and skating, with other risks considered. Clear blue ice cannot hold the weight of a car or small pickup truck with less than eight inches of thickness, with other risks considered.

1642221860 496 Pond skating season is here but how do you know
WALPOLE MA – January 14: Ken Southwood a volunteer at the Turner Pond Lodge puts on a pair of skates on January 14, 2022 in Walpole, Massachusetts. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.