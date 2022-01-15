Connect with us

Ask Amy: Friend worries about pandemic’s toxic effect

Published

1 min ago

on

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: I am very concerned about a former co-worker.

I met “Gerry” two years ago when we were on the same project team.

Gerry was a funny person and has been very open about her mental health struggles.

After the project ended, we went our separate ways, but continued to follow each other on Instagram.

When the pandemic hit, Gerry would discuss how tough the lockdowns were, and we would share different recipes etc.

Now with the rise of the Omicron variant, I believe that she has completely spiraled into a dark rabbit hole.

On Instagram, she would constantly post photos and link the usernames of local politicians, calling them Nazis because of restrictions.

I reached out to Gerry to see if she needed someone to talk to, but I just got chewed out and called a “privileged b***h.” Additionally, there was an onslaught of insults aimed at my family, that I won’t repeat here.

It has been a few weeks since then, and I have stopped following her Instagram account. However, another mutual friend mentioned to me that Gerry’s posts are getting worse — so much worse that she was written up at work for a particularly bad one.

I am not sure if I should reach out again and offer her a friendly shoulder to cry on, or if I should cut my losses and let her sit in the mess she is creating for herself.

Your advice?

Sainted & Tainted: Special regard for great care in this climate of Covid

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

January 15, 2022
Sainted

It seems like every article written about health care personnel in the last two years talks about staff burnout and frustration. Well, in the last month alone, I have had four experiences at St John’s hospital with staff whose care was outstanding.

I’d like to commend the staff in the Emergency Room, Cardiac Special Care, the Cath Lab and the staff on Nursing Station P3. The care I received, especially from  Dr. Thomas Johnson,  Dr. Carmelo Panetta, and the nurses under the leadership of Susan Fangel, vice president, chief nursing officer, was clinically outstanding and extremely compassionate.

I never met one staff person who was “burned out” or frustrated, and, in this climate of Covid and staff shortages (and staff who I’m sure ARE feeling burned out) this deserves special recognition. Thank you to the Sainted Staff at St John’s Hospital.

Barbara MacIntyre, Roseville

 

Sainted

A huge “Sainted” to the two gals who raced over to help when they saw the difficulty my friend was having in stepping up onto the sidewalk outside of Great Clips in Vadnais Heights one recent morning.

We were headed to the salon so my friend, who recently had a stroke that severely weakened her left arm, could get her hair shampooed and cut for the first time since leaving a rehab center.

Despite my support and lifting, she wasn’t able to scale the curb.

Spotting our dilemma, the two “saints” raced toward us, offering their assistance. In a matter of seconds, my friend was whisked up onto the sidewalk, and the gals went their separate ways.

While we thanked them profusely, they deserve being sainted.

Rose Jones, Little Canada

 

Tainted

To the Minnesota Wild and the Winter Classic for not including the Minnesota Whitecaps in anything during your pregame ceremonies.

You had Gopher hockey players drop a puck, high school hockey players drop a puck, two basketball players drop a puck, one who is an alumni of the Wolves and of course the Minnesota Twins alumni. Why wasn’t any Whitecap player invited to drop a puck? Then to hear the media and their family members were offered to skate on the rink Sunday? Would have been nice to offer the Whitecaps some ice time.

Jean Anderson, North Saint Paul

 

Sainted

On Christmas Day my husband and I were alone.  We decided to have our main meal at Mongolian Barbecue in Stillwater. We requested two senior meals. We were passed a card that stated, “We hope this small gift brightens your day.” This was a gift from River Valley Christian Church of Lake Elmo. This happened to us in 2019 also from the same place, same church, and we were thankful. But for it to happen again this year, we must say how thankful we are to receive this special blessing as seniors being alone on Christmas Day.

Kathy Petersen, Oak Park Heights

More than $200 million in federal funds heading to Minnesota to replace lead water pipes

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

January 15, 2022
Minnesota cities and local water services will ramp up the removal of underground lead water pipes this year with a slice of the $15 billion in funding over the next five years provided by a bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress and President Joe Biden enacted in November.

Lead service lines deliver water to up to 10 million American households — about 7 percent of all residences served by community water services — endangering the health of residents who consume it.

Support for removing lead from drinking water has been growing since 2014, when improperly treated water damaged city pipes and released lead into the Flint, Mich., water system.

Under the new federal program, Minnesota is expected to receive $43 million a year for the next five years, Jeff Freeman, executive director of the state Public Facilities Authority, said last week. The authority administers Minnesota’s water project grants and loans.

The Minnesota Health Department estimated in 2019 that 100,000 lead service lines remain in the state, carrying drinking water to Minnesotans who may not suspect their water could be contaminated with lead. But the Natural Resources Defense Council said in July that the Health Department estimate covers only part of the state, and the council’s 2021 survey estimated Minnesota has 260,000 or more lead service lines, giving the state the 10th-highest number of lead pipes in the nation.

DEVELOPING A PLAN

St. Paul and 13 neighboring suburbs have up to 26,600 lead service lines in private property and 9,000 additional lines in public rights of way, the St. Paul Regional Water Service reported last week. It would cost an estimated $223 million to replace all those lines, plus an additional $15 million for related street improvements.

The St. Paul Regional Board of Water Commissioners voted Tuesday to develop a plan to replace all the lead water pipes in 10 years. Those pipes would be swapped for copper or polyethylene lines.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to remove a serious health hazard, Commissioner Chris Tolbert said before the vote.

Federal grants administered by state agencies could cover 10 percent of the region’s pipe replacement costs, said Dave Wagner, the water service’s engineering division manager. He estimated the service would receive about $5 million a year in grants and $5 million annually in state-administered loans over the next five years for the project. Water price rates would likely have to be raised to cover part of the costs.

IMPACT ON HOMEOWNERS

Replacing private lead water pipes would cost the average St. Paul-area property owner around $6,000, water service general manager Pat Shea said. Those property owners will likely be required to replace lead water pipes and fixtures, but the water service board members said they intend to use some federal funds to help property owners with those costs.

The city of St. Paul already allows water customers to pay for lead-pipe replacement costs through property taxes over 20 years, but only 5 percent to 10 percent of property owners exercise that option.

State agencies will allow cities to decide how to spend federal funds on private subsidies, said Chad Kolstad, the Health Department’s drinking water fund manager. But laws may need to be changed to allow the subsidies.

Removing lead pipes would, however, increase home values, the Health Department reported. It cited a 2017 study that showed money invested in lead hazard reduction results in a return of $2.60 for every $1 spent.

The cost of replacing all the lead service lines across the country could range from $28 billion to $47 billion, putting the $15 billion approved so far well below that figure. But the infrastructure bill “does provide unprecedented support to states … to kick-start the process,” the Brookings Institution reported.

THE THREAT, BENEFIT

Lead can leach into water from the pipes, and there is no safe level of lead exposure, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state Health Department said children are most vulnerable to health impacts from lead exposure because of their developing brains and behaviors. “For infants and children, exposure to lead can cause significant damage to the brain, nervous system, red blood cells and kidneys,” the department said.

City water pipes are a significant contributor to lead in drinking water, but an even more important factor is lead leaching from plumbing fixtures, which generally are controlled by property owners.

The Health Department estimated the cost of removing all lead pipes and plumbing fixtures in Minnesota would be $1.5 billion to $4.12 billion over 20 years. But it said the benefits of removing lead from water include “improvements in population mental acuity and IQ (resulting in increases in lifetime productivity, earnings and taxes paid).” It projected the range of benefits at $4.24 billion to $8.47 billion over 20 years. Thus the money spent to reduce lead in drinking water would be expected to yield a return of at least twice the amount of the investment.

A LONG PROCESS

The St. Paul water service has been replacing lead pipes for more than 25 years, but only about 400 lines annually, and all of it in rights of way.

Most of the lead service lines in St. Paul were installed in homes built before 1927 and in a small percentage of homes constructed between 1942 and 1947.

The Health Department said most of the lead service lines in Minnesota are located in the Twin Cities and Duluth. It cited reports estimating 49,000 such lines in Minneapolis and 5,000 in Duluth.

But Kolstad said several other Minnesota cities have more than 1,000 lead service lines.

He said low-income and minority communities will be prioritized for funding because their residents are more likely to be exposed to sources of lead.

‘Station Eleven’ Finale Recap: Happy(ish) Endings That Work

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

January 15, 2022
The play’s the thing: David Wilmot and Caitlin FitzGerald HBO

It’s natural to cast a suspicious eye on any work of art that extols the value of art. It can read as self-congratulatory or even as a reflex against criticism of the work in question. (Look no further than the Game of Thrones finale and its speech on “the power of stories.” A swing and a miss.) Now and then, though, a work truly does make the case for the transformative power of art and entertainment. In adapting Emily St. John Mandel’s novel Station Eleven, showrunner Patrick Somerville and his team have reshaped an already beautiful story into something even more stunning. The series finale of Station Eleven is a testament to the healing power of art that is, itself, worthy of the adoration it bestows upon the canon that inspired it.

“Unbroken Circle” picks up with the Traveling Symphony, including Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis), finally released from quarantine and invited inside the Severn City Airport, where they’re scheduled to perform Hamlet. The Prophet/Tyler (Daniel Zovatto) is incarcerated following his bombing of the Museum of Civilization, which is seemingly mourned only by Clark (David Wilmot). It was, ultimately, only a collection of things that life had already gone on without. What’s left behind are people who need mending, and in the truest spirit of Station Eleven, the path to healing runs through theater.

In truly remarkable fashion, Station Eleven brings five characters’ stories to a conclusion through a rendition of Hamlet, Act I, Scene ii, the beginning of that story but the climax of ours. Seeking a way to bring Tyler back from the brink, Kirsten conscripts him into the Symphony to play the Prince of Demark, who is likewise a torn-up adult child driven by suspicion and vengeance after his father’s death. Opposite him, Kirsten casts Tyler’s mother Elizabeth (Caitlin FitzGerald) as Queen Gertrude, who struggles to reach her son through the fog of depression. Clark, though skeptical at first, sees the value in this attempt at art therapy and volunteers to play Claudius, accepting his role as the villainous false father that he’s become in Tyler’s eyes. Even Alex (Philippine Velge), who has lived with the Symphony her entire life, symbolically asks for Kirsten’s permission to depart through her performance as Laertes.

For Kirsten, stepping out of the spotlight to direct represents her own growth and ability to accept change. She, alone, knows that the Symphony’s matriarch Sarah has passed away, but rather than to run from this loss (as was her impulse last week), Kirsten steps into a leadership role in her absence. She takes on the highest office of an artist, to heal by healing others. And as the late Sarah’s musical score rises over the performance, Clark, Elizabeth, and Tyler find a peace that their characters do not. A tragedy is averted; the play catches the conscience of the king, queen, and prince alike.

Parallel to the Year 20 narrative, we return to the story of Miranda Carroll (Danielle Deadwyler), author of the Station Eleven graphic novel, as she quarantines in her hotel room in Malaysia at the beginning of the pandemic. There, she receives a phone call from Clark, who is somehow still healthy at the Severn City Airport. Miranda, who isn’t so lucky, commits herself to keeping Clark and the rest of the airport safe. Using her resources as a logistics expert and her empathy as a child of tragedy, Miranda contacts the pilot of the small aircraft that’s been idling outside Severn City and convinces him to keep his doors sealed and save the rest of the airport from the plague. The strange connection between the pilot and Miranda (that he is named after the hurricane that killed her entire family) is the most far-fetched of Station Eleven’s thematic coincidences, but it works here because Danielle Deadwyler’s performance is simply undeniable. Despite being featured in only two out of ten chapters, she is the muscle that binds the entire series. Miranda leaves behind more than her art to the survivors at the Severn City Airport. Their very lives are her legacy.

Maybe it’s the contrast of Miranda’s bittersweet final hours that keeps the otherwise sunny finale of Station Eleven from becoming saccharine. For a cable drama aimed at adults, an uncommon number of characters get a happy ending. War between the airport and the Prophet’s followers is averted, and Tyler returns to his flock a changed man, accompanied by his mother. (Granted, Tyler’s redemption is only narratively possible because we are five real-life weeks separated from the Pingtree suicide bombing.) Clark has lost his museum, but he still has Miles and, seemingly, his self-respect. And, of course, there’s the tearful reunion of Kirsten and Jeevan, which the storytellers withhold until just the right moment. Each resolution is executed with too much care and sincerity to dismiss as a Hollywood Ending. Or, perhaps, it’s the world into which Station Eleven was released that makes its optimism so poignant. We’re entering Year Three of our own deadly pandemic, with so many of us still isolated from or mourning our loved ones. In this drought of direct human connection, we look to the arts, not just for diversion but for meaning. Can we be moved, can we be changed, can we be redeemed by a powerful work of fiction? Can we find unity in the shared experience of theater? Can we leave something of our souls for generations, civilizations to come to explore and repurpose? Station Eleven proclaims that we can. Further, it asserts that great art is not merely an artifact to be preserved but a living companion, not only to remember but to carry forward.

'Station Eleven' Finale Recap: Happy(ish) Endings That Work

