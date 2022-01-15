News
Banks tiptoe toward their cloud-based future
By Lananh Nguyen, The New York Times Company
Michael W. Lucas made big plans to take a trip around the world in March 2020. He arranged to travel from his home in Detroit to Tokyo, then attend conferences in Hong Kong and Bangalore, India, before making a final stop in Paris.
But on his first attempt to buy plane tickets, this ambitious itinerary — costing $2,932.48 — got the attention of Capital One, which blocked the charges.
“I was both annoyed and pleased that the credit card company caught that someone was booking unusual flights,” said Lucas, a 54-year-old technology writer who is also an author of mystery novels. After calling the bank to explain his plans, the transactions went through smoothly. (The trip, however, was ultimately canceled because of the pandemic.)
Lucas’ fraud alerts were made possible by an invisible force tiptoeing into Wall Street: cloud computing. Before moving into the cloud, his bank, Capital One, was limited to tracking fraud using the bandwidth of the servers it owned. Now that it rents capacity from Amazon Web Services, the bank can use machine learning to crunch numbers faster — and on an enormous scale — to detect anything out of the ordinary.
As Lucas put it: “The cloud is a fancy word for ‘other people’s computers.’ ”
Banks see huge potential for cloud technology to make their systems faster, more nimble and responsive to the needs of their customers. Consumer banks can develop cloud-based tools to quickly introduce new features in mobile banking apps or detect fraud. Lenders can use the cloud to process loan applications and analyze underwriting decisions for everything from mortgages to corporate borrowing. They can use machine learning to detect money laundering. When volumes spike in financial markets, traders can use extra computing power to analyze price movements and handle bursts of client activity.
Still, the banking industry has been mostly slow to adopt cloud computing. Currently, major banks run their own data centers, which house computer servers that process vast troves of customer account data, payment records and trading logs. Running the machines is costly because they require a lot of electricity and also need to be kept in air-conditioned rooms.
While Wall Street leaders have long acknowledged the potential of cloud computing to cut costs, they have only allowed their firms to take halting steps. Executives have been hesitant because banks are tightly regulated by governments and any sudden changes involving consumer deposits or privacy aren’t possible. They’re also concerned that computing over the internet will open the door to cyberattacks. And some firms are held back by old computer systems that are difficult to revamp or retire, making the transition even more tricky.
David M. Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, is optimistic about financial-services firms moving into the cloud. However, “it’s got to be done with high levels of security and real protection of data and information,” Solomon said. “That’s why you’ve got to go slowly and you’ve got to go cautiously,” he said.
In North America, banks handle only 12% of their tasks on the cloud, but that could double in the next two years, the consulting firm Accenture said in a survey. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said the bank needed to adopt new technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud technology “as fast as possible.”
Wells Fargo plans to move to data centers owned by Microsoft and Google over several years; Morgan Stanley is also working with Microsoft. Bank of America has saved $2 billion a year in part by building its own cloud. Goldman said in November that it would team up with Amazon Web Services to give clients access to mountains of financial data and analytical tools.
Cloud services enable banks to rent data storage and processing power from providers including Amazon, Google or Microsoft, which have their own data centers dotted around the globe. After moving to the cloud, banks can access their data on the internet and use the tech companies’ computing capacity when needed, instead of running their own servers year-round.
Seeing a big opportunity to sell cloud-computing services to Wall Street, some tech giants have hired former bankers who can use their knowledge of the rules and constraints under which banks operate to pitch the industry.
Scott Mullins, AWS’s head of business development for financial services, previously worked at JPMorgan and Nasdaq. Yolande Piazza, vice president for financial services at Google Cloud, is the former CEO of Citi FinTech, an innovation unit at Citigroup. Bill Borden at Microsoft and Howard Boville at IBM are Bank of America alumni.
Cloud providers are “moving at a much faster development pace when you think of security, compliance and control structures,” compared with individual banks, said Borden, a corporate vice president for worldwide financial services at Microsoft. The cloud, Borden and the other executives said, enables companies to increase their computer processing capabilities when they need it, which is much cheaper than running servers on their own premises.
But glitches do occur. One week after Goldman teamed up with Amazon, an AWS outage halted webcasts from a conference hosted by the bank that convened CEOs from the biggest U.S. financial firms. The glitch also caused problems for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, Disney’s streaming service and Ticketmaster. AWS and its competitor, Microsoft Azure, both had outages recently.
Banking regulators in the United States, including the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, have jointly underscored the need for lenders to manage risks and have backup systems in place when they outsource technology to cloud providers. The European Banking Authority warned firms about concentration risk, or becoming overly reliant on a single tech company.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which oversees broker dealers — firms that engage in trading activity — has already moved all its technology to the cloud. The group previously spent tens of millions of dollars a year to run its own servers but now rents space on AWS servers for a fraction of that amount, said Steven J. Randich, FINRA’s chief information officer.
Randich estimated that without the cloud, FINRA would have had to bear at least $100 million in expenses to track market movements using its own data centers — especially as trading volumes have ballooned in recent years.
“We are all in,” Randich said. The use of web-based systems has enabled FINRA to process hundreds of billions of market records, and its surveillance staff to analyze unusual trading activity by pulling data in seconds or minutes, compared with hours earlier. But Randich added that “there’s a way to do it right and there’s a way to do it wrong,” and the wrong way can expose a company to security breaches.
Capital One is all too aware of the risks. In 2019, it suffered one of the largest-ever thefts of data from a bank after a hacker obtained the personal data of more than 100 million people. The bank was fined $80 million by a regulator and ordered to strengthen its security controls as it moved information-technology operations into the cloud. It also agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit covering 98 million consumers for $190 million.
“Security of our customer data is of paramount importance, and we invested heavily in our cybersecurity capabilities to defend that,” said Mike Eason, Capital One’s chief information officer for data and machine learning in Richmond, Virginia.
Despite the breach, Capital One said it had experienced huge benefits from migrating to the cloud. It shut all eight of its data centers last year and runs its technology via AWS. As customers ramped up spending for the holidays, the bank used rented servers to handle a seasonal surge in transactions, without having to pay for all the servers year-round as it did before. It also plans to move most retail call-center operators to work permanently from home.
The new arrangement works well for Rosie Hardy, a call center worker for Capital One in Tampa. In March 2020, with the pandemic raging, Hardy packed up her tech gear into a big cardboard box and drove home to Gibsonton, Florida. Within an hour, she was back online from her spare bedroom bathed in natural light, fielding calls from the bank’s small-business customers.
Hardy and her colleagues were untethered from phone banks because of a service that routes calls through the cloud, enabling them to work remotely. “You couldn’t tell where I was. All I needed was internet access, and I picked up like we never left,” Hardy said.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
News
Hilltop home featuring sport court hits market for $3M
Calling all pickleball lovers.
A Hilltop home with a court that can be used for the increasingly popular game, as well as others like volleyball and basketball, was listed for $3.35 million this month.
The 6,982-square-foot residence at 145 Forest St., down the block from Robinson Park, features six bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The Hilltop home, which sits on a 9,725-square-foot lot, was originally custom built by Sprocket Design + Planning in 2004 for one of its partners, according to listing agents Jamie and Brian Harris with Kentwood Real Estate.
“So, a lot of the construction materials are higher-end than most homes built in that era,” Jamie said.
Sellers Andrew and Abby Summers purchased the property for $1.85 million in 2008, according to property records. Andrew founded Summers Value Partners, a local boutique value investment manager, in 2018 and serves as general partner for the Summers Value Fund, according to the company’s website.
The sellers added the court within the last couple of years, and included a custom tile insert for sports team logos. Currently, the court features a Wisconsin Badgers’ logo.
Details
This Hilltop residence is situated steps away from Robinson Park, which recently completed construction on a new playground in October. The main level features an open chef’s kitchen that flows into the great room with a gas fireplace, plus two offices.
The primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a sitting area with a gas fireplace, spa-like bath, steam shower and dual walk-in closets. The second floor offers three additional bedroom suites.
- Stats: The two-story home includes 4,559 square feet above ground level, plus a 1,883-square-foot finished basement with a spacious recreation room, exercise room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
- Address: 145 Forest St., Denver
- Listing price: $3.35 million
- Seller: Andrew and Abby Summers
- Listing agents: Jamie and Brian Harris with Kentwood Real Estate
News
Nebraska governor’s $500M water plan in Colorado puzzles politicians, experts in both states
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ $500 million plan to take more water from the South Platte River by building a canal in northeast Colorado left politicians and experts in both states scratching their heads.
The 99-year-old South Platte River compact between the two states does outline plans for such a project, according to Anthony Schutz, an associate law professor at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. But the project was started and abandoned decades ago and the question of starting it up again might have to be decided in a costly and lengthy court battle.
Even if the canal is built, it’s unclear how much extra water it would yield to Nebraska or for what it could be used, Schutz said.
Plus, more water is already appropriated out of the South Platte — like many of Colorado’s other waterways — than the river has to give.
“I’m not sure if there’s a miscommunication here,” Schutz said.
If so, he estimated that resolving that miscommunication might make Ricketts’ proposal less attractive to Nebraska.
During a news conference Monday, Ricketts said that Colorado’s ongoing development plans and population growth will cut into the amount of water it must allow to flow into Nebraska. Those details are outlined in the 99-year-old South Platte River Compact. The governor claimed that Colorado’s plans could cut water flows into Nebraska by up to 90%, damaging its agricultural and energy industries as well as water supply to Lincoln and Omaha.
The solution, Ricketts said, is to seize land in northeast Colorado to build a canal. The move is detailed in the compact, which says Nebraska could buy the land in Colorado or even use eminent domain to acquire it.
During his news conference, Ricketts cited a list of “almost 300” water projects “announced” by Colorado, worth about $10 billion.
“If these projects were to go forward it would dramatically reduce the amount of water coming into the state of Nebraska,” Ricketts said.
But state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, said the Nebraska governor must be mistaken. That list of projects comes from a report generated by legislation Sonnenberg helped pass in 2016, the senator said. And it outlines possible water projects around the state, not work that is actively being proposed.
“I’m sure he looked at that report and said ‘Oh, look at all these places they’re going to put storage,’” Sonnenberg said. “Obviously Nebraska is a little slow in figuring this out.”
Representatives for Ricketts did not respond to a request for comment.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement, Ricketts’ plans “seem to reflect a misunderstanding of Colorado’s locally driven water planning process.”
Officials in Colorado will look to more fully understand Nebraska’s “concerns and goals, as so far those concerns and goals are quite simply hard to make sense of,” Polis continued.
The Colorado governor pledged to protect and “aggressively assert” the state’s existing water rights.
Sonnenberg said that likely means the two states will end up in court to determine whether Nebraska can use eminent domain to build the canal or whether it can take more water out of the South Platte if it’s built.
The proposal could harm Colorado’s economy and hamper future growth, Sonnenberg said.
“If (Ricketts) is successful, and that’s a big if,” Sonnenberg said, “It would be devastating to agriculture production in northeast Colorado and the very lower reaches of the South Platte.”
Currently, Colorado is meeting all its water obligations to Nebraska, said state Engineer Kevin Rein. During the irrigation season, April 1 to Oct. 15, the South Platte must flow at 120 cubic feet per second into Nebraska. That flow is measured at a water gate in Julesburg, just south of the Colorado border, Rein said.
Should flows dry below that threshold, Colorado officials must curtail water use in certain areas for water rights holders whose rights were established after 1897, Rein said. But Colorado has no additional obligation to increase flows.
During the non-irrigation season, there is no such requirement for Colorado and its officials believe the state has uninterrupted water rights for the South Platte, Rein said.
There is no set volume Colorado must allow to flow into Nebraska every year, Rein said.
Schutz, in Lincoln, said Colorado appears to be upholding its end of the bargain with Nebraska.
“If Colorado had violated the compact we would be all over them,” he said.
The issue is likely to wind up in court and could even be heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, Schutz said. But because it’s difficult to sue “in anticipation of harm,” Colorado probably won’t take action unless officials in Nebraska move forward.
News
Most of Colorado’s COVID patients remain unvaccinated even as omicron clouds hospitalization picture
The percentage of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19 who are unvaccinated is less overwhelming than it was in the fall, but people who’ve had the shot still appear to have more protection against serious illness.
During the peak of the delta wave, from mid-November to late December, between 80% and 86% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 any given day were unvaccinated, according to state data. The percentage started dropping on New Year’s Eve, and hovered around 70% this week.
But it appears that those who are most seriously ill are more likely to be unvaccinated. At UCHealth, about 82% of COVID-19 patients in the intensive-care unit and 91% of those patients on ventilators were unvaccinated as of Thursday morning. No one tracks the vaccination status of all patients in ICUs or on ventilators statewide.
The more-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has made it a bit more difficult to interpret hospitalization numbers and vaccine effectiveness than in previous waves, said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection control and prevention at UCHealth.
During the fall wave driven by the delta variant, the number of patients who happened to test positive for COVID-19 but primarily needed care for something else was “minimal,” she said. As of this week, though, about two-thirds of COVID-positive patients at UCHealth came in for some other reason.
On a recent day, only about one-third of the 355 patients who had tested positive for the virus were receiving oxygen or a medication used for severe COVID-19, like the steroid dexamethasone or the antiviral remdesivir, Barron said. The health system is still analyzing the data to see if those patients were disproportionately likely to be unvaccinated, she said.
Barron, who works with patients who have had organ or bone marrow transplants, said that all of the people she saw recently who were vaccinated and had COVID-19 were there because of other infections or accidents.
That’s notable because people with suppressed immune systems are one of the groups that’s most vulnerable to a severe breakthrough infection — though the number of people she saw was too small to draw a scientific conclusion. The one patient who was seriously sick from the virus was unvaccinated, she said.
“It really hit home that omicron is behaving potentially differently,” she said.
The state published data differently before November, so it’s difficult to compare the current situation with the end of the third wave in winter 2020 or the fourth wave in spring 2021.
Looking at the weekly data published since January 2021, the percentage of hospitalized patients who are unvaccinated fell from 100% to around 75% at points during the delta surge. Part of that simply reflects vaccine coverage in the state: as of early January 2021, no one was two weeks out from their second shot, meaning the entire population was considered unvaccinated.
Now, more than 3.8 million of Colorado’s roughly 5.8 million people have been vaccinated — 77% of all adults in the state. That means three-quarters of the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations still are coming from the one-quarter of the population that isn’t fully vaccinated.
“More vaccinated people are testing positive, and the sheer volume of positive cases will result in increased hospital demand,” a spokesman for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said. “The vaccines are working effectively at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”
Nationwide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest point since the pandemic began, according to The New York Times. Colorado hasn’t yet passed the record set in early December 2020, but the state’s hospitals are strapped, with about 92% of intensive-care beds and 93% of general beds full this week.
While it’s good news that omicron generally causes less severe disease, that doesn’t mean everyone should catch it and “get it over with,” Barron said. Some people are still becoming seriously ill, and some who have mild infections go on to develop long-COVID symptoms like persistent fatigue, she said. And the sheer number of people infected means that even if any individual’s risk of severe disease is low, hospitals could run out of room.
“I think the next two weeks are going to be a rough rise just because of numbers,” she said.
Banks tiptoe toward their cloud-based future
BOSSIP Exclusive: ‘The Big Leap’ Star Ser’Darius Blain Talks Passion For Acting And Learning To Barn Dance In Cowboy Boots For ‘American Underdog’
Hilltop home featuring sport court hits market for $3M
Nebraska governor’s $500M water plan in Colorado puzzles politicians, experts in both states
Brian Austin Green ‘Genuinely Happy’ For Newly Engaged Ex Megan Fox & MGK: They Have His ‘Blessing’
Most of Colorado’s COVID patients remain unvaccinated even as omicron clouds hospitalization picture
Hot chicken chain fires up fourth location near Union Station
Vail Resorts reports skier visits are down for start of the season
How Discord, born from an obscure game, became a social hub for young people
“Spacing here was a problem“: Closely built homes helped Marshall firestorm spread, researchers say
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1