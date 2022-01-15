News
Battenfeld: Good riddance to inept, heavy-handed, biased debate commission
Good riddance to the Commission on Presidential Debates, the haughty “nonpartisan” group of wannabe Washington power players that for decades has controlled the clashes between the major White House contenders.
The Republican Party has put the CPD on notice that it intends to put the commission out of commission — requiring its White House nominee to sign a pledge not to participate in its debates.
“So long as the CPD appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful reforms necessary to restore its credibility within the Republican Party as a fair and nonpartisan actor, the RNC will take every step to ensure that future Republican nominees are given that opportunity elsewhere,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote to the commission.
The move does not mean the party is trying to kill the debates altogether. It just means the GOP wants the commission out of the picture, essentially forcing the two nominees to directly negotiate on the timing and shape of the debates.
But Democrats and the media are now predictably flipping out over the RNC’s move.
“It’s hard to see general election debates happening without the Commission on Presidential Debates, which boasts GOP/Dem co-chairs and has overseen them for 30+ years,” Vanity Fair writer Michael Calderone whined.
Ridiculous. The debates of course could take place without the CPD, which is loaded with Democrat-friendly board members. Both campaigns would just need to negotiate with a network or some other organization that wants to put on the debates.
The commission co-chairs include Ted Kennedy buddy Paul Kirk, and board of directors such stalwarts as former Sens. John Danforth and Olympia Snowe as so-called token Republicans. Previous board members have included Caroline Kennedy, Clinton buddy Vernon Jordan, former PBS anchor Jim Lehrer, Leon Panetta, former CBS anchor Bob Schieffer and former Clinton White House Press Secretary Mike McCurry.
At the very least the CPD is heavy-handed and inept, and at most corrupt.
Former C-Span anchor Steve Scully, who was supposed to moderate the second CPD debate in 2020 between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, was caught red-handed communicating with Trump hater Anthony Scaramucci on Twitter. He claimed at first he was hacked, a story the CPD actually believed and peddled until Scully admitted he was lying.
Chris Wallace, known as being anti-Trump, was selected as a moderator in 2020 and spent much of the debate arguing with Trump.
When the commission complained that Trump was speaking out of turn during the debate, it responded by threatening to mute his microphone if he tried to do it again.
The debate commission also showed its bias that year by selecting debate topics like Democrat-friendly climate change while refusing to ask any questions about foreign policy, which could have tripped up Biden.
And you know the RNC’s idea to quash the commission is good because Mitt Romney is totally opposed to it.
“Well, that would be nuts,” the Utah senator told Business Insider. Romney’s comments are interesting because he’s the uncle of RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and was the victim of the debate commission’s bias during his presidential campaign in 2012.
That year debate moderator Candy Crowley challenged and cut off Romney while he was making the accurate statement that Barack Obama had not called the Benghazi attack an “act of terror.” Crowley had no business trying to fact-check Romney, and deprived the Republican nominee of scoring a major point against Obama.
CPD co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf later acknowledged the commission made a “mistake” by giving the moderator role to Crowley.
How the Patriots defense can lead a Wild Card playoff win over Josh Allen’s Bills
Ahead of a playoff rubber match, the obvious bears repeating.
The Patriots and Bills have done more than play each other twice this season. They’ve faced off twice a year for decades. They are very familiar.
Under their current coaching staffs, the Pats and Bills have met 10 times, with Bill Belichick’s bunch edging Sean McDermott’s crew 7-3. Though lately, Buffalo has seized the upper hand, winning three of the last four. The primary reason? Josh Allen.
“Josh is one of the best players in the league, dynamic player,” Belichick said this week. “The ball is in his hands a lot. He can do a lot of things with it, make all the throws at all levels of the field, obviously run with the ball, scramble, extend plays, and throw it. … He’s a tough guy to stop.”
Allen’s play — and therefore the Bills offense — elevated as soon as his decision-making improved and his accuracy sharpened over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The two most critical skills for quarterbacking were the last steps to unlocking one of the best players in the league. A top-10 pick, Allen always had the raw, physical tools to win.
Now, those are luxuries, given how he can bowl over defenders or speed by them as a scrambler to break defenses who have blanketed his receivers. Allen’s scrambling ability gouged the Patriots, who threw a ton of man-to-man at him in their last meeting after opening in soft zone. Allen had no trouble with either. So what’s left?
Here’s how the Pats can make life harder on Allen and the Bills in Buffalo.
1. Pressure more on early downs
According to Pro Football Focus, Allen owns a lower completion percentage, yards per attempt average and scramble rate against the blitz. Extra rushers are far from a cure against Allen, but it’s time for the Pats to gamble.
They’ve managed only 10 tackles for loss since their bye week, including three versus Jacksonville. If they can’t penetrate the line of scrimmage, Allen will live comfortably in the pocket and pick them apart. He was blitzed at the 10th-highest rate in the NFL this season among starters, evidence opponents believed they could succeed against him by rushing five or more.
The Patriots believe in Mac Jones ahead of his first NFL playoff game
Though the best did it selectively. Allen’s worst performances — versus Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Indianapolis — came against defenses that blitzed him barely on 20% of his dropbacks. They timed their blitzes perfectly to maximize a defensive profit, and for a Patriots defense with an injured secondary, that means early downs to eventually force him into third-and-longs; either by blitz or “simulated pressures” that rush four players, including one unexpectedly from the second or third level of the defense.
2. Shadow Stefon Diggs with J.C. Jackson
It’s time to give Jackson what he wants: another round in the ring with the Bills’ No. 1 wide receiver.
“This is exactly what he wants. He wouldn’t have it any other way,” Pats safety Adrian Phillips said Thursday afternoon. “Whoever the top receiver in the league is, he wants to guard that person. When he has a chance to go out there and go against Diggs, he’s locked in. He don’t want it any other way.”
Jackson lost their last meeting, a 33-21 Bills win in December. Diggs caught four passes against him, most of them costly. Diggs scored a touchdown, converted on third-and-10 during Buffalo’s final touchdown drive and made a fourth-down conversion. If Jalen Mills had practiced and/or was definitively available, it might be wise to double Diggs with him and a safety.
But since the drop-off from Jackson to the Pats’ next available corner is so significant, he needs to lock down Buffalo’s go-to threat and let the rest of his teammates try their luck with receivers No. 2 through 4.
3. Corral Allen on third downs
If the Patriots lose a close game Saturday, Allen’s mobility will be why.
The Bills are hard enough to defend on designed plays, between the quarterback’s rocket arm, their top-10 receiving corps, tight end Dawson Knox and a stable offensive line. But Allen can still win when things go wrong, either by scrambling or extending plays outside the pocket to deliver.
Edge rushers cannot fly behind Allen where they’re nullified, as they were in December and on a couple Tua Tagovailoa scrambles last weekend at Miami. Interior rushers must calmly push the pocket to deny Allen scrambling lanes through the A or B gaps. This is the ultimate game within the game.
“It’s rushing, but pass rushing with discipline and awareness. If you miss him and he gets loose, that’s going to be a big problem,” Belichick said. “You just can’t stand there and watch him throw. That’s not the answer. … We’ll have to try to balance aggressive rush with vision and an element of containment on him.”
How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can lead the way to an upset over the Bills
The Patriots might be headed into their Wild Card round matchup with the Bills not having the advantage at quarterback, but that doesn’t mean rookie Mac Jones can’t lead an effective offense and carry out a game plan to upset the favored Bills in Round 3.
He doesn’t necessarily have to beat Josh Allen in a passing contest. Jones just has to play a clean game within the context of the Patriots offense.
“It’s a new week. It’s a new day. We just have to try and stick to what we know and understand what they have over there,” Jones said Wednesday. “We have the utmost respect for them. I think the other times are the other times and this is a new opportunity for both teams.”
The Bills finished the regular season with the top-rated defense, and were at the forefront of most of the important statistical categories, finishing first in fewest passing yards allowed (163 per game), fewest TD passes (12), and opponent passer rating (65.3).
“They don’t have a lot of issues or anything like that. They’re pretty good all around. Really good all around,” said Jones. “They have experience, so that’s one thing. They played a lot of snaps together as a group, not only this year against us and all that, but as a whole.
“Like I said, it’s going to take 60 minutes and they have a great coach over there, too. They understand what they need to do. We just have to go out there and do what we need to do.”
Here’s how Jones and the Patriots offense can upset the Bills:
1. Go no huddle
Yes, the Patriots have played the Bills twice already, and yes, they have a pretty good handle on the offense, and what offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels likes to call for his rookie quarterback.
So it’s time to throw in a bit of a wrinkle.
Why not have Jones run the no-huddle right from the start.
It makes sense from a number of different angles. First, the Pats can’t afford to get behind. They need to start fast.
Plus, Jones has done a good job in the hurry-up late in games. So why not flip the script? Get the Bills off-balance, and get Jones in a rhythm right away.
It’s not outside of the box where McDaniels is concerned.
“We’re hard at work right now trying to put together the best plan we can, and hopefully we have a good week of practice and preparation so we can go out there and play fast and aggressive on Saturday night,” he said during the week.
2. Win in the trenches
For the offense to have a chance to put points up on the board against the Bills elite defense, the offensive line has to dominate in the trenches, much like they did in the first game. The boys up front need to be physical, punish the Bills defensive line and trigger their ground game.
In other words, Bully Ball has to be alive and well in Buffalo.
“We’re going to need to do a good job in the running game of denying penetration and trying to keep the line of scrimmage clean, so we can get the backs into the defense,” said McDaniels.
It’s been no secret all year, the run game is the lifeblood of the offense. Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden need their friends up front to pave the way.
3. Avoid long down and distances
The Bills are especially daunting and challenging for offenses, and quarterbacks in particular, by disguising their intentions on throwing downs.
Last week against the Jets, the Bills run-blitzed early on almost every first down. Former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia was at that game, and said Zach Wilson had no chance after that in long-yardage situations. If the Patriots always have to throw on second and third down, Jones will similarly be cooked.
That was one of the major factors in the second game, won by the Bills.
“Not unlike Bill (Belichick), Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier are going to disguise and take things away from you,” Scarnecchia told the Herald Thursday, “then all of a sudden you’re back there pumping your arm, and by that point, the posse’s already coming over the hill ready for the slaughter.”
OBF: The heat is on Bill Belichick on freezing night in Buffalo
The weather forecast says it will be 6 degrees when the Patriots and Bills begin their Wild Card playoff game at 8:15 p.m. inside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
The “feels-like” temperature for those frozen souls in the stands will be 2.
It was upgraded from 1 earlier Friday.
Shirts, sobriety and sanity are optional.
There’s been much reminiscing about the 1980s of late. Sky-high inflation. Talk of war with Russia. Astronomical gas prices. Shoulder pads. They’re all back. And all harbingers of the “Yuppie Decade.”
But think less “Big Chill” and more “Beverly Hills Cop” when it comes to the Patriots tonight. Glenn Frey helped score the soundtrack of the 1980s. “The Heat Is On” was his theme song for the BHC trilogy. It triggers a Pavlovian response for anyone who was old enough to remember when Bill Belichick was the Giants defensive coordinator.
And like so many other fragments of the 1980s that have resurfaced of late, there will be a “Beverly Hills Cop 4” sometime in the next year or two.
Tonight, the heat is on Bill Belichick. We don’t expect much fire from the frigid State Run Media throng on hand to chronicle tonight’s hostilities. That’s no real surprise. The bravest reporter since Edward R. Murrow was being bombed in London asked Belichick about his New Year’s resolution after the Patriots lost Round 2 to the Bills on Dec. 26. She was widely ridiculed for failing to follow the script.
Belichick doesn’t have Axel Foley in tonight’s script to save his backside. If the crusty Patriots coach isn’t careful, he may fall for the banana in the tailpipe. Or Josh Allen throwing for 300 yards and running for another 75.
Belichick has been cryogenically inoculated from talk of “failure” this season by too many. His reputation is perfectly preserved right next to Ted’s Head. When it comes to being vaccinated against critical analysis, Belichick has 20 million boosters throughout Patriots Nation. He’s got the Greek and Latin alphabets covered.
The Patriots spent just one year in non-playoff purgatory after the departure of Tom Brady. Most teams disappear into NFL Middle Earth or worse when their “franchise” QB exits. The Denver Broncos, for example, will be hiring their third head coach since winning Super Bowl 50 this offseason. They’ve used 11 different starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired ahead of the 2016 season.
Shouldn’t showing up in the postseason be good enough for these Patriots?
No.
Especially after a year in which the entire organization was given a pass for letting Brady (and Gronk) find the Fountain of Youth in Florida.
No.
Not after a season of nothing but excuses instead of results.
No.
Not when Tom Brady is winning Super Bowls in Tampa Bay.
Not for the Patriots. Not for Belichick.
I’m old enough to remember when “good enough” was never “good enough” for the Patriots. Hell, I’m also old enough to remember having to listen to the 2-14 Patriots on the radio because their home games were blacked out.
It’s not surprising the Patriots finished 10-7. That was in line with many predictions. The team’s projected win total was 9.5 games at most sportsbooks before the season. An excess of sloppy play, crucial penalties, defensive meltdowns and inexplicable mistakes prevented this team from winning the AFC East as much as any mythical wall surrounding its rookie quarterback.
Belichick leads a roster into the postseason that he has created from the first to 53rd spot fully in his image. This is Belichick’s team far more than any other Patriots team he has ever coached. There is literal Belichick DNA sprinkled across the team’s coaching staff. The presence of Brady has been fully exorcized. “Gronk” remains a four-letter word inside the walls of One Patriot Place. Alex Guerrero has gone the way of Alex Jones.
Belichick even plucked his future franchise QB from the Patriots Class AAA team in Tuscaloosa. (Don’t worry, they have another Class AAA affiliate in Athens.) The Patriots loaded up this offseason, guaranteeing $163 million for free agents like Matt Judon, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Jalen Mills, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. Thankfully, all that money wasn’t just for this season.
Belichick, unlike his mentor and former boss Bill Parcells, was allowed to shop for the groceries, hire the cook and build the kitchen.
But Chef Bill can’t burn the dessert. Not this time. He needs instead to whip up a winning recipe that could beat Bobby Flay and Sean McVay.
A first-round playoff game should not matter this much. But this one does. The Patriots have not won a postseason contest since Super Bowl 53. In the intervening 1,077 days, no team from Boston has captured a championship. The longest big-league title drought in New England since the chasm between Celtics Banner 16 and Super Bowl 36 becomes official in the next couple of weeks. Whether the Patriots manage to win Super Bowl 56 or not.
It is neither rational nor reasonable to believe this Patriots team can gain a championship this season. It would require perfection through four games, with likely all of them on the road. It remains more not than probable.
But winning in the Wild Card round should never be the stuff of fable and fantasy.
Not for New England. Not for Belichick.
Even if Brady’s only been gone for one year.
Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at bsperos1@gmail.com.
