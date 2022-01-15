News
BC High cranks up the defensive pressure, knocks off No. 1 Malden Catholic
If any questions loomed about the favorite in the Catholic Conference this winter, BC High seemed to answer many on Friday night.
Mike Loughnane scored 25 points while Mahari Guerrier poured in 17 points and added 12 rebounds as No. 3 BC High dominated top-ranked Malden Catholic, 68-44, on Friday night inside Doherty Gymnasium in Malden.
Throughout the night the Eagles controlled the glass with senior forward Will Doyle (15 rebounds) joining Guerrier in leading the rebounding effort. Defensively the Eagles were equally stout as they held the talented Lancers to just 21 points in the second half and eight in the third quarter.
“Coach (BIll Loughnane) emphasized controlling the boards before the game and at halftime,” Mike said. “(Wil) Doyle and Mahari (Guerrier) did a great job for us leading the way rebounding wise and that got us extra possessions.”
BC High (5-0) held a fragile 28-23 lead at the intermission but created separation early in the third quarter. After Loughnane threw down a breakaway dunk, Guerrier tallied four points before Loughnane splashed a deep triple to stretch the lead to 38-28. The Eagles kept the run alive late in the third as Loughnane scored eight straight points including a deep contested three-pointer to push BC High’s lead to 43-28 with less than two minutes remaining in the third.
Tony Felder (22 points) tried to keep the Lancers within striking distance but the Eagles athleticism, quickness, and defensive prowess proved too much to overcome. While Felder knocked down six three-pointers, the Lancers only hit two others for the game as BC High mixed up pressure man-to-man defense with an occasional 2-3 zone.
“Coach has been stressing consistently how important the defensive end of the floor is,” Mike said. “It’s only January but we’re playing with a lot of confidence right now that we are going to try and sustain going forward.”
Felder got the Lancers off to an early start as a runner in the lane gave Malden Catholic a 12-7 edge. BC High answered, however, with a 19-6 spurt highlighted by a Loughnane breakaway dunk and capped off by a Greg Cooper triple courtesy of a Doyle offensive rebound to charge in front 26-18 late in the second quarter.
BC High will next host No. 4 Mansfield on Monday evening while Malden Catholic turns its attention to a home battle with Catholic Memorial on Tuesday.
Battenfeld: Good riddance to inept, heavy-handed, biased debate commission
Good riddance to the Commission on Presidential Debates, the haughty “nonpartisan” group of wannabe Washington power players that for decades has controlled the clashes between the major White House contenders.
The Republican Party has put the CPD on notice that it intends to put the commission out of commission — requiring its White House nominee to sign a pledge not to participate in its debates.
“So long as the CPD appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful reforms necessary to restore its credibility within the Republican Party as a fair and nonpartisan actor, the RNC will take every step to ensure that future Republican nominees are given that opportunity elsewhere,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote to the commission.
The move does not mean the party is trying to kill the debates altogether. It just means the GOP wants the commission out of the picture, essentially forcing the two nominees to directly negotiate on the timing and shape of the debates.
But Democrats and the media are now predictably flipping out over the RNC’s move.
“It’s hard to see general election debates happening without the Commission on Presidential Debates, which boasts GOP/Dem co-chairs and has overseen them for 30+ years,” Vanity Fair writer Michael Calderone whined.
Ridiculous. The debates of course could take place without the CPD, which is loaded with Democrat-friendly board members. Both campaigns would just need to negotiate with a network or some other organization that wants to put on the debates.
The commission co-chairs include Ted Kennedy buddy Paul Kirk, and board of directors such stalwarts as former Sens. John Danforth and Olympia Snowe as so-called token Republicans. Previous board members have included Caroline Kennedy, Clinton buddy Vernon Jordan, former PBS anchor Jim Lehrer, Leon Panetta, former CBS anchor Bob Schieffer and former Clinton White House Press Secretary Mike McCurry.
At the very least the CPD is heavy-handed and inept, and at most corrupt.
Former C-Span anchor Steve Scully, who was supposed to moderate the second CPD debate in 2020 between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, was caught red-handed communicating with Trump hater Anthony Scaramucci on Twitter. He claimed at first he was hacked, a story the CPD actually believed and peddled until Scully admitted he was lying.
Chris Wallace, known as being anti-Trump, was selected as a moderator in 2020 and spent much of the debate arguing with Trump.
When the commission complained that Trump was speaking out of turn during the debate, it responded by threatening to mute his microphone if he tried to do it again.
The debate commission also showed its bias that year by selecting debate topics like Democrat-friendly climate change while refusing to ask any questions about foreign policy, which could have tripped up Biden.
And you know the RNC’s idea to quash the commission is good because Mitt Romney is totally opposed to it.
“Well, that would be nuts,” the Utah senator told Business Insider. Romney’s comments are interesting because he’s the uncle of RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and was the victim of the debate commission’s bias during his presidential campaign in 2012.
That year debate moderator Candy Crowley challenged and cut off Romney while he was making the accurate statement that Barack Obama had not called the Benghazi attack an “act of terror.” Crowley had no business trying to fact-check Romney, and deprived the Republican nominee of scoring a major point against Obama.
CPD co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf later acknowledged the commission made a “mistake” by giving the moderator role to Crowley.
How the Patriots defense can lead a Wild Card playoff win over Josh Allen’s Bills
Ahead of a playoff rubber match, the obvious bears repeating.
The Patriots and Bills have done more than play each other twice this season. They’ve faced off twice a year for decades. They are very familiar.
Under their current coaching staffs, the Pats and Bills have met 10 times, with Bill Belichick’s bunch edging Sean McDermott’s crew 7-3. Though lately, Buffalo has seized the upper hand, winning three of the last four. The primary reason? Josh Allen.
“Josh is one of the best players in the league, dynamic player,” Belichick said this week. “The ball is in his hands a lot. He can do a lot of things with it, make all the throws at all levels of the field, obviously run with the ball, scramble, extend plays, and throw it. … He’s a tough guy to stop.”
Allen’s play — and therefore the Bills offense — elevated as soon as his decision-making improved and his accuracy sharpened over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The two most critical skills for quarterbacking were the last steps to unlocking one of the best players in the league. A top-10 pick, Allen always had the raw, physical tools to win.
Now, those are luxuries, given how he can bowl over defenders or speed by them as a scrambler to break defenses who have blanketed his receivers. Allen’s scrambling ability gouged the Patriots, who threw a ton of man-to-man at him in their last meeting after opening in soft zone. Allen had no trouble with either. So what’s left?
Here’s how the Pats can make life harder on Allen and the Bills in Buffalo.
1. Pressure more on early downs
According to Pro Football Focus, Allen owns a lower completion percentage, yards per attempt average and scramble rate against the blitz. Extra rushers are far from a cure against Allen, but it’s time for the Pats to gamble.
They’ve managed only 10 tackles for loss since their bye week, including three versus Jacksonville. If they can’t penetrate the line of scrimmage, Allen will live comfortably in the pocket and pick them apart. He was blitzed at the 10th-highest rate in the NFL this season among starters, evidence opponents believed they could succeed against him by rushing five or more.
The Patriots believe in Mac Jones ahead of his first NFL playoff game
Though the best did it selectively. Allen’s worst performances — versus Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Indianapolis — came against defenses that blitzed him barely on 20% of his dropbacks. They timed their blitzes perfectly to maximize a defensive profit, and for a Patriots defense with an injured secondary, that means early downs to eventually force him into third-and-longs; either by blitz or “simulated pressures” that rush four players, including one unexpectedly from the second or third level of the defense.
2. Shadow Stefon Diggs with J.C. Jackson
It’s time to give Jackson what he wants: another round in the ring with the Bills’ No. 1 wide receiver.
“This is exactly what he wants. He wouldn’t have it any other way,” Pats safety Adrian Phillips said Thursday afternoon. “Whoever the top receiver in the league is, he wants to guard that person. When he has a chance to go out there and go against Diggs, he’s locked in. He don’t want it any other way.”
Jackson lost their last meeting, a 33-21 Bills win in December. Diggs caught four passes against him, most of them costly. Diggs scored a touchdown, converted on third-and-10 during Buffalo’s final touchdown drive and made a fourth-down conversion. If Jalen Mills had practiced and/or was definitively available, it might be wise to double Diggs with him and a safety.
But since the drop-off from Jackson to the Pats’ next available corner is so significant, he needs to lock down Buffalo’s go-to threat and let the rest of his teammates try their luck with receivers No. 2 through 4.
3. Corral Allen on third downs
If the Patriots lose a close game Saturday, Allen’s mobility will be why.
The Bills are hard enough to defend on designed plays, between the quarterback’s rocket arm, their top-10 receiving corps, tight end Dawson Knox and a stable offensive line. But Allen can still win when things go wrong, either by scrambling or extending plays outside the pocket to deliver.
Edge rushers cannot fly behind Allen where they’re nullified, as they were in December and on a couple Tua Tagovailoa scrambles last weekend at Miami. Interior rushers must calmly push the pocket to deny Allen scrambling lanes through the A or B gaps. This is the ultimate game within the game.
“It’s rushing, but pass rushing with discipline and awareness. If you miss him and he gets loose, that’s going to be a big problem,” Belichick said. “You just can’t stand there and watch him throw. That’s not the answer. … We’ll have to try to balance aggressive rush with vision and an element of containment on him.”
How Mac Jones and the Patriots offense can lead the way to an upset over the Bills
The Patriots might be headed into their Wild Card round matchup with the Bills not having the advantage at quarterback, but that doesn’t mean rookie Mac Jones can’t lead an effective offense and carry out a game plan to upset the favored Bills in Round 3.
He doesn’t necessarily have to beat Josh Allen in a passing contest. Jones just has to play a clean game within the context of the Patriots offense.
“It’s a new week. It’s a new day. We just have to try and stick to what we know and understand what they have over there,” Jones said Wednesday. “We have the utmost respect for them. I think the other times are the other times and this is a new opportunity for both teams.”
The Bills finished the regular season with the top-rated defense, and were at the forefront of most of the important statistical categories, finishing first in fewest passing yards allowed (163 per game), fewest TD passes (12), and opponent passer rating (65.3).
“They don’t have a lot of issues or anything like that. They’re pretty good all around. Really good all around,” said Jones. “They have experience, so that’s one thing. They played a lot of snaps together as a group, not only this year against us and all that, but as a whole.
“Like I said, it’s going to take 60 minutes and they have a great coach over there, too. They understand what they need to do. We just have to go out there and do what we need to do.”
Here’s how Jones and the Patriots offense can upset the Bills:
1. Go no huddle
Yes, the Patriots have played the Bills twice already, and yes, they have a pretty good handle on the offense, and what offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels likes to call for his rookie quarterback.
So it’s time to throw in a bit of a wrinkle.
Why not have Jones run the no-huddle right from the start.
It makes sense from a number of different angles. First, the Pats can’t afford to get behind. They need to start fast.
Plus, Jones has done a good job in the hurry-up late in games. So why not flip the script? Get the Bills off-balance, and get Jones in a rhythm right away.
It’s not outside of the box where McDaniels is concerned.
“We’re hard at work right now trying to put together the best plan we can, and hopefully we have a good week of practice and preparation so we can go out there and play fast and aggressive on Saturday night,” he said during the week.
2. Win in the trenches
For the offense to have a chance to put points up on the board against the Bills elite defense, the offensive line has to dominate in the trenches, much like they did in the first game. The boys up front need to be physical, punish the Bills defensive line and trigger their ground game.
In other words, Bully Ball has to be alive and well in Buffalo.
“We’re going to need to do a good job in the running game of denying penetration and trying to keep the line of scrimmage clean, so we can get the backs into the defense,” said McDaniels.
It’s been no secret all year, the run game is the lifeblood of the offense. Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden need their friends up front to pave the way.
3. Avoid long down and distances
The Bills are especially daunting and challenging for offenses, and quarterbacks in particular, by disguising their intentions on throwing downs.
Last week against the Jets, the Bills run-blitzed early on almost every first down. Former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia was at that game, and said Zach Wilson had no chance after that in long-yardage situations. If the Patriots always have to throw on second and third down, Jones will similarly be cooked.
That was one of the major factors in the second game, won by the Bills.
“Not unlike Bill (Belichick), Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier are going to disguise and take things away from you,” Scarnecchia told the Herald Thursday, “then all of a sudden you’re back there pumping your arm, and by that point, the posse’s already coming over the hill ready for the slaughter.”
