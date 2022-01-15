Connect with us

Biden to double free COVID tests, add masks to fight omicron

Biden to double free COVID tests, add masks to fight omicron
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with “high-quality masks,” as he highlighted his efforts to “surge” resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases.

Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel will begin deploying across the country to help overwhelmed medical facilities ease staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Speaking at the White House, he said six additional military medical teams will be deployed to Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island.

Many facilities are struggling because their workers are in at-home quarantines due to the virus at the same time as a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases. The new deployments will be on top of other federal medical personnel who have already been sent to states to help with acute shortages.

Biden acknowledged that, “I know we’re all frustrated as we enter this new year” as virus cases reach new heights. But he insisted that it remains “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people test positive for the virus, but Biden noted medical figures showing that people are far less likely to suffer serious illness and death if they’ve received a shot: “What happens after that could not be more different.”

Biden’s comments come as his administration’s focus is shifting to easing disruptions from the spike in cases that is also contributing to grocery shortages and flight cancellations, rather than preventing the transmission of the virus.

On Tuesday, Janet Woodcock, the acting head of the Food and Drug Administration, told Congress that the highly transmissible strain will infect “most people” and that the focus should turn to ensuring critical services can continue uninterrupted.

“I think it’s hard to process what’s actually happening right now, which is: Most people are going to get COVID, all right?” she said. “What we need to do is make sure the hospitals can still function — transportation, other essential services are not disrupted while this happens.”

Biden said that he is directing his team to double its procurement of rapid COVID-19 tests to be delivered for free to Americans through a forthcoming federal website, as he seeks to respond to criticism over shortages and long lines for tests. The initial order was for 500 million tests, and now the federal government will purchase 1 billion at-home testing kits.

The initial batch of test kits will be available starting next week, Biden said, when the administration launches a new website where Americans can request the free tests. The rest of the tests will be delivered over the coming months.

News

Website for ordering free COVID test kits launches next week, White House says

January 15, 2022

Website for ordering free COVID test kits launches next week, White House says
President Joe Biden speaks about the government’s COVID-19 response, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home.

Starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide tests at no cost, including no shipping fee, the White House announced Friday.

As he faced criticism for low inventory and long lines for testing, President Joe Biden announced last month that the U.S. would purchase 500 million at-home tests to launch the program and on Thursday the president announced that he was doubling the order to 1 billion tests.

But Americans shouldn’t expect a rapid turn-around on the orders and they will have to plan ahead and request the tests well before they meet federal guidelines for when to use a test.

The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the U.S. Postal Service, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at-home testing when experiencing COVID-19 systems including fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms and muscle aches, five days after a potential COVID-19 exposure, or as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces.

“Certainly if you’re going to gather with family, if you’re going to a gathering where people are immunocompromised or where they’re elderly or where you have people who might be unvaccinated or poorly protected from a vaccine that might be an opportunity you want to test,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, on Wednesday.

Officials emphasized that the federal website is just one way for people to procure COVID-19 tests. Starting on Saturday, private insurance companies will be required to cover the cost of at-home rapid tests, allowing Americans to be reimbursed for tests they purchase at pharmacies and online retailers. That covers up to eight tests per month.

The White House said the four-test limit on website orders will be applied to each residential address and will apply to the first tranche of 500 million tests. It estimates that the cost of purchasing and distributing the first block of tests at $4 billion.

Officials said they are cognizant that any launch of a website carries some risks — and memories of the disastrous roll-out during the Obama administration of Healthcare.gov are still fresh — but said they believe they are well-positioned to handle expected demand for tests.

News

Former treasurer of Illinois society pleads guilty to $100k fraud scheme

January 15, 2022

Former treasurer of Illinois society pleads guilty to $100k fraud scheme
BENTON, Ill. – A former treasurer of the Perry County Agricultural Society (PCAS) admitted to taking thousands of dollars from the PCAS organization.

Billy E. Harris, 48, St. Louis, was the treasurer for the PCAS from 2011 to October 2018. The organization manages all of the festivals at the Perry County Fairgrounds in Pinckneyville, Illinois, including the Perry County Fair, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, Jan. 14, Harris pleaded guilty to defrauding the PCAS out of more than $100,000 from June 5, 2012, through Oct. 3, 2018. The money was used for his personal expenses and items bought on Amazon with electronic debits from the PCAS bank account.

Items Harris purchased included a WiFi router, Apple AirPods, a Himalayan Salt Lamp Air Purifier, Star Wars Darth Vader and Yoda personalized pet tags, a pair of Star Wars men’s sleep pants, a floating pool fountain, a CPAP tube cleaning brush, and men’s grooming products, including beard lube, according to the press release.

He also admitted to writing checks on the PCAS account payable to himself and his spouse and forging a board member’s signature for those checks.

Harris’ sentencing is set for May 5 at 1:30 p.m. He could face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a period of supervised release of up to three years, according to the press release.

Harris also could be ordered to pay full restitution to the PCAS.

The St. Louis Office of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pinckneyville Police Department investigated the case. The Perry County State’s Attorney’s Office also assisted with the investigation.

News

Secret to the St. Louis Blues' success with viral doppelganger fan videos

January 15, 2022

Secret to the St. Louis Blues' success with viral doppelganger fan videos
ST. LOUIS–The Blues hope their highlights on the ice are what end up getting aired on SportsCenter and social media, but the team has also learned that fun things in the audience can also get it done too. At every home game since 2007, the Blues have done a contest to see if fans in the crowd are a good lookalike for the theme for the night.

Thursday night, for example, the team welcomed the expansion Kraken for the first time, so it looked for fans in the stands who looked like famous people tied to Seattle.

The one that got the most attention recently was December 17th’s version, with a holiday theme designed to find look-a-likes for characters from holiday movies in the crowd during the game against Dallas.

The video was shared widely, on social media platforms, from TikTok to Twitter and Instagram, where it got love from Jennifer Garner.

“Why is this so fun? 🎅🏼☃️♥️🤣” the actress said.

The answer may be authenticity.

“I know people have said ‘oh they’re hiring actors. We don’t have any actors. It’s all just fans that we find that are in the arena. We never invite somebody who we know’s gonna look like a particular look-a-like or anything like that, Eric Siders, a producer for Blue Note Productions told FOX2.

Siders’ team plots out about 26 potential characters at the start of the night and scout out potential matches in the crowd. The goal is to have 12-15 ready to go when the bit starts, usually in the middle of a period to ensure that more people are in their seats and not off getting concessions or using the restroom. They don’t approach potential hits ahead of time.

“There are sometimes where we’ll go to a lookalike that we want to put up and they’re not in their seats so we have to skip that one, but there’s no warning or anything like that. All the reactions are genuine,” Siders said.

While the team says this is all in good fun, there are some rare occasions when one of the featured fans doesn’t take kindly to the bit. In the December 17 display, the audience actually booed a fan who was compared to The Grinch. But he was wearing a Dallas Stars jersey after all.

The Blues host the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night. Siders said it wouldn’t be a surprise to expect a snow theme.

