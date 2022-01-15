Bitcoin Miners Show Strong Accumulation As Their Inventories Spike Up

One of the most anticipated NFT projects has finally reached its scheduled launch date. With 6,000 disguises inspired by favorite Halloween costumes, movies, and characters, Ernest In Disguise released the annual Halloween collection on the 28th of November. Bear in mind, these disguises are all one-of-a-kind, with the rarest being based on some of the most well-known Halloween figures like Chucky, Jason, Venom, and others.

So what’s Ernest all about? It’s all about an extraterrestrial from the Cryzal Galaxy who discovered love and connection during his explorations on Earth and vowed to return to share these feelings with the rest of humankind during festive times.

In the wake of the team’s Marvel artist Carlos Dattoli’s success selling out two NFT projects, Ernest’s popularity has drastically risen. With over 15,000 followers on Instagram and discord, people are already clamoring for Carlos to take action on his outstanding and mind-blowing artworks in the hot NFT area. In response to popular demand and the generosity of the Ernest team, the notorious ghost face NFT will also be included in the giveaway, along with an additional $12,000 in cash. For more information, visit the Ernest team’s Instagram page.

In order to do this, the project will develop a brand that will link people all over the world via the use of non-fungible tokens. Since its inception, NFTs have been used to represent money, power, and affluence. However, the Ernest team, together with their community, is swiftly demonstrating how the NFT space is evolving towards a more community-oriented crossroads. With a variety of cash giveaways, ranging from 66 Solana at the first 25% coined to a 1000 Solana gift at 100% minted, it is evident that these guys are devoted to rewarding their loyal community.

A mysterious airdrop will deliver a spacecraft to all Ernest holders at an unannounced point after the coin’s mint, so be sure to hang onto your Ernest NFT to take advantage of this opportunity. There will be a ceiling of 100 coins per wallet, with a restriction of 10 per transaction.

In the aftermath of their first mint event on 29th November 2021, they have decided to pursue further this path and offer their community the chance to engage in the minting process. If someone purchased Ernest for 2 or 3 SOL, they’ll get a free Ernest NFT for every one possession as a thank you for the rocky road and to compensate for their earlier sale, the team has chosen to decrease the future mint price of Ernest to 1.5 SOL.

So, they’re making money, they’re selling merchandise, what else are they doing? A full-fledged comic will be produced by the Ernest team after they reach 75% of sales. Holders will be allowed to utilize their NFTs from this point forward, and they may even have the opportunity to have their own customized Ernest NFTs included in a finished comic book (to see a preview of the two-part origin story you can check it out on the Ernest In Disguise website). Overall, this is a welcome addition to the Ernest In Disguise series’ already impressive list of customizability!

This isn’t the only great thing about the Ernest NFT community! After selling out half of their supply, they’ll be launching a limited-edition merchandise line, with 10% of the minters getting their hands-on personalized Ernest merchandise. The best way to show your love for Ernest is by making your own and wearing it on an apparel item of your choice!

It’s not only the comic and the merchandise drop and the cash giveaways that they have planned for the post-mint. For the first three months, Ernest expects to take home 90% of the royalties from secondary sales. By purchasing low-priced NFTs on secondary markets, they will aggressively increase the value of those who own Ernest. Besides, there will be an airdrop of a free spacecraft NFT for everyone who has an Ernest NFT after the minting date.

The project will develop a brand that will link people all over the world via the use of non-fungible tokens. Since its inception, NFTs have been used to represent money, power, and affluence. However, the Ernest team, together with their community, is swiftly demonstrating how the NFT space is evolving towards a more community-oriented crossroads. With a variety of cash giveaways, ranging from 66 Solana at the first 25% coined to a 1000 Solana gift at 100% minted, it is evident that these guys are devoted to rewarding their loyal community.

A mysterious airdrop will deliver a spacecraft to all Ernest holders at an unannounced point after the coin’s mint, so people should make sure to hang onto their Ernest NFT to take advantage of this opportunity. There will be a ceiling of 100 coins per wallet, with a restriction of 10 per transaction.

So, they’re making money, they’re selling merchandise, what else are they doing? A full-fledged comic will be produced by the Ernest team after they reach 75% of sales. Holders will be allowed to utilize their NFTs from this point forward, and they may even have the opportunity to have their own customized Ernest NFTs included in a finished comic book (to see a preview of the two-part origin story you can check it out on the Ernest In Disguise website). Overall, this is a welcome addition to the Ernest In Disguise series’ already impressive list of customizability!

This isn’t the only great thing about the Ernest NFT community! After selling out half of their supply, they’ll be launching a limited-edition merchandise line, with 10% of the minters getting their hands-on personalized Ernest merchandise. The best way to show your love for Ernest is by making your own and wearing it on an apparel item of your choice!

It’s not only the comic and the merchandise drop and the cash giveaways that they have planned for the post-mint. For the first three months, Ernest expects to take home 90% of the royalties from secondary sales. By purchasing low-priced NFTs on secondary markets, they will aggressively increase the value of those who own Ernest. Besides, there will be an airdrop of a free spacecraft NFT for everyone who has an Ernest NFT after the minting date, and there are wild guesses as to where this spaceship will take their frightening alien buddy.

Well, it is obvious that the Ernest team is all about building a prosperous community. With this in mind, the Ernest Insiders DAO is the last piece of their future ambitions. Those who own two Ernest NFTs will be able to participate in future initiatives for the project and community and gain exposure to sensitive and important information on anything trading and cryptocurrency-related. Having been in the crypto community for so long, this is another opportunity for token holders to get involved and help develop a genuinely innovative business.

Be sure to stick around, for Ernest’s quest is far from done. Ernest now has a unified group of people that support the project.