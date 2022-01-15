News
Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
U.S. customs agents say they’ve confiscated bushmeat multiple times at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since December.
WCCO-TV reported Friday that Customs and Border Patrol officers seized more than 100 pounds of bushmeat from U.S. citizens returning from Liberia.
The travelers said on written and verbal declarations they had fish but further inspection revealed both fish and bushmeat in the same package.
State agriculture officials say bushmeat is raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals such as monkeys, cane rats, bats and other primates. The meat can cause infection in humans and spread the Ebola virus. The confiscated meat was destroyed.
Wayward-shooting road Buffs look to regain touch at Arizona State
PHOENIX — Colorado knew it was tasked with slowing down one of the most efficient offenses in the nation Thursday night at Arizona.
What the Wildcats did was put on a clinic. And although it was a forgettable loss for the Buffaloes, head coach Tad Boyle hopes his team was taking meticulous notes.
In a 76-55 defeat for the Buffs, Arizona connected for 29 field goals, tying for the second-most by a CU opponent this season, on 20 assists, which was the high mark this season for a CU foe. Arizona has suffered more turnovers than assists in only three of 14 games. CU has posted more assists than turnovers in only three of 15 games.
Clearly, those numbers illustrate the difference between the sixth-ranked team in the nation and CU, a talented team that has fallen short in its toughest tests so far this season while suffering three of its four losses against top-15 teams. If the Buffs indeed learned anything at UA they will have a chance to show it very quickly, as they complete the two-game desert trip at Arizona State on Saturday night.
“A learning experience for our young guys, without a doubt,” Boyle said. “But it doesn’t do any good if we don’t put the lessons that we allegedly learned to work (at ASU).
“The great thing about (Thursday) is that our guys can learn from it. A lot of the things that Arizona is talking about and doing with the offense are the same messages we’re giving to our guys. We have to move the ball, we have to cut, we have to have pace. But then you see a team that does it and you look at yourself and it’s like, we can learn from that. There’s some really positive things we can take from this experience.”
Of course, the Buffs will enjoy a more efficient offense if they simply find a way to knock down a few 3-pointers in enemy territory. While CU has shot a reasonable .358 on 3-pointers at the CU Events Center, the Buffs have struggled mightily to find the range away from home. Thursday’s 4-for-20 3-point effort at Arizona gave the Buffs a .220 mark (9-for-41) in their two Pac-12 road games. Add CU’s three neutral-court games at the Paradise Jam to that equation, and the Buffs are shooting a lowly .217 (18-for-83) from the arc away from home.
“I don’t have an explanation, other than maybe mental toughness,” Boyle said. “But I don’t know. It’s not anything physical, I can tell you that. Their habits don’t change. Their mechanics don’t change. It’s between the ears. If we miss open shots, we miss open shots. I just don’t want them taking bad shots.”
After dropping their first two Pac-12 road games against top-10 teams in UCLA and Arizona, the Buffs will try to take advantage of a potentially rusty ASU team while in search of its first road win of the year. Due to recent COVID issues, the game will be ASU’s first contest in 13 days and just their second game over 26 days.
“Just keep playing hard and getting better every day,” CU forward Evan Battey said. “If you keep getting better every day and focus on the process, the results and the wins will show. We’ll do well on Saturday if we get better (Friday). It’s all about getting better. It’s all about progressing.”
CU Buffs men’s basketball at Arizona State Sun Devils
TIPOFF: Saturday, 8 p.m. MT, Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
BROADCAST: TV — ESPN2; Radio — 850 AM and 94.1 FM.
RECORDS: Colorado 11-4, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference; Arizona State 5-8, 1-2.
COACHES: Colorado — Tad Boyle, 12th season (244-147, 300-213 overall); Arizona State — Bobby Hurley, 7th season (109-91, 151-111 overall).
KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — F Jabari Walker, So., 12.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg; F Evan Battey, R-Sr., 12.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, .534 field goal percentage; G Keeshawn Barthelemy, R-So., 10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg. Arizona State — G DJ Horne, So., 13.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg; F Kimani Lawrence, Gr., 11.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg; G Marreon Jackson, Gr., 7.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.0 apg.
NOTES: ASU has endured a few ugly defeats, including losses at home against San Francisco and Washington State, the latter of which featured a 29-point total for the Sun Devils. However, ASU also picked up impressive road wins at Creighton and Oregon, and the Sun Devils also defeated a solid Grand Canyon squad at home…CU won during its last visit to ASU two years ago and has won its past four games against the Sun Devils overall…After going 0-for-2 from 3-point range at Arizona, Walker’s season 3-point percentage dropped to .214 (9-for-42). In a backup role as a freshman last year, Walker posted a .523 3-point percentage (23-for-44)…ASU’s Jackson was the MAC Player of the Year last year at Toledo…CU returns home to host the two top-10 Los Angeles schools next week, beginning Thursday against No. 5 USC, which is likely to drop a few spots after losing earlier this week at Stanford.
Roseville man convicted of fatal hit-and-run last year sentenced to 3 years
A Roseville man who fatally struck a 66-year-old woman with his van in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood last year was sentenced Friday to three years.
Cristian Hernandez Cueller, 23, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court by Judge Stephen Smith for the hit-and-run death of Susan Harlan.
Cueller fled the state for weeks before turning himself in. He pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to criminal vehicular homicide.
Cuellar’s attorney Erica Davis asked for leniency, saying Cuellar is remorseful and “is by all accounts a caring, peaceful person, who spends a lot of time with his family including his mother, partner and six-month old son.”
The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines suggest 48 months for criminal vehicular homicide. The judge granted a downward durational departure from the guidelines in by giving Cuellar 36 months. Of that time, he will spend two years in prison and one year on supervised release.
Before 6 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021 police responded to the area of Seventh and Eichenwald streets on a report of a hit-and-run. A 911 caller reported seeing a van with ladders on top hit a pedestrian and leave the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers arrived to find Harlan unresponsive in the road. She was taken to Regions Hospital and died an hour later.
Cuellar said he was coming back from a job and dropping off co-workers when one of them said something he couldn’t hear. He turned down the music and turned back to his co-worker, who said, “Watch out.”
Cuellar said the van then struck a person. He said he was afraid so he kept driving, the complaint said. When he saw on the news that Harlan had died, he fled to Kansas.
In the next few weeks, he changed his mind, hired an attorney, returned to Minnesota and turned himself in to police on Feb 23.
The Chicago Bears interviewed Brian Flores for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the former Miami Dolphins coach.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 12 general manager and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires.
Brian Flores, interviewed for the coach opening Friday, the team announced.
Brian Flores
Title: Former Miami Dolphins head coach
Age: 40
Experience
In his first NFL head coaching stint, Flores went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins, including back-to-back winning seasons. But the Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs during his tenure, they cycled through offensive coaches and reports of conflict followed his exit.
Flores, a New York native, played linebacker at Boston College and started his coaching career with the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant in 2004 before becoming a pro scout in 2006. He went on to be a coaching assistant (2008-09), an offensive assistant and special teams coach (2010), a defensive assistant (2011), safeties coach (2011-15) and linebackers coach (2016-18). He was a part of four Super Bowl winning teams and called defensive plays in 2018.
You should know
Multiple reports have stated Flores’ departure from the Dolphins was about more than his record, with ESPN reporting his relationships with GM Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa “had deteriorated to a pretty bad place.”
“An organization can only function if it’s collaborative, and it works well together,” Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said. “And I don’t think that we were really working well as an organization … to really win consistently at the NFL level.”
But several players expressed shock on social media at the news of his firing, and Flores immediately became one of the NFL’s hot coaching candidates with speculation about a fit with the Bears, Houston Texans and New York Giants.
Chicago connection
Flores got to know Halas Hall a little bit this summer when the Dolphins visited Lake Forest for joint practices with the Bears.
What has been said
When the Dolphins hired Flores in 2019, Grier said, “Two things that stand out immediately when you meet Brian are his football intelligence and leadership skills. Brian is widely respected throughout the NFL. He paid his dues in New England working in personnel, on offense, defense and special teams, which helped him build a great understanding of what it takes to win.
“If you talk with anyone who has played for him or worked with him, you will hear about his ability to lead and get the most out of people. Brian sets a high standard for his players and coaches and we are completely aligned with our vision on how to build a successful organization.”
