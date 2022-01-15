Celebrities
BOSSIP Exclusive: ‘The Big Leap’ Star Ser’Darius Blain Talks Passion For Acting And Learning To Barn Dance In Cowboy Boots For ‘American Underdog’
If Ser’Darius Blain isn’t on your radar, he needs to be.
We’re huge fans of the FOX tv series “The Big Leap,” which stars Ser’Darius Blain as Reggie Sadler, the bad boy NFL star with a big heart so we were excited to see that Blain has a big supporting role in the film ‘American Underdog,’ alongside Zachary Levi and Anna Paquin, which tells the true story of Kurt Warner.
Our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden had the chance to chop it up with Blain over Zoom, and congratulated him on his current success.
“It’s been great,” Blain told BOSSIP of his role in ‘Amerian Underdog.’ “As actors, we kind of try to do anything. I’ll be in a play on the side of the road as long as I can get to tell somebody’s story, especially when it’s something that’s inspiring and uplifting like this.”
One of our favorite parts of ‘American Underdog,’ was when Blain’s character Mike Hudnutt teaches Kurt to learn to barn dance, which is ultimately how he meets his future wife Brenda. Despite Blain’s dance skills (if you’ve seen “The Big Leap” you know he’s got them) he told us barn dancing was a skill he acquired on the job.
“Yes, I had to learn,” Blain told Bossip before revealing the barn dance scenes were choreographed by Jamal Sims. “He did ‘Aladdin,’ he also did my first movie, which is ‘Footloose,’ about eleven years ago, so I had an opportunity to kind of reconnect with him. He taught us to barn dance. Actually, it was so fun. It’s a workout, too. Man, I had no idea how hard it’d be doing that in cowboy boots. I grew profound respect for women who wear heels as well. Yeah, it was fun. It was tough. It was really fun.”
Blain also talked to us about how Will Smith and Denzel Washington were his original inspirations to become an actor.
“I saw ‘Glory’ for the first time when I was, like, four years old, and I remember thinking, ‘oh, my God, I want to do that.’ I also watched ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ and ‘Hook ‘was the first movie I memorized word for word. I remember the feeling that I had when I saw ‘Hook,’ and there’s a scene where they’re sitting at dinner and they’re so poor that they have to imagine that they’re eating dinner. They use their imaginations. And I remember sitting there thinking, like, ‘Man, this would have been so fun to be in.’”
It’s actually ironic that Blain is taking on bold, confident roles like Reggie Sadler and Mike Hudnutt because he was extremely shy during childhood.
“I was so terribly shy that I don’t think my mom would have ever even believed that I would be doing what I’m doing now,” Blain tells BOSSIP. “Sometimes she sits on my couch and looks at me like, ‘I can’t believe you’re an actor.’ And I’m like, ‘Look, me either.’ But I remember the feeling that I had. It was so inspiring. It was so moving. It was motivating. I was like, Man, I want to make other people feel like how I feel right now. And that was kind of the spark.”
In addition to ‘American Underdog,’ which was released in theatres on Christmas Day, Blain also appears in the movie ‘Fortress,’ starring Bruce Wills, Chad Michael Murray and Jesse Metcalfe, which was released in December.
“I get to play a bad guy,” Blain told BOSSIP. “I’m an assassin. I got an opportunity to film that in Puerto Rico over the summer just before going to film “Big Leap.” And I’m on hold for a couple of projects, but we shall see can’t speak on it just yet. But fingers crossed. In the meantime, I’m spending time with my kid and my mom just beat cancer. So, we’re celebrating on a daily basis and just getting the opportunity to kind of write some of my own projects and be attached as a producer to those and stuff like that. That’s what’s next on the horizon for me.”
His future is definitely looking bright, with big plans to write and produce projects meant to inspire the same way he’s been inspired.
“I constantly try to write projects about the human condition, projects that represent real life people, blue collar people, people that inspired me growing up, who happen to have either extraordinary hearts or extraordinary gifts,” Blain told BOSSIP. ” That kind of coming-of-age indie drama is really where my heart is. I’d love to work with really great people like Regina King or Angela Bassett. I’m a fan of very strong women. I was raised by one, and I want to find ways to inspire people like that.”
As a producer, Blain tells us he is set on giving opportunities to those who don’t often get them.
“I know a lot of very talented people who, unfortunately, based on how they look or what their background is, they don’t get the opportunities that I think that they should,” Blain told BOSSIP. “I want to change that so I started a production company called One Blood Productions. It comes from a description in the Bible that says, all the nations were created with one blood. We’re essentially all the same inside. I want to do very inclusive casting. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella years ago with Brandy and Whitney Houston really inspired me. I love that you have this family that looks like a bag of Skittles, and nobody’s questioning it at all. It’s truly just about their talent and the storytelling. And so, I love telling colorless stories and that’s kind of some of what I’m going to be playing with as well.”
We can’t wait to see what’s next! Check out the trailer for ‘American Underdog’ below, the film is in theatres now.
Brian Austin Green ‘Genuinely Happy’ For Newly Engaged Ex Megan Fox & MGK: They Have His ‘Blessing’
Brian Austin Green wants ‘nothing but the best’ for ex-wife Megan Fox as she announces engagement to Machine Gun Kelly.
Brian Austin Green is “genuinely happy” for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s engagement. he “Bad Things” rapper and the Transformers actress revealed the big news on Jan. 12 with two Instagram videos featuring her gorgeous emerald and diamond ring.
A few sources close to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed that the actor wants “nothing but the best” for his ex-wife of 11 years. “Brian is genuinely happy for Megan and wants nothing but the best for her. He didn’t know about the proposal beforehand but he assumed that’s the direction their relationship would be taking at some point. Not that they need it, but they have Brian’s full blessing,” an insider said.
“As far as their children go, Brian thinks it’s wonderful that their kids have two wonderful set of parents who care deeply for them,” the pal continued. “Brian knows that Colson is a good father and he has no problem at all with them calling him their stepdad since that is what he will be. Brian feels that everyone wins in this situation.”
Another source close to the dad-of-three said, “Brian has no other reason to not be happy for Megan. They both have moved on and fell in love with someone else and they are only welcoming a great co-parenting relationship. Brian only hopes for the best for Megan. It’s the right route to take and he is gladly taking it.”
As fans may remember, Brian’s divorce from ex Megan Fox was finalized last month on Oct. 15. The former couple who share three sons — Noah, 9; Bodhi, 7; and Journey, 5 — began dating in 2004 and split in 2006 before getting married in 2010. They filed for divorce in 2015, but reconciled ahead of their third son’s birth in 2016. Megan and Brian announced their split in May after they married in 2010.
Zayn Malik Debuts Long Beard After Split From Gigi Hadid — Before & After Photos
Zayn Malik shocked fans with a full-length beard and scruffy hair months after his split with Gigi Hadid. See his before and after pics.
Zayn Malik, 29, may have lost Gigi Hadid but he gained plenty of facial hair. The former One Direction band member grew out his beard bigtime following his split with the model. He now has a bushy beard that goes around his whole face. His hair matches his beard as it’s now a little scruffier too. Zayn showed off his new look in a selfie in which he sported a leather jacket and round sunglasses. Check out the singer’s new look below.
Zayn has been growing his beard out over time. Just before news of his and Gigi’s split first broke in October 2021, his beard was just starting to grow in. The hair near his chin and lip was full and he had a chinstrap but the rest was practically stubble. Additionally, his hair was much shorter as he had a buzz cut. Here’s a look at what the singer looked like before he grew his facial hair out.
Zayn and Gigi officially broke up on October 28, 2021, following a contentious fight between the “Pillowtalk” singer and Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid while Gigi was out of town. It was alleged that a heated altercation between the two lead to Zayn “striking” his baby Khai‘s grandmother. He has denied laying any hands on Yolanda. While the singer and model dated on and off for six years, a source close to Gigi’s family is “relieved” following the split and “haven’t been the biggest fans of Zayn.”
Initially, it wasn’t clear why the two were fighting. However, a separate insider EXCLUSIVELY disclosed to HollywoodLife what went wrong between the two. “Gigi was away while working, [Yolanda] wanted to spend as much time helping care for her granddaughter as possible,” the insider explained.
“But Zayn took this as a hit to his ego because he knows he’s fully capable of caring for his own child,” the source continued. “Yolanda meant no harm, it’s just that she loves her granddaughter with all her heart and will step in at any time to ensure she’s cared for. It wasn’t a diss at Zayn, it’s more just in her nature to step in when it comes to those things. Zayn saw it as her crossing a boundary and that’s what erupted into their argument.”
Rumer Willis Rocks Sheer Tights To Pilates Class In LA — See Sexy New Photos
Rumer Willis hit up a Pilates class in Los Angeles and looked stunning in the process! See photos of her sexy retro look here.
Rumer has it! Rumer Willis was spotted leaving her Pilates class in Los Angeles on Friday, looking more stylish and sexier than ever. The 90210 actress sported a look that had a particular ’80s flair, with a black bra top and black sheer workout tights that featured a high-waisted, high-cut bikini bottom.
The 33-year-old paired the look with a light jean jacket, light blue baseball cap, white Converse high top sneakers, and white tube socks with red and blue stripes. She also carried a bright blue water bottle to stay hydrated for the workout class and kept the California rays at bay with a pair of beige-rimmed, retro-style shades.
Not only did the actress look adorable from the front, but she looked stellar from the back! Paparazzi caught the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis walking in to the workout class and showing off her stunning behind which was perfectly accented by the sheer tights. We see you, girl!
Of course the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star looks pretty stellar no matter what she wears — or no matter how she changes up her look, for that matter. The 33-year-old — who’s always been a brunette — changed things up lately with a new hair makeover. Caught leaving another Pilates class in West Hollywood on Jan. 10, Rumer was spotted with bright red locks and front bangs.
Rumer has always had brown hair but back in September 2021, she dyed her hair a pretty shade of red that was a mix between strawberry blonde and orange. She chose, however, to dye her hair even darker and debuted a deep red hue with long front bangs that was blown out straight. Her new hair color suits her perfectly if we say so ourselves, and she showed it off while wearing a thin sheer black sweater, high-waisted black leggings, and a pair of sneakers for that look.
