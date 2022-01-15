News
Boston Public Schools students walk out, saying their schools are unsafe
Numerous Boston Public Schools students walked out of class Friday to protest what they called unsafe conditions due to COVID.
The peaceful protest was followed by a webinar, watched by 363 people and moderated by a handful of students, most of whom provided only their first names.
Their 16 demands included personal protective equipment for teachers, proper COVID testing for both teachers and students, and two weeks of remote learning, during which anyone who may have been exposed to the virus could quarantine themselves.
“Students should not have to risk their lives for their education,” said Tiffany, one of the moderators. “Teachers should not have to risk their lives for their jobs.”
In a statement Friday, the school district said: “Boston Public Schools believes deeply in students advocating for what they believe in. We further believe it is critically important that we encourage and support them in expressing their concerns, beliefs and positions to their leaders. We will continue to listen to our students and families as we navigate this latest surge and the impacts it has on our ability to remain in person and deliver a quality education.”
But Stacy Tran, who has diabetes, one of the conditions that put her at greater risk of contracting COVID and dying from it, called on the state to shutter schools until it is safe to return.
“Who else are we going to sacrifice to try to create a return to normalcy?” Tran said. “When I die, who’s going to be next?”
“The choice comes down to your moral ground,” Josie said. “I call for the superintendent to push for us. I call for the mayor to push for us. Does someone have to die from COVID for us to be shut down?”
Suleika Soto, a mother of two BPS students and a member of Families for COVID Safety, said the district needs the two-week pause students are demanding.
“We’re broken by our decisions whether or not to send our kids to school,” Soto said. “We’re sending our kids into COVID-filled schools.”
The students also encouraged their peers to eat their lunches in their assigned classrooms rather than crowded cafeterias to ensure proper contract tracing and to reduce the virus’s spread.
And they called on state officials to allow remote learning time to count. However, Gov. Charlie Baker and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley have said that under state law, students are required to have 180 days of in-school learning.
“We’re living in a time of fear, suffering and death,” said Jonathan, a school nurse. “This particular surge was predicted six months ago, and the district waited for DESE guidance….Now we see where that’s taken us.”
Supply chain woes hit Massachusetts food pantries
The effects of the pandemic’s massive supply chain disruption has trickled down to the most vulnerable Bay Staters as some food donation nonprofits like Boston-based Lovin’ Spoonfuls see 20% less food available to donate to local pantries.
“Right now, what we’re seeing is a drop in product that mirrors what we saw back in the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, when everyone was panic-buying as everything as being disrupted,” said Lovin’ Spoonfuls Chief Operating Officer Lauren Palumbo.
Lovin’ Spoonfuls was founded in 2010 as a “food rescue.” The organization collects perishable food that goes unsold at grocery stores, wholesalers, farms and farmers markets. On the same day their workers pick up the food, they deliver it fresh to food pantries, meal programs, shelters and community centers in more than 50 cities and towns across the state.
Just last spring, the organization celebrated distributing their 20 millionth pound of food. But as of late, Spoonfuls employees have been stuck driving half-empty trucks around the state, scrapping for food to bring to those in need.
Over the last week, the organization was able to “rescue” just under 63,000 pounds of food, only 79% of what they would recover during a week just a few months ago.
“We have to, essentially, ration it out,” she told the Herald.
According to Lovin’ Spoonfuls data, they were short of their average meal donation by about 12,000 meals last week.
Palumbo said there’s not any particular food item or category of product they’re seeing less, but she attributes the food shortage to supply chain issues impacting food service and retail nationwide.
Grocery stores and markets where Lovin’ Spoonfuls source their food are struggling in their own operations, both in keeping their shelves full and finding people to work.
“Across the board, our Food Rescue Coordinators are reporting a significant decrease in the amount of product they’re recovering,” confirmed Operations Director Rebecca Handford, in a statement. “The stores are telling us it’s due to a number of factors from entire department teams out with COVID, to store orders being canceled due to weather or staff absences to stores running out of product as people stockpile for storms and frigid temperatures.”
Spoonfuls’ partners in local communities are feeling the squeeze while hungry families continue to show up, hoping for help. Lovin’ Spoonfuls provided about 3.3 million meals to people struggling to put food on the table in 2021.
“Despite the appearances that large portions of the economy are returning to normal, there’s still an overall net increase of needs from their clients compared to before the beginning of the pandemic,” Palumbo said.
Palumbo said the organization is “bracing” for a tough winter, the season when food donations are typically their lowest. She emphasized that anyone in a position to help the hungry can provide financial assistance directly to Spoonfuls, or reach out to their local pantries.
Marcus Smart a health and safety protocol scratch
Marcus Smart missed his second straight game Friday night in Philadelphia, though only partially because of the thigh bruise he suffered Monday night in Indianapolis.
The Celtics guard also went into health and safety protocol while attempting to assess the readiness of the thigh injury, depriving the Celtics of their most important wing defender and starting point guard — likely making him a scratch for Saturday’s game in Boston against the conference-leading Bulls as well.
“It was going to be questionable with him playing anyway, depending on pain tolerance and swelling going down,” said Ime Udoka. “Now he’s in health and safety protocols. So If there’s a good time to get it, it’s while you’re injured, I guess. So that’s a positive. But no, he was going to be questionable anyway, honestly.”
The Celtics thus turned to Dennis Schroder for the second straight game as their starting point guard. He filled in nicely as a scorer behind Jaylen Brown (34 points) and Jayson Tatum (33) with a 23-point performance against Indiana.
“Obviousl,y he does a ton of things for us,” Udoka said of what happens when there is a Smart void. “Obviously leading with effort, physicality, experience out there. But we have capable backups and obviously Dennis stepped into that role last game. Payton (Pritchard) will be called upon as well as the rest of our wings. Good thing is we’ve got a little bit of practice over the last game or so with (Josh Richardson) playing some backup point. So if we want to go that route, we feel good about that as well.”
Accountability and mutual support
The Celtics carried a season-high three-game winning streak into Friday night’s game against Philadelphia, and according to Grant Williams, improved play can be traced directly to two factors — player accountability and support. The two have to go hand-in-hand, he said.
“As long as you make it easy. As long as everything stays on the court and nothing is personal,” said Williams. “As much as we get on one another we celebrate each other’s success, and that’s been a lot more recently. We see it, we see the fun that we’re having. See the joy we have when a guy makes a play, when Rob (Williams) blocks a shot, when J-Rich gets a steal, when JT makes a big shot, when JB gets downhill and gets an and-one. We’re all there for him. That’s the key to success, and in the league that’s the key to success, because the teams that go the furthest are the most together and the most consistent.”
Hard-headed
Though Williams absorbed an inadvertent head-butt from Domantas Sabonis Wednesday night, by Friday he was none the worse for wear. He seems to enjoy the physical nature of these interchanges in the paint.
“It was one of those where I had to make sure I was not concussed. I had to sit down there for a second and make sure I’m good,” he said. “It was one of those head-butts, head-to-head, because he dips his shoulder a little bit and goes to that left hand. He didn’t do it intentionally but he dipped his head and cracked me. I didn’t lose teeth or nothing like that. I’m not JB right now so I’m good.
“Domantas and guys like that over the years, you expect. Thaddeus Young, guys that use their shoulders, their upper bodies and get downhill, you expect to be hit in the head, especially at 6-foot-6,” said Williams. “I embrace that. I love physicality, it’s one of those things where it kind of helps you where I thrive. It’s not about keeping your cool unless it’s something that’s dirty. I never really get upset unless something is excessive or intentional. Plays like that, they are just trying to get downhill. Lance (Stephenson) throws his elbow or shoulder, he’s trying to make a play not doing it maliciously. Just trying to know the game and see how things are and if you feel like you’ve been disrespected or something, you speak out on it.”
White House: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
By AAMER MADHANI, NOMAAN MERCHANT and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined a Russian effort is underway to create a pretext for its troops to further invade Ukraine, and Moscow has already prepositioned operatives to conduct “a false-flag operation” in eastern Ukraine, according to the White House.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday the intelligence findings show Russia is also laying the groundwork through a social media disinformation campaign that frames Ukraine as an aggressor that has been preparing an imminent attack against Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine.
Psaki charged that Russia has already dispatched operatives trained in urban warfare who could use explosives to carry out acts of sabotage against Russia’s own proxy forces — blaming the acts on Ukraine — if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides he wants to move forward with an invasion.
“We are concerned that the Russian government is preparing for an invasion in Ukraine that may result in widespread human rights violations and war crimes should diplomacy fail to meet their objectives,” Psaki said.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby described the intelligence as “very credible.” A U.S. official, who was not authorized to comment on the intelligence and spoke on condition of anonymity, said much of it was gleaned from intercepted communications and observations of the movements of people.
The U.S. intelligence findings, which were declassified and shared with U.S. allies before being made public, estimate that a military invasion could begin between mid-January and mid-February.
Ukraine is also monitoring the potential use of disinformation by Russia. Separately, Ukrainian media on Friday reported that authorities believed Russian special services were planning a possible false flag incident to provoke additional conflict.
The new U.S. intelligence was unveiled after a series of talks between Russia and the U.S. and its Western allies this week in Europe aimed at heading off the escalating crisis made little progress.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday said the U.S. intelligence community has not made an assessment that the Russians, who have massed some 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, have definitively decided to take a military course of action.
But Sullivan said Russia is laying the groundwork to invade under false pretenses should Putin decide to go that route. He said the Russians have been planning “sabotage activities and information operations” that accuse Ukraine of prepping for its own imminent attack against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.
He said this is similar to what the Kremlin did in the lead-up to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that had been under Ukraine’s jurisdiction since 1954.
The Crimea crisis came at moment when Ukraine was looking to strengthen ties with the West. Russia had stepped up propaganda that Ukraine’s ethnic Russians were being oppressed in eastern Ukraine.
Russia has long been accused of using disinformation as a tactic against adversaries in conjunction with military operations and cyberattacks. In 2014, Russian state media tried to discredit pro-Western protests in Kyiv as “fomented by the U.S. in cooperation with fascist Ukrainian nationalists” and promoted narratives about Crimea’s historical ties to Moscow, according to a report by Stanford University’s Internet Observatory.
Efforts to directly influence Ukrainians appear to have continued during the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, in which at least 14,000 people have died. The Associated Press reported in 2017 that Ukrainian forces in the east were constantly receiving text messages warning that they would be killed and their children would be made orphans.
Nina Jankowicz, a global fellow at the Washington-based Wilson Center, said Russia’s disinformation efforts have evolved between the lead-up to its annexation of Crimea and now. This time, the Kremlin appears to be driving anti-Ukraine narratives with top officials making bellicose public statements, said Jankowicz, author of “How To Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict.”
“The officials are setting the tone for the state media and they’re just running with it,” she said.
So-called “troll farms” that post fake comments are less influential in part because social media companies have gotten better at stopping them, she said. Russian efforts on social media often play on existing doubts in Ukrainian society about whether the U.S. will support Ukraine in a conflict and whether the West can be trusted, she said.
The U.S. intelligence community has taken note of a buildup on social media by Russian influencers justifying intervention by emphasizing deteriorating human rights in Ukraine, suggesting an increased militancy of Ukrainian leaders and blaming the West for escalating tensions.
“We saw this playbook in 2014,” Sullivan told reporters on Thursday. “They are preparing this playbook again.”
The Russians, while maintaining they don’t plan to invade Ukraine, are demanding that the U.S. and NATO provide written guarantees that the alliance will not expand eastward. The U.S. has called such demands nonstarters but said that it’s willing to negotiate with Moscow about possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on U.S. and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Friday that Moscow wouldn’t wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a written answer next week.
Lavrov described Moscow’s demands for binding guarantees that NATO will not embrace Ukraine or any other former Soviet nations, or station its forces and weapons there, as essential for the progress of diplomatic efforts to defuse soaring tensions over Ukraine.
He argued that NATO’s deployments and drills near Russia’s borders pose a security challenge that must be addressed immediately.
“We have run out of patience,” Lavrov said at a news conference. “The West has been driven by hubris and has exacerbated tensions in violation of its obligations and common sense.”
—-
Isachenkov reported from Moscow. AP National Security writer Robert Burns contributed reporting.
