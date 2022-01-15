Connect with us

News

Broncos head coach candidate: Luke Getsy interviews hoping to make rare jump from position coach to head coach

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Broncos head coach candidate: Luke Getsy interviews hoping to make rare jump from position coach to head coach
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Not including college coaches who have made the jump to running an NFL team, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor is the only current coach who was hired despite no coordinator or play-calling experience.

That move has worked out for the Bengals, who won the AFC North and host Las Vegas in Saturday’s wild-card playoff round.

Might Luke Getsy be ready for the same rise?

The first step for Getsy, the 37-year old quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers, was interviewing for the Broncos’ head-coaching vacancy Friday.

The second candidate to meet with Broncos general manager George Paton and his committee of team executives, Getsy wrapped up his meeting around 5:15 p.m. Friday according to the club.

The Broncos’ traveling party will interview Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Saturday morning before flying back to the Denver area to wait out this weekend’s playoff games. They met with Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Thursday.

Eight candidates are on teams that play in the wild-card round and their interviews have not been scheduled: Brian Callahan (Cincinnati) and Jerod Mayo (New England) on Saturday, Dan Quinn/Kellen Moore (Dallas), Jonathan Gannon (Philadelphia) and Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City) on Sunday, and Kevin O’Connell (Los Angeles Rams) on Monday.

It is believed to be Paton’s preference is to do all interviews in-person.

Because the 13-4 Packers have the NFC’s only first-round bye, Getsy and Hackett can meet with interested teams. Hackett interviewed with Jacksonville on Friday and will also meet with Chicago on Saturday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday that Getsy has done an “outstanding job.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
google news

U.S. customs agents say they’ve confiscated bushmeat multiple times at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since December.

WCCO-TV reported Friday that Customs and Border Patrol officers seized more than 100 pounds of bushmeat from U.S. citizens returning from Liberia.

The travelers said on written and verbal declarations they had fish but further inspection revealed both fish and bushmeat in the same package.

State agriculture officials say bushmeat is raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals such as monkeys, cane rats, bats and other primates. The meat can cause infection in humans and spread the Ebola virus. The confiscated meat was destroyed.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Wayward-shooting road Buffs look to regain touch at Arizona State

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Wayward-shooting road Buffs look to regain touch at Arizona State
google news

PHOENIX — Colorado knew it was tasked with slowing down one of the most efficient offenses in the nation Thursday night at Arizona.

What the Wildcats did was put on a clinic. And although it was a forgettable loss for the Buffaloes, head coach Tad Boyle hopes his team was taking meticulous notes.

In a 76-55 defeat for the Buffs, Arizona connected for 29 field goals, tying for the second-most by a CU opponent this season, on 20 assists, which was the high mark this season for a CU foe. Arizona has suffered more turnovers than assists in only three of 14 games. CU has posted more assists than turnovers in only three of 15 games.

Clearly, those numbers illustrate the difference between the sixth-ranked team in the nation and CU, a talented team that has fallen short in its toughest tests so far this season while suffering three of its four losses against top-15 teams. If the Buffs indeed learned anything at UA they will have a chance to show it very quickly, as they complete the two-game desert trip at Arizona State on Saturday night.

“A learning experience for our young guys, without a doubt,” Boyle said. “But it doesn’t do any good if we don’t put the lessons that we allegedly learned to work (at ASU).

“The great thing about (Thursday) is that our guys can learn from it. A lot of the things that Arizona is talking about and doing with the offense are the same messages we’re giving to our guys. We have to move the ball, we have to cut, we have to have pace. But then you see a team that does it and you look at yourself and it’s like, we can learn from that. There’s some really positive things we can take from this experience.”

Of course, the Buffs will enjoy a more efficient offense if they simply find a way to knock down a few 3-pointers in enemy territory. While CU has shot a reasonable .358 on 3-pointers at the CU Events Center, the Buffs have struggled mightily to find the range away from home. Thursday’s 4-for-20 3-point effort at Arizona gave the Buffs a .220 mark (9-for-41) in their two Pac-12 road games. Add CU’s three neutral-court games at the Paradise Jam to that equation, and the Buffs are shooting a lowly .217 (18-for-83) from the arc away from home.

“I don’t have an explanation, other than maybe mental toughness,” Boyle said. “But I don’t know. It’s not anything physical, I can tell you that. Their habits don’t change. Their mechanics don’t change. It’s between the ears. If we miss open shots, we miss open shots. I just don’t want them taking bad shots.”

After dropping their first two Pac-12 road games against top-10 teams in UCLA and Arizona, the Buffs will try to take advantage of a potentially rusty ASU team while in search of its first road win of the year. Due to recent COVID issues, the game will be ASU’s first contest in 13 days and just their second game over 26 days.

“Just keep playing hard and getting better every day,” CU forward Evan Battey said. “If you keep getting better every day and focus on the process, the results and the wins will show. We’ll do well on Saturday if we get better (Friday).  It’s all about getting better. It’s all about progressing.”

CU Buffs men’s basketball at Arizona State Sun Devils

TIPOFF: Saturday, 8 p.m. MT, Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

BROADCAST: TV — ESPN2; Radio — 850 AM and 94.1 FM.

RECORDS: Colorado 11-4, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference; Arizona State 5-8, 1-2.

COACHES: Colorado — Tad Boyle, 12th season (244-147, 300-213 overall); Arizona State — Bobby Hurley, 7th season (109-91, 151-111 overall).

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — F Jabari Walker, So., 12.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg; F Evan Battey, R-Sr., 12.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg, .534 field goal percentage; G Keeshawn Barthelemy, R-So., 10.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg. Arizona State — G DJ Horne, So., 13.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg; F Kimani Lawrence, Gr., 11.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg; G Marreon Jackson, Gr., 7.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.0 apg.

NOTES: ASU has endured a few ugly defeats, including losses at home against San Francisco and Washington State, the latter of which featured a 29-point total for the Sun Devils. However, ASU also picked up impressive road wins at Creighton and Oregon, and the Sun Devils also defeated a solid Grand Canyon squad at home…CU won during its last visit to ASU two years ago and has won its past four games against the Sun Devils overall…After going 0-for-2 from 3-point range at Arizona, Walker’s season 3-point percentage dropped to .214 (9-for-42). In a backup role as a freshman last year, Walker posted a .523 3-point percentage (23-for-44)…ASU’s Jackson was the MAC Player of the Year last year at Toledo…CU returns home to host the two top-10 Los Angeles schools next week, beginning Thursday against No. 5 USC, which is likely to drop a few spots after losing earlier this week at Stanford.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Roseville man convicted of fatal hit-and-run last year sentenced to 3 years

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Roseville man convicted of fatal hit-and-run last year sentenced to 3 years
google news

A Roseville man who fatally struck a 66-year-old woman with his van in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood last year was sentenced Friday to three years.

Cristian Hernandez Cueller, 23, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court by Judge Stephen Smith for the hit-and-run death of Susan Harlan.

Cristian Hernandez Cueller (Courtesy of Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

Cueller fled the state for weeks before turning himself in. He pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to criminal vehicular homicide.

Cuellar’s attorney Erica Davis asked for leniency, saying Cuellar is remorseful and “is by all accounts a caring, peaceful person, who spends a lot of time with his family including his mother, partner and six-month old son.”

The Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines suggest 48 months for criminal vehicular homicide. The judge granted a downward durational departure from the guidelines in by giving Cuellar 36 months. Of that time, he will spend two years in prison and one year on supervised release.

1642204701 540 Roseville man convicted of fatal hit and run last year sentenced to
Susan Harlan (Courtesy photo)

Before 6 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021 police responded to the area of Seventh and Eichenwald streets on a report of a hit-and-run. A 911 caller reported seeing a van with ladders on top hit a pedestrian and leave the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers arrived to find Harlan unresponsive in the road. She was taken to Regions Hospital and died an hour later.

Cuellar said he was coming back from a job and dropping off co-workers when one of them said something he couldn’t hear. He turned down the music and turned back to his co-worker, who said, “Watch out.”

Cuellar said the van then struck a person. He said he was afraid so he kept driving, the complaint said. When he saw on the news that Harlan had died, he fled to Kansas.

In the next few weeks, he changed his mind, hired an attorney, returned to Minnesota and turned himself in to police on Feb 23.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending