Broncos head coach candidate: Luke Getsy interviews hoping to make rare jump from position coach to head coach

Not including college coaches who have made the jump to running an NFL team, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor is the only current coach who was hired despite no coordinator or play-calling experience.

That move has worked out for the Bengals, who won the AFC North and host Las Vegas in Saturday’s wild-card playoff round.

Might Luke Getsy be ready for the same rise?

The first step for Getsy, the 37-year old quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers, was interviewing for the Broncos’ head-coaching vacancy Friday.

The second candidate to meet with Broncos general manager George Paton and his committee of team executives, Getsy wrapped up his meeting around 5:15 p.m. Friday according to the club.

The Broncos’ traveling party will interview Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Saturday morning before flying back to the Denver area to wait out this weekend’s playoff games. They met with Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Thursday.

Eight candidates are on teams that play in the wild-card round and their interviews have not been scheduled: Brian Callahan (Cincinnati) and Jerod Mayo (New England) on Saturday, Dan Quinn/Kellen Moore (Dallas), Jonathan Gannon (Philadelphia) and Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City) on Sunday, and Kevin O’Connell (Los Angeles Rams) on Monday.

It is believed to be Paton’s preference is to do all interviews in-person.

Because the 13-4 Packers have the NFC’s only first-round bye, Getsy and Hackett can meet with interested teams. Hackett interviewed with Jacksonville on Friday and will also meet with Chicago on Saturday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday that Getsy has done an “outstanding job.”

The Packers have made the playoffs in six of Getsy’s seven years on the staff.

Getsy started his college playing career as a quarterback at Pittsburgh, then transferred to Akron. In 2005-06, he set 24 individual school records and had a Mid-American Conference-leading 3,455 passing yards. He passed for 41 touchdowns in two seasons.

Getsy started his coaching career in 2007-08 as a graduate assistant at Akron under coach Joe Moorhead. From there, he was the offensive coordinator at West Virginia Wesleyan (’09), a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh (’10), offensive coordinator at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2011-12) and receivers coach at Western Michigan (’13).

Packers coach Mike McCarthy brought Getsy to the NFL as a quality control coach in 2014. Two years later, he promoted Getsy to receivers coach and Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb all had at least 60 catches and 600 yards.

“My goal (as the new position coach) at the beginning was to just let them know I’m willing to do anything to help them be great and at the same time, I’m going to love them, too,” Getsy told the Jackson (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger in 2018.

Getsy left Green Bay after the 2017 season to join Moorhead at Mississippi State as offensive coordinator and receivers coach. Moorhead called the plays.

One year later, Getsy was back in Green Bay as the quarterbacks coach for LaFleur.

“He’s an excellent communicator, great teacher, great team guy,” LaFleur told reporters. “I think he sees the game the right away. He’s got such a great presence. Players respond to him so it’s a great opportunity for him (to interview with the Broncos) and another guy we would hate to lose, but would be happy for him and his family.”

Jumping from position coach to head coach is rare, but it worked for Philadelphia when it hired Packers quarterbacks coach Andy Reid in 1999, and it is working for Taylor, who also interviewed with the Broncos in January 2019, in Cincinnati.

An ancillary aspect of the Getsy interview: The Broncos could be interested in him as the new offensive coordinator if they hire a defensive-minded coach.

Rodgers told reporters Thursday that Getsy, who is also the passing game coordinator, “has a great energy about him.”

In Getsy’s three years, Rodgers leads the NFL with 111 touchdown passes and is second with a 109.2 passer rating. He is favored to win his fourth league MVP award.

“(Getsy has) all the qualities that you look for when you think about a leader,” LaFleur said. “Do I think he’s ready (to be a head coach)? Absolutely.”

Simmons honored. Broncos safety Justin Simmons was voted second-team All-Pro on Friday, becoming the third safety in franchise history to earn multiple All-Pro honors with the team (Steve Atwater and Billy Thompson).

In a 50-person vote, Tennessee’s Kevin Byard (41) and Buffalo’s Jordan Poyer (12) were named first-team. Simmons’ 10 votes were tied with Arizona’s Budda Baker and Buffalo’s Micah Hyde.

Simmons tied a career-high with five interceptions and made 80 tackles in 17 games. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2019.

The only other Broncos player to receive a vote was punter Sam Martin (one).