Celebrities
Camila Cabello’s Celebrity Trainer Shares Her No. 1 Tip For Losing Holiday Weight In New Year
Camila Cabello’s trainer, Jenna Willis, EXCLUSIVELY shared with HL what her top tip is for losing holiday weight in the new year.
The holidays have already come and gone and now that the new year is here, it’s time to get back on track. Many of us indulged over the holiday season, and if you did, do not fret, because Camila Cabello’s trainer, Jenna Willis, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, what her number one tip is for losing holiday weight.
Jenna made sure to say that the more time passes, the harder it is to motivate yourself. “The farther away we get from our goals and the more time that passes, the more challenging it feels – and the more you want that quick fix! The reason I say this is because a lot of times during the holidays we just stop. (Myself included!) We stop exercising and we eat whatever we want,” she shared.
So, once you’re stuck in a rut and feel unmotivated, she said it’s important to dive right in. “Taking that first step back can feel discouraging. So, how do we get back on track? Start small, so you don’t burn out. Build a sturdy foundation that will keep you going and pick a goal that is concise and tangible.”
Another important tip is to not get down on yourself, which Jenna explained, “A lot of people come into the new year and set a TON of goals, but they feel overwhelmed and the goals slowly disappear. Maybe it’s as simple as moving for 10 minutes a day. Create a habit of that for one month and then add on the number of minutes per day. If you take the time to be patient with yourself and change your patterns, you will lay a strong foundation for success.”
As for yo-yo diets and restricting yourself, Jenna, who just teamed up with CaPao, a delicious brand of upcycled cacaofruit snacks, to keep people motivated, said that’s a huge no. “I tell my clients crash diets and overdoing workouts can be like a bad relationship. If they seem too good to be true, they are,” she said.
“While at first, it may feel exciting since change seems to be happening, but then all of a sudden, all the pitfalls that challenged your previous relationships will sneak back in and you’ll find yourself right where you started – unhappy, unhealthy, and maybe holding a pint of ice cream,” Jenna shared.
If you’re someone who is just getting into exercising and don’t know where to start, Jenna suggested, “Find joy in moving! Don’t fear exercise – find ways to make it fun. This could be as simple as taking a walk around the block, trying to find a new activity that gets you in motion, or taking on a more skilled activity, such as golf or horseback riding.”
Jenna continued to say, “You don’t have to exercise for hours a day to reap the benefits. I promise you will see a difference in your body and feel an improvement in stress and anxiety with only 10-30 minutes of exercise a day.”
Celebrities
Free Smoke: Kanye West Takes Aim At Pete Davidson In Forthcoming Song
A snippet of a new Kanye West song appears to reference his estranged wife’s new boo, Pete Davidson.
For the past week or so, Kanye West has been hard at work in the studio with rumors suggesting a sequel to his last album DONDA is on the way.
Steven Victor revealed to Complex that Ye is working on DONDA 2 but given his track records with sequels, many do not believe it will ever actually come out. Still, the fact that he is keeping busy and in the studio every night is promising for those who want even more new music from Yeezy. Spotted alongside him in the studio has been everyone from Will.i.AM and The Game to Madonna, Antonio Brown, Blueface, and others.
Ye was recently heard on a viral video clip claiming a new song “MY LIFE NEVER BEEN EAZY” would release today, and while it’s almost 4 pm EST, the song still hasn’t been released. If it’s one thing we know, Kanye follows his own time and always wants to perfect his product.
This morning, leaks and snippets surfaced online and one line mentions Pete Davidson by name
Kanye raps … “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
Of course, eventually, Kanye was going to address his name in a song as Ye is never the one to hold back. This snippet comes one day after Ye allegedly punched a man in downtown LA, which seemed like more of a setup for the money to settle it outside of court.
At this point, the name of the song seems very appropriate. The wildest part of this song rollout might be the cover art featuring work from Nick Knight. The artwork shows a monkey who has been skinned alive, which is very graphic and not for the weak stomach folks, but you can view it below at your own risk.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Torches Sister Jamie Lynn For ‘Stooping’ To New ‘Low’ With Knife Story In New Book
Britney Spears has called out her sister, Jamie Lynn, again, after reading a ‘crazy’ excerpt from the former Nickelodeon star’s new memoir.
Britney Spears, 40, is furious! After Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, made a wild claim in her new memoir about the singer pulling a knife and locking them in a room together, Britney clapped back.
“Jamie Lynn… congrats babe You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW … I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut,” she wrote on Twitter on Jan. 14.
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 14, 2022
“So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books !!! NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone …. I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all !!!! Around the kids ???? Jamie Lynn, seriously ??? Come on !!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe !!!!”
This new statement comes just hours after Jamie Lynn fired off at Britney for slamming her Nightline interview. Following the interview, Britney took to Twitter and said she’s not happy with Jamie for selling a book at her “expense”, but Jamie Lynn fired back this morning and said she’s tired of “staying silent”. She even threatened to “set the record straight” if Britney didn’t stop attacking her on social media. And now that Britney’s gone off on Jamie again, we think it’s safe to say this feud is far from over.
But the Zoey 101 alum stressed that her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is “not” about her sister. “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.” She said that she doesn’t “want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”
Celebrities
RHOSLC Season 2 Reunion Spoilers! Andy Cohen Asked Jen Shah “Hard Questions,” Find Out Who “Brought It”
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast, including Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jennie Nguyen reunited on January 6 to film the season two reunion with host Andy Cohen. But Mary Cosby, who has found herself in the midst of a racism scandal, was nowhere in sight.
With just weeks remaining in the show’s second installment, fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to find out how the reunion went after Mary decided to skip the event. And, as always, a number of hints have been shared online.
“First reunion of 2022 and it’s a biggie,” Andy wrote in the caption of a set selfie amid the taping, via Us Weekly.
As RHOSLC fans may have seen, Andy shared a number of posts throughout the day of the reunion, including a video of himself and Lisa.
“I think it is going good, I can’t wait to get into more!” Lisa was heard telling him in one clip shared to his Story. “This afternoon is going to be rough. It’s a lot. I’m ready.”
In addition to the racial tension between Mary and Jennie, which was prompted by a comment Mary made about Jennie’s “slanted eyes” on a December 2021 episode, and later repeated (before ultimately apologizing), fans will surely be seeing discussions about the conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges against Jen on the upcoming reunion.
“Andy definitely asked Jen a lot of hard questions,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month. “She brought it and so did Lisa Barlow. It’s definitely a reunion that Bravo fans can’t miss!”
Months after Jen’s arrest in March 2021, her assistant, Stuart Smith, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and obstruction of justice. However, Jen has maintained her innocence, saying in her season two tagline that the only thing she’s guilty of “is being Shah-mazing.”
After addressing Mary’s absence on his Radio Andy show, saying, “There was a lot of talk of her, as you can imagine,” Andy promised viewers will not be disappointed in the special.
“And the reunion was excellent despite her absence, I will say that,” he added.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Andrew Peterson/Bravo
Camila Cabello’s Celebrity Trainer Shares Her No. 1 Tip For Losing Holiday Weight In New Year
Man’s death in SW Denver is being investigated as a homicide
Coinbase Chief Of Product Predicts Major Advances For Ethereum In 2022
Free Smoke: Kanye West Takes Aim At Pete Davidson In Forthcoming Song
Jets’ Braxton Berrios earns first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner
Britney Spears Torches Sister Jamie Lynn For ‘Stooping’ To New ‘Low’ With Knife Story In New Book
Nuggets journal: Bones Hyland’s rookie growing pains starting to pay off
RHOSLC Season 2 Reunion Spoilers! Andy Cohen Asked Jen Shah “Hard Questions,” Find Out Who “Brought It”
One person dies in three-vehicle crash in SE Denver on Friday
Suspect arrested in double-fatal shooting at LoDo bar on New Year’s Day
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1