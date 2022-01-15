Bitcoin
Cardano (ADA) Turns Out To Be the Winner of Vitalik Buterin Twitter Poll
- Vitalik continued the discussion by adding a fresh set of alternatives to the poll.
- Over 600,000 people voted, with 42 percent choosing ADA as the winner.
Poll for Ethereum community. You wake up in 2035, and 80% of all transactions + savings in the world are in one currency that is not ETH. Which would you prefer it to be?
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 13, 2022
Cryptocurrency’s second most popular coin, Ethereum, has a strong community and following. Founder Vitalik asked the public which crypto would be a suitable alternative to Ethereum, and the response was enthusiastic. Cardano (ADA) won a Twitter vote organized by Ethereum inventor Vitalik Buterin, with 3.1 million followers.
Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction
Read More: Cardano Price Prediction
According to an ADA whale, Cardano’s community is one of the largest in crypto, and it’s not solely motivated by profits. The Twitter account suggests that it may be time to quit resisting the trend and fully embrace it in the tweets.
However, Vitalik continued the discussion by adding a fresh set of alternatives to the poll. A good way to put things in perspective is Vitalik’s recent survey of the Ethereum community, in which he asked people to guess which currency would account for 80% of all global transactions and savings in the year 2035. Over 600,000 people voted, with 42 percent choosing ADA as the winner. Voters could select between BTC, USD, SOL, and ADA.
Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction
Read More: Solana Price Prediction
Cardano (ADA) Beats TRON Still!
Cardano’s ADA comes out on top only from just one tweet. Despite this, Vitalik tweeted the second set of options with the same explanation and received 358 thousand votes. BNB, Tron, CNY, and NEO were the choices this time. This puts TRX at roughly 184 thousand votes, although TRON received 51.3 percent of the votes. A total of 252 thousand people cast ballots for ADA in the previous poll.
Read More: Binance Coin Price Prediction
Read More: TRON Network Price Prediction
Most cryptocurrency owners, investors, and fans keep an eye on Cardano’s ADA, although Ethereum continues to be one of the most popular options.
Bitcoin
Kishimoto Inu is Set to Revolutionize Non-fungible Tokens with its 3D NFT Marketplace
Kishimoto Inu is in the early stages of releasing the world’s first 3D NFT marketplace, taking NFT space to the next level.
Non-fungible tokens took the world by storm in 2021 as the previously maligned sector of the cryptocurrency market caught the attention of mainstream news outlets, celebrities and globally recognized brands who sought to get in early on this multi-billion dollar trend.
As the quality of NFT projects has evolved from simple pixelated images to extremely detailed one-of-a-kind digital assets that let their holders express their inner nature, so too must the underlying architecture that enables the buying and selling of these unique times to anyone with an internet connection.
It is in that vein that the team behind Kishimoto Inu, a project with the goal in mind to become the hub for all things anime on the blockchain, has set out to create the first of its kind 3D NFT marketplace that will change the non-fungible token space we know it.
The Kishimoto teams dedication to advancing the development of the project to keep up with the latest trends across the blockchain ecosystem has been demonstrated with the announcement of the upcoming Katsumi Governance Token and KishiSwap 2.0 launch, and its work on creating a 3D NFT marketplace is sure to set the example that all other NFT marketplaces will strive to beat.
The Kishimoto NFT ecosystem is already well established with 10,000 unique items listed on the popular OpenSea marketplace including the popular Kishi Ninja NFTs which will soon have utility in a play-to-earn game that is currently in the early stages of development.
Early adopters of unique Kisimoto NFTs like the Kishi Ninjas will also be treated with additional perks, contests and unannounced surprises in the future as the Kishimoto Inu ecosystem expands.
Once the upcoming KishiSwap 2.0 is fully launched, members of the Kishimoto community will have an easy way to mint their own NFTs which can be traded on the exchange or one day displayed in the museum-like setting of the Kishimoto 3D NFT marketplace.
No other anime-focused or generally NFT-focused platform has gone to the lengths that Kishimoto has to develop and evolve the industry as a whole forward, and the current plans are just the tip of the iceberg for what the project has in store for the future.
The ambitious roadmap for Kishimoto details the release of the first of its kind active burn DAO token for the Kishimoto community, KishiSwap 2.0, and the 3D NFT Marketplace all in Q1 of 2022, and the team is well on its way to accomplishing its goals in just the first month of the new year.
On top of building out the Kishimoto ecosystem, the developers behind the project have also worked hard to establish bridges to some of the most popular blockchain networks in the ecosystem including Fantom, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain, meaning Kishimoto can be traded and stored in a multi-chain environment where users can find the best transaction fees and processing times.
In addition, Katsumi (Kishimoto’s governance token) is also set to launch in the following weeks. Katsumi will benefit Kishimoto holders by actively burning Kishimoto tokens. Katsumi’s “active burn” will not only increase Kishimoto’s value by buying tokens but will also decrease the supply in circulation, increasing scarcity for a higher demand for the Kishimoto token. Katsumi will be the first token to implement this “active burn” and will be an originator of the crypto governance tokens to be released in the future.
With multi-chain support and an advanced 3-dimensional interface that gives a next-level environment to view and appreciate anime NFTs on the blockchain, Kishimoto’s 3D marketplace is sure to leave its mark and set the standard for all NFT projects to model or try to beat in the not too distant future.
Bitcoin
Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) Ties up With Standard Bank in South Africa
Blockchain Technology is becoming more popular as it is building trust and boosting the bottom line for all network activities. Through Blockchain people are experiencing safe and secure access for all their personal and professional data. However, blockchain is the future for all technological works, it supports people to blindly believe that their assets are secured with new efficiencies.
Thus, to provide immense blockchain benefits, Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) partners with Standard Bank, one of the best and largest banks of South Africa.
More so, this partnership will bring in more advantages for collaborating many services. Like academics, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and researchers to learn the research techniques on blockchain technology. And it will also connect the gap between the technical functions of blockchain with the real market requirements.
Blockchain Technology on Banking Systems
Furthermore, the BRI is an independent, global think tank which offers a dedicated experience. To explore the strategic implications of blockchain technologies on business, government, and society. Likewise, the blockchain institute is currently working on over 100+ valuable projects to provide such opportunities to all sector people.
However, BRI is potentially serving the market by working with top experts from around the world. Thus, providing the users to gain full advantage of blockchain’s inherent strengths. As a strong community, BRI is working on multimillion-dollar research programs partnering with leading global corporations and governmental agencies. Thereby promoting innovation and transformation in the blockchain industry.
Interestingly, the global think tank institution is expanding their services through both online and offline platforms. The team works on distributing the educational contents in the form of webinars, books, conferences. In addition also through online courses in support of INSEAD and Coursera.
Moreover, BRI is also targeting the business of banking sectors where the functions of blockchain technology will be more supportive for the customers. In order to save, secure, and transact their digital assets in a transparent and trustable way. Thus, as a success of expanding the service, BRI Africa is currently open for Egypt and Zimbabwe to launch and scale a new startup in the country.
Bitcoin
ADALend CEO Kaspars Koskins : “We Are Building a Secure Lending Platform on Cardano”
Starting ADALend CEO Kaspars Koskins interview series, one of the most promising companies that is revolutionizing the lending industry by using blockchain technology to disintermediate the traditional middlemen – providing unprecedented access to loans for those ignored by the traditional banking system and providing high yields for investors in a persistently low-interest-rate environment. I hope you are as excited for this conversation as we are so let’s jump in.
Q: Welcome Kaspars, we know you are a busy gentleman these days with the public launch of the ADALend lending platform and token this quarter but thank you for making time to speak to us today. Let’s start at a very high level – can you give us the elevator pitch for ADALend that so that those of us that are new to Decentralized Finance and Crypto (or Web3 as they fashionably call it these days!).
Koskins: It’s a pleasure to be here and I am thrilled to share with your audience a little more about what we are building at ADALend and how they can participate but first let me try to summarize in layman’s terms what our mission is.
We are developing a scalable, trustless, and decentralized lending protocol that harbors users within a self-governed environment. From day one, we committed to building natively on the Cardano blockchain, which will enable the lending platform to aggregate protocols that support business models that give economic support to billions of users.
ADALend will bring back the balance of power between lenders and borrowers. By allowing the use of digital assets as collateral, the use of the platform will be diversified to the benefit of the user.
Q: Thank you for that – can you tell the audience a little more about why you chose the Cardano blockchain when there are already successful DeFi projects built on Ethereum and new blockchains like Solala for example?
Koskins: Certainly, let me begin by explaining that Ethereum is no longer usable by the majority of people on earth due to the high transaction costs. The gas fees on Ethereum have reached hundreds of dollars per transaction over the past year. This would be unacceptable to ordinary people in the western world today but for the millions of unbanked people in the developing countries of Africa and Asia, this renders ETH useless as they need to lend and narrow far smaller amounts. Ethereum has therefore become a layer 2 blockchain for the rich and the newcomers you mention like Solana have problems with centralization and reliability. Cardano is the only truly decentralized blockchain with the required security, speed and low transaction fees required to provide a truly democratic financial solution that can be used by every human on planet earth – and our vision aligns perfectly with the Cardano Charles Hoskins who is passionate about improving financial outcomes for people all over the world, regardless of race, nationality, gender or financial status.
Q: Thank you, those are truly powerful words Kaspars, and we are fortunate to have projects like Cardano and platforms like ADALend that can bring this vision of democratic inclusion into reality.
So as well as the mission to do good in the world, many of our readers are executives, professionals and small business owners that are managing their own portfolios and wondering how they can preserve their capital and earn a good yield in this hyperinflationary environment when interest rates are so low. People are seeing their retirement nest egg or children’s college fund declining in real terms due to the frankly crazy macroeconomic environment we find ourselves in today in the US, Europe and many other parts of the developer world. How can these middle-class, hard-working people benefit from ADALend?
Koskins: Well this is the other side of the coin isn’t it. One of my personal inspirations to found ADAlend is that in my home country of Estonia in northern Europe, I was working in the traditional retail lending space and with credit unions savings. I have seen firsthand how people were unable to get a decent interest rate at the banks and were genuinely worried about their future as prices and the cost of living was rising far faster than salaries. The banks’ hands are tied as the interest rates are set by the Federal Reserve in the US and the European Central Bank in the EU. I began exploring Decentralised Finance (DeFi) as a way to earn a yield on my own family’s savings which led me down the rabbit hole and brings us here today.
Our commitment to ADALend lenders is that we will provide a safe secure lending platform where they can stake their hard-earned savings in Cardano (ADA) or the ADAlend token (ADAL) or the form of stable coins like USDT or USDC and earn a market-beating yield on it in the high single-digit or lower double-digit percentages. The ADALend platform is highly liquid without long-term lockups so our lenders will earn interest for the time their savings are “staked” on the platform and can withdraw anytime.
The other side is for borrowers – many small business owners, entrepreneurs and the self-employed can find it hard to borrow money from traditional banks to buy a car, pay a downpayment on a house, invest in their business or fund a dream holiday. At ADALend we don’t do credit checks and we don’t care about salary history. Traditional banks and lenders do not recognize digital assets as collateral. We will provide an over collateralized lending facility to these borrowers where they can stake their digital assets like Bitcoin, Cardano or any other major cryptocurrency and we will lend them US Dollars or Euros against their holdings. This will provide crucial liquidity to a large number of hard-working professionals and self-employed people that were previously ignored by the banks. By the way, this type of over-collateralized lending against access has been used by the top 1% of wealthy people in the world to fund their lifestyles and investments and to optimize tax for decades. ADALend is now bringing these financial solutions to everyone that were once the privilege of the rich.
Q: That is truly a noble goal – and I love to see that you are helping out the middle classes like us as well as the poorest folks in the world.
Let’s talk about partnerships, investors and technology. I understand that DeFi and CeFi (centralized finance) is a highly competitive space, especially before your Initial DEX Offering (IDO) in March 2022, but what can you share in that area without all our readers signing an NDA?
Koskins: Absolutely – you have hit the nail on the head, the space is getting more and more competitive by the day from other new projects building DeFi on other blockchains and the CeFi incumbents like BlockFi so we need to be selective about what we can reveal. However, I can share some insights with you today,
On the technology side – by leveraging the Cardano blockchain, ADALend will be able to tap into the vast digital cash management market. By creating a technology that allows anyone to delegate their digital cash and make it available for a loan, ADALend is opening up the potential for blockchain-powered liquidity. We are aiming to be Cardano native in everything we do and are building the platform using Haskell and Plutus and working within the present limitations of Smart Contracts on this blockchain.
On the partnership side, Input-Output Hong Kong (IOHK) has listed ADALend on their “Essential Cardano List” of projects that are considered part of the ecosystem supporting and providing Cardano users with products and services. We are also listed on CardanoCube.io and I know our Business Development team is hard at work on several exciting partnerships we will be announcing in February that will really move the needle so watch this space!
In terms of funding, we were delighted to have a highly respected Venture Capital from Moonwhale Ventures as our lead investor and our private sale is almost closed. We are now in a very good position financially and more selective in who we will take funding from, as we don’t want to favor the VCs over retail investors as many projects do. We are reserving a good allocation of ADAL tokens for our community also.
Q: This is excellent news Kasparas – I am hearing all too often that new crypto projects are providing huge allocations to the VCs who then dump on to retail. It looks like you are being far more inclusive at ADALend and giving excellent opportunities for smaller and medium-sized accredited investors to access the private sales that were once the preserve of the VC elite, as an experienced small investor myself I salute you!
I must say, after our discussions today I am super keen to get involved and I am sure our audience is too. Where can they learn more about the private sale, the public IDO launch and how to get involved?
Koskins: Thank you for the kind words and thank you for the conversation today – I genuinely enjoyed it and sometimes I still have to pinch myself when I realize how far we have come in the past year! Sure, we are in the final stages of the private sale now so if you or your readers would like to apply for an allocation of ADAL tokens you can email [email protected] with the subject line “CEO Interview” and I’ll make sure our private sales team responds to them ASAP. You can find more details at our website ADALend.finance
Q: Thank you for your time Kaspars, and I’ll get back to the building.
Koskins: My pleasure, and I’ll take this opportunity to wish you and your readers a prosperous and profitable year ahead!
Cardano (ADA) Turns Out To Be the Winner of Vitalik Buterin Twitter Poll
Banks tiptoe toward their cloud-based future
BOSSIP Exclusive: ‘The Big Leap’ Star Ser’Darius Blain Talks Passion For Acting And Learning To Barn Dance In Cowboy Boots For ‘American Underdog’
Hilltop home featuring sport court hits market for $3M
Nebraska governor’s $500M water plan in Colorado puzzles politicians, experts in both states
Brian Austin Green ‘Genuinely Happy’ For Newly Engaged Ex Megan Fox & MGK: They Have His ‘Blessing’
Most of Colorado’s COVID patients remain unvaccinated even as omicron clouds hospitalization picture
Hot chicken chain fires up fourth location near Union Station
Vail Resorts reports skier visits are down for start of the season
How Discord, born from an obscure game, became a social hub for young people
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1