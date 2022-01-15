News
Celtics throw away a 111-99 loss in Philadelphia
There’s nothing like a stop in Philadelphia these days to squelch the vibes of a team feeling a little too good about itself.
The Celtics coasted in on a season-high three-game winning streak and needed a AAA tow by the end of Friday night’s 111-99 loss to the Sixers — one of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference and clearly a group in a more exclusive category than their visitors.
Immediately knocked to the floor by a 28-2 first-quarter run by the Sixers, the Celtics never challenged the rest of the way. Jayson Tatum (20 points) and Jaylen Brown (21) both got going offensively in the second half, but also combined for 12 turnovers — the more telling number in light of the 20 turnovers piled up by the Celtics, including eight in that mortal first quarter.
The Celtics were pressured on the perimeter by Matisse Thybulle and reluctant — especially early — to attack when Joel Embiid was patrolling the paint. Soon some of their most familiar bad habits materialized, including the urge for hero ball and isos.
“This was a tough night. I don’t think we had any nights like this where, obviously, we’ve had some nights when we’ve started slow but most of the time, we give ourselves a chance,” said Tatum. “For whatever reason, it was one of those nights where we just started slow and never (caught up). We weren’t really able to cut the lead down and give ourselves a chance. Obviously, it started with the first unit, it started with myself. We had way too many turnovers at the beginning of the game and could never really get into that lead.
“I don’t think I was being aggressive enough coming off those pick-and-rolls,” he said. “Sometimes, I didn’t even look at the basket, trying to create something out of nothing. Sometimes, it don’t hurt to be aggressive and that opens things up as well. I think, especially in the beginning of the game, that was what was wrong from my standpoint. I need to be a little more aggressive, I was being a little too passive and careless with the ball.”
Ime Udoka referred to the result as an “aberration,” in light of the Celtics’ more spirited recent play, including back-to-back wins over the Pacers. But as illustrated in this game, there’s a reason Indiana is not in position for even a play-in tournament bid.
“Credit them defensively,” said the Celtics coach. “Their size at the rim bothered us. Overall the slow start hurt us — we just weren’t sharp at both ends of the court. But I look at it as an aberration, we’ve been in a lot of close games. We didn’t score or defend at the proper level. Off night, happens in the NBA at times, but have to do a better job of being ready to play against a tough opponent. They were obviously coming off a loss, played a little harder than we did.”
But, as Udoka admits with a statement that’s as much a reflection on the coaching staff as the players, the Celtics should have been better mentally prepared against a physical, successful team.
“It’s a rival that we’ve played pretty well this year. You can’t come in expecting for it to go the way it’s gone,” he said. “They have some players back. Make them aware of who they have out there — two elite defenders. But it was a little bit different from the vibe, the feel was different from the Indiana game where we got a little frustrated early, got back to trying to do it on our own a little bit. I have to do a better job of keeping us composed in those situations. Some of the things we’ve really liked from the last few games, we have to get back to that.”
Though Embiid (25 points) was held under 30 points for the first time in nine games — he’s tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest 30-plus scoring streak in franchise history — the feat was of little merit from a Celtics perspective.
The Celtics cut a 20-point Sixers halftime lead to 17 (83-66) by the end of the third quarter, with Brown and Tatum each assisting on a pair of Robert Williams finishes. But after falling into that first-half hole, it took everything the Celtics had to even pull that close. And with nine minutes left, and a Saturday game at home against the conference-leading Chicago Bulls, Udoka pulled his regulars.
Tatum, especially familiar with Embiid as a summer workout partner, admits that Philadelphia’s MVP candidate is an elite challenge for a scorer.
“Somebody like Embiid is not as up to touch or hedging like (Domantas) Sabonis the last two games,” said Tatum. “So you come off the pick-and-roll, they’re chasing me over, first option depending on if we set a good screen, shoot the 3. Then he comes up a little bit or the guy gets through the screen, then you’re just reading the roller, reading the guys if they’re helping or not, kick it to the opposite corner, see the guy on the lift.
“But yeah, I mean, he’s a good shot blocker. So you play off two feet, use shot fakes. If Rob (Williams) gets behind him, you throw a lob. But every play, every time down the court presents a different problem with a different solution each and every time.”
Norwood girls stay perfect on season with win over Medway
NORWOOD — A litmus test for the Tri-Valley League leaders turned into an all-Mustangs affair.
Norwood (6-0) remained unbeaten on the season with a 58-42 win over Tri-Valley Small leader Medway in a battle of Herald Top 25 squads and a Mustangs versus Mustangs battle on Friday night.
Megan Olbyrs led all scorers with 23 points along with 14 rebounds while Erin Reen chipped in 13 points with six coming in the final minutes of play to keep Norwood out front for good.
The big swing came at the end of the first quarter as Norwood ended on a 10-1 run behind six first-quarter points from Tricia Wlodkowski and stifling defense that created multiple fast break opportunities. But Norwood wasn’t finished and rode the momentum wave to a 9-0 run to open the second stanza and pulled out to a 26-7 lead with just over six minutes left in the first half.
Shannon Mejia (team-high 16) snapped a 3-pointer to end the Medway bucket drought, but the damage was done.
“It took us a half to figure out the type of intensity you need to play when you play a good team,” said Medway head coach Joe Iannone. “We were all a little disappointed on how the first half went and we could go one of two ways. We could just not play the second half and lose by 50 or start fighting. I was proud — the girls fought really, really hard.”
Olbyrs came alive early in the second half and helped Norwood extend the lead to 18 with a pretty up-and-under midway through the third quarter. Reen finished off the third quarter and Medway off a pick-and-roll which she kept for herself with 1.3 left on the clock to give Norwood the comfortable 47-26 lead and the largest lead of the game.
Mejia and Anna Longval, who finished with 11, kept things in check the rest of the way for Medway (6-2) as they played tough in the fourth quarter to continue to match the strength in the paint from Norwood. Medway would get within 14 but a couple of layups that didn’t go its way ended any hopes of a comeback.
“We’ve been just really focused on defense and using our intensity on defense to create a little bit of mayhem within both teams and using that defense to be able to translate to our offense — which it did,” said Norwood head coach Amy Quinn. “We are just very lucky that Megan is so unselfish, she knows that she is going to be double- and triple-teamed in almost every game and luckily we have other people who can score.”
Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday.
In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists were skeptical and researchers chipped away at that premise over the decades, most recently by a team led by the Carnegie Institution for Science’s Andrew Steele.
Tiny samples from the meteorite show the carbon-rich compounds are actually the result of water — most likely salty, or briny, water — flowing over the rock for a prolonged period, Steele said. The findings appear in the journal Science.
During Mars’ wet and early past, at least two impacts occurred near the rock, heating the planet’s surrounding surface, before a third impact bounced it off the red planet and into space millions of years ago. The 4-pound (2-kilogram) rock was found in Antarctica in 1984.
Groundwater moving through the cracks in the rock, while it was still on Mars, formed the tiny globs of carbon that are present, according to the researchers. The same thing can happen on Earth and could help explain the presence of methane in Mars’ atmosphere, they said.
But two scientists who took part in the original study took issue with these latest findings, calling them “disappointing.” In a shared email, they said they stand by their 1996 observations.
“While the data presented incrementally adds to our knowledge of (the meteorite), the interpretation is hardly novel, nor is it supported by the research,” wrote Kathie Thomas-Keprta and Simon Clemett, astromaterial researchers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
“Unsupported speculation does nothing to resolve the conundrum surrounding the origin of organic matter” in the meteorite, they added.
According to Steele, advances in technology made his team’s new findings possible.
He commended the measurements by the original researchers and noted that their life-claiming hypothesis “was a reasonable interpretation” at the time. He said he and his team — which includes NASA, German and British scientists — took care to present their results “for what they are, which is a very exciting discovery about Mars and not a study to disprove” the original premise.
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home
For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has emerged instead as a flash point over who is worthy of government support.
Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to help raise his two young grandchildren, whom he and his wife adopted because the birth parents are recovering from drug addiction.
The Robertses are now out $550 a month. That money helped pay for Girl Scouts, ballet and acting lessons and kids’ shoes, which Roberts noted are more expensive than adult shoes. The tax credit, he said, was a “godsend.”
“It’ll make you tighten up your belt, if you’ve got anything to tighten,” Roberts said about losing the payments.
The monthly tax credits were part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs.
But Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, from Roberts’ home state of West Virginia, objected to extending the credit out of concern that the money would discourage people from working and that any additional federal spending would fuel inflation that has already climbed to a nearly 40-year high.
According to IRS data, 305,000 West Virginia children benefited from the expanded credit last month.
Manchin’s opposition in the evenly split Senate derailed Biden’s social spending package and caused the expanded tax credits that were going out in the middle of every month to expire in January. This is whittling down family incomes at the precise moment when people are grappling with higher prices.
However, families only received half of their 2021 credit on a monthly basis and the other half will be received once they file their taxes in the coming months. The size of the credit will be cut in 2022, with full payments only going to families that earned enough income to owe taxes, a policy choice that will limit the benefits for the poorest households. And the credits for 2022 will come only once people file their taxes at the start of the following year.
