Connect with us

News

Chambers: Nazem Kadri deserves All-Star Game nod, contract extension

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Chambers: Nazem Kadri deserves All-Star Game nod, contract extension
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Becoming an NHL All-Star isn’t what it used to be. Today’s glitzy 3-on-3 format between four divisions is more entertaining than the regular 5-on-5 no-checking game of the past. But if Nazem Kadri isn’t representing the Avalanche in the mid-winter classic next month, something’s wrong.

Kadri, the Avs’ second-line center, entered Friday leading the team with 48 points in 30 games and atop the league with 35 assists. He plays on the No. 1 power play and penalty kill for a team that leads the Western Conference in winning percentage (.712) and should be guaranteed to make his first All-Star appearance. But the All-Star Game no longer caters to second-tier players having great seasons.

In the current 3-on-3 mini-tournament, each of the four divisions can only take 11 players — six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies. Every team must have one representative, which means the best teams won’t have more than two when the first 10 names from each division are announced.

The suits from the NHL’s Hockey Operations Department chose center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar as Colorado’s two representatives and gave Kadri a chance to make it as a “last man in” guy from fan voting.

MacKinnon, named the Central Division captain for the third consecutive time, and Makar, who leads all NHL defensemen with 16 goals, are deserving. But it should have been Kadri and Makar. MacKinnon has been there, done that. He’s produced a lot of points for the league’s top-scoring team but he’s missed 10 games.

If Kadri doesn’t win the “last man in” fan voting — which he might not because of his bad-boy reputation — something’s wrong.

“It’s silly. I don’t think every team should send a guy,” MacKinnon said of Kadri’s snub Friday. “It’s an All-Star Game, not a participation game.”

“It’s an honor, obviously, to be considered,” Kadri said before Thursday’s tentative rosters were released. “This league has so many great players, even our team. To be considered an all-star, it would definitely be a great achievement.”

At second in the league in points-per-game (1.60), Kadri is on pace to surpass his career-highs of 32 goals and 61 points from his 2016-17 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 30 games, he’s already eclipsed the goals, assists and points from 56 games last season.

What changed?

“I’m not sure man, I don’t know what’s turned around. I kind of try to approach every game the same way and sometimes you get some luck and sometimes you don’t,” he said. “I’m fortunate enough to play with a great team and great teammates that give me the opportunity to do what I can do. I’m just trying to showcase what I can do. I don’t think you can really look too much into the future. You got to take it game by game and you know, just take one step at a time.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Matt Doyle and the Gender Flipped Tongue Twister That’s Lighting Up Broadway

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Matt Doyle and the Gender Flipped Tongue Twister That’s Lighting Up Broadway
google news

Given how director Marianne Elliott flipped the genders in Stephen Sondheim’s Company for London and recast it for Broadway, it’s not surprising that Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone—its leading ladies—earn their thunderous applause. What is surprising is that a relatively unknown member of the opposite sex achieves a comparable reaction for four minutes and nine seconds of stage time.

He’s Matt Doyle, and he plays Jamie (flipped from Amy), whose wedding-day jitters are off the charts and expressed hysterically/hilariously in a rapid-fire showstopper. Although he says 17 times he’s not, the song is titled “Getting Married Today.” It’s the first time since same-sex marriage became a reality that a man gets to sing this. It’s been called “the greatest show-tune tongue-twister of all time” (by Peter Marks at The Washington Post) and few would dispute that. It has as many words as Leap Year has days: 366. (I like to think that Sondheim did that on purpose.)

So far, Doyle hasn’t stumbled at all, and, for that, he credits a lot of breath support. “I do think that being healthy and fit really matters with something like this,” the actor admits. “I make sure that I run every single day and that I’m ready and capable to do the show. The show itself is a beast, but this is such a strong ensemble. Even Patti’s in there with us, dancing all the ensemble numbers. It feels more like a sporting event than any other thing I’ve ever done.”

What sport? Singing his big number, he says, is like skiing down a mountain slope and doing it succinctly. “There are so many key points I want to hit. What I love about Marianne’s direction is making sure every single individual thought is given a moment. That’s difficult to do with a song like this. We worked it to the bone, making sure that every thought became muscle memory for me so that I could live within the song and allow it to come out of me, versus trying to discover it in the moment. It’s trusting that it’s in my body, and then just going for the ride every single night.”

Doyle and director Elliott first crossed paths with her 2011 Tony-winning War Horse. “I was Billy Narracott, the cousin of the lead boy, Albert. I also covered Albert and did about ten performances of him, but I loved playing Billy. He was this really obnoxious, nervous kid who ended up shellshock with PTSD. At the end of the first act, he rides Joey, the famous horse, into battle, with his sword out in front of him, shaking. That’s how Marianne and I got to know each other. I told her that she will only cast me as people who are having nervous breakdowns.”

Actually, Elliott saw him as Jamie’s about-to-be groom, Paul, and had him come in to read for that part, even though Doyle emailed her his interest in Jamie. The audition changed her mind, and she gave him 24 hours to learn “Getting Married Today.”

“I went back home and just drilled the song from the end of my audition that day to about four in the morning. The next day I just spat it out at the audition. I actually learned that song in one night. After booking the role, though, I will say that I practiced it endlessly. What’s exciting about Marianne’s specificity is it really does make the song easier. That audition lasted an hour. It’s the longest audition I ever had in my life. We just kept playing and doing it in different ways. When I left the room, I felt I’d just been rehearsing for the role rather than auditioning for it.”

When rehearsals began, he had an edge—if not much of one. “The first time I sang it through, it felt as if Marianne was stopping me at every syllable and making sure I understood what triggered the next thought and the next thought and the next thought. I recognized what a challenge this was and how blessed I was to take on something this difficult. For the past two years, since I have been a part of this project, it’s been what I look forward to every night most.

“The reason I knew I was perfect for this character and related so much to him is that I was diagnosed in middle school with this horrible panic-attack disorder. Personally, I have never seen a panic attack so perfectly captured theatrically than it is in George Furth’s brilliant scene and, especially, in Sondheim’s song. It’s so rooted in the song—the way the music moves and grows, the way the language grows. The panic grows throughout it to this cacophony at the end. I think I could bring a lot of myself into that because it’s a very familiar emotion to me.” 

What Doyle doesn’t relate to is Jamie’s fear of matrimony. “I know it’s in the cards for us,” he concedes. “I love my partner very much. We’ve been together about seven years now. He’s another actor. His name is Max Clayton. He’s standing by for Hugh Jackman in The Music Man.”

Company was to open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater on March 22, 2020, Sondheim’s 90th birthday, but it only got in nine performances before it was shut down for 19 months. 

“I felt like I was just starting to really discover it,” Doyle says with a wistful sadness that suddenly bursts into sunshine. “What’s incredible is the trauma that we all went through has made us grow more in our roles. We all reconnected through that entire experience. There’s nothing you can teach a group of actors within a normal rehearsal process. The pandemic has made us a family. We’ve become a rep company. We know each other in and out in a way we didn’t before, and, for a show like Company, that’s vital. What really brings a lot of the energy you see on stage this time to our current production is knowing we have each other’s backs.

“That’s something I need during ‘Getting Married Today.’ In the end, it is an ensemble piece. I’ve got a great set of partners up there with Etai [Benson] as Paul and Nikki [Renee] Daniels as the priest who pops out of the freezer. It’s exciting to do such a scary song and know I have the support of the cast back there behind me on backup vocals and ready to jump out of the walls.”

The scene has been enhanced by all manner of theatrical trickery. “Obviously, we started with the song—just me and the music director. Then it was me and Marianne. Then we brought the choreographer in. Then we were working on the set. Every single day that we returned to ‘Getting Married Today,’ there was some new layer we were putting on it. It felt like another hurdle I had to jump over. I couldn’t get to the next step until I’d trained enough to get there.”

Company was Doyle’s second Sondheim interaction. He was cast as Anthony in the 2017 Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd, and the night the composer came to see the show, Doyle made a point of singing “Johanna” directly into his eyes, thus ridding himself of any fears of working with him in the future. “Luckily, we did meet again because he was the final stamp of approval for me booking Company. He was very involved with this production and gave us notes right up to the end. We were devastated to lose him. He was a huge fan of the show. 

“Thank goodness, we started previews when we did because he was able to come to our first preview. He’s the best audience member there is. No one laughs harder at jokes. No one is more vocal. You can hear his laughter from anywhere in the theater. He is so generous, so kind and supportive. His biggest note to me was about his favorite line of George Furth’s: ‘I’m the next bride.’ How profound that is now, coming from a man. Something he said to me constantly—’I need to make sure that you are screaming that line up to the heavens.’”

Sondheim wasn’t casual about words, he says. “There’s always power in his lyrics. Nothing he writes lacks intention. Everything has such clarity, every note matters. That’s why he is the Shakespeare of musical theater. Everything that goes down on that page is all an actor needs.”

 

 

 

 

Matt Doyle and the Gender Flipped Tongue Twister That’s Lighting Up Broadway

google news
Continue Reading

News

BC High cranks up the defensive pressure, knocks off No. 1 Malden Catholic

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Boston Herald preseason girls basketball EMass Top 25 rankings
google news

If any questions loomed about the favorite in the Catholic Conference this winter, BC High seemed to answer many on Friday night.

Mike Loughnane scored 25 points while Mahari Guerrier poured in 17 points and added 12 rebounds as No. 3  BC High dominated top-ranked Malden Catholic, 68-44, on Friday night inside Doherty Gymnasium in Malden.

Throughout the night the Eagles controlled the glass with senior forward Will Doyle (15 rebounds) joining Guerrier in leading the rebounding effort. Defensively the Eagles were equally stout as they held the talented Lancers to just 21 points in the second half and eight in the third quarter.

“Coach (BIll Loughnane) emphasized controlling the boards before the game and at halftime,” Mike said. “(Wil) Doyle and Mahari (Guerrier) did a great job for us leading the way rebounding wise and that got us extra possessions.”

BC High (5-0) held a fragile 28-23 lead at the intermission but created separation early in the third quarter. After Loughnane threw down a breakaway dunk, Guerrier tallied four points before Loughnane splashed a deep triple to stretch the lead to 38-28. The Eagles kept the run alive late in the third as Loughnane scored eight straight points including a deep contested three-pointer to push BC High’s lead to 43-28 with less than two minutes remaining in the third.

Tony Felder (22 points) tried to keep the Lancers within striking distance but the Eagles athleticism, quickness, and defensive prowess proved too much to overcome. While Felder knocked down six three-pointers, the Lancers only hit two others for the game as BC High mixed up pressure man-to-man defense with an occasional 2-3 zone.

“Coach has been stressing consistently how important the defensive end of the floor is,” Mike said. “It’s only January but we’re playing with a lot of confidence right now that we are going to try and sustain going forward.”

Felder got the Lancers off to an early start as a runner in the lane gave Malden Catholic a 12-7 edge. BC High answered, however, with a 19-6 spurt highlighted by a Loughnane breakaway dunk and capped off by a Greg Cooper triple courtesy of a Doyle offensive rebound to charge in front 26-18 late in the second quarter.

BC High will next host No. 4 Mansfield on Monday evening while Malden Catholic turns its attention to a home battle with Catholic Memorial on Tuesday.
 

google news
Continue Reading

News

Battenfeld: Good riddance to inept, heavy-handed, biased debate commission

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Battenfeld: Good riddance to inept, heavy-handed, biased debate commission
google news

Good riddance to the Commission on Presidential Debates, the haughty “nonpartisan” group of wannabe Washington power players that for decades has controlled the clashes between the major White House contenders.

The Republican Party has put the CPD on notice that it intends to put the commission out of commission — requiring its White House nominee to sign a pledge not to participate in its debates.

“So long as the CPD appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful reforms necessary to restore its credibility within the Republican Party as a fair and nonpartisan actor, the RNC will take every step to ensure that future Republican nominees are given that opportunity elsewhere,” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote to the commission.

The move does not mean the party is trying to kill the debates altogether. It just means the GOP wants the commission out of the picture, essentially forcing the two nominees to directly negotiate on the timing and shape of the debates.

But Democrats and the media are now predictably flipping out over the RNC’s move.

“It’s hard to see general election debates happening without the Commission on Presidential Debates, which boasts GOP/Dem co-chairs and has overseen them for 30+ years,” Vanity Fair writer Michael Calderone whined.

Ridiculous. The debates of course could take place without the CPD, which is loaded with Democrat-friendly board members. Both campaigns would just need to negotiate with a network or some other organization that wants to put on the debates.

The commission co-chairs include Ted Kennedy buddy Paul Kirk, and board of directors such stalwarts as former Sens. John Danforth and Olympia Snowe as so-called token Republicans. Previous board members have included Caroline Kennedy, Clinton buddy Vernon Jordan, former PBS anchor Jim Lehrer, Leon Panetta, former CBS anchor Bob Schieffer and former Clinton White House Press Secretary Mike McCurry.

At the very least the CPD is heavy-handed and inept, and at most corrupt.

Former C-Span anchor Steve Scully, who was supposed to moderate the second CPD debate in 2020 between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, was caught red-handed communicating with Trump hater Anthony Scaramucci on Twitter. He claimed at first he was hacked, a story the CPD actually believed and peddled until Scully admitted he was lying.

Chris Wallace, known as being anti-Trump, was selected as a moderator in 2020 and spent much of the debate arguing with Trump.

When the commission complained that Trump was speaking out of turn during the debate, it responded by threatening to mute his microphone if he tried to do it again.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending