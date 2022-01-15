Connect with us

News

Chicago Bears interview two former Dolphins for GM, coach opening

Published

46 seconds ago

on

Chicago Bears interview two former Dolphins for GM, coach opening
The Chicago Bears’ search for a new general manager and coach is including individuals who once held the same positions with the Miami Dolphins.

The Bears interviewed former Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Friday, four days after firing coach Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace, the team’s former general manager.

Ireland was the Dolphins general manager from 2008-13. During his six-year tenure in Miami the Dolphins only produced one winning season, and one playoff berth (2008), and that was in the first year of his tenure. But that season former Dolphins czar Bill Parcells ran the football operations, hiring Ireland and Sparano, and making all personnel decisions.

Ireland took over full control of the Dolphins front office in 2011 when Parcells retired.

After being fired by Dolphins owner Steve Ross, Ireland spent one season as a draft consultant for the Seattle Seahawks, and in 2015 he joined New Orleans Saints as the organization’s assistant General Manager and director of college scouting, working for Sean Peyton, another Parcells protege.

Flores, who was fired on Monday, left Miami with a 24-25 record in three seasons because of conflicts he was having with Ross, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, among others.

But Flores is apparently one of this cycle’s hottest coaching candidates, also drawing interest from the New York Giants and Houston Texans coach openings.

After a seven-game losing streak that put the Dolphins into a 1-7 hole, Flores’ Dolphins rattled off seven straight wins, and won eight of their final nine games to finish 9-8.

Flores, who is respected for his defensive background, produced the franchise’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 2002-03. However, his offenses typically struggled.

During Monday’s press conference George McCaskey, the chairman of the Bears, said that the Bears would consider hiring a head coach before hiring a general manager if the head coaching candidate warranted it.

Chicago has already interviewed Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, a graduate of Hollywood’s Chaminade-Madonna Prep and the University of Miami, Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly, Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for the general manager job, and former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson as a candidate for the head coach position.

News

Colorado House Republicans protest mask requirements in Capitol

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Colorado House Republicans protest mask requirements in Capitol
Colorado House Republicans, who largely don’t wear face masks at the Capitol, fought against a resolution Friday that would require masks and social distancing for members of the public in the Capitol amid a high number of omicron cases.

The heated argument that pitted them against Democrats was over House Resolution 22-1003 to allow Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat, to create safety regulations during a public health emergency, which ultimately passed on a party-line vote. While staff and the public will be required to don the masks in committee rooms, the galleries and chamber after the rules are set, lawmakers would only be “encouraged” to wear them.

GOP House Minority Leader Hugh McKean says the mask mandate cannot be extended to lawmakers because the state constitution has a provision that prohibits legislators from being prevented from doing their jobs. That means a lawmaker can’t be kicked out of the building for not wearing a mask, for example.  Garnett assured Republican members that he would consult with McKean when deciding on regulations and possible changes.

Republican Rep. Stephanie Luck of Penrose began the discussion by telling House members that those like herself who don’t wear masks aren’t doing so to put others at risk, and that many of her constituents would not be comfortable coming into the Capitol wearing a mask. Although they have the option of remote testimony, that has its challenges, she added.

“People who decide not to wear a mask aren’t choosing to put other people in harm’s way,” Luck said. “They’re looking at a different set of facts. They’re looking at a different set of arguments and they’re making the best decisions for themselves and their families based off of those sets of facts.”

For Luck, that included an argument that mask-wearing reduces oxygen levels, which has been proven false — multiple studies including one by UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital published in February showed that wearing a cloth or surgical mask did not impair oxygen intake. Public health experts and scientists have repeatedly pointed to the efficacy of mask wearing to curb the spread of the virus.

Luck has also introduced HB21-1202 bill this year to allow the use off-label drugs to treat COVID-19 such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, both of which the Food and Drug Administration has warned against.

Other Republicans also argued against the measures, saying that their rights shouldn’t be infringed upon.

News

Arden Hills fills council seat after death of Dave McClung

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Arden Hills fills council seat after death of Dave McClung
David Radziej has been picked to serve on the Arden Hills City Council until the end of the year, filling a vacancy caused by the death of Dave McClung last month.

David Radziej (Courtesy photo)

The city council at its Monday meeting appointed Radziej, who has been on the city’s economic development commission since 2014 and the financial planning and analysis committee since 2012. Radziej (pronounced Rah-dgee) was among 10 applicants who applied for the council seat.

In November, voters will decide who will finish the remaining two years of McClung’s term. McClung, who had been on the council since 2007, died Dec. 1 after a yearlong cancer fight that had him attending meetings remotely. He was 53.

Radziej is the executive vice president of the union-affiliated Minnesota Plumbing, Heating, Cooling Contractors Association. After moving to Arden Hills in 2004, Radziej and his wife raised four kids who attended Mounds View schools.

News

Broncos head coach candidate: Luke Getsy interviews hoping to make rare jump from position coach to head coach

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Broncos head coach candidate: Luke Getsy interviews hoping to make rare jump from position coach to head coach
Not including college coaches who have made the jump to running an NFL team, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor is the only current coach who was hired despite no coordinator or play-calling experience.

That move has worked out for the Bengals, who won the AFC North and host Las Vegas in Saturday’s wild-card playoff round.

Might Luke Getsy be ready for the same rise?

The first step for Getsy, the 37-year old quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers, was interviewing for the Broncos’ head-coaching vacancy Friday.

The second candidate to meet with Broncos general manager George Paton and his committee of team executives, Getsy wrapped up his meeting around 5:15 p.m. Friday according to the club.

The Broncos’ traveling party will interview Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Saturday morning before flying back to the Denver area to wait out this weekend’s playoff games. They met with Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Thursday.

Eight candidates are on teams that play in the wild-card round and their interviews have not been scheduled: Brian Callahan (Cincinnati) and Jerod Mayo (New England) on Saturday, Dan Quinn/Kellen Moore (Dallas), Jonathan Gannon (Philadelphia) and Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City) on Sunday, and Kevin O’Connell (Los Angeles Rams) on Monday.

It is believed to be Paton’s preference is to do all interviews in-person.

Because the 13-4 Packers have the NFC’s only first-round bye, Getsy and Hackett can meet with interested teams. Hackett interviewed with Jacksonville on Friday and will also meet with Chicago on Saturday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday that Getsy has done an “outstanding job.”

