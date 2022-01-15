Coinbase Chief Of Product Predicts Major Advances For Ethereum In 2022

- Many started marketing their own initiatives in reaction to Buterin.
What is Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s goal for today? To find out which cryptocurrency the Ethereum community thinks is the most viable alternative to the Bitcoin currency. According to him, the most popular currency other than ETH will be the most widely accepted payment method and a store of wealth in 13 years.
Poll for Ethereum community. You wake up in 2035, and 80% of all transactions + savings in the world are in one currency that is not ETH. Which would you prefer it to be?
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 13, 2022
Bitcoin Dominates Yet Again
Bitcoin holds a commanding lead in Buterin’s first poll, with over 401,000 votes. With 29.4 percent of the vote, Cardano fell to second place after briefly taking the top spot. Solana is currently the leading “Ethereum killer,” moving up from third position (14 percent). Fewer than 7% of respondents believed that the US dollar would still be the world’s dominant currency in 2035.
With more than 147,000 votes, Binance Coin has a 39 percent vote share in a separate survey. Neo comes in third, with Tron a distant fourth. Many started marketing their own initiatives in reaction to Buterin. The co-founder of Dogecoin also promoted his humorous currency in the comment section. Furthermore, Tesla started taking DOGE for select goods yesterday, and the price went up by 17 percent.
Some experts, like JPMorgan’s Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, fear Ethereum will continue to lose market share this year owing to scalability issues despite its stellar year. Ethereum had a phenomenal year in 2021.
On Twitter, Buterin seemed to be having a low-key day. As a result, Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, recently requested that his Twitter followers provide him with instances of the wackiest criticism he has received. Finally, the billionaire recalls being referred to as an “alien crackhead” at one time in his career.