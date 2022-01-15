Connect with us

News

Colorado House Republicans protest mask requirements in Capitol

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Colorado House Republicans protest mask requirements in Capitol
Colorado House Republicans, who largely don’t wear face masks at the Capitol, fought against a resolution Friday that would require masks and social distancing for members of the public in the Capitol amid a high number of omicron cases.

The heated argument that pitted them against Democrats was over House Resolution 22-1003 to allow Speaker Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat, to create safety regulations during a public health emergency, which ultimately passed on a party-line vote. While staff and the public will be required to don the masks in committee rooms, the galleries and chamber after the rules are set, lawmakers would only be “encouraged” to wear them.

GOP House Minority Leader Hugh McKean says the mask mandate cannot be extended to lawmakers because the state constitution has a provision that prohibits legislators from being prevented from doing their jobs. That means a lawmaker can’t be kicked out of the building for not wearing a mask, for example.  Garnett assured Republican members that he would consult with McKean when deciding on regulations and possible changes.

Republican Rep. Stephanie Luck of Penrose began the discussion by telling House members that those like herself who don’t wear masks aren’t doing so to put others at risk, and that many of her constituents would not be comfortable coming into the Capitol wearing a mask. Although they have the option of remote testimony, that has its challenges, she added.

“People who decide not to wear a mask aren’t choosing to put other people in harm’s way,” Luck said. “They’re looking at a different set of facts. They’re looking at a different set of arguments and they’re making the best decisions for themselves and their families based off of those sets of facts.”

For Luck, that included an argument that mask-wearing reduces oxygen levels, which has been proven false — multiple studies including one by UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital published in February showed that wearing a cloth or surgical mask did not impair oxygen intake. Public health experts and scientists have repeatedly pointed to the efficacy of mask wearing to curb the spread of the virus.

Luck has also introduced HB21-1202 bill this year to allow the use off-label drugs to treat COVID-19 such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, both of which the Food and Drug Administration has warned against.

Other Republicans also argued against the measures, saying that their rights shouldn’t be infringed upon.

News

Arden Hills fills council seat after death of Dave McClung

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Arden Hills fills council seat after death of Dave McClung
David Radziej has been picked to serve on the Arden Hills City Council until the end of the year, filling a vacancy caused by the death of Dave McClung last month.

David Radziej (Courtesy photo)

The city council at its Monday meeting appointed Radziej, who has been on the city’s economic development commission since 2014 and the financial planning and analysis committee since 2012. Radziej (pronounced Rah-dgee) was among 10 applicants who applied for the council seat.

In November, voters will decide who will finish the remaining two years of McClung’s term. McClung, who had been on the council since 2007, died Dec. 1 after a yearlong cancer fight that had him attending meetings remotely. He was 53.

Radziej is the executive vice president of the union-affiliated Minnesota Plumbing, Heating, Cooling Contractors Association. After moving to Arden Hills in 2004, Radziej and his wife raised four kids who attended Mounds View schools.

News

Broncos head coach candidate: Luke Getsy interviews hoping to make rare jump from position coach to head coach

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Broncos head coach candidate: Luke Getsy interviews hoping to make rare jump from position coach to head coach
Not including college coaches who have made the jump to running an NFL team, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor is the only current coach who was hired despite no coordinator or play-calling experience.

That move has worked out for the Bengals, who won the AFC North and host Las Vegas in Saturday’s wild-card playoff round.

Might Luke Getsy be ready for the same rise?

The first step for Getsy, the 37-year old quarterbacks coach for the Green Bay Packers, was interviewing for the Broncos’ head-coaching vacancy Friday.

The second candidate to meet with Broncos general manager George Paton and his committee of team executives, Getsy wrapped up his meeting around 5:15 p.m. Friday according to the club.

The Broncos’ traveling party will interview Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Saturday morning before flying back to the Denver area to wait out this weekend’s playoff games. They met with Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Thursday.

Eight candidates are on teams that play in the wild-card round and their interviews have not been scheduled: Brian Callahan (Cincinnati) and Jerod Mayo (New England) on Saturday, Dan Quinn/Kellen Moore (Dallas), Jonathan Gannon (Philadelphia) and Eric Bieniemy (Kansas City) on Sunday, and Kevin O’Connell (Los Angeles Rams) on Monday.

It is believed to be Paton’s preference is to do all interviews in-person.

Because the 13-4 Packers have the NFC’s only first-round bye, Getsy and Hackett can meet with interested teams. Hackett interviewed with Jacksonville on Friday and will also meet with Chicago on Saturday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday that Getsy has done an “outstanding job.”

News

Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
U.S. customs agents say they’ve confiscated bushmeat multiple times at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since December.

WCCO-TV reported Friday that Customs and Border Patrol officers seized more than 100 pounds of bushmeat from U.S. citizens returning from Liberia.

The travelers said on written and verbal declarations they had fish but further inspection revealed both fish and bushmeat in the same package.

State agriculture officials say bushmeat is raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals such as monkeys, cane rats, bats and other primates. The meat can cause infection in humans and spread the Ebola virus. The confiscated meat was destroyed.

