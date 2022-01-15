Connect with us

News

Colorado snow totals for Jan. 14, 2022

Published

6 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Colorado snow totals for Jan 14 2022

The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan. 14, 2022, as of 8:10 p.m. Friday:

Breckenridge, CO — 1.7 inches at 1:06 p.m.

Castle Rock, CO — 4.5 inches at 7:31 p.m.

Conifer, CO — 4.5 inches at 3:50 p.m.

Crescent Village, CO — 4 inches at 5:36 p.m.

Crested Butte, CO — 2 inches at 4 p.m.

Englewood, CO — 1.8 inches at 6:05 p.m.

Evergreen, CO — 7.5 inches at 7:20 p.m.

Genesee, CO — 8.2 inches at 5:02 p.m.

Golden, CO — 5 inches at 5:45 p.m.

Highlands Ranch, CO — 3.3 inches at 6:07 p.m.

Ken Caryl, CO — 6.2 inches at 6:30 p.m.

Littleton, CO — 2.3 inches at 5:30 p.m.

Monument, CO — 4 inches at 5:21 p.m.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Lindsay Whalen likes what Gophers women have done in New Year

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

Lindsay Whalen likes what Gophers women have done in New Year
google news

It’s been a rough start to the New Year for Lindsay Whalen, who had an emergency appendectomy on Jan. 5 and had to watch her basketball team play on television for the next two games.

At least her team is playing well.

“I like where we’ve been since the New Year,” the Gophers coach said.

The Gophers (9-8) have won 2 of 3 games in 2022 and are 2-3 in Big Ten play heading into Saturday’s 5 p.m. tipoff against Ohio State (12-3, 4-2) at Williams Arena. Whalen watched the Gophers win at Rutgers on Jan. 6 and lose at No. 8 Maryland on Jan. 9 before returning to coach the team in a convincing, 82-66 victory at Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Watching her team from afar, she said, allowed her to take a step back and see the big picture on the Gophers.

“I really like where we’re at,” she said. “Taking a step away for a week, you have a chance to think.”

Whalen made it clear in the fall that she expected her team to contend for an NCAA tournament berth in her fourth season, and a victory over the Buckeyes — who received 31 votes in this week’s Associated Press poll — would be a nice feather in the Gophers’ cap.

So would Iowa, which is up next, Jan. 20 at the Barn. The Hawkeyes (9-4, 3-1) received 38 votes in this week’s AP poll and feature the sophomore guard Caitlin Clark, who leads the Big Ten in scoring and is tied for best in the nation with a 25.2-point average.

“One game at a time, but you’re talking about some things when you move toward postseason,” Whalen said.

The Buckeyes rank sixth nationally in scoring (83.7 points a game) and beat the Gophers, 83-59, in Columbus last season, their only meeting.

“They shoot it great, they press you the whole game, so it’s going to be a big challenge for us,” Whalen said.

But the Gophers are a deeper team than last season, with four scorers averaging double figures — led by junior guard Sara Scalia’s 15.2 points a game — and a good young post player in freshman Rose Michaeux, averaging 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in her past 10 games.

“I’m just excited. I haven’t been here to coach a game, in the Barn, for it feels like half a season,” Whalen said after a practice at Williams Arena on Friday.

Because of her illness and a COVID postponement against Northwestern on Dec. 31, the last home game Whalen coached was Dec. 15, a 99-93 victory over Ohio University.

google news
Continue Reading

News

UCLA, Chip Kelly agree to 4-year contract extension

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

UCLA, Chip Kelly agree to 4-year contract extension
google news

Football coach Chip Kelly has signed a new four-year contract with UCLA.

Kelly was set to begin the final year of a five-year, $23.3 million contract, that he originally signed in November 2017, on Sunday.

“We are extremely appreciative of the entire UCLA administration for their support of our football program,” Kelly said in a press release. “We have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our players and staff.  Their tireless work, and commitment to our vision has built a great foundation. We are excited to continue to build this program into something that makes the UCLA fanbase proud.”

The new contract is worth an average of $4.7 million per year, a source has told Jon Wilner of The Mercury News.

The extension comes days after two of Kelly’s coordinators had officially departed the program to take jobs with other different universities, and another coordinator had reportedly resigned from his position.

All three coordinators had been with the program since Kelly’s arrival to Westwood in 2018.

In 2021, Kelly led the Bruins to their first winning season (8-4 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) during his tenure. UCLA became bowl eligible for the first time under Kelly but was forced to back out of the Holiday Bowl, just hours before kickoff, due to COVID-19 protocols.

The program had a promising start to the season that featured a win over LSU but stumbled out of the AP Top 25 Poll and began to lean toward another .500 season in October.

The Bruins went 3-0 in the month of November, which appeared to be enough to keep Kelly in Westwood and avoid the coaching carousel chaos.

Kelly was considered a candidate for the Oregon coaching job during the final week of the early signing day period and early preparation for the bowl game. He confirmed that he did receive a phone call from the University of Oregon and had a conversation about their coaching job.

Kelly was asked on several occasions about the status of his contract status but never wanted to address his contract publicly.

If the university wanted to go in a different direction, Kelly would’ve been owed a $9 million buyout.

The athletics department reported a $18.9 million deficit for the 2019 fiscal year, according to information obtained by Wilner. UCLA could’ve avoided paying the buyout if they kept Kelly employed through Jan. 15, the final day of his fourth year. Kelly’s fifth year didn’t include a buyout.

“This new contract represents the commitment, stability and investment needed to continue the upward trajectory of our football program,” UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “Since joining UCLA, our football team’s winning percentage has increased every year, including increased momentum in recruiting and strategic use of the transfer portal.”

The extension comes as a vote of confidence in a coach who went 16-25 in his first four seasons. The decision to keep Kelly offers some stability for the program.

Kelly will have to get to work replacing three key assistants: offensive coordinator Justin Frye, who left for Ohio State to become its associate head coach for offense and offensive line coach; special teams coordinator Derek Sage, who left to become Nevada’s offensive coordinator; and defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro, who has reportedly resigned.

Aside from the new openings on the coaching staff, roster management will be a top priority this offseason and something Kelly had talked about in late November.

Most of the Bruins’ draft-eligible players have made their future intentions clear while 12 other players have already left the program for the transfer portal.

Ten high school seniors signed during the early signing period. Kelly has stated he’ll consider exploring the transfer portal to use any remaining scholarships.

UCLA had used the transfer portal to its advantage over the past two years, bringing in quarterback Ethan Garbers (Washington), running back Zach Charbonnet (Michigan) and defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (Kent State).

In December, the Bruins looked to have already landed a big commitment from highly touted quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred out of Central Florida, but it was short lived. Gabriel flipped his commitment to Oklahoma, but on Monday UCLA’s four-year starting quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, announced he was returning for his final year of eligibility.

On Friday, Charbonnet joined Thompson-Robinson in saying he was staying for his senior season.

google news
Continue Reading

News

CU Buffs add two players to 2022 recruiting class

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 15, 2022

By

CU Buffs add two players to 2022 recruiting class
google news

Defensive end Chance Main in his home gym. Main, who played at Incarnate Word the past two seasons, is transferring to Colorado for the 2022 season. (Photo courtesy of Chance Main)

Time was running out on Chance Main’s dream of playing college football in a Power 5 conference.

Then he called his good friend Jamar Montgomery, an outside linebacker at Colorado.

“I said, ‘Jamar throw myself in front of these coaches out there,’” said Main, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound edge defender. “‘Just make them watch (the film).’ He did and sure enough (CU defensive coordinator Chris) Wilson calls me.”

On Friday, Main’s dream became reality as he officially announced that he will play for the Buffs in his final year of eligibility. Main has already signed a financial aid agreement and spent Friday driving to Boulder so he can start classes on Monday.

Main was one of two players added to CU’s 2022 recruiting class on Friday. Jason Oliver, a cornerback from Liberty High School in Bakersfield, Calif., announced his decision to come to CU. Like Main, he had previously signed and he will start classes Monday as an early enrollee.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending